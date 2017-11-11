INTRODUCCION Presentamos una encuesta hecha a un operario de maquinarias pesadas en este caso la maquinariapesadaesel rodi...
PREGUNTAS 1. �CADA CUANTO TIEMPOSEHACE EL MANTENIMIENTO A LA MAQUINARIA? Dependiendo el uso, un aproximado es cada 2 meses...
ANEXOS
Huguito lopez
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Huguito lopez

16 views

Published on

informe

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Huguito lopez

  1. 1. INTRODUCCION Presentamos una encuesta hecha a un operario de maquinarias pesadas en este caso la maquinariapesadaesel rodillocompactadorvibratoriomec�nicode unsolotamborYZ12CA en el que nos da unasrespuestasalas preguntashechas y as� podersaberun poco su laborenel campo de la construcci�n y pavimentaci�n de v�as . Gracias a estas preguntas despejamos nuestras dudas que ya el ingeniero nos trat� de explicar un poco en el sal�n de clase.
  2. 2. PREGUNTAS 1. �CADA CUANTO TIEMPOSEHACE EL MANTENIMIENTO A LA MAQUINARIA? Dependiendo el uso, un aproximado es cada 2 meses, se revisa el filtro, el aceite Entre otras cosas para as� mantener en buen estado la maquina. 2. �SUS HORAS DE TRABAJO? Sus horas de trabajo es aproximado 3 a 4 horas al dia , dependiente cuanto de tarea va a ser. 3. � A�OS DE EXPERIENCIA ? Tres a�os de experiencia 4. � POTENCIAO RENDIMIENTO DE LA MAQUINA? Tiene una velocidad m�nima , regular para avanzar y compactar mejor dicho es una velocidad est�ndar. 5. � PESO DE LA MAQUINARIA? Pesa 3 toneladas 6. �TRABAJO ESPEC�FICO QUE DESARROLLA? Delimitaci�n del espacio de seguridad, Compactaci�n acelerada de tierras, Compactaci�n acelerada de rellenos. Compactaci�n de bases y sub-bases. Compactaci�n de pavimentos asf�lticos, Asentamiento acelerado de terrenos. Enrasado de superficies.
  3. 3. ANEXOS

×