The Sisters of APF | Erotica
The Sisters of APF
Erotica
erotic literature app : The Sisters of APF |
Erotica
Fans of Zane's APF sorority stories, which have appeared in earlier collections including The Sex Chronicles:
Shattering the Myth, wanted more, and Zane has given it to them. Here is a book-length story about the sexy
escapades of APF, a sorority dedicated to sexual freedom and the fulfillment of its members. Their on-campus antics
are off the hook, and Zane, as ever, turns the heat up so high the pages are practically sizzling.
Mary Ann is the daughter of a chicken farmer from the Midwest. She has never been more than fifty miles from home
and has led a sheltered life. By the time she goes off to college in Washington, DC, she has been intimate with only one
man'her high school sweetheart. The resident manager of Mary Ann's dormitory, Patricia, befriends the country
bumpkin. She finds Mary Ann amusing, but also senses something intriguing about her, hidden under the surface.
After Mary Ann becomes smitten with Trevor, the campus playboy, Patricia is determined to show Mary Ann how not
to be a victim, but rather how to outdo the players and heartbreakers. She indoctrinates Mary Ann into the ranks of the
sexiest secret society ever: the sisters of APF.
'Zane's writing warms me, heats me up, satisfies me with a passion. This woman does incredible, erotic things with
words. Read with a lover nearby.''Eric Jerome Dickey, New York Times bestselling author
erotic literature app : The Sisters of APF |
Erotica
Written By: Zane .
Narrated By: Nicole Small
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: August 2011
Duration: 5 hours 53 minutes
erotic literature app : The Sisters of APF |
Erotica
