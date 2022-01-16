Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 24

第109回「こすぎの大学～ワカモノと共に武蔵小杉で挑戦する～」

Jan. 16, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Design

2022年最初の授業は1月14日（金）開催。「ワカモノと共に武蔵小杉で挑戦する」と題して、先生役として川崎ワカモノLab 羽賀優希さん（はがちゃん）・蛯原帆奈海さん（えびちゃん）をお招きしました。
はがちゃん・えびちゃんから川崎ワカモノLab、通称「かわラボ」の紹介、川崎の若者たち、若者から見た川崎のまちと大人、活動する上で大切にしていることなどをメッセージ。授業には高校生も参加し、多世代が交わる場に。そして、大人の僕らが勇気づけられた時間でした。
（2022年1月14日開催）

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Lessons from Madame Chic: 20 Stylish Secrets I Learned While Living in Paris Jennifer L. Scott
(4/5)
Free
Women From the Ankle Down: The Story of Shoes and How They Define Us Rachelle Bergstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Diane: A Signature Life Diane von Furstenberg
(4/5)
Free
The Towering World of Jimmy Choo: A Glamorous Story of Power, Profits, and the Pursuit of the Perfect Shoe Lauren Goldstein Crowe
(4/5)
Free
The Essence of Style: How the French Invented High Fashion, Fine Food, Chic Cafes, Style, Sophistication, and Glamour Joan DeJean
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Black Book of Style Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
My Mother's Wedding Dress: The Life and Afterlife of Clothes Justine Picardie
(3.5/5)
Free
Empress of Fashion: A Life of Diana Vreeland Amanda Mackenzie Stuart
(3.5/5)
Free
Dreaming of Dior: Every Dress Tells a Story Charlotte Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Style Strategy: A Less-Is-More Approach to Staying Chic and Shopping Smart Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making It Work Tim Gunn
(4/5)
Free
Tim Gunn's Fashion Bible: The Fascinating History of Everything in Your Closet Tim Gunn
(4/5)
Free
Style Clinic: How to Look Fabulous All the Time, at Any Age, for Any Occasion Paula Reed
(3/5)
Free
Diane von Furstenberg: A Life Unwrapped Gioia Diliberto
(4/5)
Free
Before You Put That On: 365 Daily Style Tips for Her Lloyd Boston
(3.5/5)
Free
The One Hundred: A Guide to the Pieces Every Stylish Woman Must Own Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life: How to Use Feng Shui to Get Love, Money, Respect, and Happiness Karen Rauch Carter
(4.5/5)
Free
Sacred Space: Clearing and Enhancing the Energy of Your Home Denise Linn
(5/5)
Free
Love the Home You Have: Simple Ways to…Embrace Your Style *Get Organized *Delight in Where You Are Melissa Michaels
(4/5)
Free
Mademoiselle: Coco Chanel and the Pulse of History Rhonda Garelick
(5/5)
Free
House of Versace: The Untold Story of Genius, Murder, and Survival Deborah Ball
(4/5)
Free
Creating Things That Matter: The Art and Science of Innovations That Last David Edwards
(4.5/5)
Free
Brilliance and Fire: A Biography of Diamonds Rachelle Bergstein
(0/5)
Free
Two-Dimensional Man Paul Sahre
(0/5)
Free
Design Thinking For Dummies: A Wiley Brand Christian Muller-Roterberg
(4/5)
Free
Cozy Minimalist Home: More Style, Less Stuff Myquillyn Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Shikake: The Japanese Art of Shaping Behavior Through Design Naohiro Matsumura
(3/5)
Free
The Steal Like an Artist Audio Trilogy: How to Be Creative, Show Your Work, and Keep Going Austin Kleon
(5/5)
Free
Stoned: Jewelry, Obsession, and How Desire Shapes the World Aja Raden
(4.5/5)
Free
The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History Kassia St Clair
(4.5/5)
Free
Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things David Rose
(0/5)
Free
Info We Trust: How to Inspire the World with Data RJ Andrews
(5/5)
Free

