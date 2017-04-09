Guiaacand (1)

GUÍA DE ADAPTACIONES CURRICULARES Consejería de Educación y Ciencia
5 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares Este documento sobre Adaptaciones Curriculares está dirigido, en primer lugar, a los p...
7 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares EL MARCO CONCEPTUAL El objetivo de esta primera parte es revisar como se enfoca desde ...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 8 población escolar. Y sin embargo es necesario hacerlo, s...
9 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares CUADRO I Como se ilustra en el cuadro I, cuando la Administración autonómica fija su c...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 10 En este sentido, se esta respondiendo a la diversidad d...
11 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares causas y su mayor o menor significatividad, así como la estrategia más adecuada para ...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 12 No cabe duda de que la existencia de tales diferencias,...
13 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares tienen su origen en limitaciones personales o deficiencias del alumno. Este ha sido p...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 14 En efecto, una de las conclusiones a las que ha llegado...
15 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares La individualización de la enseñanza como objetivo para todos los alumnos Se ha dicho...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 16 Hasta aquí se ha realizado una primera aproximación al ...
17 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares Como se señalara también más adelante, tan importante es saber seguir autónomamente l...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 18 La segunda pregunta lleva la atención sobre la necesida...
19 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares ELEMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CURRÍCULUM QUÉ ENSEÑAR (Objetivos). EVALUACIÓN INICIAL (Compete...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 20 Se apuntaba que la segunda reflexión que precisaba hace...
21 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares CUADRO III ¿Qué es exactamente lo que el alumno no consigue hacer? Determinar con la ...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 22 progresivamente para que pueda leer y comprender ideas ...
23 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares respecto a los contenidos y objetivos que se quieren enseñar, antes de programar las ...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 24 CUADRO IV ALGUNOS FACTORES QUE CONFIGURAN EL ESTILO DE ...
25 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares En este sentido se podía conceptualizar al alumno como alguien que esta adquiriendo u...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 26 Si se tiene explicitado con claridad y precisión el pri...
27 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares La metodología debe servir para promover en el mayor grado posible la comunicación e ...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 28 Si la respuesta es negativa, o sea, que el alumno no ha...
29 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares En efecto, una nueva concepción de la evaluación es una de las consecuencias más evid...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 30 No siendo rigurosos en el seguimiento y registro de los...
31 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares • Para proponer ideas acerca de la solución de los problemas. Se necesita tiempo para...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 32 Cuando se esta hablando de nuevas formas de pensar y de...
33 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares LA INDIVIDUALIZACIÓN DE LA ENSEÑANZA. EL CONTINUO DE LAS ADAPTACIONES CURRICULARES. E...
Colección de Materiales Curriculares para la Educación Primaria 34 repercusiones importantes en la historia escolar y pers...
35 Guía de adaptaciones curriculares En otros casos son también adaptaciones en los contenidos; ello ocurre cuando se camb...
