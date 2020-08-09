Successfully reported this slideshow.
It is inspired by Alex Osterwalder’s Business Model Canvas and Ash Maurya’s Lean Canvas, which are frameworks corporations and startups utilize to understand their business model and organize their business strategy, methods, and goals.

The Life Canvas is a framework that provides a simple, visual method of defining, understanding, and utilizing your unique capabilities and desires to build the future of your dreams.

Your Life Canvas

  1. 1.  THE LIFE CANVAS What You Love Mission In 1 sentence, write HOW and WHAT you will do to fulﬁll your vision. List the top 2-5 activities you love so much you would do them for free. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International License. Created by Songya Kesler, Leadership Consultant & Coach www.songyakesler.com DATE: VERSION: Gifts & Skills List the talents (and skills) that make you unique. Vision Addressing both your World and Life visions, write your big picture, ideal outcome for the world and your ideal outcome for your life. Ikigai In 1 sentence, write down your “reason for being.” Income Streams List your sources of income. Life Metrics How will you measure your life? What does “success” look like? Values List the key guiding principles by which you live and work. World Needs List the top-of-mind things you see most lacking in the world.
  2. 2.   INSTRUCTIONS The Canvas is meant to printed, poster-size A0 or A1, and used as a visual tool to track and communicate your unique Life Strategy. Note that this is not the post-sized print-out. Start at the bottom-left and go counter-clockwise: 1. Gifts & Skills 2. Values 3. World Vision 4. Mission 5. Ikigai = World Needs + Income + Loves + Gifts/Skills 6. Life Metrics As you uncover and deﬁne more about yourself, write each ﬁnding on a post-it and stick it on the Canvas. As people give you feedback, add a tally mark to the bottom of your post-it to keep track of how others perceive you. (see example) Over time, your Life Canvas will shift and change as you deepen you self-knowledge. Give yourself the freedom and ﬂexibility to adapt. Enjoy the journey! Clear Communicator |||| ||
  3. 3. Created by Songya Kesler, Leadership Consultant & Coach www.songyakesler.com THE LIFE CANVAS Creating a Life Strategy is no small feat, and The Life Canvas is just the beginning. It asks some pretty big questions: • Why do you exist? • What are you good at? • What is your vision for the world? Your vision for your life? • What are the guiding principles by which you make decisions? • What do you want? • What makes you happy? • How will you be remembered when you are gone? • What is success? Failure? • How will you know when you have succeeded? What do you do if you do not know the answer? This is why I created Magnetic Leadership. The course guides you through tools and exercises that help you to uncover the real answers. Once you master them yourself, you can teach others, too. Ikigai on the left is one of many tools in the course. Magnetic Leadership is an experiential journey that combines business strategy, meditation, productivity techniques, positive psychology, 1- on-1 coaching, and partner sessions to bring piercing clarity to who you are today, who you want to be, and the legacy you want to leave behind. IKIGAI “a reason for being” That which you love That which you can be paid for That which you are good at PROFESSION PASSION That which the world needs MISSION VOCATION

