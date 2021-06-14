Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 1 Poter...
Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 2 Poter...
Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 3 Poter...
Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 4 Poter...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
36 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Potere della voce e della narrazione, flessibilità della fruizione nomadica e a mani libere: ecco alcuni segreti del successo dei podcast

Invito alla lettura dell’interessante libro di Gaia Passamonti, Podcast marketing: Dare voce al brand per una content strategy di successo, Hoepli, Milano, 2020

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Potere della voce e della narrazione, flessibilità della fruizione nomadica e a mani libere: ecco alcuni segreti del successo dei podcast

  1. 1. Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 1 Potere della voce e della narrazione, flessibilità della fruizione nomadica e a mani libere: ecco alcuni segreti del successo dei podcast Giugno 2021 Potere della voce e della narrazione, flessibilità della fruizione nomadica e a mani libere: ecco alcuni segreti del successo dei podcast Invito alla lettura dell’interessante libro di Gaia Passamonti, Podcast marketing: Dare voce al brand per una content strategy di successo, Hoepli, Milano, 2020 In ordine di tempo il podcast è l’ultimo mezzo che aumenta digitalmente, innovandola, una forma di comunicazione tradizionale. Il podcast sintetizza infatti la narrazione con i portati tipici del digitale: flessibilità nella fruizione (con interessati peculiarità su cui ritorneremo più avanti), possibilità di condividere e di proseguire online il racconto, generazione di dati relativi a fruizione e interazione, utili per orientare le attività dell’editore/narratore. Il libro di Gaia Passamonti si concentra sui podcast narrativi e, in particolare, sui branded podcast editi dalle aziende nell’ambito di quelle attività di content marketing, che vanno sempre fatte rientrare nel più ampio piano strategico generale di comunicazione, indispensabile per definire interlocutori, obiettivi e metriche relativi a ogni medium usato dall’azienda. Da un lato il podcast è uno strumento antico, la cui efficacia si affida al potere congiunto della voce e della narrazione. L’autrice sottolinea, che la voce è il primo strumento di narrazione: rispetto alla lettura è più naturale e meno esigente in termini di impiego di risorse cognitive, ma è anche quello che stabilisce i legami emotivi più forti fra ascoltatore e narratore e che, in virtù dell’assenza di immagini reali, permette all’ascoltatore di co-creare il racconto attingendo alle sue immagini mentali e quindi di fare propria la storia, collegandola al suo portato esperienziale. La narrazione orale è una costruzione di senso condivisa, incentrata sul perché e sul come, cioè sulla sfera valoriale, anziché sul che cosa. Alessandro Scardino definisce il podcast “cinema per le orecchie”: esso porta “l’ascoltatore in un mondo a parte, dove vuole rimanere, affidandosi alla voce del narratore”, “crea una relazione empatica immediata, che pone fruitore e autore su un piano comune di fiducia e condivisione” (Giacomo Zito), “capace di suscitare emozioni e riflessioni” (Chiara Boracchi).
  2. 2. Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 2 Potere della voce e della narrazione, flessibilità della fruizione nomadica e a mani libere: ecco alcuni segreti del successo dei podcast Giugno 2021 Nel podcast la fonte della relazione non è solo la voce: come sottolinea Pablo Trincia, “la colonna sonora crea l’ambientazione. Si tratta di un racconto parallelo fatto per musica, suoni e rumori”, che può fare da contrappunto alla narrazione orale oppure “spostare il senso del racconto”, per esempio facendo emergere il lato grottesco di una scena drammatica (Luca Micheli). “Senza il video che distrae, [il podcast] lascia libero spazio all’immaginazione di ognuno, che immaginerà in modo diverso, speciale e unico la storia, attingendo a ricordi ed esperienze personali. Questa co-creazione del racconto crea un legame forte, di appropriazione con la storia e con il narratore” (Chiara Boracchi). Dall’altro lato, il podcast aumenta digitalmente il potere della voce e della narrazione, inserendosi nel filone della valorizzazione dell’oralità sia come strumento di interazione con i dispositivi digitali, sia di fruizione dei contenuti attraverso gli stessi, smart speaker compresi. In questo contesto, il punto di forza del podcast sta nel fatto di poter essere ascoltato in modo nomadico, ovvero dove, quando e come si vuole, e soprattutto senza bisogno di avere uno schermo sott’occhio e mantenendo le mani libere per svolgere altre attività. Il medium perfetto per l’epoca del multitasking, in cui molte persone sono desiderose di rendere il più possibile proficuo il proprio tempo, integrando più attività. Oltre che nel fascino della voce e dell’approfondimento mediato dalla narrazione, sta forse nel multitasking il segreto di quegli oltre 20 minuti, che in media le persone dedicano all’ascolto anche iterato di un podcast. Dice Fabio Ragazzo: “I contenuti di approfondimento hanno delle ottime performance, a prescindere dalla durata dell’episodio ... in totale controtendenza rispetto agli altri media, in cui è la velocità la componente principale”. Matteo Caccia conferma questa constatazione: “La disponibilità delle persone a dedicare questo tempo e quella qualità di attenzione permette a chi realizza di creare contenuti dotati di una profondità come se ne vedono pochi su altri mezzi”. Va da sé che “prima di proporre un podcast è necessario guadagnarsi la fiducia degli interlocutori, perché siano potenzialmente disposti a investire tempo e attenzione nell’ascolto” (Diego Alverà) e, prima ancora, a cercare attivamente la puntata o la serie di loro interesse. Già nell’incipit del libro Gaia Passamonti volontarietà (la “natura pull” e “on demand”) e rilevanza verticale fanno sì, che i podcast siano in linea con le attuali tendenze del marketing. Rilevanza, autenticità e trasparenza del racconto, coinvolgimento, co-creazione e intensità del legame con la storia, fanno sì che l’ascoltatore sia tendenzialmente più disposto di altre tipologie di fruitori a condividere la sua esperienza con pari, naturalmente anche utilizzando i social media e innescando i meccanismi di viralità che li caratterizzano. Non di rado piattaforme sociali e mondo fisico sono i luoghi in cui le comunità verticali proseguono racconto e dialogo iniziati sul podcast.
  3. 3. Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 3 Potere della voce e della narrazione, flessibilità della fruizione nomadica e a mani libere: ecco alcuni segreti del successo dei podcast Giugno 2021 Per Gaia Passamonti non mancano quindi i buoni motivi per cui un’azienda potrebbe voler aggiungere il podcast al suo bouquet comunicazionale: • Distribuire approfondimenti o nuovi punti di vista su temi che incrociano l’identità dell’azienda con il vissuto dei suoi interlocutori (difficoltà, esigenze, aspirazioni, esperienze, ecc.), istituendo un terreno comune relazionale • Ampliare i territori narrativi dell’azienda, per esempio “in una direzione meno commerciale e più legata alla brand story”, come suggerisce l’autrice • Aggiungere una sfaccettatura alla personalità dell’azienda, per esempio scegliendo un nuovo tono di voce per un interlocutore e un obiettivo comunicazionale nuovi • Raggiungere fasce di pubblico specifiche, per esempio i 18-24enni o i 45-55enni, che sono ascoltatori particolarmente forti • Raggiungere nicchie • Fidelizzare gli interlocutori, puntando sui meccanismi della serialità del podcast, stimolare e vivacizzare la community. Come per ogni format, Gaia Passamonti sottolinea che anche nel caso dei podcast la professionalità della realizzazione è uno dei fattori distintivi e di successo. Tra le principali professionalità necessarie spiccano: • Un autore esperto dello scrivere “a voce”, dello scrivere “per la memoria” (poiché l’ascoltatore difficilmente ritorna indietro per recuperare un dettaglio sfuggito al primo ascolto) e dello scrivere “per accendere l’immaginazione” con ricchezza di dettagli e di riferimenti sensoriali. Come dice Pablo Trincia: “Nella scrittura per i podcast va sempre creato un contesto, un mondo da visualizzare con la mente. E’ necessario dare a chi ascolta gli elementi che lo aiutino a costruire il sogno a occhi aperti che si crea nella sua mente mentre ascolta. Si tratta di una scrittura per ciechi: è necessario essere gli occhi dell’ascoltatore”. • Una voce narrante, che nel caso del branded podcast è preferibile sia una persona dell’azienda, anziché uno speaker professionista o una voce nota del settore, perché contribuisce all’autenticità del risultato • Un sound designer, che cura sigla di inizio e fine, colonna sonora, suoni e contributi audio d’archivio in funzione del format (puntata singola, serie di puntate in sé conchiuse o con conclusione finale, bonus track finale, da distribuire dopo l’ultima puntata), del tema, del genere e del mood emozionale del podcast. Tra i casi studio di branded podcast basati sullo storytelling citati dall’autrice, particolarmente singnificativi sono: • Podcast Open for Business di Ebay. In linea con la mission di Ebay (“we empower people and create economic opportunity”), il podcast racconta come costruire un “business from the ground up”, rivolgendosi a chiunque desideri mettersi in proprio e dando voce alle esperienze di piccoli e micro- imprenditori fatte di sogni, difficoltà e vittorie
  4. 4. Kea s.r.l. | Via Strà, 102 | 37042 Caldiero (VR) Tel.: +39 045 6152381 Web: www.keanet.it | E-mail: info@keanet.it 4 Potere della voce e della narrazione, flessibilità della fruizione nomadica e a mani libere: ecco alcuni segreti del successo dei podcast Giugno 2021 • Podcast #Lipstories di Sephora, che racconta storie di empowerment femminile, creando un collegamento con i prodotti per la bellezza dell’azienda. Il libro di Gaia Passamonti è anche ricco di utili informazioni tecniche di base. Tra i software per il podcasting l’autrice cita Audacity, Garage Band e Spreaker, mentre tra le piattaforma di distribuzione vi sono Spreaker, Spotify, Apple Podcast e gli smart speaker. Dal 2019 i podcast sono inseriti tra i risultati della ricerca di Google, che indicizza particolarmente bene i contenuti di Spreaker e Spotify. La scheda sintetica che correda la pubblicazione del podcast sulle piattaforme sta anche alla base dell’indircizzazione del podcast sui motori di ricerca: titolo, categorie, tag, autore/editore vanno compilati secondo i principi della SEO, mentre anche traffico generato dal podcast influisce sul posizionamento, come per gli altri tipi di contenuto. Nel 2019 Google ha lanciato non solo la app dedicata Google Podcasts, ma anche il Google Podcasts Manager, applicazione che per ora monitora l’ascolto del podcast all’interno del solo ecosistema di Google: player incorporato nella pagina dei risultati della ricerca, Google Podcasts e lo speaker Google Home. L’autrice suggerisce i promuovere il podcast su owned media e social media, nonché con campagne di Direct E-mail Marketing, ma eventualmente anche con campagne di pubblicità mirate su Google, sui social network, su YouTube e sulle piattaforme di distribuzione dei podcast come Spreaker o Spotify Ad Studio. Infine, per le aziende che (ancora) non intendono cimentarsi nella realizzazione di un branded podcast, vi è possibilità di • Inserire pubblicità audio in podcast già esistenti, all’inizio, al centro o alla fine) • Far leggere alla voce narrante l’inserto pubblicitario, soprattutto se è in tema con il podcast e con competenze e interessi del narratore, che - in questo caso - si trasforma in testimonial del brand chiedendo la fiducia nell’ascoltatore • Sponsorizzare un podcast tematicamente coerente con l’azienda. Autore: Petra Dal Santo | dalsanto@keanet.it

×