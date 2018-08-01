----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Title: Powerful Writing Strategies for All Students Binding: Paperback Author: KarenR.Harris Publisher: BrookesPublishingCompany

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Karen R. Harris

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-3

-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

-Format : BOOKS ONLINE

-Seller information : Karen R. Harris ( 10✮ )

-Link Download : https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=1557667055



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=1557667055 )

