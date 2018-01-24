온라인교육제안서 한국이러닝인재개발원

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Korea e-learning Human ResourcesDevelopment www.KEHRD.com 기업 온라인 원격교육 소개 >>기업 온라인 직무 교육 >>법정 교육 >>사이버연수원 구축 지원 전문 기업 교육컨설턴...
CONTENTS Ⅰ. 기업 개요 사업구조 믿고 맡기는 기업교육 “교육 위탁 서비스” 주요 고객사 03 04 05 Ⅱ. 사업 소개 1. 사업주 훈련지원(교육훈련비 국비 환급) 제도 2. 사업주 위탁 훈련 지원금 06 07...
E-Learning Professional Team 국내 이러닝 산업 최고의 팀 ONE-STOP 막연한 온라인 교육. 프로페셔널 팀이 해답입니다. 온라인 교육을 효과적으로 운 용할 수 있도록 전문 서비스를 제공하여 기업...
Ⅰ. 기업 개요 사업 구조 고객의 특성을 진단하여 "법정의무교육을 포함한 사업주 환급과정 중 무상 지원이 가능한 온라인 교육 프로그램"을 컨설팅하는 기업 입니다. 기업체(고객) 온라인 교육인증기관 심사 후 비용환급 교육...
Ⅰ. 기업 개요 믿고 맡기는 기업교육 “교육 위탁 서비스” 교육 위탁 프로세스 ▶ 상담 요청 방문 및 상담 요구분석 및 제안 교육계획 확정 위탁교육 계약 체결 커뮤니케이션 (제안/상담) 1 결과보고서 제공 고용보험 환급...
Ⅰ. 기업 개요 주요 고객사 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 5
Ⅱ. 사업 소개 1. 사업주 훈련지원(교육훈련비 국비 환급) 제도 지원대상은 고용보험에 가입한 5인 이상 사업장의 소속 근로자 등에게 사전에 고용 노동부장관에게 교과 과정을 승인 받아 교육 훈련을 직접 또는 외부 위탁하...
Ⅱ. 사업 소개 2. 사업주 위탁 훈련 지원금 사업주 위탁 교육비 예산은 사업주만 부담하며 고용된 근로자의 수에 따라 차등 적용됩니다. [고용보험] ① 실업급여 : 근로자 0.65% 부담 + 고용주 0.65% 부담 ② ...
Ⅲ. 교육과정소개 1. 법정의무(필수)교육 법령 교육명 의무사항 대상자 미 이수 시 과태료 성희롱 예 방교육 연간 1회 이상의 교육 실시 사업주 및 근로자 전 직원 최대 3백만원 개인정보 보 호법교육 연간 1회 이상의 ...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 2. 직장인 3대 법정의무교육 개인정보 보호교육 개인정보보호법 시행에 따라 전업 종 사업장에서 실시해야 하는 법 정의무 교육으로 지정. 개인 정보 처리자는 개 인 정보가 안전하게 관리될 수 있도록 개...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 상시 고용 근로자 5인 이상의 사업장은 관련 법령에 의거 주기적인 의무교육을 시행하여야 합니다. 집합교육 불필요 교육시간 절약 언제, 어디서든 가능 서류보관, 관...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 1) 사업주가 실시하여야 할 법정교육 정기산업안전·보건교육 [산업안전보건법 제31조 1항] 사업주가 해당 사업장의 근로자에 대하여 고용노동부령으로 정하는 바에 따...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 근로자근로자 집체교육 매월 1~2시간 집합교육 교육실시확인서(근로자 서명) 3년치 보관→분 실시 교육수료 확인 불가로 과태료 대상 2) 기존 산업안전 교육운영의 ...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 근로자 근로자 스스로 산업안전교육 이수 생산성 증대 3) 산업안전 인터넷 교육운영의 효과 기업 시·공간 제약 없는 스마트러닝으로 근로자 스스로 교육 매 분기별 (...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 4) 전문강사 무료출강의문제점 전문강사 무료출강 이라는 명목아래 간단한 교육 후 해당기업의 보험 및 금융상품 판매 대부분 교육무효로 간주되어 과태료 대상 현재 대...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 차 시 1 인터넷 중독 예방교육 11 성희롱 예방교육 2 가정폭력방지 및 피해자 보호 12 성폭력 예방교육 3 산업안전 개론 13 성매매 예방교육 4 산업안전보건법 교육 14 청렴, 윤리, 반부패 척...
산업안전 보건교육1 어려운 산업안전보건 관련 용어 쉽게 제시 ·전문적인 산업안전보건 관련 용어를 쉬운 문장으로 풀이 ·산업안전보건에 관한 핵심 내용을 기초/심화, 이론/실무까지 단계적으로 구성하여 체계적으로 학습할 수 ...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 보건교육3 산업안전 역량 키워드Ⅰ산업안전보건법, 환경측정, 중대사고, 응급처치 근로자 산업안전보건교육 Ⅱ-상 어려운 산업안전보건 관련 용어 쉽게 제시 안전보건공단의 표준자료 성실히 반영 ·전문적인 산...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 5. 온라인 원격교육 진행 과정(사업주 훈련) ④채점 및 수료자 기관보고 ③훈련실시/미수료자 연장 입과 ②훈련 실시 신고(직업능력 포털) ①위탁 교육 계약 체결/교육계획 수립 ▶ 교육훈련 성과 극대화...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 6. 온라인 원격교육 수강 시 유의사항 ①실시 문자 발송 교육을 진행하시게 되면, 교육 진행 당일 오전 9시~10시 사이에 직원분들께 고유 아이디와 패스워 드가 문자로 발송됩니다. 문자를 받으시면 해...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 7. 사업주 위탁 온라인 교육 훈련 진행 후 환급과정 사 업 주 근 로 자 고용관계 성립 고용보험 가입 훈련 실시/ 수료증 발급 훈련종료 후 미 수료자 훈련비 지급 노동부 교육 신고 훈련비 지원 훈련...
