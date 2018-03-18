Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• Bikolano • Ilokano • Zambales • Cebuano • Wikang Filipino
•Pampersonal na kaparaanan sa aking pagbati ng magandang umaga!!!
• Kumusta ang inyong araw!!!
• Kumusta naman ang attendance ng inyong katabi o kaklase? Kompleto ba? O may lumiban?
Mga Layunin: Naiisa-isa ang iba’t ibang gamit ng wika mula sa larawang ipinakita; Nakabubuo nang sitwasyon na nagpapakita ...
• G_M_ T N_ _ I K_ SA _ _ P U __ N _ N
Tama!!!
• Ano-ano naman ang mga gamit ng Wika na natalakay natin ayon kay Michael A.K. Halliday?
Gamit ng Wika sa Lipunan ayon kay Michael A.K. Halliday • 1. Instrumental 6. Representatibo • 2. Regulatoryo 7. Impormatib...
• ..Videosgamit ng wika
• Maging mapanuri at mapagmatyag!!! • Ngayon kilalanin natin ang mga uri ng gamit wika ayon sa larawang ating nakikita.
1.
Sagot: •Interaksyunal
2.
Sagot: •Instrumental
•3
Sagot: • Regulatoryo
4.
Sagot •Personal
5.
Sagot: •Heuristik
6
Sagot •IMahinatibo
7.
Sagot: •Impormatibo
Alin ang mas matimbang? Taong may Kaalaman at Pang- unawa sa Wika Taong may Kaalaman sa paggamit ng Wika
• Halika ! Patunayan natin! • ..Videospagsusuring pampelikulaSino pumatay kay LAPU LAPU .mp4
Maari mo bang iugnay sa napanood mong Videoclip? Alin ang mas matimbang? Taong may Kaalaman at Pang- unawa sa Wika Taong m...
•Dahil naliwanagan kana na mas mabuti ang taong may alam at nakakaunawa sa wika halika kilalanin natin ang mga salitang at...
Magtala ng tig-lilimang halimbawang mga salita sa bawat hanay ayon sa kanyang barayti Jargon Kolokyal Pormal
• Bilang isang kabataang Pilipino naranasan mo na bang gumamit ng mga salitang jargon, pampanitikan at kolokyal?Sa ano-ano...
Barayti ng Wika Damdamin Gamit ng Wika Kultura
• kultura kwizVideo - Sagisag Kultura.mp4
Maaari niyo bang dugtungan ang mga sumusunod na pahayag?? • Bilang Isang Pilipino maipagmamalaki ko ang __________________...
Pagtatayang kasanayan: • Unang pangkat: Gumawa ng isang facebook post bilang isang online legit seller gamitin ang wika sa...
• Pangalawang pangkat: Mag- isip ng dalawa-tatlong sikat na mga linya mula sa pelikula o teleserye upang mailahad ang damd...
•Pangatlong pangkat: Bumuo ng dalawang pick- up lines namay layunin sa paggamit ng wikang heuristiko.
• Pang-apat na pangkat: Magpresenta ng isang eksenang nagpapakita sa batas trapiko bilang paggamit sa wikang regulatoryo.
Rubrik Sa Pagmamarka PAMANTAYAN/ KRAYTERYA RUBRIKS Napakahusay (10) Mahusay (8) Katamtaman (6) Nangangailangan pa ng pagpa...
Bilang paghahanda: • Layunin sa Susunod na pagkikita: • Nagagamit ang mga cohesive device sa pagpapaliwanag at pagbibigay ...
Takdang-aralin: •Magsaliksik tungkol sa ibat ibang uri ng Cohesive Devices
• “Malaya ang isang bayan habang may sarili itong wika , gaya rin ng tao na taglay ang sariling opinyon habang nagsasarili...
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN

11 views

Published on

SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL- KOMUNIKASIYON AT KULTURA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GAMIT NG WIKA SA LIPUNAN

