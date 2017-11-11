20171111【まちなか探索 新発見】ウイキペディアタウン in 富山

1 「ウィキペディアタウンでまちづくり！」 青木和人 （Code for 山城、オープンデータ京都実践会 ） 日時／2017年11月11日(土) 会場／TOYAMAキラリ（富山市立図書館 本館）3階 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
2 キンコンカンコン みなさん、 こんにちは！ 早速ですが！
3 ウィキペディアタウンのまち、 富山へ来れてうれしいです！！ キンコンカンコン 出典：11月19日開催 ウィキペディアタウンin富山2016【終了しました】 | 富山市立図書館 On-Line https://www.library.toya...
4 祝！！Library of the Year (LoY) 2017 LoY2017 優秀賞 ウィキペディアタウン キンコンカンコン 出典：IRI 知的資源イニシアティブ | Library of the Year (LoY) 2017LoY...
5 オープンデータ京都実践会の活動 みなさん、こんにちは。 ウィキペディアの 非公式萌え 擬人化キャラクター 「ウィキペたん」です。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより キンコンカンコン
6 １．まちあるき ウィキペディアタウン Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
7 富山県オープンデータポータルサイト 出典：富山県オープンデータポータルサイト http://opendata.pref.toyama.jp/ これからの行政と市民での 活用が期待されますね！
8 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、 オープンデータって 行政が作るものだけ なのかなー？？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
9 行政にオープンデータを 求めるだけでなく、 自分たちで オープンデータを 作りましょう！
10 10 まちあるきして、地域の情報をインターネットで知っても らうために市民でつくるオープンデータ 「wikipediaタウン」＋「OSMマッピングパーティー」を 行っています。 オープンデータ京都実践会の活動 けっして怪しい活動 ではあり...
11 インターネット百科事典：ウィキペディア OSMの意義も、相互運用性 みんな 知って ますよ ね！ 出典：Wikipedia https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/
12 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、 ウィキペディアは、 読むだけじゃなく て、 誰もが書くことが できるって、知っ てましたか？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより Announce03-up1.wav
13 インターネット百科事典：ウィキペディア OSMの意義も、相互運用性 ・誰もが無料で自由に読むこと、書くこと もできます。 ・世界の各言語（293言語）もある。 ・文章や写真は自由に使うことができま す。(CC-BYライセンスのオープンデー...
14 みんなで作るウィキペディア そう！ ウィキペディアの 内容はオープン データなのね！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
15 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、学校の先生 がウィキペディア は信用しちゃダメ って言ってたわ。。 どっちなのかな ー？？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
16 みんなで作るウィキペディア みんなは ウィキペディアに 書いてあることを 読んで、どう思って ましたか？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
17 みんなで作るウィキペディア 誰もが編集に 参加できるので、 誰が書いている のかわからない から、信用出来 ないって、いう人 もいるのね。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
18 みんなで作るウィキペディア TVや新聞は 書いてる人が わかるので、信用 できるのか？？ でも、TVや新聞だ ったら、本当に間 違いは無いのかし ら？？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
19 みんなで作るウィキペディア ウィキペディアは 百科事典なので、 あなたが思った ことや あなた自身の 意見を 書き込んだら、 百科事典に ならないわね。。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
20 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、残念ながら そんな ウィキペディアの 記事もまだ たくさんありま す。。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
21 みんなで作るウィキペディア ウィキペディアは 誰でも書けるので、 そんな記事もある ってことなのね。 でも、どうやって見 分けたらいいの？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
22 検証可能性 資料を元に内容を 書いてあるのなら、 その資料の出典が、 付けてあればわか るわよ！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
23 検証可能性 そうか！読んで みて、変だと思っ たら、 出典の資料を 自分で確認すれ ばいいのね！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
24 出典を明記してウィキペディアに書く 私たちは、みんなが 資料を元に調べたことを 出典を明記して、 ウィキペディアに書くことで、 ウィキペディアの信頼性を 高めてもらえるようにした いと思っています。 そして、その方法をお伝え するために活...
