Report Of Spinning Mill (Resham textile industry limited)

RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY Session 2016 to 2020 Kashif ayaz Date of submission 12 august 2018 University Of Engineering and Technology Peshawar
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY ii Chairman IE Jalozai UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY PESHAWAR Deptt. Of Industrial Engg. ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY iii PREFACE: I am very glad to present my internship report in which I spotlight what I have learn...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY iv ACKNOWLEDGEMENT First and foremost, Thanks to Allah Almighty for granting me with an opportunit...
Contents
4.1 Introduction
5.3.5 SIMPLEX MACHINE TOYADA (JAPAN)
6.9 Function of ring frame/ring spinning:
11.3Quality assurance testing equipments in DELTA spinning mill:
12.1.4. Domestic Market:
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 1 1. INTRODUCTION: 1.1 Spinning Mill: A spinning mill is a factory in which cotton or other fibers...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 2 Figure1.1.1 spinning mill layout 1.1.2 Differenttypesofwastagesof spinning mill: There are vario...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 3 1.2 OVERVIEW OF RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY LIMITED (RTIL): 1.2.1 PROFILE Resham textile industry is...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 4 by natural gases and the capacity of each engine is 1.4 megawatts combinly 4.2 megawatts. Power ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 5 Figure 2.1.1 Engine 2.1.2 Airintake gallery: Air intake gallery contain three fans is used for f...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 6 Figure 2.1. 0.1 cooling tower 2.2 Control room: The control room contains the following sections...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 7 2.2.2 Enginebrakerpanel Control room have three engine braker panel that use to turn off or turn...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 8 2.2.4 Auxiliarypanel Control room contains two auxiliary panels and one engine auxiliary panel. ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 9 2.4 High tension room When the step up transformer converts the 420V of electricity to the 11kV ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 10 Figure 2.5 boiler 2.6 Reverse osmosis plant (R-O plant) Reverse osmosis plant is used to filter...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 11 Figure 2.6 reverse osmosis plant Figure 2.6 R-O plants
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 12 2.6.1 Major Components 2.6.1.1Filter Tank: It has two types of concrete in it with small and la...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 13 Figure 2.6.1.3 dozen pump 2.6.1.4Highpressurepump High pressure pump is used to supply the wate...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 14 2.6.1.6Flushing pump Flushing pump is used for pumping of chemical water throughout R-O plant t...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 15 4. BLOW ROOM 4.1 Introduction In this room the air use for cleaning and operating of machines t...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 16 Line-1  Uniclean B-11  MPM  CL-C3  Loptex  Dustex Line-2  CL-P  MXI-10  CL-C3  SP-FPU ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 17 Figure 4.2.1 Blendomate 4.2.2 Metal detector It is used to remove metal parts from cotton suppl...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 18 4.2.3 SP-EM machine After metal detector the cotton is supplied to SP-EM machine where the cott...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 19 4.2.6 MPM (MXI-10) It is also known as B-70 machine. It is used for stocking mixing and transfe...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 20 Figure 4.2.8 Loptex 4.2.9 Dustex(SP-DX) This machine used to supply the cotton with high speed ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 21 5. CARDING AND SIMPLEX ROOM 5.1 CARDING UNIT The function of carding machine is to remove dust,...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 22 5.1.2.1Machinesection Card machine contain major parts are three tickers/ peaters, cylinder, to...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 23 Figure 5.1.2.2 Coiler section 5.1.2.3Stock area The canes filled by card are placed in stock ar...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 24 5.2 Drawing breaker and finisher Drawing is the operation by which slivers are blended, doubled...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 25 5.2.3 Objectsof drawing 1. To straighten the crimped, curled and hooked fibers. 2. To make the ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 26 5.2.6 Advantages ofAutolevelling: 1. All variations are corrected. 2. Count C.V. % will be cons...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 27 5.3.1 Objective  Drafting  Twisting  Winding  Package formation 5.3.2 Other names ofsimplex...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 28 5.3.3.6Winding: Produced or twisted roving is wound on the bobbin by the winding process. This ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 29 Figure 5.3.4.3 SLIVER GUIDE 5.3.4.4CONDENSER:  Condenser is used to condensing/pressing the sl...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 30 Figure 5.3.4.6 BACK PAIR OF DRAFTING ROLLER 5.3.4.7MIDDLE PAIROFDRAFTINGROLLER:  The main draf...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 31 Figure 5.3.4.10 SPACER 5.3.4.11APRONS:  The apron co-operate each other to guide and transport...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 32 Figure 5.3.4.12 DRAFTING PRESSURE 5.3.4.13 RUBBERCOT:  Cots are made of rubberor syntheticmate...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 33  In the final analysistherefore,since the flyerrotation rate are heldconstant,twistperunit len...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 34 Figure 5.3.4.17 SPINDLE 5.3.4.18 ROVINGHOLDER:  Rovingholderisusedtofix the rovingbobbins 5.3....
