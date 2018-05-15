-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This books ( Agatha Christie and the Eleven Missing Days [FULL] ) Made by Jared Cade
About Books
Agatha Christie and the Eleven Missing Days: The Revised and Expanded Edition Revised and expanded with a wealth of new material, this riveting study reveals why Christie staged the notorious episode of her own disappearance, and how it all went terribly wrong In December 1926 Agatha Christie became front-page news when she vanished in bizarre circumstances from her home in Berkshire, England. The crime writer was found 11 days later in a hotel in Harrogate, Yorkshire, clai... Full description
To Download Please Click https://rudolfweigend.blogspot.com/?book=0720613906
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment