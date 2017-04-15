マイナンバー情報連携テスト等

情報連携テストの進捗 ～近隣市との総合運用テストの状況～ 浦安市 財務部 市民税課 税制係長 元マイナンバーカードタスクフォース 主査 小泉 和久 koizumi.kazuhisa@city.urayasu.lg.jp
１ 総合運用テストの概略 ２ 総合運用テストの進捗 ３ 総合運用テストで感じたこと ４ 情報連携の運用開始で期待すること ５ マイナンバーカードタスクフォースについて
はじめに マイナンバー 制度について
他の講演者の方が、 僕よりわかりやすく、 丁寧に説明している と思いますので… 割愛します
総合運用テストの概略 情報提供ネットワーク、中間サーバー、既存システ ムなどの情報連携に関係する一連のシステムについ て、業務運用の確認をするテスト 浦安市では、お隣の「市川 市」さんと、総合運用テスト を行うことに
総合運用テストの概略 主要作業 日程 計画書作成 平成28年8月 テストケース作成 平成28年9月 テストシナリオ作成 平成28年10月 既存システム等改修完了 平成28年10月 総合運用テスト開始 平成28年11月から
浦安市の税システム等の概要 住民記録 システム 税システム (市税) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名 管理 市川市 さん 情報提供NW宛名データ 所得データ
テストケース作成 特定個人情報 標準データレイアウト 既存システムのデータ項目と 突合をしたところ・・・
あれ?! やばくねぇ
損益通算してもなお 控除しきれなかった 金額を指定する (特定個人情報標準データレイアウト) このくだりが6項目もあった
例 過去の損失額 △1,000万円 今年度の所得金額 600万円 過去の損失額のうち600万円を相殺し、 今年度の課税所得は、600万円-600万円=0円 この相殺した△600万円を「繰越損失控除額」 で、なお控除しきれなかった金額は△400万...
本人が控除対象配偶者 や扶養控除等となって いるかを表す区分を指 定する (特定個人情報標準データレイアウト) 類似のくだりが6項目もあった
浦安市内在住のご家族 夫の税金上の扶養として 妻 控除対象配偶者 子 年少扶養対象者 母 老人扶養対象者 税システム上で 扶養管理データ 有り 浦安市内在住の方で A子さん 75歳 市外に住む息子の老人扶養対象者 税システム上で扶養管理データ ...
損益通算してもなお控除しきれ なかった金額を指定する 本人が控除対象配偶者や扶養 控除等となっているかを表す 区分を指定する （被扶養者が市外分） 該当者の確定申告書を全て確認 して、中間サーバGWに手入力 他自治体からの「扶養調査」を 全て見...
損益通算してもなお控除しきれ なかった金額を指定する 本人が控除対象配偶者や扶養 控除等となっているかを表す 区分を指定する （被扶養者が市外分） 該当者の確定申告書を全て確認 して、中間サーバGWに手入力 他自治体からの「扶養調査」を 全て見...
損益通算してもなお控除しきれなかった金額を指定 する 本人が控除対象配偶者や扶養控除等となっている かを表す区分を指定する（被扶養者が市外分） 申し訳ないが… 空白(NULL)で送信しよう 近隣のある市では、全部調べ直して、再入力したとのこと
運用テスト開始 住民記録 システム 税システム (市税) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名 管理 市川市 さん 情報提供NW宛名データ 所得データ 本番系税システムの データでのテストはＮＧ
運用テスト開始 住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW宛名データ 所得データ テストシナリオに基づく ダミーデータを...
住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW 宛名データ 所得データ 運用テスト 浦安市⇒市川市 無事終了 浦安市の所得デ...
ログは取っているとはいえ、 市民の所得データが、我々 が知らぬ間に他自治体の方 が見ていると思うと なんか怖いですね
と、感慨に浸っ ていると…
隣で、国民健康 保険担当職員が 怒っている!!
