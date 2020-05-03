Successfully reported this slideshow.
CELL MOTILITY By KAUSHAL KUMAR SAHU Assistant Professor (Ad Hoc) Department of Biotechnology Govt. Digvijay Autonomous P. G. College Raj-Nandgaon ( C. G. )
 INTRODUCTION  STRUCTURE OF CELL  MOVEMENT PART OF CELL  STRUCTURE  FUNCTION  MOVEMENTS OF PARTS  CHEMICAL COMPOSIT...
 Robert Hooke (1665) is credited with the discovery of cell.  The cell is the Basic unit of life.  All the activities o...
 Nucleus  Protoplasm  Plasma membrane  Golgi complex  Mitochondria  Chloroplast  Ribosomes  Endoplasmic reticulum ...
 Cilia and flagella are locomotive organ of cell  They are hair like structure  Their origin is from cytoplasm  Cilia ...
 Lower part is basal body or kinetosomes  The part above is the shaft  Between them basal plate is present  Basal body...
 Shaft of cilia length from5 to 10 µm. And flagellum may be 150 µm.  The arrangement of microtubules is in 9 fold and it...
 They are in 9+2 arrangement.  9 peripheral and 2 central fibrils.  Ciliary rootlets attached to the proximal end of th...
 Locomotion  Feeding  Cleansing  Respiration  Circulation  Passage of materials
 Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement  Infundibuliform movement  Undulant movement The cilium moves in one plane. I...
 Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement:  Infundibuliform movement  Undulant movement It also takes places in one pla...
 Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement:  Infundibuliform movement:  Undulant movement The cilium or flagellum rotate...
 Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement:  Infundibuliform movement:  Undulant movement: The waves of contraction star...
Unciform and Infundibuliform movement
(a) Pendulous , (b) undulant movement
Cilia and flagella contain  70 to 80% protein  13 to 23% lipid  1 to 6% carbohydrate  0.2 to 0.4% adenine and uracil n...
Books Author CELL BIOLOGY C.B. POWAR CELL BIOLOGY SINGH AND TOMER CELL BIOLOGY AMBROSE LIFE THE SCIENCE OF BIOLOGY BILL PU...
INTRODUCTION
STRUCTURE OF CELL
MOVEMENT PART OF CELL
STRUCTURE
FUNCTION
MOVEMENTS OF PARTS
CHEMICAL COMPOSITION
CONCLUSION
REFRENCE

  1. 1. CELL MOTILITY By KAUSHAL KUMAR SAHU Assistant Professor (Ad Hoc) Department of Biotechnology Govt. Digvijay Autonomous P. G. College Raj-Nandgaon ( C. G. )
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION  STRUCTURE OF CELL  MOVEMENT PART OF CELL  STRUCTURE  FUNCTION  MOVEMENTS OF PARTS  CHEMICAL COMPOSITION  CONCLUSION  REFRENCE
  3. 3.  Robert Hooke (1665) is credited with the discovery of cell.  The cell is the Basic unit of life.  All the activities of an organism are present in miniature form in each and every cell.  Cell retain the dual existence as a distinct entity (unicellular organism) and a building block in the construction of multicellular organism.  There are two types of cell- prokaryotic and eukaryotic cell.
  4. 4.  Nucleus  Protoplasm  Plasma membrane  Golgi complex  Mitochondria  Chloroplast  Ribosomes  Endoplasmic reticulum  Vacuoles  Flagella, cilia etc.
  5. 5.  Cilia and flagella are locomotive organ of cell  They are hair like structure  Their origin is from cytoplasm  Cilia may be 5 to 10 µ in length and  Flagella is up to 150 µ long
  6. 6.  Lower part is basal body or kinetosomes  The part above is the shaft  Between them basal plate is present  Basal body consist 9 peripheral triplets  Each triplets is composed of 3 sub fibrils A B C.
  7. 7.  Shaft of cilia length from5 to 10 µm. And flagellum may be 150 µm.  The arrangement of microtubules is in 9 fold and it is called exoneme.  The diameter of exoneme is 0.21 µm.  In shaft exoneme consists of 11 longitudinal fibrils. STRUCTURE
  8. 8.  They are in 9+2 arrangement.  9 peripheral and 2 central fibrils.  Ciliary rootlets attached to the proximal end of the basal body.  They act as anchor of the basal body.
  9. 9.  Locomotion  Feeding  Cleansing  Respiration  Circulation  Passage of materials
  10. 10.  Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement  Infundibuliform movement  Undulant movement
  11. 11.  Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement  Infundibuliform movement  Undulant movement The cilium moves in one plane. It is flexed at its base and remains rigid during motion. This type of movement is found in the ciliated Protozoa, e.g. Paramecium.
  12. 12.  Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement:  Infundibuliform movement  Undulant movement It also takes places in one plane. The cilium bends into the shape of hook during contraction. Unciform movement is common in the Metazoa.
  13. 13.  Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement:  Infundibuliform movement:  Undulant movement The cilium or flagellum rotates at its base and move in different planes, describing a funnel- shaped figure.
  14. 14.  Pendulous movement :  Unciform movement:  Infundibuliform movement:  Undulant movement: The waves of contraction start from the base and move to the tip. Most flagella show undulant movement.
  15. 15. Unciform and Infundibuliform movement
  16. 16. (a) Pendulous , (b) undulant movement
  17. 17. Cilia and flagella contain  70 to 80% protein  13 to 23% lipid  1 to 6% carbohydrate  0.2 to 0.4% adenine and uracil nucleotide  Central fibrils and arms of subfibrilsA contain protein dynein having an enzyme ATPase  The peripheral fibrils posses a protein which closely resemble the protein of muscle cells, the actin.
  18. 18. Books Author CELL BIOLOGY C.B. POWAR CELL BIOLOGY SINGH AND TOMER CELL BIOLOGY AMBROSE LIFE THE SCIENCE OF BIOLOGY BILL PURVES , DAVID SADAVA MODERN BIOLOGY HOPSON CELL AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY P.K. GUPTA