25 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、 うちのまちには 観光地が何も ないし。。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
26 観光地じゃないほうが面白い！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより なにもないと思ってる 地域こそ、面白いのよ！ 調べてみると、地域には いくらでも誇れるお宝が あるのよ！ パパーン！
27 観光地じゃないほう Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより 観光地じゃないので知られてない だけで、 自分の住んでいる地域には、歴史・ 文化的に貴重な資産がいっぱいあ ります！
28 そこで！ウィキペディア・タウン じゃあ、自分たちの住ん でいるまちのことを まちあるきして知って、 資料を調べて知って、 出典を付けて、 ウィキペディアに書いて、 自分たちの街を みんなに知ってもらいま しょう！！
29 CODE for 山城で田舎へ！
30 ウィキペディア・タウンin国立国会図書館関西館 平成27年7月3日（金）10時00分から17時00分まで
31 和束町 ウィキペディア・タウン ウィキペディアをみんなで作るイベント
32 京都府立南陽高等学校平成２８年度サイエンス夏季プログラム社会実習 ウィキペディア・タウン by 南陽高校 高校教育にウィキペディア・タウンを 活用するという日本初の試み
33 日本の村で初開催！ 南山城村ウィキペディア・タウン 南山城村のことをウィキペディアに書いてみませんか？ 平成２９年５月２８日（日）9時30分～17時00分 南山城村移住交流スペース 「やまんなか」
34 オープンデータ京都実践会の活動 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより 地域の知られざる 歴史や文化を ウィキペディアに 書いて、 インターネットを 通じて、 みんなに知っても らう活動をしてい ます！
35 そこで！ウィキペディア・タウン あらためて 自分たちのまちの 歴史や文化を知ることで、 自分たちのまちへの 愛着や誇りが生まれてく るのかもしれませんね。 それって まちづくり？！
36 そこで！ウィキペディア・タウン 出典：Takayuki Tominariウィキペディアタウンin富山説明資料 https://www.slideshare.net/TOMINARITakayuki/wikipedia-town-2
37 PARASOPHIAの情報を 二次利用可能な オープンデータとして、 世界へ 発信していきましょう！ 美術館を鑑賞 Wikipedia記述方法のレクチャー 図書館の資料を使って、Wikipediaを記述していきます 成果発表Wikiped...
38 インターナショナルオープンデータディ2017 in 京都 京都オープンデータソン2016 vol.3（酒ペディア＆酒マップ） 2017/03/04(土) 12:00 〜 18:00 主催：オープンデータ京都実践会 日本酒を学びながら、オー...
39 ウィキペディアタウンを各地域へ 最近は、いろんな地域へ やり方をお伝えしに 行ってます。 地域の人自身で 情報発信してもらえることを 目指しています！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより ピロリロリン
40 オープンデータソンのノウハウを他地域へ！ 2015年1月11・12日 第1回 岡山県笠岡市 北木島オープンデータソン （岡山県笠岡市）
41 ウィキペディア・タウンの可能性 ウィキペディア・タウン上道～みんなで作るまちの事典～ 岡山市立上道公民館 - Wikipedia キンコンカンコン 公民館の地域講座として開催 ふつーのおじさん、 おばちゃん
42 ウィキペディアタウン 鳥取初開催！！ 日時／平成29年9月2日(土) 会場／鳥取県立図書館 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
43 ウイキペディアタウンin善通寺 2017年11月4日 日時／2017年11月4日（土 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
44 オープンデータソン2017 IN津山 VOL.0 日時／ １１月５日（日）11時～16時30分 会場／津山市立図書館 集会室 主催：津山市役所自主研究グループ 協力／オープンデータ京都実践会 鶴山公園 ウィキペディアより キンコンカンコン
45 祝！！【まちなか探索 新発見】ウイキペディアタ ウン in 富山【アーバンデータチャレンジ2017】 日時／2017年11月11日(土) 会場／TOYAMAキラリ（富山市立図書館 本館）3階 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
46 県内で初開催！ 「福井ウィキペディアタウン in福井市東郷」 (2017/11/18) キンコンカンコン 出典：人材養成部会 | デジタルアーカイブ学会 http://digitalarchivejapan.org/bukai/youse...