住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW 市川市所得データ 運用テスト 市川市⇒浦安市
住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW 市川市所得データ 運用テスト 市川市⇒浦安市 紙に出力 手入力
せっかくデータでやり取り してんのに… なんで紙に印刷して、 手入力なんだよ！
まだまだ実務上では課題 は多々ある「情報連携」 ですが… 税部門では、期待も 大きいのですよ！
年間 25,000通 年間 8,000件
年間 25,000通 年間 8,000件 「課税・非課税証明」発行通数 引っ越し先の自治体等から来る 「所得照会」(国保・介護・後期高齢等) 平成27年度実績
情報連携ネットワーク 経由で他自治体等が該 当者の所得情報を確認 することができるよう になったら…
年間 25,000通 年間 8,000件 「課税・非課税証明」発行通数 引っ越し先の自治体等から来る「所得照会」 9割削減 6割削減 あくまでも試算ですが…
実は…
本人特定が困難で 現在調査中の課税 資料が・・・
約3,000件も！
どうして、そんな ことになるのか…
ある商店にパートに出たA子さん 履歴書には ・住所 住民票と違う住所 (越境入学させたいため、住民票と実際の居住地が異なる) ・氏名 旧姓で記入 ・生年月日 少し若くと、2歳サバ読む 履歴書に住民票等を添付しない ため、違いがわからない
結果・・・
・住所 住民票でない住所 ・氏名 旧姓の氏名 ・生年月日 異なる生年月日 こんな源泉徴収票ができます 平成〇年分 源泉徴収票
・住所 住民票でない住所 ・氏名 旧姓の氏名 ・生年月日 異なる生年月日 こんな源泉徴収票ができます 平成〇年分 源泉徴収票 本人特定し、他の課税資料との 合算が難しい！！
パート先に連絡をすると 従業員の個人情報なので、詳しくは 教えられない 「事情があって、そうしているの に！なんで勤務先に連絡するんだ!」 と、本人から烈火のごとく怒られる というケースもあります
住民登録外ということで、課税は したものの・・・ ・納税通知書は返戻 ・現地調査すると「引越した」 ・パート先は、もう退職 (市民税は、前年の収入に対し、翌年度の6月頃課税する) その後の調査難航というケースも
本人特定できない課税資料 約3,000件 課税資料の所得金額を合計すると なんと！「２６億円」 やや強引な計算ですが… 基礎控除だけでの控除だとすると 33万円×3,000件=9億9千万円 26億円－9億9千万円＝16億円 これに、市民税６％を...
課税資料へのマイ ナンバー(個人番 号)の記載が徹底 されれば…
事情があって、住所・氏 名・生年月日が異なった 場合でも、本人特定が容 易となる 課税・所得 捕捉の精度向上
と、 マイナンバーへの期待を 述べたところで、私の説 明は終わりに…
げぇっ!! まだ時間が 残っている!
ということで… 「マイナンバーカー トタスクフォース」 のことを少しお話し します
マイナンバーカード タスクフォース (社会保障・税番号制度におけるカード交付タスク フォース) マイナンバー通知カードとマイナンバー カードを円滑かつ効率的に市民に配付・ 交付するために設置されたチーム （H27.9.1 設置⇒H28.6末解散）
マイナンバーカード タスクフォース 企画政策課・総務課・情報政策課・市 民税課・市民課・社会福祉課・こども 課の各課から選抜された 自称精鋭（笑）１４名
立場的には、「兼務」なので、自分の課の仕 事をしつつ、マイナンバーカードタスク フォースの仕事もする「二重生活」 企画 政策課 総務課 情報 政策課 市民税課 市民課 社会 福祉課 こども課 マイナンバーカードタスクフォース室 当番制で、週２回...
当番制で、週２回程度の日替り登場 ・マニュアル、手順書の一本化 ・その日に起こったことの引継書への記載 ・不明点等の連絡ルートの確立 ・課題や問合せが解決したらＦＡＱの更新 情報の共有・伝達の ルール順守の徹底
最初に ぶち当たったのは？！
500通から1,000通程度、毎日小刻み！ 地区はバラバラで、住所順でもない！ （全世帯75,000世帯の15％） マイナンバー通知カードを全世帯 に簡易書留で送付したところ･･･ 10,000通が保管期間 切れで返戻
毎日小刻み に返戻 住所別に 並び替え 猫実 当代島 北栄 堀江 海楽 入船 【住所順】返戻管理BOX 郵便物を取り に来ました。 本 人 確 認 本人書類の 住所で探す 催告通知の作成 は手作業！ 猫実 当代島 北栄 堀江 海楽 入船 【住所...
