-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Read Online The Antipodes of the Mind: Charting the Phenomenology of the Ayahuasca Experience Epub Benny Shanon
Book Descriptions:
Presents a cognitive psychological study of Ayahuasca, a plant-based Amazonian psychotropic brew. This work provides a charting of the various facets of the special state of mind induced by Ayahuasca, and analyzes them from a cognitive psychological perspective, with some philosophical reflections.
Link Download:
https://tolasapu700.blogspot.com.au/?book=0199252939
Language : English
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment