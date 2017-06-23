Product risico analyse in de praktijk (2010) - Kees Blokland

1 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. ProductrisicoanalyseProductrisicoanalyse in de praktijkin de praktijk Kees Blok...
2 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorberei...
3 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. De wet van Ohm U = I x RSpanning Stroom Weerstand
4 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. De wet van ‘Test’ R = F x SRisico Faalkan s Schade NONO RISKRISK NONO TESTTEST
5 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risico • WIKIPEDIA: Risico is de kans dat een gebeurtenis plaatsvindt vermenigv...
6 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risico • Om testinspanning te focusseren • Om tests te prioriteren • Om de vrij...
7 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Fasering productrisicoanalyse 1. Voorbereiding - Onderverdelen van het systeem ...
8 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorberei...
9 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding • Onderverdelen van het systeem - Nieuwbouw: onderdelen kiezen - ...
10 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding, opzetten risicotabel Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut voo...
11 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding, opzetten risicotabel Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Sja...
12 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding • Uitnodigen deelnemers bijeenkomst risicoanalyse - Minimaal: • ...
13 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten - voorbereiding Voorbereiden risicoanalyse: • Is een bijeenkom...
14 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbere...
15 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse • Benoemen risico’s - Geïnspireerd door de subsystem...
16 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, benoemen risico’s Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico...
17 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, benoemen risico’s Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico...
18 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse • Classificeren risico’s - Bepalen faalkans - Bepale...
19 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, bepalen faalkans (Hoog Middel Laag) • Vooral in te brengen door...
20 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, bepalen schade (Hoog Middel Laag) • Vooral in te brengen door d...
21 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, faalkans en schade Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risic...
22 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, faalkans en schade Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risic...
23 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, opzoeken risicoklasse Kans op falen Hoog Middel Laag Schade bij...
24 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, risicoklasse Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Cl...
25 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, risicoklasse Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Cl...
26 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Benoemen risico’s: • Beschrijf de ...
27 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Classificeren risico’s: • Houd faa...
28 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Bijeenkomst leiden: • Maximum leng...
29 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Datailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbere...
30 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bepaling teststrategie • Bepalen testmaatregelen op basis van risicoklasse • H...
31 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bepaling teststrategie • Risicoklasse kun je ook op andere plekken in het test...
32 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Teststrategie per testsoort functioneel ontwerp systeem realisatie technisch o...
33 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Teststrategie per testsoort • Teststrategie toegankelijk maken voor alle betro...
34 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Review strategie • Hoog: - Review Functioneel Ontwerp door Architecten, Ontwik...
35 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Programmeursteststrategie • Hoog: - Opstellen testgevallen op basis van TO - D...
36 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Systeemteststrategie • Hoog: - Toepassen dataflowtest en procescyclustest tech...
37 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten - bepaling teststrategie • Beperk het aantal testspecificatiet...
38 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bepalen teststrategie Mogelijke knelpunten: • Specificaties ...
39 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Test Coverage • Find obvious faults and missing pieces • Find obvious faults i...
40 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbere...
41 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Conclusies • Risicoanalyse is een communicatieproces • Er gaan veel ‘weetjes’ ...
42 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Vragen? Bedankt voor jullie aandacht! kees.blokland@polteq.com
  • Intro Kees
    Kennismaken
    Het ontstaan van deze presentatie (TNT Post, uitbesteding)
    Uit Pure Noodzaak
    11 aug 2010 TEAM: aanleiding uit de expertisegroep SOA, waarbij bleek dat dit onvoldoende leeft
  • Uitwerking van in de praktijk toegepaste methode
    Consistent met testmethoden zoals Tmap Next
    Gebaseerd op een project waarbij er één of meer bijeenkomsten worden georganiseerd om de productrisico’s vast te stellen
  • PTT verhaal
  • hier begint het allemaal mee
  • Wat is RISICO
  • - Wat doe je er mee?
    Verschil tussen project en productrisico
    ISEB/ISTQB onderscheid
  • fasering praktijkverhaal in een notendop (herhaling)
  • Wat is de context?
    Groot/klein?