第109回「こすぎの大学～ワカモノと共に武蔵小杉で挑戦する～」

  1. 1. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY !"#$%&'()*+,-,. !"#$%& !"#$%/012341561578%91 !"#$% !"#$%&'()*+,-./0 &'()*+,-./012 12343456789:34 5#556 "7"89:;<"$=5>?5"="@ :;<=5<>5?@ABCDEFEGHIJKLMN
  2. 2. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY O>P<=QO>PR@ !"#$%&'(%)*+, O>PR@QO>PS@ -./012 O>PS@Q<OPO@ 3456789:;<=>?@#A !"#$%&'() *+,-./012345./ <OPO@Q<OPOS 0BCD2E !"#$%&'(
  3. 3. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY )*+,-./01233 6789 :;<= >?@A BCDE= FGH I"JK
  4. 4. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY 4567#89:;< !" #$ %&'( )*+ ,-. !"#$%&'( )*+, - ./01234(5 6789:;2< !"#$%&' ()*$+,-. /01234567/0138459 /01 23 45 :;<=>?@ AB>CD EFGHIJKL = = 6789: ;<=2> 6789: ?@A/ BC: DEFG
  5. 5. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY 5>?@#ABC MNOP*QRSTUIV 5#"A6$7BCD5#5"6"57EFGHI"#>%JBKLMWX(Y !"#$%#&%'()*+,-.-/0123456789 WX(YZ[IJ]^_`a>bcdef
  6. 6. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY DEFGHIJ0K !" #$%&'( _g*hENijk )" **( _g*lmnoWpqrYjk +" ,-./0( _g*stuvjk 1" 23( _g*lmnoWpqrY jk 4" 56789:( _g*wxyzWpq{|Yjk ;" <&=>?@&'( _g*}~•€jk X•‚ƒ A" B?C( _g*„…†‡jk ˆ‰Š‹‰Œ4•Žƒ D" EF( _g*hENijk G" HIJ%&'( _g*g••€jk X•‚ƒ !K" L?MNO( _g*lmnoWpqrYjk !!" PCQ&( _g*mƒ‘’jk X•‚ƒ !)" RST( _g*st“”jk !+" UV( _g*•–—jk !1" WXY$&Z( _g*˜™š›Wœ•žJY !4" [( _g*˜™š›Wœ•žJY !;" ]^BMI( _gŸS ¡€jk !A" M_`( _gŸ¢x£’jk¤¥_gŸst¦§jk !D" abcYd( _gŸ¨©ªjk
  7. 7. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY ;0<% !"#$%& FGH<IJKLM NOPQRSTUVWXYZ[]^ _`[abZc^ "@=##?"N=## OPQRS
  8. 8. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY $'(& FG defgLMhiFG jklmLM n`ob [_pqqr[[pqq9sttuvCwx2E LM NOPQRSTUVWXYZ[]^^_ `aM ZbcNdeNOPfghijkl ``M UVWXYZ[NOPmnopq `rM stNuvwkxyh `M UVWXYZ[NOPz{|}o~ rM •€NOP•‚ƒ„ …M †NOP‡ˆ‰ŠNOP‹Œ
  9. 9. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY !"#$%&'()*+,+ "#$%&'yz%{|}%~h <=•€]•‚ƒ>g„9…Q†‡ˆ‰Š _`[‹bZb^__pqqr_[pqq
  10. 10. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY -./0!"#12345 ƒ%Œ•hŽ%Œ•h••%‘’h y“‡”‰Š _`_•bZb^_‹pqqr_–p—– ˜™š›‚[œ•]žŸCW ¡¢£H <'—OŒ¤j¥‹OŒ
  11. 11. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY LMJ0#NOPQRST ¦§¨©ª«¬>-®‡h ¯°hŸC±²CD³´µ¶·¸tt¹º> »¼L½¾|¿ÀÁ†#Â «¬-®ÃÄÅÆÅ%ÇÃ|ÈÉ‡Ê|†‡¿Èh ËÌ/Í†>hÎÏÐÑÀL|Â
