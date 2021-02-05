Introducción a las Redes Sociales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Redes Sociales MAV E. Vladimir Guerrero Cortés vladimir.guerrero@edu.uaa.mx
¿Qué es una Red Social? Red Social son Formas de interacción social entendidas como Intercambio dinámico entre personas, g...
Características Están basadas en el usuario Las redes sociales son construidas y dirigidas por los usuarios, quienes las n...
Características Son Interactivas Las redes sociales poseen además de un conjunto de salas de chat y foros, una serie aplic...
Características Impulsado por la comunidad Las redes sociales no sólo permiten descubrir nuevos amigos sobre la base de in...
Características Establecen Relaciones Las redes sociales permiten que el contenido publicado por un usuario prolifere a tr...
Características Emoción por encima del contenido Las redes sociales permiten comunicarse directamente con un círculo de am...
Tipos de Redes Sociales Sin mediación de aparatos o sistemas electrónicos Analógicas o Redes sociales Off-Line Digitales o...
Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales On-Line Según su público objetivo y temática Redes Sociales Horizontales Dirigidas ...
Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales Verticales Redes Sociales On-Line Según su público objetivo y temática Concebidas s...
Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales On-Line Por el sujeto principal de la relación Redes Sociales Humanas Fomentan las ...
Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales On-Line Por el sujeto principal de la relación Redes Sociales de Contenidos Fomenta...
Tipos de Redes Sociales del lugar en el usuario, el que se los encuentra lugares que visitado o haya aquellos a los que te...
  1. 1. Redes Sociales MAV E. Vladimir Guerrero Cortés vladimir.guerrero@edu.uaa.mx
  2. 2. ¿Qué es una Red Social? Red Social son Formas de interacción social entendidas como Intercambio dinámico entre personas, grupos e instituciones en contextos de complejidad
  3. 3. Características Están basadas en el usuario Las redes sociales son construidas y dirigidas por los usuarios, quienes las nutren con el mismos además contenido.
  4. 4. Características Son Interactivas Las redes sociales poseen además de un conjunto de salas de chat y foros, una serie aplicaciones y divertirse una de red una forma de con los basadas en juegos, como conectarse amigos.
  5. 5. Características Impulsado por la comunidad Las redes sociales no sólo permiten descubrir nuevos amigos sobre la base de intereses, sino que también permiten volver a conectar con viejos amigos con los que se ha perdido contacto desde muchos años atrás.
  6. 6. Características Establecen Relaciones Las redes sociales permiten que el contenido publicado por un usuario prolifere a través de una red de contactos y sub-contactos mucho más grande de lo que se pueda imaginar
  7. 7. Características Emoción por encima del contenido Las redes sociales permiten comunicarse directamente con un círculo de amigos que pueden ofrecer una gran cantidad de apoyo en una situación incontrolable.
  8. 8. Tipos de Redes Sociales Sin mediación de aparatos o sistemas electrónicos Analógicas o Redes sociales Off-Line Digitales o Redes sociales On-Line través de Se desarrollan a medios electrónicos
  9. 9. Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales On-Line Según su público objetivo y temática Redes Sociales Horizontales Dirigidas usuario y a todo tipo de sin una temática definida. Se basan en una estructura de celdas permitiendo la entrada y participación libre y genérica sin un fin definido, distinto del de generar masa.
  10. 10. Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales Verticales Redes Sociales On-Line Según su público objetivo y temática Concebidas sobre la base de un eje temático generador. Su objetivo es el de congregar en torno a una temáticadefinida a un colectivo concreto. Pueden ser: profesionales, de ocio y mixtas Profesionales De Ocio Mixtas
  11. 11. Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales On-Line Por el sujeto principal de la relación Redes Sociales Humanas Fomentan las relaciones entre personas uniendolas según su perfil social y en función de sus gustos, aficiones, lugares de trabajo, viajes y actividades.
  12. 12. Tipos de Redes Sociales Redes Sociales On-Line Por el sujeto principal de la relación Redes Sociales de Contenidos Fomentan las relaciones uniendo perfiles a través del contenido publicado, los objetos que posee el usuario o los archivos que se encuentran en su ordenador.
  13. 13. Tipos de Redes Sociales del lugar en el usuario, el que se los encuentra lugares que visitado o haya aquellos a los que tenga previsto acudir. Redes Sociales On-Line Por su localización geográfica Redes Sociales Nómadas Se componen y recomponen a tenor de los sujetos que se hallen geográficamente cerca
