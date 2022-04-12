Successfully reported this slideshow.

Videogiochi in PHP 👾

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
From * to Symfony2
From * to Symfony2
Loading in …3
×
1 of 44

Videogiochi in PHP 👾

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Solo PHP. Niente trucchi e niente inganno (ne Javascript ne Web). Ci imbarcheremo nell’odissea che porta un programmatore a pensare di poter scrivere videogiochi con PHP e SDL. Disegnare sullo schermo, gestire gli input, fare il play di audio e gestire il mixer.

PHPDay GrUSP edition 2022

Solo PHP. Niente trucchi e niente inganno (ne Javascript ne Web). Ci imbarcheremo nell’odissea che porta un programmatore a pensare di poter scrivere videogiochi con PHP e SDL. Disegnare sullo schermo, gestire gli input, fare il play di audio e gestire il mixer.

PHPDay GrUSP edition 2022

Technology

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

Videogiochi in PHP 👾

  1. 1. VIDEOGIOCHI IN PHP 👾 dal game loop alle collisioni Manuel Baldassarri | PHPDay GrUSP edition 2022
  2. 2. PHP EXTENSIONS Mysql - Postgres - Curl - GD - Json - Intl - ... Memcache - ImageMagick - MongoDB - Redis - ...
  3. 3. PHP AND MULTIMEDIA
  4. 4. SDL Simple DirectMedia Layer cross-platform: Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android audio, keyboard, mouse, game controller graphics hardware via OpenGL, Direct3D and Vulkan
  5. 5. TODO Install deps Window Renderer Game loop Input Collision
  6. 6. INSTALL DEPS pecl install sdl-beta 1
  7. 7. WINDOW SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 2 $window = SDL_CreateWindow( 3 'This is not a window', 4 SDL_WINDOWPOS_UNDEFINED, // SDL_WINDOWPOS_CENTERED 5 SDL_WINDOWPOS_UNDEFINED, // SDL_WINDOWPOS_CENTERED 6 800, 7 400, 8 0 // SDL_WINDOW_(FULLSCREEN|HIDDEN|RESIZABLE) 9 // SDL_WINDOW_(OPENGL|VULKAN|METAL) 10 ); 11 12 sleep(10); 13 14 SDL_DestroyWindow($window); 15 SDL_Quit(); 16 $window = SDL_CreateWindow( 'This is not a window', SDL_WINDOWPOS_UNDEFINED, // SDL_WINDOWPOS_CENTERED SDL_WINDOWPOS_UNDEFINED, // SDL_WINDOWPOS_CENTERED 800, 400, 0 // SDL_WINDOW_(FULLSCREEN|HIDDEN|RESIZABLE) // SDL_WINDOW_(OPENGL|VULKAN|METAL) ); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 sleep(10); 13 14 SDL_DestroyWindow($window); 15 SDL_Quit(); 16 sleep(10); SDL_DestroyWindow($window); SDL_Quit(); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 2 $window = SDL_CreateWindow( 3 'This is not a window', 4 SDL_WINDOWPOS_UNDEFINED, // SDL_WINDOWPOS_CENTERED 5 SDL_WINDOWPOS_UNDEFINED, // SDL_WINDOWPOS_CENTERED 6 800, 7 400, 8 0 // SDL_WINDOW_(FULLSCREEN|HIDDEN|RESIZABLE) 9 // SDL_WINDOW_(OPENGL|VULKAN|METAL) 10 ); 11 12 13 14 15 16
  8. 8. $ php 00-window.php 1
  9. 9. RENDERER $renderer = SDL_CreateRenderer($window, 0, 0); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 $window = SDL_CreateWindow(...); 2 3 4 $orange = [0xd7, 0x6b, 0x2b, 0]; 5 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, ...$orange); 6 SDL_RenderClear($renderer); 7 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, 230, 230, 230, 255); 8 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(100, 100, 100, 200 9 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(110, 110, 80, 180) 10 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(120, 120, 60, 160) 11 SDL_RenderPresent($renderer); 12 13 SDL_Delay(10000); 14 15 SDL_DestroyRenderer($renderer); 16 i d $ i d 1 $orange = [0xd7, 0x6b, 0x2b, 0]; SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, ...$orange); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 $window = SDL_CreateWindow(...); 2 3 $renderer = SDL_CreateRenderer($window, 0, 0); 4 5 6 SDL_RenderClear($renderer); 7 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, 230, 230, 230, 255); 8 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(100, 100, 100, 200 9 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(110, 110, 80, 180) 10 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(120, 120, 60, 160) 11 SDL_RenderPresent($renderer); 12 13 SDL_Delay(10000); 14 15 SDL_DestroyRenderer($renderer); 16 i d $ i d 1 SDL_RenderClear($renderer); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 $window = SDL_CreateWindow(...); 2 3 $renderer = SDL_CreateRenderer($window, 0, 0); 4 $orange = [0xd7, 0x6b, 0x2b, 0]; 5 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, ...$orange); 6 7 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, 230, 230, 230, 255); 8 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(100, 100, 100, 200 9 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(110, 110, 80, 180) 10 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(120, 120, 60, 160) 11 SDL_RenderPresent($renderer); 12 13 SDL_Delay(10000); 14 15 SDL_DestroyRenderer($renderer); 16 i d $ i d 1 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, 230, 230, 230, 255); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 $window = SDL_CreateWindow(...); 2 3 $renderer = SDL_CreateRenderer($window, 0, 0); 4 $orange = [0xd7, 0x6b, 0x2b, 0]; 5 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, ...$orange); 6 SDL_RenderClear($renderer); 7 8 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(100, 100, 100, 200 9 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(110, 110, 80, 180) 10 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(120, 120, 60, 160) 11 SDL_RenderPresent($renderer); 12 13 SDL_Delay(10000); 14 15 SDL_DestroyRenderer($renderer); 16 i d $ i d 1 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(100, 100, 100, 200 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(110, 110, 80, 180) SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(120, 120, 60, 160) SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 $window = SDL_CreateWindow(...); 2 3 $renderer = SDL_CreateRenderer($window, 0, 0); 4 $orange = [0xd7, 0x6b, 0x2b, 0]; 5 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, ...$orange); 6 SDL_RenderClear($renderer); 7 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, 230, 230, 230, 255); 8 9 10 11 SDL_RenderPresent($renderer); 12 13 SDL_Delay(10000); 14 15 SDL_DestroyRenderer($renderer); 16 i d $ i d 1 SDL_RenderPresent($renderer); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 $window = SDL_CreateWindow(...); 2 3 $renderer = SDL_CreateRenderer($window, 0, 0); 4 $orange = [0xd7, 0x6b, 0x2b, 0]; 5 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, ...$orange); 6 SDL_RenderClear($renderer); 7 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, 230, 230, 230, 255); 8 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(100, 100, 100, 200 9 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(110, 110, 80, 180) 10 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(120, 120, 60, 160) 11 12 13 SDL_Delay(10000); 14 15 SDL_DestroyRenderer($renderer); 16 i d $ i d 1 SDL_Delay(10000); SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO); 1 $window = SDL_CreateWindow(...); 2 3 $renderer = SDL_CreateRenderer($window, 0, 0); 4 $orange = [0xd7, 0x6b, 0x2b, 0]; 5 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, ...$orange); 6 SDL_RenderClear($renderer); 7 SDL_SetRenderDrawColor($renderer, 230, 230, 230, 255); 8 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(100, 100, 100, 200 9 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(110, 110, 80, 180) 10 SDL_RenderDrawRect($renderer, new SDL_Rect(120, 120, 60, 160) 11 SDL_RenderPresent($renderer); 12 13 14 15 SDL_DestroyRenderer($renderer); 16 i d $ i d 1
  10. 10. DRAW FUNCTIONS SDL_RenderDrawPoint SDL_RenderDrawLine SDL_RenderDrawRect SDL_RenderFillRect SDL_RenderCopy SDL_RenderCopyEx SDL_RenderDrawPointF SDL_RenderDrawLineF SDL_RenderDrawRectF SDL_RenderFillRectF SDL_RenderCopyF SDL_RenderCopyExF
  11. 11. SDL_RECT class SDL_Rect { public int $x; public int $y; public int $w; public int $h; } 1 2 3 4 5 6
  12. 12. SDL_FRECT class SDL_FRect { public float $x; public float $y; public float $w; public float $h; } 1 2 3 4 5 6
  13. 13. TEXTURE $surface = SDL_LoadBMP(__DIR__."/spaceship.bmp"); $texture = SDL_CreateTextureFromSurface($renderer, $surface); 1 2 3
  14. 14. SDL_IMAGE EXTENSION pecl install sdl_image-devel 1 $texture = IMG_LoadTexture($renderer, $imageFilename); 1 PNG, JPG, BMP, TGA, TIF, ...
  15. 15. SDL_RENDERCOPY SDL_RenderCopy( $renderer, $texture, SDL_Rect $sourceRect, SDL_Rect $destinationRect ) 1 2 3 4 5 6