返戻された封書は、 並び替えと整理をせ ずに保管したい！ システムを導入するって、 これから業者と契約か？ 予算も無いぞ！ 住所や氏名を1万件 入力するのは避けた い！ １万件の返戻封書の中から、 短時間で該当の封書を見つ ける方法はないか！ ...
既存データを活用して、 入力の手間を省く！ 職員でシステムを構築 をしよう！ 住所順管理ではなく、 返戻番号管理にする！ セキュリティ環境での 構築！ 完成形が見えない 【検討の方向性】 通知カード発送対象者 データや住民記録データ の活用し、...
①「返戻連番」を ナンバリング 返戻番号順 【返戻番号順】 返戻管理BOX 返戻番号順 返戻番号順 郵便物を取り に来ました。 本 人 確 認 返戻管理 システム ②氏名等で検索し、 返戻番号を入力する 毎日小刻み に返戻 返戻番号順 【返戻番...
「寄せ集めチーム」と 揶揄されたが… 「寄せ集めチーム」だ からこそ、ワクにとら われずに自由な発想と 行動力で乗り越えられ たのだと思います。
が、これが現実です マイナンバーカード 交付枚数 約15,000枚 （住民基本台帳上の人口 約166,000人の10％） 平成28年12月現在
住民票等のコンビニ交付 (H28.9～H28.12の実績) が、これが現実です 住民票 240通 印鑑証明書 128通 戸籍謄本等 10通 課税・非課税証明 14通
マイナンバー通知カード やマイナンバーカードの 仕事をしていて感じたこ と・・・ それは・・・
住民登録・住民票 制度の形骸化?!
住民票の住所 現住所 イコールじゃない方々が、 皆さんの想像以上に相当多いです
もちろん、DV被害支援者 や事情があり越境通学せ ざる得ない等、やむを得 ず、住民票と現住所が違 う方もいらっしゃると思 います。
一方で、こういうケースもあるようです ・大学の4年間だけ、親元を離れるが、住民 票は親元のまま ・彼と同棲中。結婚するかわからないので、 住民票は親元のまま ・いい物件が見つかり、引っ越しはしたもの の、子どもの学校卒業までは転校したくない の...
住民票以外のところでお住 まいですと、公的機関等か らの通知や手紙が届かず、 困りませんか？ 郵便局に転送届を 出しているから、 役所の通知は転送 されるので、別に 困りませんよ。
えっっっっっ!!
住民の住んでいる住所 を正確に把握している のは･･･ 「郵便屋さん」
住民の住んでいる住所 郵便屋さん台帳 住民基本台帳 ＞
マイナンバー導入・利活用 を機に… 住民基本台帳の運用や異動 手続方法等の見直しの検討 もしてはいかがでしょうか
おまけ
https://www.facebook.com/uracima 発足は、浦安市の税業務の小さな業務改善を進めていこうと、有志職員が集まった「職 員の自主研究グループ」でした。 税業務の改善から、庁内の改善、庁内データの有効利用等の取組みを進め...
軽自動車税 50CC原付バイクが主流で、「若いお兄ちゃん」が中心 軽自動車税の納付忘れ削減プランを検討してみよう ●軽自動車税といえば… １）原付バイク（浦安市ナンバー） ⇒ 市役所の窓口で登録・廃車 ２）軽二輪・自動二輪（習志野・１習志野） ...
74 １位 ４０歳代 26% ２位 ３０歳代 24% ３位 ２０歳代 19% ４位 ５０歳代 15% 原付第一種 １位 ４０歳代 26% ２位 ５０歳代 21% ３位 ６０歳代 19% ４位 ３０歳代 15% 軽四輪　乗用（自家用） 車種 男 ...
ご清聴ありがとう ございました https://www.facebook.com/uracima https://uracimamaps.maps.arcgis.com/home/index.html チームURA-CIMAページ チームURA...