    Eventueel opdelen
    Eventueel in 2 slagen (Huawei, system level en feature level)
    Veel Voorkomende Kwaliteitsattributen
    PAS OP VOOR DE GROTE ISO9126LIJST
  • Cultuur
    Balans
    Voorbereiding
  • Structured testing of information systems – An introduction to TMap:
    The waterfall model, the much used life cycle model, is still employed for developing information systems:
    1.The process first identifies the opportunities presented by information technology throughout the business for solving problems or optimizing business processes, and then allocates priorities (information strategy, information planning);
    2.A general study is then made of the requirements that the functionality should meet (definition study, information analysis);
    3.Then it is decided what functionality should be created in order to solve the problems (functional design);
    4The next concern is how that should be resolved (technical design);
    5.The system is then built, and subsequently tested, introduced, and used.
     
    The above terminology is derived from one of a number of life cycle models. They all have a similar kind of approach, and the various kinds of test levels and types may be satisfactorily related to them.
  • Presentatie komt op WIKI
    Sjablonen en instructie staat al een tijdje op WIKI
    Doen!

    Product risico analyse in de praktijk (2010) - Kees Blokland
Kees heeft dit verhaal in 2003 ontwikkeld en is anno 2010 nog actueel!
    2. 2. 2 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbereiding Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Aandachtspunten bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Bepaling teststrategie Aandachtspunten bepaling teststrategie Conclusies
    3. 3. 3 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. De wet van Ohm U = I x RSpanning Stroom Weerstand
    4. 4. 4 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. De wet van ‘Test’ R = F x SRisico Faalkan s Schade NONO RISKRISK NONO TESTTEST
    5. 5. 5 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risico • WIKIPEDIA: Risico is de kans dat een gebeurtenis plaatsvindt vermenigvuldigd met het effect van die gebeurtenis en de kans dat een bepaald scenario waarin de eerder genoemde kans plaatsvindt voorkomt (dit in tegenstelling tot het begrip onzekerheid waarbij de kansen niet bekend zijn). • Bret Pettichord: The danger that something bad might happen • ISEB: risk is a combination of both the likelihood of a problem occurring and the impact of the problem.
    6. 6. 6 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risico • Om testinspanning te focusseren • Om tests te prioriteren • Om de vrijgave mee te onderbouwen • Productrisico • Projectrisico • Kwantitatieve benadering • Kwalitatieve benadering
    7. 7. 7 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Fasering productrisicoanalyse 1. Voorbereiding - Onderverdelen van het systeem - Voorselecteren kwaliteitsattributen - Opzetten risicotabel - Uitnodigen deelnemers bijeenkomst risicoanalyse 1. Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse - Benoemen risico´s - Classificeren risico’s 1. Bepaling teststrategie - Bepalen testmaatregelen
    8. 8. 8 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbereiding Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Aandachtspunten bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Bepaling teststrategie Aandachtspunten bepaling teststrategie Conclusies
    9. 9. 9 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding • Onderverdelen van het systeem - Nieuwbouw: onderdelen kiezen - Ongewijzigd: ongewijzigde onderdelen kiezen - Wijzigingen/aanpassingen: wijzigingsvoorstellen • Voorselecteren kwaliteitsattributen - Functionaliteit - Performance - Beveiliging - Etc…. • Niet meer dan twee kantjes A4 in verband met beperking duur bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Kwaliteitsattribuut: - Verschillende aspecten - Gezichtspunten - Zie ik niets over het hoofd? - TMap - ISO 9126
    10. 10. 10 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding, opzetten risicotabel Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut voorbeeld
    11. 11. 11 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding, opzetten risicotabel Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Sjabloon Functio naliteit Gebr.vr.hd Beveili ging Perfor mance Upload & Preview Functio naliteit Gebr.vr.hd Beveili ging Perfor mance voorbeeld
    12. 12. 12 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Voorbereiding • Uitnodigen deelnemers bijeenkomst risicoanalyse - Minimaal: • Bouwer/testers • Klanten/opdrachtgevers • Voorzitter (testcoördinator, projectleider, testconsultant) - Eventueel nog meer: • Testcoördinator • Projectleider(s) • Applicatiebeheerders • Nog andere stakeholders • Rondsturen opzet risicotabel
