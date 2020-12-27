Successfully reported this slideshow.
YHVHSVA did not come to preach about himself; he was the messenger of the COVENANT of LOVE ( which is YHVVH Law) of our Father, to all humankind, to bring us back from sin. To a place we are cleansed
( The Towrah (immersion) is that template ( Belief) that brings us to the point of Repentance, where we can physically show the act of being immersed in water,
How would we know sin less we are taught?
It is YHVVH that brings us back to the truth
You and I are chosen ( in this age) to understand the way of righeousness

Under whose authority do we establish the towrah

  1. 1. YHVVH ALAHIM Good question Under whose Authority do we establish the Towrah? “IT IS WRITTEN”
  2. 2. Law and Grace V Lawlessness and disgrace Manmade religion is just that manmade, world religion that has its roots in the tree of discernment of function and dysfunction. , and YHVVH the Alahim (The Almighty/singular) made all the trees 1 (Alahiym/plural/gods) spring up from the ground to be a craving for appearance and functional for nourishment, and given that Alahim knows that in the day you eat from him2 , then your eyes will be opened up and you will exist likeAlahiym, knowing function and dysfunction, and the tree of discernment of function and dysfunction, The whole kingdom of YHVVH is build upon RIGHTEOUSNESS, to be a KINGDOM it must have four parts to be whole. King Kingdom Laws Subjects Take anyone away it is no longer a kingdom.
  3. 3. 1Mar 8:22 And He came to Beyth Tsaida, (House of righteousness) and they brought a blind man to Him and begged Him to touch Him (Mar 1:14 ). And taking the blind man by the hand, He led him out of the village. And having spit on his eyes, (Yn 9:6) laying hands on him, He asked him “Do you see at all?” And he looked up and said, I see men like trees, walking”. When we understand the 2 statements in bold lettering We are drawn to the fact that the garden of Perec (Eden) is not the final act of redemption. Even though it was filled with righteous Trees, (speaking of the Spirit world, which was created by AL SHADDAI, in the 1st instance Php 1:6 Being persuaded of this, that He who has begun a good work in you shall perfect it, until the Yom of YHVHSVA HAMASCHIYACH Then He placed his hands on his eyes again and made him look up. And he was restored, and saw all clearly, and He sent him away to his home, saying “Do not go into the village.” Summary YHVHSVA did not come to preach about himself; he was the messenger of the COVENANT of LOVE ( which is YHVVH Law) of our Father, to all humankind, to bring us back from sin. To a place we are cleansed ( The Towrah (immersion) is that template ( Belief) that brings us to the point of Repentance, where we can physically show the act of being immersed in water, How would we know sin less we are taught? It is YHVVH that brings us back to the truth
  4. 4. You and I are chosen ( in this age) to understand the way of righeousness Yn 15:16 You did not chose Me, ( Said YHVHSVA) but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit, that your fruit should endure, so that whatever you ask the father in my name (YHVVH) he might give you The commission of the Talmidim was to GO and make TALMIDIM of all NATIONS What does that mean Repent, belief, and Immersion Being immersed in the TOWRAH, to the point of REPENTENCE through BELIEF enough to presentour bodies in the physicalact of immersion. Has clean vessel to receive the gift of the Ruakh HaQodesh. This is the act of faith. Today the Word of YHVVH has been so distorted that we no longer, see or understand the importance of baptism, its importance and understanding in bringing many to becoming Talmidim The very act and wording no longer carries the character of YHVVH, upon us, the blessing once pronounced on the whole Nation of Y’schra’uwl, we have forgotten his commandments. His appointments that are signs we are still on HIS HIGHWAY, no sinner travels that road, because he knows not the truth, that sets him free from the law of man, unto the law of liberty, the 10 utterances are not Jewish law, nor Jewish law YHVVH law, knowing YHVVH law sets us free fromthe heavy burden placed upon us by the Yehuda , did not Ezra re write the Towrah on return to Yudea from Babylon, is it not recorded in his word Yirmeyah 8:8-9 How do you say, “We are wise”? And the Turah of YHVVH is within us (that is if the truth is in you) But look, the false pen of the scribes has worked falsehood. The
  5. 5. wise shall be put to shame, they shall be broken down and caught. See They have rejected the WORD ( YHVH) ( written) of AL SHADDAI (Pilate asked YHVHSVA “ what is truth?) If the TURAH is within in us (Yn 15:16,) how can it be torn out. The love of YHVVH is the keeping of THE FATHERS COMMANDS, which we come to know through the written WORD of YHVVH, that same word tabernacled among us in Flesh and Blood. Mattiyah and Yashayahu spoke of him Therefore YHVVH Himself gives you a sign: Behold The maiden conceives and gives birth to a Son, and shall call His Name IMMAN’UWL Meaning I AM THE ALMIGHTY ONE ( DABARIM 6:4) Today we hear all about YHVHSVA and the Gospel is centered on the Messenger, yet not the message he brought. SIN is the BREAKING of HIS COMMANDS, , and YHVVH the Alahim (The Almighty/singular) made all the trees 1 (Alahiym/plural/gods) spring up from the ground to be a craving for appearance and functional for nourishment, and given that Alahim knows that in the day you eat from him2 , then your eyes will be opened up and you will exist like Alahiym, knowing function and dysfunction, and the tree of discernment of function and dysfunction,