マイナンバー情報連携テスト等
マイナンバー情報連携テスト等
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

マイナンバー情報連携テスト等

22 views

Published on

マイナンバー情報連携テスト等

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

マイナンバー情報連携テスト等

  1. 1. 情報連携テストの進捗 ～近隣市との総合運用テストの状況～ 浦安市 財務部 市民税課 税制係長 元マイナンバーカードタスクフォース 主査 小泉 和久 koizumi.kazuhisa@city.urayasu.lg.jp
  2. 2. １ 総合運用テストの概略 ２ 総合運用テストの進捗 ３ 総合運用テストで感じたこと ４ 情報連携の運用開始で期待すること ５ マイナンバーカードタスクフォースについて
  3. 3. はじめに マイナンバー 制度について
  4. 4. 他の講演者の方が、 僕よりわかりやすく、 丁寧に説明している と思いますので… 割愛します
  5. 5. 総合運用テストの概略 情報提供ネットワーク、中間サーバー、既存システ ムなどの情報連携に関係する一連のシステムについ て、業務運用の確認をするテスト 浦安市では、お隣の「市川 市」さんと、総合運用テスト を行うことに
  6. 6. 総合運用テストの概略 主要作業 日程 計画書作成 平成28年8月 テストケース作成 平成28年9月 テストシナリオ作成 平成28年10月 既存システム等改修完了 平成28年10月 総合運用テスト開始 平成28年11月から
  7. 7. 浦安市の税システム等の概要 住民記録 システム 税システム (市税) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名 管理 市川市 さん 情報提供NW宛名データ 所得データ
  8. 8. テストケース作成 特定個人情報 標準データレイアウト 既存システムのデータ項目と 突合をしたところ・・・
  9. 9. あれ?! やばくねぇ
  10. 10. 損益通算してもなお 控除しきれなかった 金額を指定する (特定個人情報標準データレイアウト) このくだりが6項目もあった
  11. 11. 例 過去の損失額 △1,000万円 今年度の所得金額 600万円 過去の損失額のうち600万円を相殺し、 今年度の課税所得は、600万円-600万円=0円 この相殺した△600万円を「繰越損失控除額」 で、なお控除しきれなかった金額は△400万円 税計算で使用するは「繰越損失控除額」 翌年度以降に繰り越す△400万円は、 税システム上、管理していない
  12. 12. 本人が控除対象配偶者 や扶養控除等となって いるかを表す区分を指 定する (特定個人情報標準データレイアウト) 類似のくだりが6項目もあった
  13. 13. 浦安市内在住のご家族 夫の税金上の扶養として 妻 控除対象配偶者 子 年少扶養対象者 母 老人扶養対象者 税システム上で 扶養管理データ 有り 浦安市内在住の方で A子さん 75歳 市外に住む息子の老人扶養対象者 税システム上で扶養管理データ を入力していない!!
  14. 14. 損益通算してもなお控除しきれ なかった金額を指定する 本人が控除対象配偶者や扶養 控除等となっているかを表す 区分を指定する （被扶養者が市外分） 該当者の確定申告書を全て確認 して、中間サーバGWに手入力 他自治体からの「扶養調査」を 全て見直し、税システムに入力
  15. 15. 損益通算してもなお控除しきれ なかった金額を指定する 本人が控除対象配偶者や扶養 控除等となっているかを表す 区分を指定する （被扶養者が市外分） 該当者の確定申告書を全て確認 して、中間サーバGWに手入力 他自治体からの「扶養調査」を 全て見直し、税システムに入力
  16. 16. 損益通算してもなお控除しきれなかった金額を指定 する 本人が控除対象配偶者や扶養控除等となっている かを表す区分を指定する（被扶養者が市外分） 申し訳ないが… 空白(NULL)で送信しよう 近隣のある市では、全部調べ直して、再入力したとのこと
  17. 17. 運用テスト開始 住民記録 システム 税システム (市税) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名 管理 市川市 さん 情報提供NW宛名データ 所得データ 本番系税システムの データでのテストはＮＧ
  18. 18. 運用テスト開始 住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW宛名データ 所得データ テストシナリオに基づく ダミーデータを手入力
  19. 19. 住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW 宛名データ 所得データ 運用テスト 浦安市⇒市川市 無事終了 浦安市の所得データ
  20. 20. ログは取っているとはいえ、 市民の所得データが、我々 が知らぬ間に他自治体の方 が見ていると思うと なんか怖いですね
  21. 21. と、感慨に浸っ ていると…
  22. 22. 隣で、国民健康 保険担当職員が 怒っている!!