    13. 13. 13 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten - voorbereiding Voorbereiden risicoanalyse: • Is een bijeenkomst risicoanalyse altijd nodig? - Uitbesteed bouwen en/of testen: ja - Alles intern: bijeenkomst is aanbevolen - Kleine releases: een bijeenkomst vaak niet nodig - Wat is de afstand tussen de partijen (bouw, test, gebruiker)? • Wel altijd communiceren! - Eventueel via email of een telefoongesprek • Bij technische releases: - Schade bepaalt het risico
    14. 14. 14 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbereiding Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Aandachtspunten bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Bepaling teststrategie Aandachtspunten bepaling teststrategie Conclusies
    15. 15. 15 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse • Benoemen risico’s - Geïnspireerd door de subsystemen en kwaliteitsattributen - In tekst uitgeschreven productrisico’s zoals • “xxx geeft niet de juiste output” • “xxx is niet op tijd klaar” • “xxx kan ook bij de gegevens” - Geen risico gevonden: rij in risicotabel blijft leeg - Nieuw kwaliteitsattribuut: rij toevoegen
    16. 16. 16 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, benoemen risico’s Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Sjabloon Functio naliteit Gebr.vr.hd Beveili ging Perfor mance Upload & Preview Functio naliteit Gebr.vr.hd Beveili ging Perfor mance voorbeeld
    17. 17. 17 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, benoemen risico’s Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Sjabloon Functio naliteit Het installeren bij de klant werkt niet Het aanmaken van een mailing werkt niet Gebr.vr.hd De klant begrijpt het niet (en haakt af) Beveili ging Er wordt een virus naar de klant mee gedownload Perfor mance - Upload & Preview Functio naliteit Het uploaden werkt niet (klant haakt af) De preview werkt niet (klant haakt af?) Gebr.vr.hd Klant begrijpt niet hoe het moet ( en haakt af) Beveili ging Er wordt een virus in de Word macro meegeupload Perfor mance Uploaden over een telefoonlijn duurt te lang (klant haakt af) voorbeeld
    18. 18. 18 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse • Classificeren risico’s - Bepalen faalkans - Bepalen schade - Opzoeken risicoklasse
    19. 19. 19 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, bepalen faalkans (Hoog Middel Laag) • Vooral in te brengen door de bouwer/testers • Faalkansverhogende aspecten zijn bijvoorbeeld: - Frequentie van gebruik - Onervaren ontwikkelaars - Nieuwe tools - Ontwikkeling is overgedragen van anderen - Hoge tijdsdruk - Functies in het deelsysteem zijn complex - Functies waarin veel gewijzigd is - Totaal nieuwe functies - Functies met veel interfaces - Functies waar eerder veel fouten in zijn gemaakt
    20. 20. 20 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, bepalen schade (Hoog Middel Laag) • Vooral in te brengen door de klanten/opdrachtgevers • Bij schade moet men denken aan bijvoorbeeld: - Extra handmatige handelingen nodig - Herstelkosten - Gederfde inkomsten - Imagoschade (bijvoorbeeld geschonden klantenvertrouwen) - Doorwerking in andere gebieden - Kans op schadeclaims
    21. 21. 21 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, faalkans en schade Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Classificatie faal kans sch ade Sjabloon Functio naliteit Het installeren bij de klant werkt niet Het aanmaken van een mailing werkt niet Gebr.vr.hd De klant begrijpt het niet (en haakt af) Beveili ging Er wordt een virus naar de klant mee gedownload Perfor mance - Upload & Preview Functio naliteit Het uploaden werkt niet (klant haakt af) De preview werkt niet (klant haakt af?) Gebr.vr.hd Klant begrijpt niet hoe het moet ( en haakt af) Beveili ging Er wordt een virus in de Word macro meegeupload Perfor mance Uploaden over een telefoonlijn duurt te lang (klant haakt af) voorbeeld
    22. 22. 22 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, faalkans en schade Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Classificatie faal kans sch ade Sjabloon Functio naliteit Het installeren bij de klant werkt niet Het aanmaken van een mailing werkt niet L M Gebr.vr.hd De klant begrijpt het niet (en haakt af) L H Beveili ging Er wordt een virus naar de klant mee gedownload M H Perfor mance - Upload & Preview Functio naliteit Het uploaden werkt niet (klant haakt af) De preview werkt niet (klant haakt af?) L L M M Gebr.vr.hd Klant begrijpt niet hoe het moet ( en haakt af) L M Beveili ging Er wordt een virus in de Word macro meegeupload H H Perfor mance Uploaden over een telefoonlijn duurt te lang (klant haakt af) L H voorbeeld
