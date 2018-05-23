About Books Buy Books C# 6.0 and the .NET 4.6 Framework by ANDREW TROELSEN Free Acces :

This new 7th edition of Pro C# 6.0 and the .NET 4.6 Platform has been completely revised and rewritten to reflect the latest changes to the C# language specification and new advances in the .NET Framework. You ll find new chapters covering all the important new features that make .NET 4.6 the most comprehensive release yet, including: * A Refined ADO.NET Entity Framework Programming Model* Numerous IDE and MVVM Enhancements for WPF Desktop Development* Numerous updates to the ASP.NET Web APIs This comes on top of award winning coverage of core C# features, both old and new, that have made the previous editions of this book so popular. Readers will gain a solid foundation of object-oriented development techniques, attributes and reflection, generics and collections as well as numerous advanced topics not found in other texts (such as CIL opcodes and emitting dynamic assemblies). The mission of this book is to provide you with a comprehensive foundation in the C# programming language and the core aspects of the .NET platform plus overviews of technologies built on top of C# and .NET (ADO.N ET and Entity Framework, Windows Communication Foundation (WCF), Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), ASP.NET (WebForms, MVC, WebAPI).). Once you digest the information presented in these chapters, you ll be in a perfect position to apply this knowledge to your specific programming assignments, and you ll be well equipped to explore the .NET universe on your own terms. What You Will Learn: * Be the first to understand the .NET 4.6 platform and C# 6. * Discover the ins and outs of the leading .NET technology. * Learn from an award-winning author who has been teaching the .NET world since version 1.0. * Find complete coverage of XAML, .NET 4.6 and Visual Studio 2015 together with discussion of the new Windows Runtime.