  1. 1. • Bikolano • Ilokano • Zambales • Cebuano • Wikang Filipino
  2. 2. •Pampersonal na kaparaanan sa aking pagbati ng magandang umaga!!!
  3. 3. • Kumusta ang inyong araw!!!
  4. 4. • Kumusta naman ang attendance ng inyong katabi o kaklase? Kompleto ba? O may lumiban?
  5. 5. Mga Layunin: Naiisa-isa ang iba’t ibang gamit ng wika mula sa larawang ipinakita; Nakabubuo nang sitwasyon na nagpapakita ng gamit ng wika sa lipunan; Napapahalagahan ang mga tungkuling ginagampanan ng wika sa buhay ng mga millennial.
  6. 6. • G_M_ T N_ _ I K_ SA _ _ P U __ N _ N
  7. 7. Tama!!!
  8. 8. • Ano-ano naman ang mga gamit ng Wika na natalakay natin ayon kay Michael A.K. Halliday?
  9. 9. Gamit ng Wika sa Lipunan ayon kay Michael A.K. Halliday • 1. Instrumental 6. Representatibo • 2. Regulatoryo 7. Impormatibo • 3. Interaksyunal • 4. Personal • 5. Heuristiko
  10. 10. • ..Videosgamit ng wika
  11. 11. • Maging mapanuri at mapagmatyag!!! • Ngayon kilalanin natin ang mga uri ng gamit wika ayon sa larawang ating nakikita.
  12. 12. 1.
  13. 13. Sagot: •Interaksyunal
  14. 14. 2.
  15. 15. Sagot: •Instrumental
  16. 16. •3
  17. 17. Sagot: • Regulatoryo
  18. 18. 4.
  19. 19. Sagot •Personal
  20. 20. 5.
  21. 21. Sagot: •Heuristik
  22. 22. 6
  23. 23. Sagot •IMahinatibo
  24. 24. 7.
  25. 25. Sagot: •Impormatibo
  26. 26. Alin ang mas matimbang? Taong may Kaalaman at Pang- unawa sa Wika Taong may Kaalaman sa paggamit ng Wika
  27. 27. • Halika ! Patunayan natin! • ..Videospagsusuring pampelikulaSino pumatay kay LAPU LAPU .mp4
  28. 28. Maari mo bang iugnay sa napanood mong Videoclip? Alin ang mas matimbang? Taong may Kaalaman at Pang- unawa sa Wika Taong may Kaalaman sa paggamit ng Wika
  29. 29. •Dahil naliwanagan kana na mas mabuti ang taong may alam at nakakaunawa sa wika halika kilalanin natin ang mga salitang ating makikita.
  30. 30. Magtala ng tig-lilimang halimbawang mga salita sa bawat hanay ayon sa kanyang barayti Jargon Kolokyal Pormal
  31. 31. • Bilang isang kabataang Pilipino naranasan mo na bang gumamit ng mga salitang jargon, pampanitikan at kolokyal?Sa ano-anong pagkakataon mo ito nagamit o naipahayag?
  32. 32. Barayti ng Wika Damdamin Gamit ng Wika Kultura
  33. 33. • kultura kwizVideo - Sagisag Kultura.mp4
  34. 34. Maaari niyo bang dugtungan ang mga sumusunod na pahayag?? • Bilang Isang Pilipino maipagmamalaki ko ang __________________________... * Ako ay isang kabataang Pilipino na ___________________...
  35. 35. Pagtatayang kasanayan: • Unang pangkat: Gumawa ng isang facebook post bilang isang online legit seller gamitin ang wika sa paraang instrumental.(gawin sa masining na paglalahad
  36. 36. • Pangalawang pangkat: Mag- isip ng dalawa-tatlong sikat na mga linya mula sa pelikula o teleserye upang mailahad ang damdamin gamit ang Wikang Personal.
  37. 37. •Pangatlong pangkat: Bumuo ng dalawang pick- up lines namay layunin sa paggamit ng wikang heuristiko.
  38. 38. • Pang-apat na pangkat: Magpresenta ng isang eksenang nagpapakita sa batas trapiko bilang paggamit sa wikang regulatoryo.
  39. 39. Rubrik Sa Pagmamarka PAMANTAYAN/ KRAYTERYA RUBRIKS Napakahusay (10) Mahusay (8) Katamtaman (6) Nangangailangan pa ng pagpapabuti (4) A. Pagkamalikhain 10 napuntos Napakahusay na naipamalas ang pagkamalikhain Naging malikhain sa paghahanda Di-gaanong malikhain Hindi kakikitaan ng aling pagkamalikhain sa paghahanda ng gawain A. PAGKAKABUO 10 napuntos Napakahusay na nabuo ang gawain Mahusay na nabuo ang gawain Di-gaanong nabuo ang gawain Di-nabuo ang Gawain A. Pagpresenta 10 napuntos Lubos na makatotohanan ang paglalahad Makatotohanan ang paglalahad Di- gaanong kakikitaan ng makatotohanan ang pagkakalahad Di- makatotohanan KABUoAN : 30/30 napuntos
  40. 40. Bilang paghahanda: • Layunin sa Susunod na pagkikita: • Nagagamit ang mga cohesive device sa pagpapaliwanag at pagbibigay halimbawa sa mga gamit ng wika sa lipunan F11WG – Ie – 85
  41. 41. Takdang-aralin: •Magsaliksik tungkol sa ibat ibang uri ng Cohesive Devices
  42. 42. • “Malaya ang isang bayan habang may sarili itong wika , gaya rin ng tao na taglay ang sariling opinyon habang nagsasarili. Ang wika ang pag-iisip ng bayan” Ayon kay Simoun –sa El- Felibusterismo

×