  12. 12. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY !"#>% ()*+,=<>'?@>ABCD.E &'()TULVW FGHI34 5#5"6"57"#9:;<"$=5>?5"="@
  13. 13. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY !"#>% ()*+,=<>'?@>ABCD.E &'()TULVW FGHI34 5#5"6"57"#9:;<"$=5>?5"="@
  14. 14. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY UV/WXY4Z#[]^_`abc: "ÒÓÈÔÕÓ%Ç912ÌÖ×C‡†#Â l ØÕƒ l :;<=9ÙÚÇÛÜSAÇÛÝÞ%ßAÇ l àáZ[qâ^%{|} XYZD[]^_`abcdeGfg YJhi:5#j<JklmZnnnGfgo
  15. 15. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY *+,-./012 !"#$34 %&'()34 !"•Ž•>•‘’!"#$%&'()“”•–’ Y—˜gg™š›/0Vœš›/’!"••ž0 Ÿ ¡$¢£¤¥¦§¨‘©xišª«¬}-q® †!"#$%&¯° ±¡²³´µˆ¶·¸¹ºWc ¥¦¹º»’rar`¼½Mv¾¿ÀÁ¸¹ÂZÃ ÄÅkxª«¬¹ÆÇÈW†!"#$%&'()ˆ¹É Ê’ËÌgÍÎÏÎ>•ÐcÑqÒÓÔnÕÖ×}qc ÓØ}qÙ¹•Ú’ ÛÜ ÝÞßàáâãßßäåáææÝÞßàçèÞéæê(ë(ìí()ì
  16. 16. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY áŒ_qqOãä åæ•çä8Œ ()*+J!"#$JKLM î}|ïð
  17. 17. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY [qp[qr[qp‹–Z_–•^ èÃéÊMÛêëéÊM%ìªí|¾% NOPQR `ñòÆ
  18. 18. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY [qp‹–r[qp–qZ_–•^ !"#$%&'() *+%,-./0)1234 :pqlJ(r stuvw st,xyJz{< rñòÆ
  19. 19. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY [qp–qr[_pq–Z_–•^ !"#$%&'() *+%,-./0)1234 :pqlJ(r stuvw st,xyJz{< óÜ“ô
  20. 20. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY !"#$%&'()*+,-,. !"#$%& !"#$%/012341561578%91 !""#% ()*+STUVWXY,Z[0 &'()|}~•€W ]^:•J‚4<34 5#556 57""9:;<"$=5>?5"="@ :;<=5<>5?@ABCDEFEGHIJKLMN
  21. 21. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY !"#$%&'()*+,-,. !"#$%& !"#$%/012341561578%91 :;<=5<>5?@ABCDEFEGHIJKLMN !"""% ()*+,_`ab/0 &'()ƒ„…†‡ˆ‰Š‹…Œ•Ž cde4I34 5#556 A7""9:;<"$=5>?5"="@
  22. 22. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY 4567#89:#dJ(eJf •f•J‘’ ãßßäåáææëëëçêÞåõö÷ÝÞõÝ÷øçèÞéæ l B“”•–—Šˆ l ˜9J™š l ›“œ•Šž l Ÿ S¡ l ¢£Œ
  23. 23. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY 4567#89:#ghijkllmeJf X•f•J‘’oG¤¥ TUUVWPXXYYYZ[]^_``aZ]`bXa`Wcdef`cfeg l B“”•–—Šˆ l ˜9J™š l ›“œ•Šž l ¦§¨© ª«DXll¬-o®p¯l‚°f±
  24. 24. Copyright 2013-2022 KOSUGI no UNIVERSITY 4567#89:#nJoY&oH0 X•f•J‘’o²Š³…Œ³”ž ´µ¶·¸¹ºµ·º¹»¼¸µµ¸½¾¸¿µ·À¶ÁÂµÃ l B“”•–—Šˆ l ˜9J™š l ›“œ•Šž l ¦§¨© ²Š³…Œ³”ž_ÄÅ3ÆÇlÈÉÊ°fJGDËÌÍÎÉ3lg

×