8. 직무교육 향상 과정 [직무교육의 필요성] Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 ▶중소기업 핵심인력의 이직률/이직 사유 중소기업 전체 근로자의 82%가 이직 경험이 있 으며 가장 큰 사유는 자기개발 기회 부족 ▶기업 HR 부서의 고민...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 27,984원 교육시간 16시간 중견기업 44,774원 학습차시 16차시 우선지원 67,162원 차 시 1 경영 전 략이 한 눈에 딱 불확실성을 극복하는 분석과 전략(...
Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 27,984원 교육시간 16시간 중견기업 44,774원 학습차시 16차시 우선지원 67,162원 직무능력 향상과정3 스피치를 트레이닝하는 시뮬레이션형 학습 ·잘된 표현...
사이버 연수원 구축 지원 Ⅳ. 기타지원 기타교육 사내교육 법정의무 교육 직업능력 향상교육 통합교육 관리 사이버 연수원 구축 지원▼ Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www....
Ⅴ. 맺음 말 감사합니다. 교육컨설턴트 이유신 010-2700-2648
기업 온라인 원격교육 소개
고객의 특성을 진단하여 "법정의무교육을 포함한 사업주 환급과정 중 무상 지원이 가능한 온라인 교육 프로그램을 컨설팅"하는 기업입니다.

  1. 1. Korea e-learning Human ResourcesDevelopment www.KEHRD.com 기업 온라인 원격교육 소개 >>기업 온라인 직무 교육 >>법정 교육 >>사이버연수원 구축 지원 전문 기업 교육컨설턴트 이유신 010-2700-2648
  2. 2. CONTENTS Ⅰ. 기업 개요 사업구조 믿고 맡기는 기업교육 “교육 위탁 서비스” 주요 고객사 03 04 05 Ⅱ. 사업 소개 1. 사업주 훈련지원(교육훈련비 국비 환급) 제도 2. 사업주 위탁 훈련 지원금 06 07 Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 1. 법정의무(필수)교육 법령 2. 직장인 3대 법정의무교육 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야 하는 이유 1) 사업주가 실시하여야 할 법정교육 2) 기존 산업안전 교육운영의 문제점 3) 산업안전 인터넷 교육운영의 효과 4) 전문강사 무료출강의 문제점 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 4. 법정의무교육 온라인 과정 필수법정교육과정 15 근로자 산업안전보건교육과정 -1 16 근로자 산업안전보건교육과정 -2 17 5. 온라인 원격교육 진행 과정(사업주 훈련) 18 6. 온라인 원격교육 수강 시 유의사항 19 7. 사업주 위탁 온라인 교육 훈련 진행 후 환급과정 20 8. 직무교육 향상 과정 [직무교육의 필요성] 21 직무교육 향상과정 1,2 22 직무교육 향상과정 3,4 23 Ⅳ. 기타지원 사이버연수원 구축 지원 24 Ⅴ. 맺음말 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 1
  3. 3. E-Learning Professional Team 국내 이러닝 산업 최고의 팀 ONE-STOP 막연한 온라인 교육. 프로페셔널 팀이 해답입니다. 온라인 교육을 효과적으로 운 용할 수 있도록 전문 서비스를 제공하여 기업이 필요로 하는 최상의 해답을 제공 하겠습니다. 핵심가치 ▶ 능력 향상 교육을 통한 직무능력 향상 인재양성 책임 시대에 맞는 모든 고객에 대한 인재 양성 책임제 Ⅰ. 기업 개요 고객의 특성을 진단하여 “법정의무교육을 포함한 사업주 환급과정 중 무상 지원이 가능한 온라인 교육 프로그램을 컨설팅”하는 기업입니다. Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 2 평생교육 평생 교육을 통한 자기개발
  4. 4. Ⅰ. 기업 개요 사업 구조 고객의 특성을 진단하여 "법정의무교육을 포함한 사업주 환급과정 중 무상 지원이 가능한 온라인 교육 프로그램"을 컨설팅하는 기업 입니다. 기업체(고객) 온라인 교육인증기관 심사 후 비용환급 교육비용 환급 요청 Sales Partner 교육 위탁 온라인 교육 컨설팅/교육관리 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 3
  5. 5. Ⅰ. 기업 개요 믿고 맡기는 기업교육 “교육 위탁 서비스” 교육 위탁 프로세스 ▶ 상담 요청 방문 및 상담 요구분석 및 제안 교육계획 확정 위탁교육 계약 체결 커뮤니케이션 (제안/상담) 1 결과보고서 제공 고용보험 환급 대행 (교육 수료자가 있을 경우) 결과보고 및 환급 4 사이버 연수원 개설 교육과정 setting 수 강신청방식 선택 임직원 등록 사이버 연수원 open 사이버연수원 구축 2 수강신청(웹or일괄) 학습시작및 독려,상담 청구계산서 발행 수료관리 (과제/시험/평가) 수료증발급 학습운영 3 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 4 한국이러닝인재개발원은 스마트한 콘텐츠와 플랫폼, 교육 운영 서비스를 모두 갖추고 있습니다. 국내 최신/최고 수준의 콘텐츠와 에듀테크 기반의 스마트러닝 플랫폼, 교육 담당자의 마음을 든든하게 보좌하는 전담 운영자의 밀착 관리까지! 학습자와 교육담당자의 학습 편의와 업무 효율은 물론 기업 HRD 전반의 성과를 향상시켜 드립니다.