47 県内で初開催！ 「ウィキペディアタウンin岐阜」(2017/11/23)キンコンカンコン 出典：人材養成部会 | デジタルアーカイブ学会 http://digitalarchivejapan.org/bukai/yousei#
48 「オープンデータソンin津山」(2017/11/26) ウィキペディアタウン＆OSMマッピングパーティー キンコンカンコン
49 ２．公共図書館との連携 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
50 みんなで作るウィキペディア じゃあ、 どうやって ウィキペディアを 書いたらいいの？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
51 みんなで作るウィキペディア 他の人が 論文や本、 新聞記事など、 世の中にある資料 を元に 内容をまとめて 書く 必要があるのよ！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
52 みんなで作るウィキペディア そうかー！ でも、地域に関する 本や新聞記事 なんて、どこで見たら いいのかしら？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
53 みんなで作るウィキペディア Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより それが 図書館よ！
54 公共図書館には地域資料コーナーがあるけど。 残念ながら、普段は あまり見られていません。 夏休みの宿題で、 小中学生が見に来るくらい。。
55 ウィキペディア・タウンを公共図書館にて開催し， 地域文化情報発信拠点としての役割を実践している 公共図書館の協力を得て会場として開催！ 京都府立図書館 国会図書館関西館 精華町立図書館
56 図書館を会場にできる意義 Wikipedia記述方法のレクチャー 図書館の資料を使って、Wikipediaを記述していきます 図書館員からのリファレンス講習
57 主要文献は貸出できない！ 文献名 帯出区分 文献名 帯出区分 「京都大事典」（淡交社) 館内利用 通史編 「京都大事典 府域編」（淡交社) 館内利用 「平安通志」（新人物往来社 ) 館内利用 「京都府 上巻 角川日本地名大辞典 26‐〔1...
58 地域資料 公共図書館 地域資料を基にウィキペディアに 書いてあげれば、地域の詳しいこ とがインターネットでわかる！ インターネットを通じた 地域資料へのデジタルな 入り口を作っている。 ウィキペディアを通じた地域資料へのデジタルな入り口 ...
59 地域資料 公共図書館 知ったことを自分の 頭の中だけにおいて おくのはもったいない。 地域を 歩いて 知って 調べて ウィキペディアやOSMで みんなに知ってもらう！ みんなに使ってもらう！ 企業 行政 学校 市民 NPO 地域活動 団体...
60 でも、なんで？ こんなこと やってるの？ と言うと。
61 なんといっても やってて 楽しい！！
62 夢は！ ウィキペディアタウンカーで 全国縦断！！ 全国縦断！ウィキペディアタウンカー
63 今日は、富山のまちを歩いて、 富山の歴史や文化を学んで、 ウィキペディアに書いて、 みんなに 知ってもらいましょう！
64 祝！！ 世界デビュー
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20171111【まちなか探索 新発見】ウイキペディアタウン in 富山

12 views

Published on

20171111【まちなか探索 新発見】ウイキペディアタウン in 富山での発表資料です。

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

20171111【まちなか探索 新発見】ウイキペディアタウン in 富山

  1. 1. 1 「ウィキペディアタウンでまちづくり！」 青木和人 （Code for 山城、オープンデータ京都実践会 ） 日時／2017年11月11日(土) 会場／TOYAMAキラリ（富山市立図書館 本館）3階 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
  2. 2. 2 キンコンカンコン みなさん、 こんにちは！ 早速ですが！
  3. 3. 3 ウィキペディアタウンのまち、 富山へ来れてうれしいです！！ キンコンカンコン 出典：11月19日開催 ウィキペディアタウンin富山2016【終了しました】 | 富山市立図書館 On-Line https://www.library.toyama.toyama.jp/views_event/780
  4. 4. 4 祝！！Library of the Year (LoY) 2017 LoY2017 優秀賞 ウィキペディアタウン キンコンカンコン 出典：IRI 知的資源イニシアティブ | Library of the Year (LoY) 2017LoY2017 優秀賞・ライブラリアンシップ賞の決 定について http://iri-project.org/loy/loy2017result/ すべての ウィキペディア タウン関係者と この喜びを 分かち合いましょ う！！
  5. 5. 5 オープンデータ京都実践会の活動 みなさん、こんにちは。 ウィキペディアの 非公式萌え 擬人化キャラクター 「ウィキペたん」です。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより キンコンカンコン
  6. 6. 6 １．まちあるき ウィキペディアタウン Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  7. 7. 7 富山県オープンデータポータルサイト 出典：富山県オープンデータポータルサイト http://opendata.pref.toyama.jp/ これからの行政と市民での 活用が期待されますね！
