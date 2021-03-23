GET NOW : https://pin-book-pdfaccesfull.blogspot.com/?serverp1=162619047X Lester Piggott's return to the saddle at the age of 55 in October 1990 was arguably been the greatest comeback in sporting history. Despite an absence of five years, one of which was spent in jail for tax evasion, he was soon demonstrating so much of the old skill and sorcery that it seemed as if he had never been away. And 1992 was another fantastic year for Piggott: he won his record-breaking 30th British Classic, and even his horrific fall in the Breeders Cup did not shake his determination to continue racing.By talking to many of Piggott's closest associates and friends ✔8212 like the millionaire owner Robert Sangster, leading trainers Vincent O'Brien and Henry Cecil ✔8212 and obtaining stories and material never previously published, John Karter has built up a fascinating portrait of this most enigmatic of men and most remarkable of careers.✔8216 The story could not have been told better...The book is refreshing because it goes beyond the usual Piggott stuff which we all know so well. However much you may know of Lester, you will be surprised what you did not know in this good read.✔8217 Sporting Life Weekender✔8216 One of the best sporting publications of the year...an odds-on certainty for the best-selling lists.✔8217 Cambridge Evening NewsJohn Karter was first bitten by the racing bug at the age of fifteen when his grandfather took him to Epsom races. It was there that he also first witnessed the extraordinary skills of Lester Piggott. Karter's early experience of racing journalism was gained with Timeform, Turf Newspapers and the Sporting Life. Thereafter he became racing editor of The Times, where he remained for fourteen years until becoming the racing correspondent of the Independent when it launched in 1986 (and he won the Sporting Life Naps Trophy in 1989). John left the Independent to become racing correspondent of the Sunday Times in May, 1990. He lives in Surrey.