  6. 6. Ⅰ. 기업 개요 주요 고객사 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 5
  7. 7. Ⅱ. 사업 소개 1. 사업주 훈련지원(교육훈련비 국비 환급) 제도 지원대상은 고용보험에 가입한 5인 이상 사업장의 소속 근로자 등에게 사전에 고용 노동부장관에게 교과 과정을 승인 받아 교육 훈련을 직접 또는 외부 위탁하여 실시하는 사업주이며 교육 인정 과정은 근로자의 직무능력 향상 을 위한 교육 과정(IT기술/어학/MBA 등)과 국가가 지정한 법정 필수교육입니다. (산업안전보건교육/성희롱예방교육/개인정보보호법) 근로자 능력개발 향상을 위한 사업주가 근로자를 대상으로 직업 훈련을 실시하는 경우에 고용노동 부에서 훈련 소요비용의 일부를 지원하는 제도입니다. ▶ 연간 사용 가능한 교육 지원비는 관할 산업인력공단에 전화 문의시 확인 가능 ▶ 우선지원 기업 120% 환급 지원 / 중견기업 80% 환급 지원 / 대기업 50% 환급 지원 사업주 훈련지원 제도 훈련 지원 대상과 교육 과정 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 6
  8. 8. Ⅱ. 사업 소개 2. 사업주 위탁 훈련 지원금 사업주 위탁 교육비 예산은 사업주만 부담하며 고용된 근로자의 수에 따라 차등 적용됩니다. [고용보험] ① 실업급여 : 근로자 0.65% 부담 + 고용주 0.65% 부담 ② 고용안정, 직업능력 개발사업 : 고용주만 부담 ▶ 150명 미만 기업: 0.25% ▶ 150명 이상 우선지원대상 기업: 0.45% ▶ 150명 이상~1,000명 미만 기업: 0.65% ▶ 1,000명 이상기업 / 국가, 지방자치단체 등: 0.85% ③ 최소 예산 보장제도 ▶ 상기 계산 식으로 적립된 금액이 500만원 미만인 기업은 국가에서 최소금액 500만원을 보장 사업주 훈련 지원금 예산 편성 우선 지원 기업 대상 산업분류 1. 제조업 500명 이하 2.광업 3.건설업 4.운수업 5. 출판, 영상, 방송통신 및 정보서비스업 6.사업시설관리 및 사업지원 서비스업 7. 전문, 과학 및 기술 서비스업 8.보건업 및 사회복지 서비스업 300명 이하 9.도매 및 소매업 10. 숙박 및 음식점업 11. 금융 및 보험업 12. 예술, 스포츠 및 여가관련 서비스업 200명 이하 13. 그 밖의 업종 100명 이하 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 7
  9. 9. Ⅲ. 교육과정소개 1. 법정의무(필수)교육 법령 교육명 의무사항 대상자 미 이수 시 과태료 성희롱 예 방교육 연간 1회 이상의 교육 실시 사업주 및 근로자 전 직원 최대 3백만원 개인정보 보 호법교육 연간 1회 이상의 교육 실시 인원·기업 규모와 상관없이 개인 정보를 처리하는 개인정보 취급자 과징금 최대 5억원 산업안전 보건교육 매 분기 3~6시간 이상의 교육 실시 사무직, 판매직: 매 분기당 3시간 그 외 근로자: 매분기당 6시간 관 리감독자: 연간 16시간 5인 이상 사업장 의무(예외 업종 제외) 최대 5백만원 퇴직연금 교육 연간 1회 이상의 교육 실시 동거하는 친족만으로 이루어지는 사업 및 가구 내 고용 활용을 제외한 모든 사업장으로 서 퇴직연금제도를 설정한 곳 최대 1천만원 “직장인 3대 법정의무교육” 상시 고용 근로자 5인 이상의 사업장은 관련 법령에 의거 주기적인 의무교육을 시행하여야 합니다. ▶ 공기관 / 준공기관은 인터넷 중독예방, 가정폭력 예방교육 추가 ▶ 퇴직연금제도를 시행하고 있는 사업장은 퇴직연금교육이 추가 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 8
  10. 10. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 2. 직장인 3대 법정의무교육 개인정보 보호교육 개인정보보호법 시행에 따라 전업 종 사업장에서 실시해야 하는 법 정의무 교육으로 지정. 개인 정보 처리자는 개 인 정보가 안전하게 관리될 수 있도록 개인 정보의 적 정한 취급보장을 위해 개인 정보 취급자(전직원)에게 정기적 으로 개인정보보호교육을 실시 개인정보 보호법 제28조 ▶ 정기/수시/특별 근로 감독 적 발시 최대 5억원 과징금 ▶ 내·외부 개인정보 유출 사고 시 기 업 신뢰도 추락으로 막 대한 손실 초래 성희롱 예방교육 직장내 성희롱예방교육은 매년 한 번 씩은 꼭 받아야 하는 필수 법정교육, “남녀 고용평등과 일 ·가정 양립 지원 에 관한 법률” 제13조(직장내 성희롱 예방교육 )에 의한 법정의무교육으로 교육 미이행시 300만원 이하의 과태 료가 부과 ▶ 정기/수시/특별 근로 감독 적 발시 300만원 이하 과태료 ▶ 직장내 성희롱 사고 발생시 사 업장 의 면책 불가 산업안전 보건교육 기본적인 조건으로는 상시 근로 하는 인원 5명 이상의 산업체는 모두 산업 안전보건교육을 받도 록 정해져 있으 며 세부적으로는 사무직의 경우 분기 마다 3시간, 생산직의 경우 분기마다 6시간 을 이수하여야 합니다. 산업안전보건법 제31조 ▶ 정기/수시/특별 근로감독 적 발시 500만원 이하 과태료 ▶ 산업 재해로 인한 사업장 행정 처벌 시 가중 처벌 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 9
