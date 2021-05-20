Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. . Introduction To Dosage Forms And Formulations Varalakshmi MSc,DCR
  2. 2. Introduction What is the difference between a chemical and a drug? Chemical: A substance composed of chemical elements or obtained by chemical process (review chemistry) Drug: An agent intended for use in the diagnosis, mitigation, treatment, cure, or prevention of disease in man or other animals.
  3. 3. Dosage Forms  Definition: Dosage form means by which drug molecules are delivered to sites of action within the body.  Drug substances are seldom administered alone, but rather as a part of a formulation in combination with one or more non medical agents that serve varied and specialized pharmaceutical functions.
  4. 4. Pharmaceutical Ingredients can serve several functions  solubilize  suspend  thicken  dilute  emulsify  stabilize  preserve  color  Flavor
  5. 5. Why use dosage forms?  Mechanism for the safe and convenient delivery of accurate dosage  Protection of a drug substance from destructive influences of atmospheric oxygen or humidity  Protection from influence of gastric acid after oral administration  To mask taste of offensive drugs.
  6. 6. Why use dosage forms?  To provide liquid preparations of substances that are either insoluble or unstable  To provide clear liquid dosage forms  To provide time-controlled release of drugs  To provide optimal topical administration
  7. 7. Why dosage forms?  To provide for the insertion of a drug into one of the body’s orifices  Provide for placement of drugs into the blood stream  Provide for lung inhalation of drugs
  8. 8. DIFFERENT TYPES  SOLID DOSAGE FORMS  POWDERS  TABLETS  CAPSULES  SPANSULES (coated pellets in capsule)
  9. 9.  SEMISOLID DOSAGE FORMS  OINTMENTS  CREAMS  PASTES  GELS  JELLIES  SUPPOSITORIES  PESSARIES
  10. 10.  LIQUID DOSAGE FORMS ☺ SOLUTIONS  ORAL SOLUTIONS  PARENTERALS ☺ SUSPENSIONS ☺ EMULSIONS
  11. 11.  INHALATIONS  AEROSOLS
  12. 12.  A powder is a dry, bulk solid composed of a large number of very fine particles that may flow freely when shaken or tilted.
  13. 13.  A tablet is a mixture of active substances and excipients, usually in powder form, pressed or compacted into a solid.
  14. 14.  Capsule - A small gelatinous case enclosing a dose of medication  made both from gelatine and from plant-based gelling substances like carrageenans and modified forms of starch and cellulose.
  15. 15.  An ointment is a viscous semisolid preparation used topically on a variety of body surfaces. These include the skin and the mucus membranes of the eye (an eye ointment), vagina, anus, glans and nose. An ointment may or may not be medicated. 
  16. 16.  Creams are semi-solid emulsions, that is mixtures of oil and water.  They are divided into two types:  oil-in-water (O/W) creams which are composed of small droplets of oil dispersed in a continuous aqueous phase, and  water-in-oil (W/O) creams which are composed of small droplets of water dispersed in a continuous oily phase
  17. 17.  paste is basic pharmaceutical form. It consists of fatty base (e.g. petroleum jelly) and at least 25% solid substance (e.g. zinc oxide).  Examples include starch pastes, toothpaste
  18. 18.  Gel - colloidal system in which a porous network of interconnected nanoparticles spans the volume of a liquid medium  A suppository is a drug delivery system that is inserted either into the rectum (rectal suppository), vagina (vaginal suppository) or urethra (urethral suppository) where it dissolves
  19. 19.  A pessary is a small plastic or silicone medical device or form of pharmaceutical preparation which is inserted into the vagina or rectum and held in place by the pelvic floor musculature
  20. 20.  a solution is a homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances. In such a mixture, a solute is dissolved in another substance, known as a solvent.  a suspension is a colloidal dispersion (mixture) in which a finely-divided species is combined with another species, with the former being so finely divided and mixed that it doesn't rapidly settle out.