  23. 23. 住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW 市川市所得データ 運用テスト 市川市⇒浦安市
  24. 24. 住民記録 システム 税システム (検証系) 税システム (国保) 団体内 統合宛名 中間サーバ GW 中間 サーバ 税宛名管理 （検証系） 市川市 さん 情報提供NW 市川市所得データ 運用テスト 市川市⇒浦安市 紙に出力 手入力
  25. 25. せっかくデータでやり取り してんのに… なんで紙に印刷して、 手入力なんだよ！
  26. 26. まだまだ実務上では課題 は多々ある「情報連携」 ですが… 税部門では、期待も 大きいのですよ！
  27. 27. 年間 25,000通 年間 8,000件
  28. 28. 年間 25,000通 年間 8,000件 「課税・非課税証明」発行通数 引っ越し先の自治体等から来る 「所得照会」(国保・介護・後期高齢等) 平成27年度実績
  29. 29. 情報連携ネットワーク 経由で他自治体等が該 当者の所得情報を確認 することができるよう になったら…
  30. 30. 年間 25,000通 年間 8,000件 「課税・非課税証明」発行通数 引っ越し先の自治体等から来る「所得照会」 9割削減 6割削減 あくまでも試算ですが…
  31. 31. 実は…
  32. 32. 本人特定が困難で 現在調査中の課税 資料が・・・
  33. 33. 約3,000件も！
  34. 34. どうして、そんな ことになるのか…
  35. 35. ある商店にパートに出たA子さん 履歴書には ・住所 住民票と違う住所 (越境入学させたいため、住民票と実際の居住地が異なる) ・氏名 旧姓で記入 ・生年月日 少し若くと、2歳サバ読む 履歴書に住民票等を添付しない ため、違いがわからない
  36. 36. 結果・・・
  37. 37. ・住所 住民票でない住所 ・氏名 旧姓の氏名 ・生年月日 異なる生年月日 こんな源泉徴収票ができます 平成〇年分 源泉徴収票
  38. 38. ・住所 住民票でない住所 ・氏名 旧姓の氏名 ・生年月日 異なる生年月日 こんな源泉徴収票ができます 平成〇年分 源泉徴収票 本人特定し、他の課税資料との 合算が難しい！！
  39. 39. パート先に連絡をすると 従業員の個人情報なので、詳しくは 教えられない 「事情があって、そうしているの に！なんで勤務先に連絡するんだ!」 と、本人から烈火のごとく怒られる というケースもあります
  40. 40. 住民登録外ということで、課税は したものの・・・ ・納税通知書は返戻 ・現地調査すると「引越した」 ・パート先は、もう退職 (市民税は、前年の収入に対し、翌年度の6月頃課税する) その後の調査難航というケースも
  41. 41. 本人特定できない課税資料 約3,000件 課税資料の所得金額を合計すると なんと！「２６億円」 やや強引な計算ですが… 基礎控除だけでの控除だとすると 33万円×3,000件=9億9千万円 26億円－9億9千万円＝16億円 これに、市民税６％を乗じると 市民税額 9,600万円 (大雑把な試算なので、正確な数字ではありません)
  42. 42. 課税資料へのマイ ナンバー(個人番 号)の記載が徹底 されれば…
  43. 43. 事情があって、住所・氏 名・生年月日が異なった 場合でも、本人特定が容 易となる 課税・所得 捕捉の精度向上
  44. 44. と、 マイナンバーへの期待を 述べたところで、私の説 明は終わりに…
  45. 45. げぇっ!! まだ時間が 残っている!