  11. 11. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 상시 고용 근로자 5인 이상의 사업장은 관련 법령에 의거 주기적인 의무교육을 시행하여야 합니다. 집합교육 불필요 교육시간 절약 언제, 어디서든 가능 서류보관, 관리 불필요 진행, 결과 등 관리 대행 교육결과 데이터 관리, 기업 리스크 감소 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 10
  12. 12. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 1) 사업주가 실시하여야 할 법정교육 정기산업안전·보건교육 [산업안전보건법 제31조 1항] 사업주가 해당 사업장의 근로자에 대하여 고용노동부령으로 정하는 바에 따라 정기적으로 안전, 보건에 관한 교육을 실시하는 교육 과태료 (산업안전보건법 제72조 4항 제3조) 교육 미 준수 시 500만원 이하의 과태료 부과(교육대상 근로자 1인당 3~15만원 매 분기당) 오프라인 교육(집체교육/자체교육 등)진행시 교육진행이전 / 이후 3년간의 증빙자료 보관하여야 함 집체교육진행시 온라인교육진행시 산업안전 보건교육 -1분기 산업안전보건교육 1회 -1년 총 12회 - 2분기 산업안전보건교육 1회 -최고 24시간 교육 - 3분기 산업안전보건교육 1회 -매월 산업안전보건교육 1~2시간 - 4분기 산업안전보건교육 1회 그 외 법정 필수교육 -성희롱예방교육 -개인정보보호교육 한번에 끝내는 법정필수 교육 1회 -퇴직연금교육 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 11
  13. 13. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 근로자근로자 집체교육 매월 1~2시간 집합교육 교육실시확인서(근로자 서명) 3년치 보관→분 실시 교육수료 확인 불가로 과태료 대상 2) 기존 산업안전 교육운영의 문제점 기업 년간 교육 실시 계획서 작성, 교육자료 작성 산업안전기사자격증이 있는 안전관리자가 년 12회 교육 관련 일정과 매년 교육 하여야 할 교육자료 등을 준비하여야 합니다. 매월 교육실시확인서와 근로자들에게 교육확인 싸인, 사진첨부 고용노동부 산업안전교육 관리감독 강화 고용노동부에서 사업체 안전교육 진행여부가 확인 불가 ·온라인교육수수료업체가 많아질수록 집체교육업체 집중점검 대상 ·교육실시확인서 관리소홀로 기존 교육자료 분실시 과태료 대상 월 1~2시간의 업무공백 문제 월 1~2시간 교육을 집합으로 하기 위해 업무공백을 추가근무 또는 대체 인력을 두어 비용적인 부분 발생 생산인력 차출로 인한 생산성 감소 월2시간 집합교육으로 생산인력 차출 문제 발생 예) 현대자동차의 경우 1시간 집합교육 시 62대 생산차질 안전관리자가 없을 시 외부 강사 초빙 시 문제점 발생 월 1~2시간 집합교육 외부강사 교육진행시 발행하는 비용 매월 7~20만원 정도발생 외부강사 무료교육 시 보험사후원 상품판매 (불법교육으로 교육인정이 안되면 근로자 피해발생) Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 12
  14. 14. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 근로자 근로자 스스로 산업안전교육 이수 생산성 증대 3) 산업안전 인터넷 교육운영의 효과 기업 시·공간 제약 없는 스마트러닝으로 근로자 스스로 교육 매 분기별 (1~3월 / 4~6월 / 7~9월 / 10~12월) 년 4회 교육 스마트폰, PC등을 이용하여 학습을 진행, 동영상 학습으로 쉽게 이해하고, 학습 효과 성이 뛰어남 고용노동부에서 산업안전교육 진해여부 온라인 확인가능 온라인 교육수료보고로 근로자들의 학습시간을 고용노동부에서 사업체 안전교육 진행여부가 확인 가능 ※ 고육수료내용을 온라인으로 평생 기록 관리 업무공백문제 해소 월 2시간 교육을 집합으로 하기 위한 업무공백을 최소화하고, 근로자 스스 로 집, 출퇴근, 휴식 시간에 년간 2회~4회 학습 생산인력 차출 감소로 인한 생산성 증대 월 2시간 집합교육이 없어지므로 생산인력 차출 문제 해소, 생산인력 차출 해소로 인한 생산성 증대 인터넷교육이 편리한 이유 안전관리자가 교육실시계획서, 년간 교육자료 준비 불필요 온라인 으로 교 육수료증 관련자료 평생관리로 분실우려가 없음 사업주 는 비용부담 없이 전액무료로 진행 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 13
  15. 15. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 3. 온라인 원격교육을 해야하는 이유 4) 전문강사 무료출강의문제점 전문강사 무료출강 이라는 명목아래 간단한 교육 후 해당기업의 보험 및 금융상품 판매 대부분 교육무효로 간주되어 과태료 대상 현재 대부분의 기업들이 “한국xx원” “한국xx센터”와 같이 고용노동부 미지정 교육업체를 통해 집체 교육을 받고 있습니다. 여기서 가장 큰 문제는 교육이 끝난 후 전 직원들이 모여있는 자리에서 “재테크강의”라는 명목으로 금융상품 홍보와 판매를 겸하고 있다는 겁니다. 고용노동부 지정교육기관에서는 교육과 관련되지 않은 영업/홍보행위를 일체 하지 않습니다. 이는 엄연히 법에 어긋나는 행위입니다. 반드시 고용노동부 지정교육기관인지를 확인하세요. Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 14