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 35 Figure 5.3.4 .19 ROVING RAIL 5.3.5 SIMPLEXMACHINE TOYADA (JAPAN) FL-16  Model of 1985  No:of ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 36 6.1 Objective  Drafting  Twisting  Winding  Package formation 6.2 Major manufacturer of rin...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 37 6.4 Parts of Spinnings Ringe Machine:  Thread guide  Spindle  Ring  Flange  Traveler  Apr...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 38 Figure 6.4.2 Spindle Functions of spindle: 1. Twisting and winding is performed by spindle. 2. ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 39  Exact roundness.  Best quality raw material.  Good, but not too high, surface smoothness. ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 40 Traveler is the most tinny and simple mechanical element in ring frame which carries the most i...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 41 Parts of traveller: There are three parts of a traveller. They are given below:-  Bow  Horn ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 42 be light.  For flat frictional area increases, traveler weight decreases.  For semicircular, ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 43 Figure 6.4.7 Rubber cot 6.4.8 Breakdraft: Total draft of a ring frame is limited. Since the mai...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 44  Production (machine/hr) = 22-30 kg  Ring cop weight = 180 – 250gm 6.4.13 Mainmotor: The main...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 45 6.6 Specifications of Spinnings Ringe Machine: Product Category Yarn Machine Category Ring Spin...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 46 6.9 Function of ring frame/ring spinning: 1. Draft the roving until the required fineness is ac...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 47 7.1 Objective of auto cone  Extraction of all disturbing faults such as short, long, thin and ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 48 7.3.1 CRADLE: Its function to provide setting to cone having package holders, it lies on upper ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 49 7.3.4 Tensionassembly: Tension assembly provides sufficient tension to the yarn during unwindin...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 50 7.3.9 Wax motor: Its function is to run wax bush continuously. 7.3.10 PLC21: It is used to chec...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 51 7.3.13 Retie pipe: It takes the yarn end from bobbin toward splicing mechanism. Figure 7.3.13 R...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 52 Figure 7.3.17 Ball cone: 7.3.18 Bobbin tool: The bobbin tool makes the place for drafting of bo...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 53 It removes the empty bobbin from the bobbin tool and load the filled bobbin 7.3.23 Air damper: ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 54 16-slub 90% 20-CDW (carded wire) 90% 21-CDW (carded wire) 90% 30-CDW (carded wire) 90% 30-CPT (...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 55 8.1 Thick yarn with count 6 to 16 Thick yarn coming from auto cone initially having weight 1880...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 56 XORELLA have vacuum system and heat is achieved through steam that comes from boiler of power h...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 57 9. General department 9.1Air conditioning unit 9.1.1ABSTRACT: In our everyday lives the humidit...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 58 Another factor is human comfort; if atmospheric condition in mill is comfortable to worker then...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 59 maintain the temperature level within range. 9.4GENERAL REASONS FOR RH% AND TEMPERATURE CONTROL...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 60 9.5Main section of air condition system 9.5.1Showersystem The system designed to increase moist...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 61 The unit power needed for corresponding machines in production line and power for the air condi...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 62 Schematic diagram of unit-A/HT &LT PanelDiagram, Figure 10(b) Schematic diagram of unit-A/HT &L...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 63 Schematic diagram of unit-B/HT &LT PanelDiagram, Figure 10(c) Schematic diagram of unit-B/HT &L...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 64 The blow room contains the following machines, Figure 10(d) the blow room SR. # Motor Name Rate...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 65 Mills tubes lights status, Figure10 (e) Mills tubes lights status,
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 66 11. Laboratory 11.1Introduction Quality management in the textile laboratory is of certain impo...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 67 BLOCK(L212) ROVING 6. 11.4Testing machines in lab 1. Raping drum 2. Count Lee machine 3. Lee st...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 68 11.5.2Function: Use to measure the hank or count of preparatory process such as sliver, roving....