  8. 8. 8 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、 オープンデータって 行政が作るものだけ なのかなー？？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  9. 9. 9 行政にオープンデータを 求めるだけでなく、 自分たちで オープンデータを 作りましょう！
  10. 10. 10 10 まちあるきして、地域の情報をインターネットで知っても らうために市民でつくるオープンデータ 「wikipediaタウン」＋「OSMマッピングパーティー」を 行っています。 オープンデータ京都実践会の活動 けっして怪しい活動 ではありません。。
  11. 11. 11 インターネット百科事典：ウィキペディア OSMの意義も、相互運用性 みんな 知って ますよ ね！ 出典：Wikipedia https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/
  12. 12. 12 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、 ウィキペディアは、 読むだけじゃなく て、 誰もが書くことが できるって、知っ てましたか？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより Announce03-up1.wav
  13. 13. 13 インターネット百科事典：ウィキペディア OSMの意義も、相互運用性 ・誰もが無料で自由に読むこと、書くこと もできます。 ・世界の各言語（293言語）もある。 ・文章や写真は自由に使うことができま す。(CC-BYライセンスのオープンデータ) 出典：Wikipedia https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/
  14. 14. 14 みんなで作るウィキペディア そう！ ウィキペディアの 内容はオープン データなのね！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  15. 15. 15 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、学校の先生 がウィキペディア は信用しちゃダメ って言ってたわ。。 どっちなのかな ー？？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  16. 16. 16 みんなで作るウィキペディア みんなは ウィキペディアに 書いてあることを 読んで、どう思って ましたか？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  17. 17. 17 みんなで作るウィキペディア 誰もが編集に 参加できるので、 誰が書いている のかわからない から、信用出来 ないって、いう人 もいるのね。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  18. 18. 18 みんなで作るウィキペディア TVや新聞は 書いてる人が わかるので、信用 できるのか？？ でも、TVや新聞だ ったら、本当に間 違いは無いのかし ら？？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  19. 19. 19 みんなで作るウィキペディア ウィキペディアは 百科事典なので、 あなたが思った ことや あなた自身の 意見を 書き込んだら、 百科事典に ならないわね。。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  20. 20. 20 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、残念ながら そんな ウィキペディアの 記事もまだ たくさんありま す。。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  21. 21. 21 みんなで作るウィキペディア ウィキペディアは 誰でも書けるので、 そんな記事もある ってことなのね。 でも、どうやって見 分けたらいいの？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  22. 22. 22 検証可能性 資料を元に内容を 書いてあるのなら、 その資料の出典が、 付けてあればわか るわよ！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  23. 23. 23 検証可能性 そうか！読んで みて、変だと思っ たら、 出典の資料を 自分で確認すれ ばいいのね！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  24. 24. 24 出典を明記してウィキペディアに書く 私たちは、みんなが 資料を元に調べたことを 出典を明記して、 ウィキペディアに書くことで、 ウィキペディアの信頼性を 高めてもらえるようにした いと思っています。 そして、その方法をお伝え するために活動しています。
  25. 25. 25 みんなで作るウィキペディア でも、 うちのまちには 観光地が何も ないし。。 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  26. 26. 26 観光地じゃないほうが面白い！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより なにもないと思ってる 地域こそ、面白いのよ！ 調べてみると、地域には いくらでも誇れるお宝が あるのよ！ パパーン！
