Cancer survivorship summit 25092017-katayoon bamdad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Practices for the Implementation of the Effective Cancer Survivorship Programme Katayoon Bamdad Macmillan Cancer Surv...
Macmillan Cancer Survivorship Programme Surrey and Mid-Sussex Macmillan Cancer Survivorship Programme Lead For Surrey and...
Implementation of the Treatment Summary(TS) • 15 TS was designed by CNSs: (The TSs designed by the CNSs included the key ...
Implementation of RP ( Continued) Implementation of the CCR • Collaboration with CCGs • Southeast Clinical network works ...
MCS Project’s Additional Achievement • Head and Neck’s “ Moving on” programme across 4 hospitals • TS for patients who und...
The ‘Big 8’ Components of Cancer Survivorship Programme’s Implementation The Implementation Action Agenda • what we want t...
The Essence of Implementation is choosing what not to do! • From Good to Great is nice, but knowing when great is good eno...
External organisations such as Charities and voluntary organisations CNSs and other health professionals for each tumour g...
Engage everybody Early and often • Introduce the Programme’s goals and objective before the start of the programme- RP wor...
Be Flexible in implementation • Matching structure with strategy • Tools are enough • Avoid customizations • One-size mode...
Implementation Support • Can we identify how we are going to turn the implementation plan into specific results ? • Stakeh...
Tailored Implementation • Constant listening • Recognise that people are different and tailor the implementation appropria...
Integrate the Existing Resources • The goal of cancer survivorship programme and/or RP is to increase cancer services’ eff...
Manage Result • In the absence of feedback process you look at models and think that they confirm reality • It is also imp...
Example of The successful implementation Implementation of the Treatment Summary
Consultant/Nurse letter vs. Treatment Summary • Unfortunately the name “ Treatment Summary” is misleading • During the imp...
The difference between Consultant/Nurse letters and the Treatment Summary Consultant/ Nurse Letter( Detailed) Treatment Su...
Suggestions for the Effective Implementation of the Treatment Summary Remember small steps of change lead to big improveme...
Key Messages • Local Champion is needed for the on-going involvement and commitment • Have I included the relevant stakeho...
If it is required for clinicians to adopt the cancer survivorship programme, never make them feel like that is the case!
Cancer patients face the unknown. They show courage and endurance. Their endurance is our motivation as healthcare provide...
Useful Links http://www.secn.nhs.uk/files/5114/6579/9500/Final_Report_Macmilla n_CS_Project-KB_2014-2016.pdf https://www.e...
Cancer survivorship summit 25092017-katayoon bamdad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cancer survivorship summit 25092017-katayoon bamdad

20 views

Published on

Best Practices for the implementation of the Recovery Package

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Cancer survivorship summit 25092017-katayoon bamdad

