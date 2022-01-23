Successfully reported this slideshow.
Landscape of CA in Japan and Educational Perspective

Jan. 23, 2022
Three months after CARME2015, I published the Japanese translation of Clausenâs âApplied Correspondence Analysisâ, published by SAGE Ohom-sha, which is the famous scientific publisher in Japan. Fortunately, I received a lot of positive feedback to the translation.
I have recently undertaken exchanges with advanced researchers of CA, including those concerned with Hayashi's quantification theory.
In my talk I will report on the process of these exchanges and what I observed from their feedback.
The use of correspondence analysis in sociology is commonly viewed alongside Bourdieuâs âla distinction". However, there are problems in understanding such a view for translators of MCA and so Bourdieu perspective of the method, including statistical methods, was not fully understood except for a small number of researchers in Japan.
Despite this, we can recognise the new developments around MCA that have been made in recent years. In 2016, questions raised by Bourdieuâs use of MCA by Prof Kitada in "What is a Hobby for Society: Method Criteria of Cultural Sociology" , and in 2017 a Japanese translation of Tony Bennetâs âCulture, Class, Distinctionâ in which Bourdieuâs method was critically inherited and applied to British society was published.
On the other hand, improvements in the performance of personal computers, the widespread availability and expansion of the statistical language R, the utility of MCA has greatly improved.
In my presentation, along seeing these change of environments, I describe the current landscape of CA/MCA in Japan, and I will propose the educational program for undergraduate students to learn CA/MCA.
CA, MCA, Bourdieu, Japan, education, R

  1. 1. Landscape of CA in Japan and Educational Perspective Kazuo Fujimoto Sakushin Gakuin University, Japan kazuo.fujimoto2007@gmail.com CARME2019 - 4 - 6 February 2019, Stellenbosch, South Africa.
  2. 2. Outline • After CARME2015@Napoli • CA and CA related Articles hits in Japan • Why Bourdieu with CA hits are only 3!! • The limitation of acceptance of Bourdieu theory in Japan • But situation is changing now.
  3. 3. abstract I have recently undertaken exchanges with advanced researchers of correspondence analysis (CA), including those concerned with Hayashi’s quantification theory. In my talk I will report on the process of these exchanges and what I observed from their feedback. The use of correspondence analysis in sociology is commonly viewed alongside Bourdieu’s “la distinction”. However, there are problems in understanding such a view for translators of MCA and so the Bourdieu perspective of the method, including statistical methods, was not fully understood except for a small number of researchers in Japan. Despite this, we can recognise the new developments around MCA that have been made in recent years. In 2016, questions raised by Bourdieu’s use of MCA by Prof Kitada in “What is a Hobby for Society: Method Criteria of Cultural Sociology” , and in 2017 a Japanese translation of Tony Bennet‘s “Culture, Class, Distinction” in which Bourdieu’s method was critically inherited and applied to British society was published. On the other hand, improvements in the performance of personal computers, the widespread availability and expansion of the statistical language R, the utility of MCA has greatly improved. In my presentation, along seeing these change of environments, I describe the current landscape of CA/MCA in Japan, and I will propose the educational program for undergraduate students to learn CA/MCA.
  4. 4. After CARME 2015 ,Napoli • In that conference, My presentation Title was: • On publishing the Japanese translation of “Applied correspondence analysis” and its comment part • In my presentation I explained why I translate this book and during this translation, what I could recognize.
  5. 5. Translation into Japanese Now printing! Published in coming November. Publisher: Ohmsha URL: http://www.ohmsha.co.jp/index_e.htm 2015/9/22 carme-n 2015 kazuo fujimoto 5
  6. 6. Cute Design ! Axis: CA! Many Colorful Circles: Chaotic data Tick mark
  7. 7. Summary of my CARME2015 • CA User are expanding by R • Japan has long history on CA • we can see new development using CA: for example: KH-coder. • But there is a serious gap among “Mathematical theory” and “command how-to”. • I am expecting My translation of prof. Clausen’s small nice book, with explanation using R, to be a bridge on the above gap. 2015/9/22 carme-n 2015 kazuo fujimoto 7
  8. 8. After publishing this book • Next plan! • Coming soon. 2019 April (may be….) • Translation of • Correspondence Analysis in practice 3rd Edition. • 340 pages • Very hard, but interesting work !
  9. 9. Articles related to CA in Japan • Article Data base by Nii (National institute of Informatics 国⽴情報学研究所) • https://www.nii.ac.jp/ • They provide Data base of Articles , Books of which are published in Japan. • CiNii Article • https://ci.nii.ac.jp/ • CiNii Books • https://ci.nii.ac.jp/books/ • English Page also https://www.nii.ac.jp/en/ • https://ci.nii.ac.jp/en https://ci.nii.ac.jp/books/en • You can search by English search words and will get English tiltles. But mostly contents are only in Japanese.