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 69 11.6.3Description: It is generally made of steel with a reel. The circumference of the reel is ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 70 11.7.3Description: First take a lee from the wrap reel machine and clamped in this machine, the...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 71  Simulation of yarn boards, woven and knitted fabrics.  Editor for customizing report layouts...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 72 Figure: Sliver test Roving test:  Test speed: 50 to 100 m/min, 50 m/min maximum used  Time: 1...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 73 Figure: Roving test and Yarn test Figure: graph of neps, thick and thin
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 74 In above graph the blue point show the neps and red point show the thin or thick when it below ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 75 Length/Strength, Moisture Content, Micronaire and Color/Trash Instruments. Computer Software: T...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 76 According to ISO 139, the following ambient conditions must be maintained in the laboratory in ...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 77 to offer a greater resistance than the plug with coarser fibers. This is due to the fact that t...
RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 78 Length: Upper Half Mean Length, Uniformity Index, Short Fiber Index Measuring principle: Measur...
  1. 1. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY i RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY Session 2016 to 2020 Kashif ayaz Date of submission 12 august 2018 University Of Engineering and Technology Peshawar
  2. 2. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY ii Chairman IE Jalozai UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY PESHAWAR Deptt. Of Industrial Engg. (JALOZAI CAMPUS) Phone No:- 0923-577350 Fax No:- 0923-577351 No.0307-II- /INT/JC/2018 Dated: 03/07/2018 UNDERTAKING BY INSTITUTION I ShahidMaqsood undertake thatI will be responsibleforthe conduct of Kashif Ayazof University of Engineering&Technology,Jalozai Campus duringthe stayatReshamTextile IndustriesLtd.Lahore. Moreover,the institutionwillnotholdthe industry responsibleforanyunforeseenincidentarisingout of presentsecurityenvironmentprevalentinthe countryingeneral and the industry inparticular.
  3. 3. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY iii PREFACE: I am very glad to present my internship report in which I spotlight what I have learned and share my experiences and activities and task done by me in this golden period of time. The period of my internship was 4 weeks which I have utilized in power house, Blow Room, Carding & simplex Room, Ring spinning machine, Auto cone, and Packing Room that is situated in 1.5km Chunian Road Habibabad. As a student, I have limited exposure to the professional world. The internship facilitates me to interact with the professional environment and to remove the gap between academic and practical work. During the internship, in general, I intend to understand business and processes followed in Resham Textile Industry Pakistan Limited. However, my main focus was to understand quality control, production process and supply chain function of the company. This period of internship has been truly a learning experience where I explored my strengths and weaknesses and is also very beneficial for me to understand the business communication skills. Knowledge is gained through books during the course of our academic years has been mostly utilized in this tenure of internship from the experienced and qualified staff of corporate services department.
