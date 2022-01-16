第109回「こすぎの大学～ワカモノと共に武蔵小杉で挑戦する～」

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
2022年最初の授業は1月14日（金）開催。「ワカモノと共に武蔵小杉で挑戦する」と題して、先生役として川崎ワカモノLab 羽賀優希さん（はがちゃん）・蛯原帆奈海さん（えびちゃん）をお招きしました。
はがちゃん・えびちゃんから川崎ワカモノLab、通称「かわラボ」の紹介、川崎の若者たち、若者から見た川崎のまちと大人、活動する上で大切にしていることなどをメッセージ。授業には高校生も参加し、多世代が交わる場に。そして、大人の僕らが勇気づけられた時間でした。
（2022年1月14日開催）