    23. 23. 23 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, opzoeken risicoklasse Kans op falen Hoog Middel Laag Schade bij falen Hoog A B B Middel B B C Laag C C C
    24. 24. 24 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, risicoklasse Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Classificatie faal kans sch ade r.kla sse Sjabloon Functio naliteit Het installeren bij de klant werkt niet Het aanmaken van een mailing werkt niet L M Gebr.vr.hd De klant begrijpt het niet (en haakt af) L H Beveili ging Er wordt een virus naar de klant mee gedownload M H Perfor mance - Upload & Preview Functio naliteit Het uploaden werkt niet (klant haakt af) De preview werkt niet (klant haakt af?) L L M M Gebr.vr.hd Klant begrijpt niet hoe het moet ( en haakt af) L M Beveili ging Er wordt een virus in de Word macro meegeupload H H Perfor mance Uploaden over een telefoonlijn duurt te lang (klant haakt af) L H voorbeeld
    25. 25. 25 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Risicoanalyse, risicoklasse Systeem onderdeel Kwaliteits attribuut Risico’s Classificatie faal kans sch ade r.kla sse Sjabloon Functio naliteit Het installeren bij de klant werkt niet Het aanmaken van een mailing werkt niet L M C Gebr.vr.hd De klant begrijpt het niet (en haakt af) L H B Beveili ging Er wordt een virus naar de klant mee gedownload M H B Perfor mance - Upload & Preview Functio naliteit Het uploaden werkt niet (klant haakt af) De preview werkt niet (klant haakt af?) L L M M C C Gebr.vr.hd Klant begrijpt niet hoe het moet ( en haakt af) L M C Beveili ging Er wordt een virus in de Word macro meegeupload H H A Perfor mance Uploaden over een telefoonlijn duurt te lang (klant haakt af) L H B voorbeeld
    26. 26. 26 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Benoemen risico’s: • Beschrijf de risico’s inhoudelijk (niet ‘functionele fout’ maar ‘rapport geeft foute waarden’) • Splits risico’s ver genoeg uit • Combineer vergelijkbare risico’s • Het risico moet betrekking hebben op het systeem
    27. 27. 27 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Classificeren risico’s: • Houd faalkans en schade goed uit elkaar • Men heeft soms moeite om te accepteren dat een hoge schade soms maar een middelmatig risico is • Gebruik van 3 niveaus (H,M,L) werkt goed - Gebruiker heeft neiging H of M te scoren op schade - Bouwer heeft de neiging M of L te scoren op faalkans - Effect is een profiel met meest B en C - Alleen voor de allerhoogste risico’s een A
    28. 28. 28 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Bijeenkomst leiden: • Maximum lengte bij voorkeur 2 uur • Begin met de onderdelen die naar verwachting veel discussie vragen • Houd het doel van de bijeenkomst in de gaten • Onderscheid projectrisico’s van productrisico’s - Parkeer projectrisico’s als actiepunt • Vaak worden er manco’s in de specificaties gevonden - “Performance is een risico, maar hoe snel moet het dan?” - Ook parkeren als actiepunt
    29. 29. 29 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Datailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbereiding Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Aandachtspunten bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Bepaling teststrategie Aandachtspunten bepaling teststrategie Conclusies
    30. 30. 30 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bepaling teststrategie • Bepalen testmaatregelen op basis van risicoklasse • Hogere risico’s kunnen worden afgedekt met: - Testtechnieken • Zwaardere • Formelere • Combinatie van - Inzet niet-functionele testtechnieken - Meerdere testrondes - Meer testsoorten - …
    31. 31. 31 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Bepaling teststrategie • Risicoklasse kun je ook op andere plekken in het testproces gebruiken: - Bij het bepalen van de volgorde van werken in de specificatiefase - Bij het bepalen van de volgorde in de uitvoeringsfase (bv MoSCoW) - Bij het eventueel overslaan van tests (ook MoSCoW) MoSCoW - Must - Should - Could - Would
    32. 32. 32 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Teststrategie per testsoort functioneel ontwerp systeem realisatie technisch ontwerp gebruik en beheer programma- en integratietest systeem test wens verwachtingen testsoort testsoort testsoortacceptatie test
    33. 33. 33 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Teststrategie per testsoort • Teststrategie toegankelijk maken voor alle betrokkenen • Verwoorden van de verschillende testsoorten • Concrete opdrachten, bijvoorbeeld testspecificatie technieken: • H : verwerkingslogica, alle condities / combinaties • M : basis(data)flow • L : informele techniek (error guessing, exploratory) ook reviews!
