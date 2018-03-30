Read Downlaod Trying Your First Case: A Practitioner s Guide full Ebook Free

Download Here https://gottotopage.blogspot.fi/?book=1627227334

Trying Your First Case is important not just for the individual lawyer, but for the justice system as a whole. The rationale for our adversarial system of justice that truth is more reliably determined by the clash of opposing viewpoints presupposes a basic level of competency between advocates. For the system to produce the best results, the players must play their roles well. Trying Your First Case gives lawyers both young and experienced, a "playbook" to use in preparing a case for trial. This "how-to" guide provides exceptional guidance and practical advice for lawyers preparing for their first trial, as well as attorneys who have tried numerous cases. Detailed examples offer insights on how to persuade jurors, prepare efficiently, and present evidence and arguments in a compelling manner. Topics examined include: Importance of an Effective Trial Theme Jury Instructions Opening Statements Cross-Examination Dealing with Expert Witnesses Closing Arguments Post-Trial Proceedings"