  46. 46. ということで… 「マイナンバーカー トタスクフォース」 のことを少しお話し します
  47. 47. マイナンバーカード タスクフォース (社会保障・税番号制度におけるカード交付タスク フォース) マイナンバー通知カードとマイナンバー カードを円滑かつ効率的に市民に配付・ 交付するために設置されたチーム （H27.9.1 設置⇒H28.6末解散）
  48. 48. マイナンバーカード タスクフォース 企画政策課・総務課・情報政策課・市 民税課・市民課・社会福祉課・こども 課の各課から選抜された 自称精鋭（笑）１４名
  49. 49. 立場的には、「兼務」なので、自分の課の仕 事をしつつ、マイナンバーカードタスク フォースの仕事もする「二重生活」 企画 政策課 総務課 情報 政策課 市民税課 市民課 社会 福祉課 こども課 マイナンバーカードタスクフォース室 当番制で、週２回程度の日替り登場
  50. 50. 当番制で、週２回程度の日替り登場 ・マニュアル、手順書の一本化 ・その日に起こったことの引継書への記載 ・不明点等の連絡ルートの確立 ・課題や問合せが解決したらＦＡＱの更新 情報の共有・伝達の ルール順守の徹底
  51. 51. 最初に ぶち当たったのは？！
  52. 52. 500通から1,000通程度、毎日小刻み！ 地区はバラバラで、住所順でもない！ （全世帯75,000世帯の15％） マイナンバー通知カードを全世帯 に簡易書留で送付したところ･･･ 10,000通が保管期間 切れで返戻
  53. 53. 毎日小刻み に返戻 住所別に 並び替え 猫実 当代島 北栄 堀江 海楽 入船 【住所順】返戻管理BOX 郵便物を取り に来ました。 本 人 確 認 本人書類の 住所で探す 催告通知の作成 は手作業！ 猫実 当代島 北栄 堀江 海楽 入船 【住所順】返戻管理BOX 既に住所順になっている束に、 都度割り込みさせていく作業 は、相当労力を費やす！ 郵便局 浦安市
  54. 54. 返戻された封書は、 並び替えと整理をせ ずに保管したい！ システムを導入するって、 これから業者と契約か？ 予算も無いぞ！ 住所や氏名を1万件 入力するのは避けた い！ １万件の返戻封書の中から、 短時間で該当の封書を見つ ける方法はないか！ 個人情報を扱うの で、セキュリテイ は担保しないと！ 進捗管理も行い、まだ受け渡し ていない封書に対し、受取催告 通知を出力したい 日々動いている 住民票情報をど う捉えるのか！ 窓口に取りに来る方が、世帯 主とは限らない。 世帯員からも返戻状況を確認 できないと。
  55. 55. 既存データを活用して、 入力の手間を省く！ 職員でシステムを構築 をしよう！ 住所順管理ではなく、 返戻番号管理にする！ セキュリティ環境での 構築！ 完成形が見えない 【検討の方向性】 通知カード発送対象者 データや住民記録データ の活用し、入力を効率化 封書にナンバリングし、 返戻番号管理とする ネットから隔離し、職員 番号でログイン Accessが得意な職員に 構築してもらう みんなで辛口ダメ出しし て、性能向上を図る 【実現方法】 市民課 メンバー メンバー 全員 情報政策課 メンバー 市民税課 メンバー メンバー 全員 【タスクフォース】
  56. 56. ①「返戻連番」を ナンバリング 返戻番号順 【返戻番号順】 返戻管理BOX 返戻番号順 返戻番号順 郵便物を取り に来ました。 本 人 確 認 返戻管理 システム ②氏名等で検索し、 返戻番号を入力する 毎日小刻み に返戻 返戻番号順 【返戻番号順】 返戻管理BOX 返戻番号順 返戻番号順 返戻管理 システム ③そのまま 番号順で保管 ④氏名、生年月 日等で検索 ⑤返戻番号 で探す ⑥対応状況 を入力 ⑦受取催告通 知書を出力 受取 催告通知 郵便局 浦安市
  57. 57. 「寄せ集めチーム」と 揶揄されたが… 「寄せ集めチーム」だ からこそ、ワクにとら われずに自由な発想と 行動力で乗り越えられ たのだと思います。
  58. 58. が、これが現実です マイナンバーカード 交付枚数 約15,000枚 （住民基本台帳上の人口 約166,000人の10％） 平成28年12月現在
  59. 59. 住民票等のコンビニ交付 (H28.9～H28.12の実績) が、これが現実です 住民票 240通 印鑑証明書 128通 戸籍謄本等 10通 課税・非課税証明 14通
  60. 60. マイナンバー通知カード やマイナンバーカードの 仕事をしていて感じたこ と・・・ それは・・・
  61. 61. 住民登録・住民票 制度の形骸化?!