  27. 27. 27 観光地じゃないほう Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより 観光地じゃないので知られてない だけで、 自分の住んでいる地域には、歴史・ 文化的に貴重な資産がいっぱいあ ります！
  28. 28. 28 そこで！ウィキペディア・タウン じゃあ、自分たちの住ん でいるまちのことを まちあるきして知って、 資料を調べて知って、 出典を付けて、 ウィキペディアに書いて、 自分たちの街を みんなに知ってもらいま しょう！！
  29. 29. 29 CODE for 山城で田舎へ！
  30. 30. 30 ウィキペディア・タウンin国立国会図書館関西館 平成27年7月3日（金）10時00分から17時00分まで
  31. 31. 31 和束町 ウィキペディア・タウン ウィキペディアをみんなで作るイベント
  32. 32. 32 京都府立南陽高等学校平成２８年度サイエンス夏季プログラム社会実習 ウィキペディア・タウン by 南陽高校 高校教育にウィキペディア・タウンを 活用するという日本初の試み
  33. 33. 33 日本の村で初開催！ 南山城村ウィキペディア・タウン 南山城村のことをウィキペディアに書いてみませんか？ 平成２９年５月２８日（日）9時30分～17時00分 南山城村移住交流スペース 「やまんなか」
  34. 34. 34 オープンデータ京都実践会の活動 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより 地域の知られざる 歴史や文化を ウィキペディアに 書いて、 インターネットを 通じて、 みんなに知っても らう活動をしてい ます！
  35. 35. 35 そこで！ウィキペディア・タウン あらためて 自分たちのまちの 歴史や文化を知ることで、 自分たちのまちへの 愛着や誇りが生まれてく るのかもしれませんね。 それって まちづくり？！
  36. 36. 36 そこで！ウィキペディア・タウン 出典：Takayuki Tominariウィキペディアタウンin富山説明資料 https://www.slideshare.net/TOMINARITakayuki/wikipedia-town-2
  37. 37. 37 PARASOPHIAの情報を 二次利用可能な オープンデータとして、 世界へ 発信していきましょう！ 美術館を鑑賞 Wikipedia記述方法のレクチャー 図書館の資料を使って、Wikipediaを記述していきます 成果発表Wikipediaページの作成 芸術分野の情報発信に興味のある 新たな分野の参加者の増加 Museum（博物館・美術館）、 Library（図書館）、Archives（文書 館）MLA連携の実現 ウィキペディアARTS
  38. 38. 38 インターナショナルオープンデータディ2017 in 京都 京都オープンデータソン2016 vol.3（酒ペディア＆酒マップ） 2017/03/04(土) 12:00 〜 18:00 主催：オープンデータ京都実践会 日本酒を学びながら、オープンデータをみんなで作るイベント （「wikipediaタウン」＋「OpenStreetMapマッピングパーティー」 ）
  39. 39. 39 ウィキペディアタウンを各地域へ 最近は、いろんな地域へ やり方をお伝えしに 行ってます。 地域の人自身で 情報発信してもらえることを 目指しています！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより ピロリロリン
  40. 40. 40 オープンデータソンのノウハウを他地域へ！ 2015年1月11・12日 第1回 岡山県笠岡市 北木島オープンデータソン （岡山県笠岡市）
  41. 41. 41 ウィキペディア・タウンの可能性 ウィキペディア・タウン上道～みんなで作るまちの事典～ 岡山市立上道公民館 - Wikipedia キンコンカンコン 公民館の地域講座として開催 ふつーのおじさん、 おばちゃん
  42. 42. 42 ウィキペディアタウン 鳥取初開催！！ 日時／平成29年9月2日(土) 会場／鳥取県立図書館 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
  43. 43. 43 ウイキペディアタウンin善通寺 2017年11月4日 日時／2017年11月4日（土 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
  44. 44. 44 オープンデータソン2017 IN津山 VOL.0 日時／ １１月５日（日）11時～16時30分 会場／津山市立図書館 集会室 主催：津山市役所自主研究グループ 協力／オープンデータ京都実践会 鶴山公園 ウィキペディアより キンコンカンコン
  45. 45. 45 祝！！【まちなか探索 新発見】ウイキペディアタ ウン in 富山【アーバンデータチャレンジ2017】 日時／2017年11月11日(土) 会場／TOYAMAキラリ（富山市立図書館 本館）3階 ウィキメディア・コモンズより キンコンカンコン
  46. 46. 46 県内で初開催！ 「福井ウィキペディアタウン in福井市東郷」 (2017/11/18) キンコンカンコン 出典：人材養成部会 | デジタルアーカイブ学会 http://digitalarchivejapan.org/bukai/yousei#
