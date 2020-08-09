Your Life Canvas

-
It is inspired by Alex Osterwalder’s Business Model Canvas and Ash Maurya’s Lean Canvas, which are frameworks corporations and startups utilize to understand their business model and organize their business strategy, methods, and goals.
The Life Canvas is a framework that provides a simple, visual method of defining, understanding, and utilizing your unique capabilities and desires to build the future of your dreams.