  1. 1. Best Practices for the Implementation of the Effective Cancer Survivorship Programme Katayoon Bamdad Macmillan Cancer Survivorship Programme Lead for Surrey and Sussex Cancer Survivorship Summit, London, September 2017
  2. 2. Macmillan Cancer Survivorship Programme Surrey and Mid-Sussex Macmillan Cancer Survivorship Programme Lead For Surrey and Mid-Sussex Implementation of the Recovery Package at four specialist hospitals for four tumour groups of Breast, Colorectal, Prostate and Lung 1. Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 2. Surrey and Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 3. Frimley Park Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 4. Ashford and St. Peter’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Coordination between specialist care providers (secondary care), primary care providers ( GPs), clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), charities and local voluntary services
  3. 3. Implementation of the Treatment Summary(TS) • 15 TS was designed by CNSs: (The TSs designed by the CNSs included the key element’s of TS) http://www.secn.nhs.uk/files/5114/6579/9500/Final_Report_Macmillan_CS_Proj ect-KB_2014-2016.pdf Implementation of HNA • Implementation of HNA using Macmillan free assessment and care planning folder containing triplicate HNA paper forms. Implementation of the health and wellbeing Event for Cancer patients • A programme designed for the health and wellbeing event. The programme was nominated for “Patient Safety Award” 2015. https://www.england.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/cancer-guid-v1.pdf Implementation of the Recovery Package (RP)
  4. 4. Implementation of RP ( Continued) Implementation of the CCR • Collaboration with CCGs • Southeast Clinical network works closely with each CCG, they have developed a dashboard which its number one priority is the implementation of the CCR • Training for the GPs, Practice and District nurses, funded by Macmillan
  5. 5. MCS Project’s Additional Achievement • Head and Neck’s “ Moving on” programme across 4 hospitals • TS for patients who undergo chemo and radiotherapy across 4 hospitals • Chemotherapy team at ASPH (haematology cancer patients) have started a “Nurse Led” clinic which they conduct HNA and produce TS. • All the local CCGs (8 CCGs) have already highlighted and added a number of key areas in their strategy for those who are living with and beyond cancer • TS and HNA for Nephrectomy patients at ASPH
  6. 6. The ‘Big 8’ Components of Cancer Survivorship Programme’s Implementation The Implementation Action Agenda • what we want to achieve? And how we and patients can benefit from it? Organisational Support Process Engagement Flexibility in Implementation Real time Implementation Support Manage the Outcome Tailored Implementation - Negotiate The essence of Implementation is choosing what not to do Utilising the Existing Resources and tools
  7. 7. The Essence of Implementation is choosing what not to do! • From Good to Great is nice, but knowing when great is good enough is even better • Deciding on whether do you want to perform activities differently or to perform different activities • Information is not enough, a previously available information could very well be less realistic in implementation process, due to reduced execution capacity in your organization • In implementation it is important to see distant things as if they were close and to take a distanced view of close things • Plan and run a workshop
  8. 8. External organisations such as Charities and voluntary organisations CNSs and other health professionals for each tumour groups Local CCGs Organisational Support Processes: Secondary and Primary Healthcare providers, Macmillan : Lead cancer nurses, CNSs, Oncologists, AHP, IT depts. Shared -decision Implementation Local Champion Collaboration is central to the success of the Implementation
  9. 9. Engage everybody Early and often • Introduce the Programme’s goals and objective before the start of the programme- RP workshops are the key to success • Identification of key stakeholders who share the interest and need for change • In my experience people are the key differentiator and collaboration is paramount to the success of implementing and supporting any programme • Build consensus for how to proceed • CCGs
  10. 10. Be Flexible in implementation • Matching structure with strategy • Tools are enough • Avoid customizations • One-size model of care does not fit all • Install strong allies in key positions • Personally preside over the change process
  11. 11. Implementation Support • Can we identify how we are going to turn the implementation plan into specific results ? • Stakeholders need to be able to contact the local champion immediately if there is an issue • Developing implementation support tools and resources alongside specific guidelines
  12. 12. Tailored Implementation • Constant listening • Recognise that people are different and tailor the implementation appropriately • Adopt the implementation to the local context • Removes the stress of developing materials by offering support
  13. 13. Integrate the Existing Resources • The goal of cancer survivorship programme and/or RP is to increase cancer services’ efficiency ( It is a service enhancement not service replacement) • Be familiar with available local resources. • Integrate Voluntary and cancer charities thereby deploying separate resources.
  14. 14. Manage Result • In the absence of feedback process you look at models and think that they confirm reality • It is also important to monitor feedback • Evaluation needs to answer the questions:  Has the intervention changed the participant’s behaviour?  How and why? (or just as important questions such as why not?) • What’s the use of measuring speed if you don’t go in the right direction?
  15. 15. Example of The successful implementation Implementation of the Treatment Summary
  16. 16. Consultant/Nurse letter vs. Treatment Summary • Unfortunately the name “ Treatment Summary” is misleading • During the implementation of the treatment summary, some of the health professionals will say that “ we send consultant/nurse letter to GPs and we will send one copy to our patients, so there is no need for the treatment summaries” • Explain the differences between the Treatment summary and Consultant/Nurse letters. • What is the difference between the Treatment Summary and Consultant/Nurse letters?
  17. 17. The difference between Consultant/Nurse letters and the Treatment Summary Consultant/ Nurse Letter( Detailed) Treatment Summary ( Synoptic) • Diagnosis* • Treatment Plan** • Treatment intention: palliative, curative, adjuvant, neo-adjuvant or other** • What treatment or treatments patient had?** • The outcome of the treatment (Result of the treatment or patient’s response to treatment )* • Future direction (whether patient needs further treatment)* • Plan for ongoing monitoring (describes the arrangements for follow-up: how, when and by whom)* • Treatment Plan** • Treatment intention - palliative, curative, adjuvant, neo-adjuvant or other** • What treatment or treatments patient had?** • Provide a summary of their identified/eligible clinical and non-clinical needs and potential barriers after treatment*** • Identify the potential side effect that patient might experience ( late/long and short term)*** • Identify symptoms and signs patient and GP should look out for?( Alert symptoms for patient and GP’s information that requires back to the specialist team)*** • What service referral (clinical and non-clinical) has been made for the patient after his/her treatment?*** • A number of lifestyle/ behaviours can affect patient ongoing health, including the risk for the cancer coming back or developing another cancer ( i.e. diet, alcohol use)*** • Indicate who to contact and how in case of changes, emergencies and so on ( Key contact)*** *Only in the Consultant/Nurse Letters **The same in both the treatment summary and Consultant/Nurse letters ***Only in the Treatment summaries
  18. 18. Suggestions for the Effective Implementation of the Treatment Summary Remember small steps of change lead to big improvements! Shared -decision making implementation for the Treatment Summary into the mainstream care Remember changing roles, behaviours and mind-sets is vital and challenging but not impossible Introduce the treatment summary’s before the implementation Offer CNSs a range of support options- Be a facilitator between them and other local Departments Recognise that people are different and tailor the implementation appropriately Adapt the implementation to the local context ( resources are different) Work on sustainability from the outset Tools alone are not enough Implementation of the Treatment summary is different for each tumour group so be flexible Have a resilient and consistent communication
  19. 19. Key Messages • Local Champion is needed for the on-going involvement and commitment • Have I included the relevant stakeholders in this process? Have I involved stakeholders in all levels? What can I do to ensure that I have not missed a crucial stakeholder? • Before any implementation, Plan and Run cancer survivorship programme’s ( Recovery Package) workshop and introduce the programme to main stakeholders such as different cancer tumour CNSs and Commissioners (Where do my stakeholders stand on the proposed practice change?) • Don’t rely on available information and generic tools • Be flexible in implementation. No two implementations will ever go the same • Implementation must be tailored • Provide constant support • Provide regular update ( monthly or bimonthly Highlight reports)
  20. 20. If it is required for clinicians to adopt the cancer survivorship programme, never make them feel like that is the case!
  21. 21. Cancer patients face the unknown. They show courage and endurance. Their endurance is our motivation as healthcare providers; their struggle is our commitment; their fight is our certainty to provide individualised care. From their strength, we as healthcare providers advance and reap the great harvest of our dedication and level of care.
  22. 22. Useful Links http://www.secn.nhs.uk/files/5114/6579/9500/Final_Report_Macmilla n_CS_Project-KB_2014-2016.pdf https://www.england.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/cancer- guid-v1.pdf http://www.secn.nhs.uk/files/1814/6579/9506/KB_Best_Practices_for _Implementation_of_the_Treatment_Summary.pdf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Joc-ELYSfWQ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2N3g_pRbek http://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk/cancer-support-day

×