  6. 6. 2 in the day you eat from him. To eat His Fruit is to take of His Seed. and the human had known Hhawah his woman and she conceived and she brought forth Qayin, and she said, I acquired a man with Alahiym(Alahiym/plural/gods) , she brought forth her 1st born of twins through SIN, which is described as and the woman saw that the function of the tree is for nourishment and that he is a yearning to the eyes, and the tree is a craving for making calculations, and she took from his produce and she ate, and she gave also to her man with her, and he ate, Given that Alahim knows that in the day you eat from him, then your eyes will be opened up and you will exist like Alahiym, knowing function and dysfunction, And this point He (AL SHADDAI) withdrew the Tree of Life, no longer were there eyes open to the glory of AL, now there minds were kept in the cave of existence. Disobedience brought the penalty of death demanded by HaSatan The tree of life appears next in the Disclosure 22:2 In the middle of its street, and on either side of the river, was the tree of life, which bore twelve fruits, each tree yielding its fruit every month. And the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations. We are cut off from the Father, sin cannot nor be part of his kingdom, nor they who practice it being sons of disobedience. and to be renewed in the spirit of your mind,
  7. 7. Col 3:5-17 Therefore put to death your members which are on the earth: whoring, uncleanness, passion, evil desire and greed of gain, which is idolatry. Because of these the wrath of Alahim is coming upon the sons of disobedience, which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the ruler of the authority of the air, of the spirit that is now working in the sons of disobedience (Eph 5:6). in which you also once walked when you lived in them. But now, also put off all these: displeasure, wrath, evil, blasphemy, filthy talk from your mouth. Do not lie to each other, since you have put off the old man with his practices, knowing this, that our old man was impaled with Him, so that the body of sin might be rendered powerless, to serve sin no longer that you put off – with regard to your former behaviour – the old man, being corrupted according to the desires of the deceit to put off the old man, and put on YHVHSVA HAMASCHIYACH and have put on the new one who is renewed in knowledge according to the likeness of Him who created him, where there is not Greek and Yehudi, circumcised and uncircumcised, foreigner, Scythian, slave, free, but maschiyach is all, and in all. exhorting to charity, humility, and other several duties Therefore, as chosen ones of Alahim, set-apart and beloved, put on (these are the fruits of the tree) compassion, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, patience, bearing with one another, and forgiving each other if anyone has a complaint against another, indeed, as Messiah forgave you so also should you. But above all these put on love, which is a bond of the perfection. And let the peace of Alahim rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one Body, and be filled with thanks. Let the Word of Maschiyach
  8. 8. dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing with pleasure in your hearts to the Master in Tehillim and songs of praise and spiritual songs. He who rejects Me, and does not receive My Words, has one who judges him: the Word that I have spoken shall judge him in the last day. And it shall be, the man who does not listen to My Words which He speaks in My Name, I require it of him. and having been dressed in a robe dipped in blood – and His Name is called: The Word of YHVVH And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the Name of the Master YHVHSVA, giving thanks to YHVVH ALAHIM the Father through Him. WITNESS TO THE TRUTH See , I AM sending my MESSENGER, and He shall prepare the WAY before me , then suddenly the master you are seeking will come into his HEKAL, (Heb 10:5 ) even THE MESSENGER OF THE COVENANT In whom you delight, see He is coming says YHVVH Tsaboth From that time YHVHSVA, began to proclaim, and to say REPENT, FOR THE REIGN OF Yi HVVe H is NEAR. Come out of her my people
  9. 9. the Judge is standing at the door! May this blessing be upon you? YHVVH ( ,) will kneel before you presenting gifts and will guard you with a hedge of protection. YHVVH ( ,) will illuminate the wholeness of his being toward you bringing order and he will give you comfort and sustenance. YHVVH ( , ) will lift his wholeness of being and look upon you and he will set in place all you need to be whole and complete. Bemidbar 6:23-27 I write has the raukh moves me, not looking for dissention among the true brethren (Nätzräya) nor by the man-made religion of the world their opinion to me is nothing, I serve the Almighty One.
  10. 10. And the dragon was enraged with the woman (assembly), and he went to fight with the remnant of her seed, those guarding the commands of Alef and possessing the witness of YHVHSVA HAMASCHIYACH. I fail miserably yet it is all I know, I ran away many times from the father, filled my answers with excuses, but I know, I seek out the true Nätzräya according to scriptures, beginning with His Sacred Calendar, endorsed by the scriptures, no one said it will be easy, yet His reign is where my treasure is, I walk the way of the heretic, not conforming to mans – made- god, One thing I have learned we must read in the Hebrew perspective, not modern day teachings, the writings of the Nätzräiym, our modern day bibles are filled with lies, deception, they do not speak the truth they have drawn so many away from the living waters, the truth once delivered to the saints ( Yahudah1:3) Baruch Haba B’shem YHVVH Blessed is He that comes in the name of YHVVH Shalom keironjohn@outlook.com

