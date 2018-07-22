Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Four Past Midni...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Four chilling n...
Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Written By: Ste...
Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Download Full V...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android

12 views

Published on

Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android

  1. 1. Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Four chilling novellas set to keep listeners awake long after bedtime. One Past Midnight : "The Langoliers" takes a red- eye flight from LA to Boston into a most unfriendly sky. Only eleven passengers survive, but landing in an eerily empty world makes them wish they hadn't. Something's waiting for them, you see. Two Past Midnight: "Secret Window, Secret Garden" enters the suddenly strange life of writer Mort Rainey, recently divorced, depressed, and alone on the shore of Tashmore Lake. Alone, that is, until a figure named John Shooter arrives, pointing an accusing finger. Three Past Midnight: "The Library Policeman" is set in Junction City, Iowa, an unlikely place for evil to be hiding. But for small businessman Sam Peebles, who thinks he may be losing his mind, another enemy is hiding there as well-the truth. If he can find it in time, he might stand a chance. Four Past Midnight : "The Sun Dog," a menacing black dog, appears in every Polaroid picture that fifteen-year-old Kevin Delevan takes with his new camera, beckoning him to the supernatural. Old Pop Merrill, Castle Rock's sharpest trader, aims to exploit The Sun Dog for profit, but this creature that shouldn't exist at all, is a very dangerous investment.
  4. 4. Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Written By: Stephen King. Narrated By: James Woods, Tim Sample Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: January 2016 Duration: 29 hours 43 minutes
  5. 5. Four Past Midnight Audiobook Free | Four Past Midnight ( audio book free ) : free books online for android Download Full Version Four Past Midnight Audio OR Listen now

×