Manual de aplicación de rubrica para II, III, IV, V, VI, VII ciclo

2 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN ÍNDICE Presentación 1. Est...
3 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN d. Rúbrica4:Evalúaelprogre...
4 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Laobservación deaulaesunin...
5 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Desempeñosevaluadosenelins...
Estructuradelas rúbricas1
7 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Cada uno de los seis desem...
8 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Definiciónyaspectos quesec...
9 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Nombredel desempeñoevaluad...
Pasosparala aplicacióndelas rúbricas 2
11 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN PASO 1 : Prepararse para ...
12 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN PASO 2 : Realizar la obse...
13 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN La ficha de calificación ...
14 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN PASO 3 : Calificar la obs...
3 Lasrúbricasde calificación
Rúbrica1
LogralaparƟcipaciónacƟvayelinterésdelosestudiantesporlasacƟvidadesdeaprendizajepropuestas,ayudándolosaserconscientesdelsen...
18 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Esta rúbrica evalúa en qu...
19 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Proporcióndeestudiantesin...
20 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN las tareas propuestas por...
Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN
Rúbrica2
UsademaneraefecƟvaelƟempo,lograndoquedurantetodaocasitodalasesiónlosestudiantesesténocupadosenacƟvidadesdeaprendizaje. Los...
24 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Indicacionesparalarúbrica...
25 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Fluidez con que el docent...
26 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Cabe señalar que un docen...
Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN
Rúbrica3
ProponeacƟvidadesdeaprendizajeyestableceinteraccionespedagógicasqueesƟmulanlaformulacióncreaƟvadeideasoproductospropios,la...
30 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Esta rúbrica evalúa si el...
31 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN sobre un tema polémico, c...
32 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN creatividad y/o el pensam...
Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN
Rúbrica4
Acompañaelprocesodeaprendizajedelosestudiantes,monitoreandosusavancesydiﬁcultadesenellogrodelosaprendizajesesperadosenlase...
36 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Indicacionesparalarúbrica...
37 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN avances y/o dificultades ...
38 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN aprendizaje y los ayuda a...
39 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN podría dar retroalimentac...
Rúbrica5
Secomunicademanerarespetuosaconlosestudiantesylestransmitecalidezocordialidaddentrodelaula.Además,estáatentoyessensibleasu...
42 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Indicacionesparalarúbrica...
43 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Cordialidadocalidezquetra...
44 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN son estrictamente de apoy...
Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN
Rúbrica6
LasexpectaƟvasdecomportamientoonormasdeconvivenciasonclarasparalosestudiantes.Eldocenteprevieneelcomportamientoinapropiado...
48 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Indicacionesparalarúbrica...
49 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN Las acciones para redirig...
50 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN mecanismos de maltrato aq...
51 Rúbricas de observación de aula para la Evaluación del Desempeño Docente MANUAL DE APLICACIÓN utiliza predominantemente...
