CRITERIOS DE IMPLANTACION, FORMALES Y VOLUMETRICOS DISE�O VIII- CONCEPTO GENERADOR PARTE II ALUMNA�: KATHERIN ZERPA INSTITUTO CLINICO VETERINARIO PARA EL MUNICIPIO MARI�O
C O N C E P T O G E N E R A D O R CRITERIOS DE IMPLANTACI�N
SECTOR: LA AUYAMA. INTERSECCI�N DE LAS AVENIDAS LA AUYAMA Y 4 DE MAYO. PLANTA BAJA
SECTOR: LA AUYAMA. INTERSECCI�N DE LAS AVENIDAS LA AUYAMA Y 4 DE MAYO. PLANTA ALTA
La implantaci�n corresponde a un previo an�lisis realizado para poder determinar las variables del medio natural y medio u...
C O N C E P T O G E N E R A D O R CRITERIOS FORMALES Y VOLUMETRICOS
PLANTA TECHOS ESC 1:500 E J E S D I A G O N A L I D A D E S C A L A R I T M O CRITERIOS FORMALES El volumen numero 1 es el...
FACHADA NORTE ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
FACHADA SUR ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
FACHADA ESTE ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
FACHADA OESTE ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
PERSPECTIVA ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
INSTITUTO CLINICO VETERINARIA
DISENO VIII
CRITERIOS DE IMPLANTACION
CRITERIOS FORMALES Y VOLUMETRICOS
MAQUETA ESC 1:500

  1. 1. CRITERIOS DE IMPLANTACION, FORMALES Y VOLUMETRICOS DISE�O VIII- CONCEPTO GENERADOR PARTE II ALUMNA�: KATHERIN ZERPA INSTITUTO CLINICO VETERINARIO PARA EL MUNICIPIO MARI�O
  2. 2. C O N C E P T O G E N E R A D O R CRITERIOS DE IMPLANTACI�N
  3. 3. SECTOR: LA AUYAMA. INTERSECCI�N DE LAS AVENIDAS LA AUYAMA Y 4 DE MAYO. PLANTA BAJA
  4. 4. SECTOR: LA AUYAMA. INTERSECCI�N DE LAS AVENIDAS LA AUYAMA Y 4 DE MAYO. PLANTA ALTA
  5. 5. La implantaci�n corresponde a un previo an�lisis realizado para poder determinar las variables del medio natural y medio urbano. A C C E S O En el previo an�lisis se determino que el acceso peatonal se ubicaria hacia el lado norte del terreno es decir Av la Auyama. De esta forma se propuso el dise�o de una plaza con sus areas verdes para darle confort al usuario. Claramente se evidencia un Receptor Exterior y luego un Receptor Interior. Seguidamente�se encuentra el Distribuidor principal horizontal en forma lineal , un distribuidor vertical que permite llegar al primer piso. El Acceso Vehicular se oriento hacia el lado oeste del terreno para asi aprovechar la calle que esta propuesta y no generar ningun conflicto vial, igualmente la entrada de urgencias se encuentra ubicado hacia el lado oeste. El Acceso de Carga y Descarga se ubico hacia el lado sur para poder recibir a los proveedores. D I S T R I B U C I � N En el acceso principal hacia el lado norte se ubico Recepci�n , Sala de espera y Sanitarios. En el lado oeste se ubico el Area de urgencias para tener facilidad de atender emergencias y poder tener un area de llegada para la ambulancia y tener cercania con la recepci�n. Los consultorios se implantaron hacia el lado este y oeste para tener una mejor ventilaci�n y la incidencia solar sea menor. El area de mantenimiento se ubico hacia el lado sur /oeste para que no sea muy visible y que no interrumpa ninguna actividad. Se� ubico el control de acceso del personal hacia el lado oeste inmediatamente el acceso a los sanitarios y vestuarios para el personal, un area de descanso que se encuentra cercano al area de reuniones del personal medico, las areas de deposito de basura,almacenamiento de residuos anatomicos, sala de bombas, tablero electrico,A/A, lavanderia cercanas a el area de Quirofano, Hospitalizacion, Sala de cremacion, Sala de recuperacion de Perros, sala de recuperacion de gatos, Laboratorio, Rayos X, Ecografia ubicados hacia el lado Sur donde es menor la incidencia solar, El area de alojamientos se ubico en el lado este y el area de Entrenamiento en un lugar libre y amplio para la actividad y recreacion de las mascotas con un cercamiento de areas verdes. En la planta se ubico el area administrativa hacia el lado norte para aprovechar los vientos provenientes del noreste/este y tener la menor incidencia solar CRITERIOS DE IMPLANTACION INSTITUTO CLINICO VETERINARIO LA�IMPLANTACION SE DESARROLLO A LO LARGO ORIENTANDOLO HACIA EL LADO ESTE/OESTE PARA OBTENER LA MENOR INCIDENCIA SOLAR DE ESTE MODO SE UBICAN MAYORMENTE LAS AREAS HACIA EL NORTE Y SUR.
  6. 6. C O N C E P T O G E N E R A D O R CRITERIOS FORMALES Y VOLUMETRICOS
  7. 7. PLANTA TECHOS ESC 1:500 E J E S D I A G O N A L I D A D E S C A L A R I T M O CRITERIOS FORMALES El volumen numero 1 es el de mayor jerarquia donde se encuentra el Acceso principal,Recepcion y Sala de Espera. Volumen numero 2 tiene una doble altura donde se encuentra el Area Administrativa. El volumen numero 3 se ubico el Area de Urgencias , Consultorios y Peluqueria. Volumen 4 en este se ubicaron Quirofano, hospitalizacion , area de alojamietos,laboratorios etc, y hacia el lado oeste el area de mantenimiento.
  8. 8. FACHADA NORTE ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
  9. 9. FACHADA SUR ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
  10. 10. FACHADA ESTE ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
  11. 11. FACHADA OESTE ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS
  12. 12. PERSPECTIVA ESC 1:500 T O Q U E S U P E R P O S I C I O N U N I O N J E R A R Q U I A CRITERIOS VOLUMETRICOS

