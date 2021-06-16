Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California • Tecnología de la investigación jurídica • Docente: Lourdes Leticia Chávez Álvare...
Los software de aplicación legal Aunque son de uso cotidiano en todo el mundo, en la implementación de estas poderosas her...
Dropbox Es una herramienta que puede ser empleada como herramientas para abogados que te ayudará a sincronizar diversos ar...
Textos digitales Ya han comenzado a remplazar al papel y desde las aulas de Derecho las soluciones virtuales sobresalen so...
Rocket Matter Es un servicio online fabricado directamente para abogados, permitiéndote tener seguimiento de cada uno de l...
Myfax, HelloFax o Efax Son servicios online con los que puedes enviar y recibir continuos faxes, llenar formularios y firm...
Referencias Bibliográficas https://www.ambitojuridico.com/n oticias/general/educacion-y- cultura/herramientas- tecnologica...
Law
Jun. 16, 2021

Meta 4.2

Herramientas tecnológicas para los abogados

Meta 4.2

  1. 1. Universidad Autónoma de Baja California • Tecnología de la investigación jurídica • Docente: Lourdes Leticia Chávez Álvarez • Herramientas tecnológicas para los abogados • Nombre: Barrón Garcia Katia Yarazeth • Matrícula: 01170721 • 15 de junio de 2021
  2. 2. Los software de aplicación legal Aunque son de uso cotidiano en todo el mundo, en la implementación de estas poderosas herramientas que permiten controlar de manera inteligente todas las actividades de una oficina legal, como la trazabilidad sobre las actuaciones de sus casos, alertas, agendamiento y escalonamientos sobre el vencimiento de términos.
  3. 3. Dropbox Es una herramienta que puede ser empleada como herramientas para abogados que te ayudará a sincronizar diversos archivos entre distintos equipos digitales, tales como equipos móviles, ordenadores, laptops y tablets. Es recomendado por ser un servicio sencillo con la facilidad de instalarlo en la cantidad de dispositivos que desees y se encargará de arrastrar todos los archivos que necesites sincronizar a la carpeta de Dropbox.
  4. 4. Textos digitales Ya han comenzado a remplazar al papel y desde las aulas de Derecho las soluciones virtuales sobresalen sobre los libros de hojas sustituibles y los códigos bajo el brazo que, aunque siguen existiendo, hoy le dan paso a documentos virtuales e interactivos que pueden consultarse con facilidad desde diferentes dispositivos móviles.
  5. 5. Rocket Matter Es un servicio online fabricado directamente para abogados, permitiéndote tener seguimiento de cada uno de los casos que estás tratando, saber el tiempo de facturación y establecer sus honorarios a los clientes vía internet. Otra de las herramientas que ofrece es tener un calendario sincronizado con las tareas pendientes almacenadas, resguardo de mensajes telefónicos y otros servicios para el fiel funcionamiento del despacho.
  6. 6. Myfax, HelloFax o Efax Son servicios online con los que puedes enviar y recibir continuos faxes, llenar formularios y firmar documentos desde tu ordenador sin la necesidad de contar con otros equipos adicionales para estas funciones. Sin duda, un programa que puede ser empleado como una de las herramientas para abogados. Con este programa no tendrás que imprimir documentos, hacer firma de ellos, escanearlos y volverlos a enviar.
  7. 7. Referencias Bibliográficas https://www.ambitojuridico.com/n oticias/general/educacion-y- cultura/herramientas- tecnologicas-para-abogados-del- 2020 https://derechoytecnologia.com/h erramientas-para-abogados-usan- los-expertos/