  62. 62. 住民票の住所 現住所 イコールじゃない方々が、 皆さんの想像以上に相当多いです
  63. 63. もちろん、DV被害支援者 や事情があり越境通学せ ざる得ない等、やむを得 ず、住民票と現住所が違 う方もいらっしゃると思 います。
  64. 64. 一方で、こういうケースもあるようです ・大学の4年間だけ、親元を離れるが、住民 票は親元のまま ・彼と同棲中。結婚するかわからないので、 住民票は親元のまま ・いい物件が見つかり、引っ越しはしたもの の、子どもの学校卒業までは転校したくない ので、1年間は住民票そのまま それぞれ事情はわからないでもないですが…
  65. 65. 住民票以外のところでお住 まいですと、公的機関等か らの通知や手紙が届かず、 困りませんか？ 郵便局に転送届を 出しているから、 役所の通知は転送 されるので、別に 困りませんよ。
  66. 66. えっっっっっ!!
  67. 67. 住民の住んでいる住所 を正確に把握している のは･･･ 「郵便屋さん」
  68. 68. 住民の住んでいる住所 郵便屋さん台帳 住民基本台帳 ＞
  69. 69. マイナンバー導入・利活用 を機に… 住民基本台帳の運用や異動 手続方法等の見直しの検討 もしてはいかがでしょうか
  70. 70. おまけ
  71. 71. https://www.facebook.com/uracima 発足は、浦安市の税業務の小さな業務改善を進めていこうと、有志職員が集まった「職 員の自主研究グループ」でした。 税業務の改善から、庁内の改善、庁内データの有効利用等の取組みを進めていくうちに 「GIS」や「オープンデータ」等を研究するようになりました。 さらに、庁内だけの議論では、視野が狭い、大胆な発想ができないということで、「地 域」とともに、浦安市を考えていこうとなり、市民活動団体として、職員のみならず地域 の方々とともに、「GIS」や「オープンデータ」を活用した「まちづくり」について、検 討・研究しています。
  72. 72. 軽自動車税 50CC原付バイクが主流で、「若いお兄ちゃん」が中心 軽自動車税の納付忘れ削減プランを検討してみよう ●軽自動車税といえば… １）原付バイク（浦安市ナンバー） ⇒ 市役所の窓口で登録・廃車 ２）軽二輪・自動二輪（習志野・１習志野） ⇒ 習志野検査登録事務所 ３）軽四輪・軽三輪（習志野ナンバー） ⇒ 軽自動車検査協会習志野支所 ●原付バイクの登録・廃車手続きといえば… 若いお兄ちゃんの手続きが揉める、ややこしい 例 友人にあげて、そのまま連絡が取れない 数年前に盗まれたが、警察にも届出していなかった ＡからＢへの譲渡だが、確認したら、市外在住のＣのものだった 納付忘れ削減のターゲットは 「原付バイクの若いお兄ちゃん」
  73. 73. 74 １位 ４０歳代 26% ２位 ３０歳代 24% ３位 ２０歳代 19% ４位 ５０歳代 15% 原付第一種 １位 ４０歳代 26% ２位 ５０歳代 21% ３位 ６０歳代 19% ４位 ３０歳代 15% 軽四輪　乗用（自家用） 車種 男 女 原付第一種 78.5% 21.5% 軽四輪乗用 （自家用） 68.2% 31.8% 軽自動車税の納付忘れ削減プランを検討してみよう 軽自動車税 原付バイクと軽四輪が主流で、働き盛りの４０歳代の男性が中心 コンビニやクレジットカード等、 納付機会の拡充とその周知が重要
  74. 74. ご清聴ありがとう ございました https://www.facebook.com/uracima https://uracimamaps.maps.arcgis.com/home/index.html チームURA-CIMAページ チームURA-CIMA GISオープンデータトライアルサイト

×