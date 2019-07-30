About For Books Anatomical Diagrams for Art Students Review

-
Published on
Author : James M. Dunlop
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : James M. Dunlop ( 3? )
Synnopsis :
Any artist wishing to practice figure drawing or to understand the body's movement will do well to study the interaction of muscles with bone structure. This timeless introduction to human anatomy combines art and science, focusing on realistic depictions of the skeleton's impact on the external form and the attachments of the muscular system.More than 70 black-and-white illustrations show the positions and names of muscles and bones. Clear and accurate, the diagrams cover everything from the bones and muscles in the neck, head, trunk, limbs, hand, and foot to details of the face. Artists at every level of experience will find this volume an indispensable reference.