  16. 16. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 차 시 1 인터넷 중독 예방교육 11 성희롱 예방교육 2 가정폭력방지 및 피해자 보호 12 성폭력 예방교육 3 산업안전 개론 13 성매매 예방교육 4 산업안전보건법 교육 14 청렴, 윤리, 반부패 척결 5 근로자를 위한 건강관리(1) - 건강진단 및 뇌심혈관계 질환관리 15 임직원 행동강령 6 근로자를 위한 건강관리(2) - 금연교육 16 개인정보보호법 주요 내용 7 근로자를 위한 건강관리(3) - 근골격계 질환 예방 17 개인정보보호 위반사례 및 대응방안 8 MSDS와 GHS 18 아동학대 예방교육 9 소방안전교육 19 직장 내 폭언·폭행 예방관리법 10 유형별 안전관리 대책 20 퇴직연금제도 필수교육_ 법정필수 교육과정 법정교육의 모든 것 ·인터넷 중독 및 유형을 알고 예방한다. ·가정폭력에 대한 인식을 개선하고 예방한다. ·산업안전보건법에 대해 알 수 있다. ·소방안전에 관한 내용을 알 수 있다. ·성희롱 및 성폭력, 성매매 예방에 대해 알 수 있다. ·청렴, 윤리, 부패를 척결하여, 청렴한 조직을 만들 수 있다. ·개인정보 보호에 대해 알 수 있다. ·유형별 교육을 쉽게 받을 수 있도록 구성 한번에 끝내는필수법정교육 4. 법정의무교육 온라인 과정 -필수법정교육과정- Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 15 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 38,000원 교육시간 20시간 중견기업 60,800원 학습차시 20차시 우선지원 91,200원
  17. 17. 산업안전 보건교육1 어려운 산업안전보건 관련 용어 쉽게 제시 ·전문적인 산업안전보건 관련 용어를 쉬운 문장으로 풀이 ·산업안전보건에 관한 핵심 내용을 기초/심화, 이론/실무까지 단계적으로 구성하여 체계적으로 학습할 수 있도록 구성 안전보건공단의 표준자료 성실히 반영 ·안전보건공단에서 발행하는 표준자료를 기준으로 내 용을 구성함에 따라 강의의 왜곡이 없도록 함 ·기존 자료 중 최신 법령 등이 개정된 부분 반영 역량 키워드Ⅰ안전, 보건, 재해예방, 건강관리, MSDS, GHS근로자 산업안전보건교육Ⅰ-상 차 시 1 산업안전 개론 7 인력운반안전 2 산업보건 개론 8 보호구의 종류와 선택 3 업무상 재해 인정기준 9 소독 작업자의 안전보건 4 재해발생 시 응급처치 10 무재해운동 추진 실무 5 안전보건교육 방법 11 산업 환기 6 무재해운동 추진기법 12 직업병 관리 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 22,800원 교육시간 12시간 중견기업 36,480원 학습차시 12차시 우선지원 54,720원 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 22,800원 교육시간 12시간 중견기업 36,480원 학습차시 12차시 우선지원 54,720원 어려운 산업안전보건 관련 용어 쉽게 제시 ·전문적인 산업안전보건 관련 용어를 쉬운 문장으로 풀이 ·산업안전보건에 관한 핵심 내용을 기초/심화, 이론/실무까지 단계적으로 구성하여 체계적으로 학습할 수 있도록 구성 안전보건공단의 표준자료 성실히 반영 ·안전보건공단에서 발행하는 표준자료를 기준으로 내용을 구성함에 따라 강의의 왜곡이 없도록 함 ·기존 자료 중 최신 법령 등이 개정된 부분 반영 차 시 1 근로자 건강관리 7 근로자의 감염성 질환 관리 2 2 관리대상 유해물질 8 소음 및 청력 보존 3 전기재해사례와 예방정책 9 근골격계 프로그램 운영기법 4 스트레스로 인한 뇌심혈관계 질환관리 10 MSDS 작성기법 5 밀폐공간 작업재해예방 11 GHS 제도의 이해 6 근로자의 감염성 질환 관리 1 12 스트레칭 산업안전 보건교육2 근로자 산업안전보건교육Ⅰ-하 역량 키워드Ⅰ안전, 보건, 재해예방, 건강관리, MSDS, GHS Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 4. 법정의무교육 온라인 과정 -산업안전보건교육과정1.2- Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 16
  18. 18. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 보건교육3 산업안전 역량 키워드Ⅰ산업안전보건법, 환경측정, 중대사고, 응급처치 근로자 산업안전보건교육 Ⅱ-상 어려운 산업안전보건 관련 용어 쉽게 제시 안전보건공단의 표준자료 성실히 반영 ·전문적인 산업안전보건 관련 용어를 쉬운 문장으로 풀이 ·안전보건공단에서 발행하는 표준자료를 기준으로 ·산업안전보건에 관한 핵심 내용을 기초/심화, 이론/실무까지 내용을 구성함에 따라 강의의 왜곡이 없도 록 함 단계적으로 구성하여 체계적으로 학습할 수 있도록 구성 ·기존 자료 중 최신 법령 등이 개정된 부분 반영 차 시 1 산업안전보건법 및 정책방향 7 독성 간질환의 예방과 관리 2 안전보건관리 계획 수립 및 평가 8 조명 및 자외선 3 작업환경측정 방법과 평가 9 전기설비의 위험성 평가 및 개선 4 분진 및 금속 10 전기안전관리 규정의 작성과 운영 5 사고조사 기법 11 낙하ㆍ비래 재해와 예방대책 6 고열 및 한랭 작업 12 산업안전기준 해설(기계) 보건교육4 산업안전 역량 키워드Ⅰ산업안전보건법, 환경측정, 중대사고, 응급처치 근로자 