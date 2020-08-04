Data file handling in python reading & writing methods

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEXT FILE READING & WRITING METHODS
FILE READING PYTHON PROGRA M A Program reads a text/binary file from hard disk. File acts like an input to a program.
FILE READING METHODS Followings are the methods to read a data from the file. 1. readline() METHOD 2. readlines() METHOD 3...
readline() METHOD readline() will return a line read, as a string from the file. First call to function will return first ...
readline() EXAMPLE First create a text file and save under filename notes.txt
readline() EXAMPLE
readline() EXAMPLE O/P readline() will return only one line from a file, but notes.txt file containing three lines of text
readlines() METHOD readlines()can be used to read the entire content of the file. You need to be careful while using it w....
readlines() EXAMPLE
readlines() EXAMPLE The readlines() method will return a list of strings, each separated by n
read() METHOD The read() method is used to read entire file The syntax is: fileobject.read() For example Contd…
read() METHOD EXAMPLE
read() METHOD EXAMPLE O/P The read() method will return entire file.
read(size) METHOD
read(size) METHOD read() can be used to read specific size string from file. This function also returns a string read from...
read(size) METHOD EXAMPLE f.read(1) will read single byte or character from a file and assigns to x.
read(size) METHOD EXAMPLE O/P
WRITING IN TO FILE
WRITING METHODS PYTHON PROGRA M A Program writes into a text/binary file from hard disk.
WRITING METHODS 1. write () METHOD 2. writelines() METHOD
1. write () METHOD For sending data in file, i.e. to create / write in the file, write() and writelines() methods can be u...
write() using “w” mode
write() using “w” mode Lets run the same program again
write() using “w” mode Now we can observe that while writing data to file using “w” mode the previous content of existing ...
write() USING “a” MODE New content is added after previous content
2. writelines() METHOD For writing a string at a time, we use write() method, it can't be used for writing a list, tuple e...
2. writelines() METHOD So, whenever we have to write a sequence of string / data type, we will use writelines(), instead o...
Example Programs Writing String as a record to file
Example :To copy the content of one file to another file
Removing from file whitespaces after reading  read() and readline() reads data from file and return it in the form of str...
Example: strip(),lstrip(), rstrip()
File Pointer  Every file maintains a file pointer which tells the current position in the file where reading and writing ...
Example myfile = open(“ipl.txt”,”r”) File pointer will be by default at first position i.e. first character ch = myfile.re...
File Modes and Opening position of file pointer FILE MODE OPENING POSITION r, r+, rb, rb+, r+b Beginning of file w, w+, wb...
Set File offset in Python Tell() Method This method gives you the current offset of the file pointer in a file. Syntax: fi...
file.seek(offset[, from]) The <from> argument indicates the start point. If from is 0, then the shift will start from the ...
#Open a file f = open('app.log', 'r+') data = f.read(19); print('Read String is : ', data) #Check current position positio...
Standard INPUT, OUTPUT and ERROR STREAM Most programs make output to "standard out“,input from "standard in“, and error me...
THANK YOU & HAVE A NICE DAY UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF KVS RO AGRA VEDIO LESSON PREPARED BY: KIRTI GUPTA PGT(CS) KV NTPC DADRI