  21. 21.  An emulsion is a mixture of two immiscible (unblendable) substances. One substance (the dispersed phase) is dispersed in the other (the continuous phase).
  22. 22.  An inhaler or puffer is a medical device used for delivering medication into the body via the lungs  Medication is most commonly stored in solution in a pressurized canister. The canister is attached to a plastic, hand- operated actuator.  The standard metered-dose inhaler (MDI) on activating releases a fixed dose of medication in aerosol form
  23. 23.  Liniment, is a medicated topical preparation for application to the skin. Preparations of this type are also called balm. less viscous than an ointment or cream) applied with friction.  Lotion is a liniment that is applied without friction
  24. 24.  An enema (plural enemata or enemas) is the procedure of introducing liquids into the rectum and colon via the anus.
  25. 25.  A transdermal patch or skin patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a time released dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream.
  26. 26. CONSTITUENTS OF A DOSAGE FORM  DRUG  VEHICLE  PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS
  27. 27.  TABLETS  Diluents and fillers (lactose)  Binders (starch)  Antiadherents or lubricants (Mg.stearate,Ca.stearate)  Disintegrating agents (starch)  Colouring agents (amaranth solution, caramel, cupric sulfate (blue), ferrous sulfate (red), zinc oxide (pink).  Sweetening agents (Sucrose, saccharin, aspartame)  Flavouring agents (cocoa, raspberry, orange, Cinnamon) PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS
  28. 28.  SEMISOLID DOSAGE FORMS – Pharmaceutical bases
  29. 29.  SOLUTIONS  Solvents to dissolve the drug substances  Flavors and sweeteners  Colorants  Preservatives  Stabilizers
  30. 30. TABLETS SOLID UNIT DOSAGE FORM OF MEDICAMENT/S WITH SUITABLE EXCIPIENTS INTENDED FOR ORAL USE
  31. 31. ADVANTAGES: Tablets are most widely used solid dosage forms because of following advantages  Easy to carry  Easy to swallow  Attractive in appearance  Unpleasant taste masked by sugar coating  Unidosage accuracy  Prolonged stability  Incompatibilities of medicaments are less  Cost of production –low
  32. 32. DISADVANTAGES  Drugs of amorphous nature-cannot be compressed  Delayed action  Unconscious patients-not suitable  Swallowing difficult-children
  33. 33. ESSENTIAL QUALITIES OF A GOOD TABLET Accurate &uniform in weight Drugs-uniformly distributed Size & shape-easy administration Not too hard-disintegration No incompatibilities Chemically & physically stable-storage No breakage-transportation No crumble-hands Attractive in appearance No manufacturing defects Economical -production
  34. 34. IDEAL CHARACTERISTICS OF EXCIPIENTS  Non toxic and acceptable to regulatory authorities  Must be commercially available in an acceptable grade  Cost must be low  Physiologically inert  Physically and chemically stable  Free of microorganisms  Color compatible  Must not have effect on bio- availability
  35. 35. DILUENTS  DILUENTS/FILLERS DESIGNED TO INCREASE THE BULK  LACTOSE  SPRAY DRIED LACTOSE  STARCH  MANNITOL  DEXTROSE  SORBITOL  MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE
  36. 36. BINDERS AND ADHESIVES  To form granules or promote cohesive compacts for directly compressed tablets  Acacia and tragacanth gums  Gelatin  Starch paste  Liquid glucose  Modified natural polymers (Poly vinyl pyrrolidone)
  37. 37. DISINTEGRANTS  Facilitate break up or disintegration  Mechanism  Draws water in to tablet ,swelling and causing tablet to burst apart.  Starch USP and various starch derivatives  Modified starches are primogel and explotab  Pregelatinized starches are employed
  38. 38.  Clays such as veegum HV and bentonite(10%)  Ac-Di-Sol is commonly used among cellulose class.- cross linked CMC  PVP (cross linked polymer) DISINTEGRANTS
  39. 39. LUBRICANTS, ANTIADHERENTS AND GLIDANTS  Lubricants reduce friction between tablets and dye surface during ejection of the tablet  Antiadherents reduce sticking or adhesion of tablets to punches  Glidants to promote flow properties
  40. 40.  Hydrocarbon oils: mineral oil  Stearic acid and its salts  Talc  Colloidal silica, talc, magnesium stearate, starch and its derivatives – antiadherents  Glidants:corn starch 5- 10%,colloidal silica such as Cab- O-Sil ,syloid ,or aerosil in 0.25- 3% conc.