산업안전보건교육 Ⅱ-하 어려운 산업안전보건 관련 용어 쉽게 제시 안전보건공단의 표준자료 성실히 반영 ·전문적인 산업안전보건 관련 용어를 쉬운 문장으로 풀이 ·안전보건공단에서 발행하는 표준자료를 기준으로 ·산업안전보건에 관한 핵심 내용을 기초/심화, 이론/실무까지 내용을 구성함에 따라 강의의 왜곡이 없도 록 함 단계적으로 구성하여 체계적으로 학습할 수 있도록 구성 ·기존 자료 중 최신 법령 등이 개정된 부분 반영 차 시 1 뇌심혈관 질환 예방을 위한 위험요인 관리 7 직업성 근골격계 질환 사례와 관리 2 인간공학적 작업환경 개선 및 현장실무 8 재난 및 재해발생 시 대응관리 3 전체 환기 실무 9 중대산업사고 연구사례 4 국소배기 실무 10 휴먼에러 예방 5 물리적 인자에 의한 직업성질환 사례와 관리 11 사업장에서 질병 및 손상 발생 시 응급 처치 6 직업성 호흡기 질환의 사례와 관리 12 소음으로 인한 건강문제 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 22,800원 교육시간 12시간 중견기업 36,480원 학습차시 12차시 우선지원 54,720원 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 22,800원 교육시간 12시간 중견기업 36,480원 학습차시 12차시 우선지원 54,720원 4. 법정의무교육 온라인 과정 -산업안전보건교육과정3.4- Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 17
  19. 19. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 5. 온라인 원격교육 진행 과정(사업주 훈련) ④채점 및 수료자 기관보고 ③훈련실시/미수료자 연장 입과 ②훈련 실시 신고(직업능력 포털) ①위탁 교육 계약 체결/교육계획 수립 ▶ 교육훈련 성과 극대화를 위한 모사답안, 대리 수강 모니터링 관리 ▶ 본연의 업무 공백(몰아치기 수강) 방지를 위해 일일 수강 한도량 설정 훈련 결과 공지 / 수료처리 수료증 출력 및 산업인력 공단 결과 보고 훈련 과정 모니터링 진도 80% 이상 / 평가 60점 이상 산업인력공단 훈련 과정 / DB연동, 공유 훈련대상 명단 작성 교육 일정 계획 수립 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 18
  20. 20. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 6. 온라인 원격교육 수강 시 유의사항 ①실시 문자 발송 교육을 진행하시게 되면, 교육 진행 당일 오전 9시~10시 사이에 직원분들께 고유 아이디와 패스워 드가 문자로 발송됩니다. 문자를 받으시면 해당 교육일에 저희 한국이러닝인재개발 원(www.kehrd. com)으로 들어오셔서 아이디와 패스워드를 입력하시고, 로그인을 하게 됩니 다. 로그인 후 신청하신 과정이 띄워져 있으므로 그대로 수강해주시면 되겠습니다. 단, 훈련 실시 전 교육 담당자께서는 반드 시 훈련생을 대상으로 훈련명 및 훈련기간, 수강 아이디와 비밀번호가 담긴 문자가 개인적으로 발송 된다는 사실을 알려주시기 바랍니다. 사내 공지가 제대로 되지 않은 채 문자를 받게 되면, 훈련생 입 장에서는 개인정보 유출에 대한 불안을 느 낄 수 있습니다. ②본인 인증 수강 및 최종평가를 보시기 위해서는 인증을 하셔야 합니다. 인증은 총 2번(최초+최종평가) 진 행되며, 인증을 완료하셔야만 강의를 들으실 수 있습니다. 수강생이 최초 인증과 평가시험 인 증 시, 본인 명의 휴대폰이 아니어서 인증을 받을 수 없는 경우에는→해당 훈련생의 주민등록 증 앞면(주민번호 뒷자리 불포함) 사본에 ID와 휴대폰 번호를 적어서 저희에게 팩스를 보내 주신 후 1577-6833으로 전화하 셔서 인증 제외 서류 제출 여부와 ID 말씀해주시면 인증 제 외 처리됩니다. (fax. 02-573-6112) ③동영상 및 시험 동영상 수강은 PC와 모바일 모두 가능합니다. 다만, 진행평가와 최종평가는 반드시 PC에서 진행해 야 합니다. ④수료 기준 수료 기준은 전체 차시 대비 진도율 80%, 평가시험(진행+최종) 총합이 60점 이상일 경우에 가능합 니다. 최종평가 진행 중 컴퓨터 오류 등이 발생하였을 경우 다른 컴퓨터로 이동하셔 서 진행하시면 되 고, 이때 시험시간은 계속 흘러가고 있기 때문에 이 시간에 맞춰서 완료만 해주시면 됩니다. 최종평가 는 한번만 응시가 가능하므로 꼭 유의해주세요 ⑤PC 유의사항 여러 훈련생이 같은 PC에서 순차적으로 시험을 보게 되는 경우 , 반드시 이전 훈련생이 사용 한 인터넷 창을 모두 끄고 진행하시기 바랍니다. 그렇지 않고 여러 창을 켜 놓은 채 시험을 보 는 경우, 훈련생 간 의 정보가 뒤섞여 입력되는 수가 있습니다. 그렇게 되면 시험 점수 반영 이 제대로 되지 않아 수료 여 부에도 영향을 줄 수 있습니다. 반드시 유의해주시기 바랍니다. ⑥브라우저 안내 윈도우XP(익스플로러 버전9 이하)에서는 영상이 원활하게 구동되지 않는 경우가 있습니다. 가급적 윈도7 이상(익스플로러 버전10 이상 or 크롬 브라우저)에서 교육을 받을 수 있도록 안내해 주시기 바랍니다. ⑦리포트 제출 리포트가 있는 과정은 되도록 첨부파일로 제출해주시길 권유드립니다. 혹시 모를 페이지 오류 에도 첨부 파일로 제출되었다면 대응이 간편해집니다. [부정 수급 방지 안내] 훈련생의 아이디와 비밀번호를 도용하여 제 3자가 대신 수강해주거나, 대신 시험을 봐서 수료하는 경우 부정 수급에 해당됩니다. 고용노동부에게 부정 수 급이 적발되는 경우, 해당 사업장은 환급받은 교육비의 두 배를 과태료로 추징당합니다. 또한 향후 2년 동안 위탁 훈련을 통한 환급 혜택 등을 받을 수 없 도록 규제당하게 되며, 사안이 엄중할 정우 형사 처벌도 가능합니다. 교육 중 부정 수급이 발생하지 않도록 각별히 주의하시기 바랍니다. Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 19