  10. 10. Synonym for CA (search keywords) • Correspondence Analysis: 対応分析 • Hayashi’s Quantification method/theory III • Method III is MCA , but • Method III • Method 3 • In Japanese “数量化理論3類”/”数量化3類” • Dual Scaling (by Shizuhiko Nishisato) • “コレスポンデンス分析” • Koresupondensu Analysis (SPSS) • In more short “Ko-re-po-n” • (4 syllable. Like Pa-so-ko-n for «Personal Computer»)
  11. 11. Hayashi’s Quantification Methods • In 1956, Japanese statistician, Chikio Hayashi, developed a multidimensional method for analysing questionnaire data, which is now known as Hayashi's quantification method III. Hayashi developed a series of multidimensional methods, which are now designated as method I-IV. • These methods (I-VI) are equivalent with • Regression Analysis (I), • Discriminant Analysis (II), • Correspondence Analysis (III), and • Multidimensional Scaling (IV) of categorical data. • https://sites.google.com/site/masahironohome/resource/resourc e/exemplary-analysis-by-hayashi-s-quantification-method-iii • Basic idea: put a Optimal Scaled number to categorical data.
  12. 12. It is very difficult to pick up keyword and discriminate them • So please understand following graphs indicate only the trends of each key word. • Search keywords • 対応分析：CA • 数量化理論3類 or 数量化3類： • Quantification theory/method 3/III • 双対尺度法：Dual Scaling • テキストマインング:Text Mining • As the referenece: • 回帰分析/重回帰分析：regression/ multiple regression
  13. 13. Hits count of statistical methods • Regression: 12,657 • Factor Analysis: 7,564 • PCA : 5,450 • Text Mining: 2,926 (with CA are only 65) • Quantification Theory/Method III (QM3): 643 • MDS: 475 • CA: 374 (incl MCA:52) • Ko-re-su-po-n-densu (SPSS:CA): 214 (incl CA:5) • Dual Scaling : 69 • CA family (CA, QM3,Korepon, Dual Scaling): 1,300 • 10% of Regresson
  14. 14. Trends of CA family CA Quantification Method 3 Dual Scaling CA on SPSS
  15. 15. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1 9 8 0 1 9 8 1 1 9 8 2 1 9 8 3 1 9 8 4 1 9 8 5 1 9 8 6 1 9 8 7 1 9 8 8 1 9 8 9 1 9 9 0 1 9 9 1 1 9 9 2 1 9 9 3 1 9 9 4 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 2 0 1 5 2 0 1 6 2 0 1 7 2 0 1 8 QM3 CP DS CA CA family CiNii hits
  16. 16. Simply search by CA:対応分析
  17. 17. Text mining
  18. 18. Regression Factor Analysis Principal Components Analysis Text Mining Quantification Method/Theory 3 * Multidimentional Scaling Correspondence Analysis * Ko-re-pon CA(SPSS) * Dual Scaling * CA family (adding *)
  19. 19. Related methods • “Mixed methods research” • Several approches ? • Using Text Mining : Analyse Text by quantity method ? • CiNii Article : 1 • Different from GDA’s approach •“Between quanity and quality there is geometry” • (Le Roux et Rouanet, Multiple Correspondence Analysis, SAGE, 2010, page 1)
  20. 20. Bourdieu and CA • Bourdieu : 410 peak at 2002 • Bourdieu with CA: 3 3/410 = 0.7% ! • 2 of 3 are by Hiroyuki Kondo, 2011,2012 • sociolgy of education • 1 of 3 is by Takashi Hiraishi (Doctoral candidate) • Sociology of Popular music
  21. 21. Why only three ?
  22. 22. The limitation of acceptance of Bourdieu theory in Japan • Language problem: French • Translator: famous French literary researcher • No understanding for correspondence analysis • Even a Strange note by translator on CA terms (inerita). • Concepts such as social space, the champ , Habitas, etc have been accepted without considering the methodology of quantitative analysis of Bourdieu. • The mainstream of Japanese sociometry is a multiple regression analysis. • understanding regression analysis is a prerequisite to evaluate their articles. • But undestanding CA were ignored.
  23. 23. The situation is changing • 2017 Akihiro Kitada etal. Comment on Bourdieu‘s method in the chapter 2 of “What is the Culture for Society” (『社会にとって趣味とはなにか』) • 2017 Naoki Iso,et al, Japanese Translation published. Tony Bennet‘s “Culture, Class, Distinction”（『⽂化・ 階級・卓越化』） • For CA / MCA support in this book, Professor Brigitte Le Roux. Key Tool is MCA as GDA • 2019〜 Group organized by Naoki Iso, they have a plan of large-scale social survey in Japan based on the methods of Bourdieu, Tony Bennett, MCA, and GDA • I will be join them.