  47. 47. 47 県内で初開催！ 「ウィキペディアタウンin岐阜」(2017/11/23)キンコンカンコン 出典：人材養成部会 | デジタルアーカイブ学会 http://digitalarchivejapan.org/bukai/yousei#
  48. 48. 48 「オープンデータソンin津山」(2017/11/26) ウィキペディアタウン＆OSMマッピングパーティー キンコンカンコン
  49. 49. 49 ２．公共図書館との連携 Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  50. 50. 50 みんなで作るウィキペディア じゃあ、 どうやって ウィキペディアを 書いたらいいの？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  51. 51. 51 みんなで作るウィキペディア 他の人が 論文や本、 新聞記事など、 世の中にある資料 を元に 内容をまとめて 書く 必要があるのよ！ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  52. 52. 52 みんなで作るウィキペディア そうかー！ でも、地域に関する 本や新聞記事 なんて、どこで見たら いいのかしら？ Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより
  53. 53. 53 みんなで作るウィキペディア Wikimedia commons ｳｨｷﾍﾟたんより それが 図書館よ！
  54. 54. 54 公共図書館には地域資料コーナーがあるけど。 残念ながら、普段は あまり見られていません。 夏休みの宿題で、 小中学生が見に来るくらい。。
  55. 55. 55 ウィキペディア・タウンを公共図書館にて開催し， 地域文化情報発信拠点としての役割を実践している 公共図書館の協力を得て会場として開催！ 京都府立図書館 国会図書館関西館 精華町立図書館
  56. 56. 56 図書館を会場にできる意義 Wikipedia記述方法のレクチャー 図書館の資料を使って、Wikipediaを記述していきます 図書館員からのリファレンス講習
  57. 57. 57 主要文献は貸出できない！ 文献名 帯出区分 文献名 帯出区分 「京都大事典」（淡交社) 館内利用 通史編 「京都大事典 府域編」（淡交社) 館内利用 「平安通志」（新人物往来社 ) 館内利用 「京都府 上巻 角川日本地名大辞典 26‐〔1〕」（角 川書店) 館内利用 「京都経済の百年 全２巻」（京都商工会議所) 貸出可 「京都府 下巻 角川日本地名大辞典 26‐〔2〕」（角 川書店) 館内利用 「京都の医学史」（京都府医師会) 館内利用 「京都府資料目録 昭和 58 年 8 月末日現在」（京 都府立総合資料館) 館内利用 「京都の医学史 資料篇」（京都府医師会) 館内利用 「京都府関係雑誌論文目録 昭和 44 年 12 月 31 日現在」（京都府立総合資料館) 館内利用 年表・史資料編 「慶長昭和京都地図集成 1611（慶長 16）年～ 1940(昭和 15)年」（柏書房) 館内利用 「京都府百年の年表 全 10 巻」京都府編 貸出可 「新修京都叢書 全 25 巻」（臨川書店) 館内利用 「京都府百年の資料 全 9 巻」京都府編 貸出可 「新撰京都叢書 全 12 巻」（臨川書店) 館内利用 「京都府統計史料集 百年の統計 全 4 巻」京都府 編 貸出可 「新撰京都名所図会 全 7 巻」竹村俊則著（白川書 院) 貸出可 『京都町触集成 全 15 巻』京都町触研究会編（岩 波書店) 館内利用 「昭和京都名所図会 全 7 巻」竹村俊則著（駸々堂 出版) 貸出可 「京都労働運動史年表」京都府労働経済研究所編 （1945 年～1955 年、1956～1965 年、1966～1975 年、1976～1985 年の各編）) 館内利用 「今昔都名所図会 全 5 巻」竹村俊則・文 浅野喜 市・写真（京都書院) 貸出可 「京都労働運動史資料」京都府労働経済研究所編 （1945～1965 年、1966～1985 年の各編）) 館内利用 通史編 「京都労働運動史（年表・資料）1986 年～1995 年」 京都府府民労働部労政課編 館内利用 「京都の歴史 全 10 巻」京都市編（学芸書林 ) 貸出可 「近代歌舞伎年表 京都篇 全 11 巻」国立劇場近 代歌舞伎年表編纂室編（八木書店) 館内利用 「史料京都の歴史 全 16 巻」京都市編（平凡社 ) 貸出可 「京都市政史 全 5 巻」（京都市 ) 館内利用 ※網掛けは京都府立図書館で貸出禁止・館内利 用の文献
  58. 58. 58 地域資料 公共図書館 地域資料を基にウィキペディアに 書いてあげれば、地域の詳しいこ とがインターネットでわかる！ インターネットを通じた 地域資料へのデジタルな 入り口を作っている。 ウィキペディアを通じた地域資料へのデジタルな入り口 アナログな入り口 図書館へ足を 運ばないと地域 資料にはアクセ スできない。。 By Wikimedia commons
  59. 59. 59 地域資料 公共図書館 知ったことを自分の 頭の中だけにおいて おくのはもったいない。 地域を 歩いて 知って 調べて ウィキペディアやOSMで みんなに知ってもらう！ みんなに使ってもらう！ 企業 行政 学校 市民 NPO 地域活動 団体 地域の 人が それって まちづくり？！
  60. 60. 60 でも、なんで？ こんなこと やってるの？ と言うと。
  61. 61. 61 なんといっても やってて 楽しい！！
  62. 62. 62 夢は！ ウィキペディアタウンカーで 全国縦断！！ 全国縦断！ウィキペディアタウンカー
  63. 63. 63 今日は、富山のまちを歩いて、 富山の歴史や文化を学んで、 ウィキペディアに書いて、 みんなに 知ってもらいましょう！
  64. 64. 64 祝！！ 世界デビュー

×