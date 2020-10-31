* English, French and German edition * Delicious Data A compendium of cooking, eating, and drinking infographics Amid our ever-growing consumption of deft data vizualization, nothing makes for tastier morsels than the fine art of food and dining. Ushering the cookery book into the future, this volume gathers the best infographics of all things eating, drinking, and cuisine, from conversion charts for measurements to cookie recipes, cocktails, and stress-free party planning. A must-have for every 21st-century foodie, this is gastro-guidance at its most visually appealing as much as expert. Want to master sashimi? Know the secret to perfectly grilled steak? Wow guests with your own dry martini? Food Infographics has all the answers and more, using the best culinary graphics to answer kitchen conundrums in lively, simple, and memorable form. You'll find infographics on all the food groups, from grains and pulses to fruits and vegetables to fish, meat, and poultry. Recipe inspirations



Click This Link To Download : https://unlimitedfullacces.blogspot.com/?book=3836568489



Downloading a book PDF is available at our online library.