  41. 41. COLOURING AGENTS  Use of colours and dyes in tablets  Disguising of off-color drugs  Product identification  Production of a more elegant product  FD&C dyes and D&C dyes- applied as solution in granulating agent- and the Lake form of these dyes  A FD&C lake is a pigment consisting of a substratum of alumina hydroxide on which dye is adsorbed or precipitated
  42. 42. SWEETENING AGENTS  Limited to chewable tablets  Mannitol is 72% as sweet as sucrose  Saccharin  Asparatame
  43. 43. FLAVOURING AGENTS  Usually limited to chewable tablets, lozenges & effervescence tablets  Volatile oils, volatile substances & fruit flavors  Oil or water soluble liquids or dry powders  Oil soluble carriers – soya bean and other edible oils  Water soluble carriers- water, ethanol , propylene glycol, glycerine and emulsifiers  Dry carriers include – maltodextrins, cornsyrup solids, modified starches , gumarabic , salts, sugars and whey protein.  Water soluble : less stable  Flavour range: 0.5 to 0.75
  44. 44. CAPSULE Solid unit dosage form of medicament in which the drug(s) is enclosed in a practically tasteless , hard or soft soluble container or shell made up of a suitable form of gelatin
  45. 45. ADVANTAGES  Tasteless, odorless  Easily administered  Attractive in appearance  Easy to handle and carry  Economical  Drugs having unpleasant odour & taste---tasteless shell
  46. 46. DISADVANTAGES  Hygroscopic drugs  Concentrated solutions which require previous dilution
  47. 47. TYPES OF CAPSULES  HARD CAPSULES  SOFT CAPSULES
  48. 48. HARD CAPSULES DIFFERENT SIZES 000 00 0 1 2 3 3 4 5 CAPACITY VARIES:600mg to 30mg
  49. 49. FILLING POSSIBILITY
  50. 50. DIFFERENT SHAPES OBLONG ,OVAL & ROUND
  51. 51. SCHEDULE Y APPENDIX-I Data to be submitted along with the application to conduct clinical trials / import/ manufacture of new drug for marketing in the country .
  52. 52. 1. Introduction 2. Chemical and pharmaceutical information 2.1 Information on active ingredients Drug information (Generic name, Chemical name or INN)
  53. 53. 2.2 Physicochemical data a.Chemical name and structure  Empirical formula  Molecular weight b. Physical properties  Description  Solubility  Rotation  Partition coefficient  Dissociation constant
  54. 54. 2.3Analytical data  Elemental analysis  Mass spectrum  NMR spectrum  IR spectra  UV spectra  Polymorphic identification 2.4 Complete monographic Specification include  Identification  Identity/quantification of impurities  Enantiomeric purity  Assay
  55. 55. 2.5 Validations  Assay method  Impurity estimation method  Residual solvent/other volatile impurities 2.6 Stability studies(addnl details in app IX)  Final release specification  Reference standard characterization  Material safety data sheet
  56. 56. 2.7 Data on formulation  Dosage form  Composition  Master manufacturing formula  Details of the formulation(including active ingredients)  In process control check  Finished product specification  Excipient compatibility study  Validation of the analytical method
  57. 57.  Comparative evaluation with international brand(s) or approved Indian brands, If applicable  Pack presentation  Dissolution  Assay  Impurities  Content uniformity  pH
  58. 58.  Force degradation study  Stability evaluation in market intended pack at proposed storage conditions  Packing specifications  Process validation

