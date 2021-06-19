Sri Lankan policy Tourism strategic plan and master plan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepared by V.Keethopayan
History of Policy Sri Lankan Tourism Master plan &TSP Major areas To achieve Master plan & TSP aims, stakeholders must che...
History of Policy Sri Lankan Tourism • The Chinese traveler Fa-Hien visited Sri Lanka as early as the 4th century, and in ...
Continue…… • Under UNDP country program with WTO Sri Lanka has introduce Tourism Master Plan 1992- 2001. • In October 2007...
To make Sri Lanka competitive in the global travel market place To increase revenue for the country To support local commu...
Back ground & Current Situation of Sri Lanka • Background of SL Length 432 Km, Width 224 Km Square Feet 65,610 Km • Key Is...
• Economic Impact – Foreign Income Earnings 71% remaining within SL & Leakage 29% • Tm Sector having good Backward Linkage...
• Environmental Planning – Central Environment Authority (CEA) & Costal Zone Managements Major issues relating to the Tm S...
To achieve Master plan aims, stakeholders must check whether 05 Government of Sri Lanka Role – Long term and Short term St...
05 Visitors have more opportunities to spend money on extraordinary experiences Visitors have value added sites to visit a...
Key Assumptions ( This Plan for 1992 to 2001 & 2020) • In 2001 arrivals 874,000 - TSP -2020 4 Million • Guest Spending 200...
• Civil war/Eater Sunday Attack/ Covid 19 • Unsafe to travel • Infrastructure was not maintained (Poor planning) • Tourism...
211.1 253 340 416.8 362.3 410.3 384.4 319.5 349.3 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 0 100000 200000 300000 400000 50000...
575.9 838.9 1038.3 1,715.50 2,431.10 2,980.60 3,518.50 3,924.90 4,380.60 3,606.90 956 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 ...
Failures in Master Plan Coordination failures Resource failures Institutional failures Market failures
• Poor coordination and communication between government ministries, institutions and stakeholders • with respect to touri...
Deficient and politicized leadership and management at all levels of government. • There is a greater emphasis on institut...
Limited emphasis in the public and private sectors • On human capital development and on an inclusive employment agenda ac...
Limited attention paid to product diversification and destination development. • This restricts competitiveness, recreatio...
Key Transformational Themes Core Strategies Success Indicators • Revitalize the Key Institution Ex- SLTDA, THASL ,TAASL CH...
Core Strategies Success Indicators • Sharpen Brand focus • Embrace digital age • Use events & festivals • Build Strong par...
Core Strategies Success Indicators • Improve conservation, presentation & management of natural & cultural assets • Improv...
• “To match the slogan ‘Wonder of Asia,’ what are the wonders that Sri Lanka possesses? Two items that are noteworthy are ...
• “Another issue that arises is which kind of tourists are we targeting – high-end, middle or the lower- end? Some argue t...
• An implementation strategy and action plan with a realistic approach is developed in consultation with stakeholders. • I...
• The Public sectors cannot not undertake all Tourism projects alone. • Government - At all levels and across all subjects...
Travel
Jun. 19, 2021

An analysis of Sri Lankan policy Tourism strategic plan and master plan- Supervised by Professor Suranga Silva - UOC

