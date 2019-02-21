Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
best rated romance books : At Wolf Ranch | Romance
1.
best rated romance books : At Wolf Ranch |
Romance
Listen to At Wolf Ranch and best rated romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best rated
romance books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
best rated romance books : At Wolf Ranch |
Romance
Everything's bigger in Big Sky country, including the hearts of the Montana Men
After years on the rodeo circuit, Gabe Bowden wants nothing more than land of his own and a woman who will claim
his heart for more than one night. When he has the chance to buy the enormous Wolf Ranch spread, he snaps up the
incredible deal. Everything is set, until Gabe rescues a woman on the deserted, snowy road leading to the property, and
the half-frozen beauty changes everything.
Ella Wolf rushes to her family's abandoned Montana ranch after her twin sister is murdered. She knows she's next…
unless she can uncover a secret hidden somewhere at Wolf Ranch. The last thing Ella expects is to be rescued by a
rugged rancher with his own agenda. A man who almost makes her forget how dangerous love can be…
As an unlikely partnership sparks into something so much more, and a killer closes in, can Ella and Gabe learn to trust
one another before it's too late?
3.
best rated romance books : At Wolf Ranch |
Romance
Written By: Jennifer Ryan.
Narrated By: Coleen Marlo
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: February 2015
Duration: 9 hours 12 minutes
4.
best rated romance books : At Wolf Ranch |
Romance
Download Full Version At Wolf
Ranch Audio
OR
Get Books Now
Be the first to comment