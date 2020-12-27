Under whose authority do we establish the towrah

YHVHSVA did not come to preach about himself; he was the messenger of the COVENANT of LOVE ( which is YHVVH Law) of our Father, to all humankind, to bring us back from sin. To a place we are cleansed

( The Towrah (immersion) is that template ( Belief) that brings us to the point of Repentance, where we can physically show the act of being immersed in water,

How would we know sin less we are taught?

It is YHVVH that brings us back to the truth

You and I are chosen ( in this age) to understand the way of righeousness