  24. 24. Hobby, Taste, Everyday Life サブタイトル：⽂化社会学の⽅法基準 Émile Durkheim The Rules of Sociological Method 社会学的⽅法の基準 2017/3/25
  25. 25. Beyond Bourdieu, toward ordinary Sociology What is the Social space generated by Hobby ?
  26. 26. Tipping point. 2009/08/17
  27. 27. Historical accumulation • Hayasi’s “Quantification theory” • One of important person who wored with Hayashi is Noboru Ohsumi, ISM_Prof.Emeritus: • The Institute of Statistical Mathematics : Hayashi was initial member. • https://www.ism.ac.jp/index_e.html • Translation by Ohsumi and Baba 1994 • 1984 , Lebart, L., Morineau, A. & Warwick, K. (1984) Multivariate Descriptive Statistical Analysis. Chichester, UK: Wiley. • with sample data data of Japan with interpretation and explanation. • But “How to use supplementary variables” are not mentioned. As a translation supervisor , • Ohsumi is on the way to translate Brigitte Le Roux and Henry Rouanet ‘s book «Multipul Correspondence Analysis» 2010, SAGE.
  28. 28. New generation appeared • 1st Generation Chikio Hayashi, and His Quantiication theory. • 1.5th Generation (Inheritors of Hayashi and still active) • Hiroshi Akuto: He put the “Quantification Theory I 〜n” • Shizuhiko Nishizato: Dual scaling • Noboru Ohsumi: • Kazufumi Manabe: 1942, Study under Guttman • 2nd Generation • Takashi Murakami: • Hiroyuki Kondo: Education Sociology, CA and MCA • 3rd Generation ! • who
  29. 29. Sharing Common Data and interpretations between teachers Basic theory Application like GDA/Text mining, etc Data interpretations
  30. 30. Under such a situation, request for help to you! • I hope my two translation boos will be basic text book. • Clausen, Sten Erik,“Applied Correspondence Analysis”,SGAE(『対応分析⼊⾨』オーム社) • Greenacre,M.J,”Correspondence Analysis in Practice 3rd ed.”,CRC (『対応分析の基礎理論と実際』オーム社) • And translation is on going by the ISM Prof.Emeritus Noboru Ohsumi as Translators and superintendents • Brigitte Le Roux and Henry Rouanet,”MULTIPLE CORRESPONDENCE ANALYSIS”,SAGE,2010（『多重対応分 析』？オーム社）
  31. 31. Data and interpretations to the result of CA/MCA • What we need for the training of undergraduate students are sample data and its interpretation. • Small size to mudium size • Large scale data for secondary analysis • Toy data with extream pattern • Please inform me your text book and Data set which are used in the class room of undergraduate/graduate students.
  32. 32. Coming soon! • Japanese version CAiP3！ • With “Preface for Japanese edition” by Michael Greenacre. 2016/12/7
  33. 33. Still this kind of form….. Too heavy to bring here!
  34. 34. summary • CA and CA related Articles trends in Japan • The limitation of acceptance of Bourdieu theory in Japan • But situation is changing now • Request for help • Text book • Data sets
  35. 35. Thank you for your attention! I will put this slide file on my web Site. If you are interested in this contents, I will send you the URL. Please write to me. kazuo.fujimoto2007@gmail.com http://419kfj.sakura.ne.jp/db/
  36. 36. references • Le Roux, B. & Rouanet, H. (2004) Geometric Data Analysis: From Correspondence Analysis to Structured Data. Dordrecht: Kluwer. • Le Roux, B. & Rouanet, H. (2010), Multiple Correspondence Analysis, SAGE publish, • Lebart, L., Morineau, A. & Warwick, K. (1984) Multivariate Descriptive Statistical Analysis. Chichester, UK: Wiley.(⼤隅昇・L.ルバール 他,1994,『記述的多変量解析法』⽇科技連） • Lebaron, Frederic,2009,How Bourdieu “Quantified” Bourdieu: The Geometric Modeling of Data, ed: Karen Robson, Chris Sanders ”Quantifying Theory: Pierre Bourdieu”, Springer • Rouanet,H. Ackermann W. & Le Roux, B., 2004,THE GEOMETRIC ANALYSIS OF QUESTIONNAIRES: The Lesson of Bourdieu’s La Distinction, http://www.math-info.univ- paris5.fr/~lerb/publications/LessonDistinction.html

