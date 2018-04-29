Apple campus 2 Project management

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY- KINGSVILLE CEEN 5303 CONSTRUTION MANAGEMENT
Apple Campus 2 (The Glass Structure) AVANI BORSADIYA (K00411) ANAND THAKKAR (K00412844) KAVAN TADHANI (K00422582) SHREEKUM...
Overview  At first, Apple Inc. appointed two general contractors : DPR and Skanska in 2013.  They were fired because of ...
AHC Glass  AHC is a local company situated in a bay area of Hayward, CA having more than 20 years of experience in a desi...
The ten knowledge areas of construction management
Project Integration Management 1 Develop Project Charter 2 Develop Project Manage- ment Plan 3 Direct and Manage Project W...
Integration In 2008, Steve Jobs thought to construct new Apple campus, the whole glass structure. In 2011 Architectural de...
Project Scope Management  This knowledge area involves the project scope, that is, the work that is included within the p...
Scope  Study the requirements presented by Apple Inc.  Work according to the guidelines provided by Seele.  Installatio...
Work Breakdown Structure AHC Starting Phase Define Scope Identifying resources Appoint Project Team Storage space for glas...
Project Time Management  This is usually the most time consuming of the knowledge areas.  During planning, the project m...
Project Time Management  DPR and SKANSKA were fired by Apple and Apple hired new Company.  Delay in construction and int...
Project Cost Management  The project budget is usually one of the most sensitive parts of a project.  Plan Cost Manageme...
Project Cost Management  The budget for the glass:- 6 million.  Around 17% of budget is for equipment.  Major expanse i...
Project Quality Management  Quality is one of the triple constraints of Time, Cost, and Quality. As such, when you need b...
 Quality work checking by following authorities  AHC glass inc.  Seele Company.  Holder Company.  Apple (Randomly). ...
Project Human Resource Management  The Project team is usually one of the most important factors in the success of a proj...
 15-16 members.  20 members team for Apple Campus 2 at site.  Different Combination – Final Team on base on output.  S...
Material Management  Warehouse 1:- AHC warehouse(5000 sf).  Warehouse 2:- 3 time larger than AHC one.  Equipment:-  Lo...
Project Communication Management  Communication with stakeholders is often the key factor that allows stakeholders to be ...
Project Communication Management  Email through.  Report within 5 min of the completion of work.  Quality Check at the ...
Project Risk Management  Managing project risk is one of the most underrated aspects of project management. Major risk ar...
Project Risk Management  Handling of Vacuum Glass Lifter (Weight-limited space).  Safety risk for material and man power...
Project Procurement Management  Almost all projects have some form of outside procurement. Hiring subcontractors can get ...
 Procurement for machinery from another company  Procurement for glass which they are getting from Germany  Procurement...
Project Stakeholder Management  There is nothing more important than the project’s stakeholders.  You could, in theory, ...
Project Stakeholder Management  Apple-Monthly meeting.  Holder-Monthly meeting.  Seele- weekly meeting.  Also workers ...
Delivery Methods  AHC – Design Bid Built. Constructor:- Unite Price Apple Foster & Partner Holder Seele AHC Glass Inc.
Organization Structure  Balanced Matrix Organization Structure Seele Manager 1 Seele Manager 2 Seele Manager 3 Holder Man...
Thank You
Apple campus 2 Project management

×