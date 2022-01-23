Landscape of CA in Japan and Educational Perspective

at CARME 2019 CapeTown

Three months after CARME2015, I published the Japanese translation of Clausenâs âApplied Correspondence Analysisâ, published by SAGE Ohom-sha, which is the famous scientific publisher in Japan. Fortunately, I received a lot of positive feedback to the translation.

I have recently undertaken exchanges with advanced researchers of CA, including those concerned with Hayashi's quantification theory.

In my talk I will report on the process of these exchanges and what I observed from their feedback.

The use of correspondence analysis in sociology is commonly viewed alongside Bourdieuâs âla distinction". However, there are problems in understanding such a view for translators of MCA and so Bourdieu perspective of the method, including statistical methods, was not fully understood except for a small number of researchers in Japan.

Despite this, we can recognise the new developments around MCA that have been made in recent years. In 2016, questions raised by Bourdieuâs use of MCA by Prof Kitada in "What is a Hobby for Society: Method Criteria of Cultural Sociology" , and in 2017 a Japanese translation of Tony Bennetâs âCulture, Class, Distinctionâ in which Bourdieuâs method was critically inherited and applied to British society was published.

On the other hand, improvements in the performance of personal computers, the widespread availability and expansion of the statistical language R, the utility of MCA has greatly improved.

In my presentation, along seeing these change of environments, I describe the current landscape of CA/MCA in Japan, and I will propose the educational program for undergraduate students to learn CA/MCA.

CA, MCA, Bourdieu, Japan, education, R