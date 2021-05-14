Font type research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FONTTYPE RESEARCH
Types of font ■ Sans serif- this is when the letters do not have any ends on them, it is modern looking. It is often used ...
Style of fonts ■ BOLD- this is when the text is thick, usually used to highlight part of a text, or for headings ■ ITALIC-...
Where text is used on covers ■ Masthead: located at the top of the page giving you the key information, usually the name o...
These are the fonts that I would consider using for my magazine covers masthead.
■ This is the Economists current affairs magazine, for their masthead and main coverline they have used a serif font, this...