  21. 21. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 7. 사업주 위탁 온라인 교육 훈련 진행 후 환급과정 사 업 주 근 로 자 고용관계 성립 고용보험 가입 훈련 실시/ 수료증 발급 훈련종료 후 미 수료자 훈련비 지급 노동부 교육 신고 훈련비 지원 훈련계약 체결 자기부담금 지급 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 20 훈련수강
  22. 22. 8. 직무교육 향상 과정 [직무교육의 필요성] Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 ▶중소기업 핵심인력의 이직률/이직 사유 중소기업 전체 근로자의 82%가 이직 경험이 있 으며 가장 큰 사유는 자기개발 기회 부족 ▶기업 HR 부서의 고민 교육의 필요성 예산 확보는 가능하나 여러 가지 사유로 적극적인 Off-line 교육이 이루어지기는 매우 어렵습니다. 있다 82% 없다 18% 높은직급 근무지역 담당업무 회사근무환경 이전 회사 대비 높은 급여 자기개발 기회 부족 2.4% 11% 12.8% 18.3% 23.2% 32.3% ▶직무교육비용 환급제도 근로자의 직무능력 향상 교육도 법정의무교육과 마찬가지로 교육비용 전액 환급 대상입니다. 경영 리더십 비즈니스 스킬 산업분야 직무 자격증 (OA) 교육을 보내면 업무시간 을 비워야 하고, 그러면 생산에 차질이 빚어지는 데 어떻게 하나!? 직원들을 수시로 교육시켜야 역 량이 향상되고 성과가 오른다는데 어떻게 교육시켜야 하지 ? 전 사원 모두 교육 시키려면 교육비 가 만만치 않은데 교육비를 절감할 순 없을까? 대기업은 교육체계도 있고 담당자도 있다는 데 우리는 체계도 없 고, 인력도 부족한데 도와줄 사람 없을까? Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 21
  23. 23. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 27,984원 교육시간 16시간 중견기업 44,774원 학습차시 16차시 우선지원 67,162원 차 시 1 경영 전 략이 한 눈에 딱 불확실성을 극복하는 분석과 전략(SWOT/린스타트업/퍼스트무버 등) 9 꼭 알아둬야 할 핵심 생산관리 상식(SCM/6시그마/ERP/TOC 등) 2 무한 경쟁에 필요한 분석과 전략(5세대 모형/BCG모형/리스트럭처 링과 리 엔지니어링 등) 10 최신 경 영이 들 썩들썩 기업의 스마트한 운영을 위한 최신 상식(깨진 유리창의 법칙 /CSR/ CSV/히든챔피언 등) 3 트렌드를 읽는 경영전략(경쟁우위 전략/옴니채널/오픈 이노베이션 등 ) 11 소비자 중심의 기업 전략들(유니버셜디자인/게임화/사용자 경험/ 퍼플카우 등) 4 마케팅 이 형형 색색 대박을 노리는 마케팅 전략(티핑포인트/STP 마케팅/4P와 7P등) 12 재무& 회계가 한눈에 쏙 시장을 이해하기 위한 경영 상식(캐즘/파레토와 롱테일의 법 칙/윤리 적 소비/협동조합 등 5 소비자의 마음을 사로잡는 마케팅(시니어 마케팅/코즈마케팅/디마케 팅 등) 13 재무와 회계의 기본 쌓기(대차대조표에서 채권까지) 6 스마트한 마케팅 전략들(뉴로마케팅/콜라보레이션/푸시&풀 전략 등) 14 빅데이터 시대를 위한 경영 상식(빅데이터/핀테크/해커톤/플랫 폼) 7 조직& 인사가 둥글둥 글 생산성 높은 조직을 위한 경영 상식(파랑새 증후군/역멘토링/사이로 효 과 등) 15 스마트 경영이 들썩들 썩 소셜 시대 정복을 위한 경영 상식(쇼설 디스커버리에서 집단지성 까지) 8 잡(Job)을 이해하기 위한 경영 상식(소셜 리크루팅/인턴십/스마트 워크/잡 크래프팅 등) 16 메가트렌드 경영 상식(클라우드 서비스에서 웨어러블 디바이스 까지) 직무능력 향상과정1 풍부한 경영상식을 재미있게! ·필요한 경영의 법칙 및 용어들을 카드 형태로 익힐 수 있어 가볍고 흥미롭게 집중할 수 있다. ·유익한 내용에 흥미까지! 재미있게 학습하자! 뇌섹남∙뇌색녀가 되기 위한 첫 단추, 내 안 의 경영 백과사전 ·'뇌가 섹시한 남녀‘ 비즈니스 현장에서 필수적으로 갖추어야 할 내용을 한 곳에. ·내 손의 경영 대백과사전: 검색 기능을 추가하여 바로 확인 가능 남∙몰래검색하는 알쏭달쏭 비즈니스 상식 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 30,400원 교육시간 16시간 중견기업 48,640원 학습차시 16차시 우선지원 72,960원 차 시 1 메신저, 마음을 파고드는 리더의 다른 이름 9 ‘팩트’의 삭제와 의미 부여, 메시지의 선명성 강화 2 브레이킹-앵커, 상대가 가진 지식의 뿌리를 흔들어라 10 주어진 상황을 뒤트는 맥락의 중요성 3 니즈와 원츠, 리더가 읽어내는 ‘무의식’의 영역 11 감정 플랫폼과 정체성의 재구성, 메시지를 유니크하게 만들기 4 유리한 전선으로 이동하기, 전선을 옮겨라 12 마음으로 젖어들게 하는 메시지의 요소, 기대감 5 메시지에 감동을 담아 리더의 언어를 무장시켜라 13 메신저와의 만남을 통한 메시지 확장시키기 6 때론 단호하게, 메시지를 단단하게 하는 외피의 힘 14 참여의 유도, 메시지 확산의 놀라운 비밀 7 스토리텔링, 메시지의 임팩트를 강하게 하는 요소 15 확산의 발화지점 다루기, 메시지의 전파 8 팔로워를 파고드는 리더의 메시지 - 넛지와 링크 16 설정 값을 바꿔보라, 메시지가 생생하게 되살아난다. 