  16. 16. SPRITE $texture = IMG_LoadTexture($renderer, __DIR__."/barrel.png"); 1 2 $sourceRect = new SDL_Rect(0, 0, 40, 40); 3 $destRect = new SDL_Rect(400, 200, 40, 40); 4 5 SDL_RenderCopy($renderer, $texture, $sourceRect, $destRect); 6 $sourceRect = new SDL_Rect(0, 0, 40, 40); $destRect = new SDL_Rect(400, 200, 40, 40); $texture = IMG_LoadTexture($renderer, __DIR__."/barrel.png"); 1 2 3 4 5 SDL_RenderCopy($renderer, $texture, $sourceRect, $destRect); 6 SDL_RenderCopy($renderer, $texture, $sourceRect, $destRect); $texture = IMG_LoadTexture($renderer, __DIR__."/barrel.png"); 1 2 $sourceRect = new SDL_Rect(0, 0, 40, 40); 3 $destRect = new SDL_Rect(400, 200, 40, 40); 4 5 6
  17. 17. SPRITE SDL_RenderCopyEx( $renderer, $texture, SDL_Rect $sourceRect, SDL_Rect$destRect, float $rotationAngle, SDL_Point $rotationCenter, int $flip // SDL_FLIP_NONE | SDL_FLIP_HORIZONTAL | SDL_FLIP_VERTICAL ) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  18. 18. LEVEL + $level = [ "XXXXX XXXXXXXX XXXXX", " ", " ", " ", " ", " XXXXXXX XXXXXXX ", " ", " ", " ", " XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX ", " ", " ", " ", "XXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXX", " ", " " 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16
  19. 19. GAME LOOP /* Init window/renderer/load images */ do { // a lot of stuff } while (!$quit); /* Clean the kitchen */ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  20. 20. GAME LOOP /* Init window/renderer/load images */ $event = new SDL_Event(); do { SDL_PollEvent($event); $inputStatus = checkInput(); $quit = updateGame($inputStatus, $event); render(); } while (!$quit); /* Clean the kitchen */ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
  21. 21. UPDATE class Player { private int SPEED = 1; // pixels per loop private int $x; public function update() { $this->x += self::SPEED; } public function render($renderer) { $renderer->drawItPlease($playerTexture, $this->x); } } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
  22. 22. UPDATE class Player { private int SPEED = 30; // pixels per second private int $x; public function update(float $deltaTime) { $this->x += self::SPEED * $deltaTime; } public function render($renderer) { $renderer->drawItPlease($playerTexture, $this->x); } } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 private int $x; class Player { 1 private int SPEED = 30; // pixels per second 2 3 4 public function update(float $deltaTime) { 5 $this->x += self::SPEED * $deltaTime; 6 } 7 8 public function render($renderer) { 9 $renderer->drawItPlease($playerTexture, $this->x); 10 } 11 } 12
  23. 23. UPDATE private float $x; class Player { 1 private int SPEED = 30; // pixels per second 2 3 4 public function update(float $deltaTime) { 5 $this->x += self::SPEED * $deltaTime; 6 } 7 8 public function render($renderer) { 9 $renderer->drawItPlease($playerTexture, (int)$this->x); 10 } 11 } 12
  24. 24. COLLISIONS WITH AXIS-ALIGNED BOUNDING BOX
  25. 25. COLLISIONS WITH AABB
  26. 26. COLLISIONS WITH AABB
  27. 27. COLLISIONS WITH AABB $rect1 = SDL_Rect($x1, $y1, $w1, $h1); $rect2 = SDL_Rect($x2, $y2, $w2, $h3); 1 2
  28. 28. COLLISIONS WITH AABB SDL_HasIntersection(SDL_Rect $rect1, SDL_Rect $rect2): bool 1
  29. 29. COLLISIONS WITH AABB SDL_HasIntersection(SDL_Rect $rect1, SDL_Rect $rect2): bool 1
  30. 30. COLLISIONS WITH AABB $rect1->HasIntersection($rect2); 1
  31. 31. COLLISIONS
  32. 32. COLLISIONS 5px 20px SDL_IntersectRect( SDL_Rect $rect1, SDL_Rect $rect2, SDL_Rect &$intersection ) 1 2 3
  33. 33. JOYSTICK SDL_Init(SDL_INIT_VIDEO | SDL_INIT_JOYSTICK); $joystick = SDL_JoystickOpen(0); if ($joystick !== null) { // Joystick could not be found } $xJoystickMotion = SDL_JoystickGetAxis($joystick, 0); $yJoystickMotion = SDL_JoystickGetAxis($joystick, 1); // SDL_JoystickGetAxis($j, $xOrY): int (-32768 to 32767) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
  34. 34. KEYBOARD $numKeys = 0; $keys = SDL_GetKeyboardState($numKeys, false); if (in_array(SDL_SCANCODE_LEFT, $keys)) { // left arrow presse $goToLeft = true; } if (in_array(SDL_SCANCODE_Q, $keys)) { // q or Q pressed $quit = true; } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  35. 35. SDL_MIXER EXTENSION ~60 functions for playing music and sfx pecl install sdl_mixer-devel 1
  36. 36. STATE OF THE ART (KPI*) PHP: 20 * Kea Perception Index Python: 500K C/C++/C#: 100M
  37. 37. GRAZIE! Manuel Baldassarri Twitter @k3a Github @kea https://wireframe.raspberrypi.org/books/code-the-classics1 https://github.com/kea/code-the-classics1-php https://www.libsdl.org/ https://github.com/easysoft/phpmicro

×