    34. 34. 34 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Review strategie • Hoog: - Review Functioneel Ontwerp door Architecten, Ontwikkelaars, Testers, Business, Beheerders - Concrete review taken per individu • Midden: - Review door Ontwikkelaars, Business, Testers • Laag: - Review door Business
    35. 35. 35 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Programmeursteststrategie • Hoog: - Opstellen testgevallen op basis van TO - Daarbij toepassen syntactische test en dataflowtest technieken - Testresultaten en bevindingen rapporteren • Midden: - Opstellen testsituaties en resultaat rapporteren • Laag: - Er worden geen specifieke eisen gesteld
    36. 36. 36 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Systeemteststrategie • Hoog: - Toepassen dataflowtest en procescyclustest technieken - Uitdiepen met grenswaarden en equivalantieklassen - Ook testgevallen voor niet-functionele aspecten • Midden: - Toepassen procescyclustest technieken - Niet-functionele aspecten impliciet meenemen • Laag: - Exploratory test en error-guessing voor functionele gebieden - Niet-functionele aspecten alleen als iets opvalt
    37. 37. 37 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten - bepaling teststrategie • Beperk het aantal testspecificatietechnieken • Mix dit met informele testuitvoering - error guessing - exploratory testen • Pas op voor overkill • Begrijpelijke definitie van de teststrategie - concrete testopdrachten - management stuurt op basis van concrete afspraken ‘job clarity’
    38. 38. 38 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Aandachtspunten – bepalen teststrategie Mogelijke knelpunten: • Specificaties niet geschikt voor formele testspecificatietechnieken - Pas minder formele techniek toe maar ga diep • Specificaties zijn ontoereikend, wat dan? - Inzet systeemkenners • Niet mogelijk veel tests te verzinnen, wat dan? - Herhaal tests (meerdere testrondes) - Herhaal test op finale oplevering - Herhaal test in meerdere testsoorten (unit test, systeem test, ketentest) • Wees creatief!
    39. 39. 39 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Test Coverage • Find obvious faults and missing pieces • Find obvious faults in decision points • Find faults in the logic of decision point • Find boundary errors in decision point yes Read start a<2 AND b=3 Ready? … OR … Read end do something do something else yes no yes no no Number of test cases: 2 3 6 9
    40. 40. 40 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Detailagenda productrisicoanalyse Intro Voorbereiding Aandachtspunten voorbereiding Bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Aandachtspunten bijeenkomst risicoanalyse Bepaling teststrategie Aandachtspunten bepaling teststrategie Conclusies
    41. 41. 41 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Conclusies • Risicoanalyse is een communicatieproces • Er gaan veel ‘weetjes’ over tafel • Betrokkenen spreken met elkaar (sociaal aspect) • Betrokkenen vinden het een leuk proces • Naast de risicotabel levert de risicobijeenkomst dus veel extra’s op - Fun - Projectrisico’s - Inzicht in gaten in de acceptatiecriteria - Wederzijdse kennis en begrip - … • Het is geen exacte wetenschap: alles is gebaseerd op (in)schattingen • Smaken verschillen. Ontwikkel je eigen stijl! • Maak testopdrachten concreet
    42. 42. 42 www.polteq.com © Polteq IT Services B.V. Vragen? Bedankt voor jullie aandacht! kees.blokland@polteq.com