직무능력 향상과정2 “팀원들의 뼈에 새겨지는 한마디”로 리딩하는 메시지의 비법 해설 ·마음을 움직이는 메시지 전달의 단계를 ‘Trigger-Remind -Diffusion’으로 구분하여 각각의 메시징 기법이 작동 《공피고아》, 《처신》의저자 이남∙훈직강 ·위대한 리더들이 사용하는 언어와 메시지를 직접 연구하고 사례를 조사한 저자가 팀원들의 마음을 움직이는 메시지의 포인트와 리딩 시점을 콕 집어 핵심 강의 ·전문 아나운서들이 역할극 형식으로 메시지 전달의 실제 사례를 재미있게 제시 메신저, 행동을 이끄는 리더의 언어 8. 직무교육 향상 과정 -직무교육 향상과정1.2- Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 22
  24. 24. Ⅲ. 교육과정 소개 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 27,984원 교육시간 16시간 중견기업 44,774원 학습차시 16차시 우선지원 67,162원 직무능력 향상과정3 스피치를 트레이닝하는 시뮬레이션형 학습 ·잘된 표현 vs 흔히 하는 표현 vs 잘못된 표현-사례 제시/정답 제시 ·어학과정처럼 실제 음성 녹음 후 비교해 볼 수 있도록 구성 라온제나 임유정 원장의 효과적인 스피치 코칭법 공개! ·오프라인 수강생을 최대 보유한 라온제나 스피치의 차별화된 코칭법 학습 ·업무현장에서의 필요성에 의해 학원을 찾는 수강생들의 니즈를 반 영한 실전형 커리큘럼 구성 임유정의 스피치 트레이닝, Before & Afte r 차 시 1 스피치의 조건 9 [발음 교정] 전달력 좋은 목소리 2 스피치 스타일 10 [발성 교정] 자신감 있는 목소리 3 스피치 스타일의 완성 - 스피치 스타일 교정하기 11 [복식호흡] 생동감 있는 목소리 4 [청중분석 플롯] 청중을 먼저 분석하라 12 표현력-공감을 얻을 수 있는 목소리 5 [O-B-C 플롯] 주장과 근거로 논리적인 스피치를하라 13 무대공포 치유하기 6 [에피소드 플롯] 설득력을 높이는 표현력 퍼포먼스를활용하라 14 세련되게 Free Speech 하기 7 [바디랭귀지 플롯] 청중을 집중시키는 제스처를취하라 15 똑 부러지게 비즈니스 스피치 하기 8 [감정 플롯] 진행기법을 통해 말이 아니라 마음을들어라 16 블랙 스피치에서 살아남기 고용보험 환급 교 육 비 대기업 47,500원 교육시간 25시간 중견기업 76,000원 학습차시 24차시 우선지원 114,00원 차 시 1 경쟁 패러다임의 새로운 변화! 서비스 경영의 시대 13 CS문제 사전에 차단하기 1 : 서비스 유비무환 2 초연결 시대의 고객 경험 관리 14 CS문제 사전에 차단하기 2 : 직원이 감정의 미끼를 물지 않게 하는 방법 ‘평정심’ 3 기계적인 서비스에 공감을 입혀라! 고객 공감경영 15 CS리더 자신의 업무과중 문제 해결 4 공유경제 시대엔 품격이 차별화다 16 지금까지 잘못된 CS교육, CS코칭 바로잡기 5 이성의 시대에서 감성의 시대로 서비스를확장하다 17 [착각의 늪]‘내가 누군지 알아?’ 6 고객 심리학을 서비스와 융합하라 18 [부당요구] ‘무조건 바꿔줘?’ 7 디지털 서비스로 맞춤형 고객관계 관리를 구축하라 19 [버티기 작전]‘세상에 안되는게 어디 있니?’ 8 서비스 경쟁력 강화를 위한 대응전략 20 [미져리 버전]‘처리될 때까지 전화 끊기만 해봐?’ 9 CS관리자를 신뢰하고 따르지 않는 문제 해결하기 21 [파파라치 척]‘내가 알아본 바에 의하면요?’ 10 CS 문제의 근본적 원인 잡아내기 22 [피해과장] ‘내 피 같은 돈 어떡할거야?’ 11 CS 문제의 근본적 원인별 해결책 23 [욕 빼면 시체]‘지금 나를 무시하니, 꿇어?’ 12 피동적인 CS직원 스스로 움직이게만들기 24 [예민한 그날] ‘뭐가 그리 복잡해요?’ 직무능력 향상과정4 4차 산업혁명의 시대, 새로운 융합과 혁신의 CS 화두 서비스 4.0의 차별화된 서비스 필요성을 시 사성 있게 전달하고자 과정별 뉴스 카드 형식 구성 CS기본에 충실한 풍부한 사례 학습 현장감을 높여 이론보다는 다양한 기업의 성공 사례, 스토리 중심의 학습으로 몰입 도를 높임 고객 불만 이것만 알면 OK! 고객 심리특성_고객 행동특성_고객 언어 특성 분석을 바탕으로 대응법 을 습득 현장을 바꾸는 Total CS 8. 직무교육 향상 과정 -직무교육 향상과정3.4- 23 Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com
  25. 25. 사이버 연수원 구축 지원 Ⅳ. 기타지원 기타교육 사내교육 법정의무 교육 직업능력 향상교육 통합교육 관리 사이버 연수원 구축 지원▼ Korea e-learning Human Resources Development www.KEHRD.com 24
  26. 26. Ⅴ. 맺음 말 감사합니다. 교육컨설턴트 이유신 010-2700-2648