  4. 4. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY iv ACKNOWLEDGEMENT First and foremost, Thanks to Allah Almighty for granting me with an opportunity to work with such a prestigious and well known organization, which is flourishing by leaps and bounds. I would heartily thank Prof. Dr. Shahid maqsood (Chairman Department of Industrial Engineering UET Peshawar jalozai campus), Engineer Muhammad Zubair, who gave me the opportunity to be a part of Resham textile industry limited. I would like to say thanks to Mr. Ayaz naseem khan cheema (technical director Resham textile), Mr. Kaleem ullah (Admin) who warmly welcomed me and give a briefed introduction about Resham textile. I would like to thank specially Mr. Tariq Mahmood butt (PPM), Engineer Atif Ali khan (QM) because without their sincere guidance, encouragement and beneficial tips, I would not have learnt so much. I would also like to mention that my internship would not have been possible without the co- operation and guidance of all the staff specially Ghulam Abbas. At the end my sincere thanks and deep appreciation for all the staff members for helping us throughout the internship regarding different activities.
  5. 5. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY v Contents 1. INTRODUCTION:.........................................................................................................................1 1.1 Spinning Mill:............................................................................................................................1 1.1.1 Departments of spinning mills..............................................................................................1 1.1.2 Different types of wastages of spinning mill:.........................................................................2 1.2 OVERVIEW OF RESHAMTEXTILE INDUSTRY LIMITED (RTIL): .........................................................3 1.2.1 PROFILE..............................................................................................................................3 1.2.2 PREMISES: ..........................................................................................................................3 1.2.3 PERFORMANCE:..................................................................................................................3 1.2.4 BANKERS:...........................................................................................................................3 1.2.5 BUSINESS OF:......................................................................................................................3 1.2.6 COMPETITORS: ...................................................................................................................3 2. POWER HOUSE:...........................................................................................................................3 2.1 Engine room:............................................................................................................................4 2.1.1 Engine:...............................................................................................................................4 2.1.2 Air intake gallery:................................................................................................................5 2.1.3 Cooling tower:....................................................................................................................5 2.2 Control room:...........................................................................................................................6 2.2.1 Engine control panel ...........................................................................................................6 2.2.2 Engine braker panel ............................................................................................................7 2.2.3 Feeder braker panel............................................................................................................7 2.2.4 Auxiliary panel....................................................................................................................8 2.2.5 Wapda power house sink panel ...........................................................................................8 2.3 Step up transformer room .........................................................................................................8 2.4 High tension room .................................................................................................................9 2.5 Boiler area.............................................................................................................................9 2.6 Reverse osmosis plant (R-O plant).........................................................................................10 2.6.1 Major Components ...........................................................................................................12 3. WARE HOUSE ...............................................................................................................................14 4. BLOW ROOM................................................................................................................................15
  6. 6. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY vi 4.1 Introduction............................................................................................................................15 4.1.1Objective...........................................................................................................................15 4.1.2 Unit-A of Blow Room.........................................................................................................15 4.1.3 Unit-B of Blow Room.........................................................................................................16 4.2 Machinesin Unit-A and Unit-B.................................................................................................16 4.2.1 Blendomate......................................................................................................................16 4.2.2 Metal detector..................................................................................................................17 4.2.3 SP-EMmachine.................................................................................................................18 4.2.4 Stand BR-CO.....................................................................................................................18 4.2.5 CL-P (Uniclean B11)...........................................................................................................18 4.2.6 MPM(MXI-10) ..................................................................................................................19 4.2.7 CL-C3 machine..................................................................................................................19 4.2.8 Loptex (SP-FPU) ................................................................................................................19 4.2.9 Dustex (SP-DX)..................................................................................................................20 4.2.10 FILTER ROOM..................................................................................................................20 5. CARDING AND SIMPLEX ROOM......................................................................................................21 5.1 CARDING UNIT........................................................................................................................21 5.1.1 Objective..........................................................................................................................21 5.1.2 Section of card unit...........................................................................................................21 5.2 Drawing breaker and finisher...................................................................................................24 5.2.1 Drawing breaker (SB-D22) .................................................................................................24 5.2.2 Drawing Finisher (RS-D30) .................................................................................................24 5.2.3 Objects of drawing............................................................................................................25 5.2.4 Importance or Necessity of draw frame in yarn production .................................................25 5.2.5 Digital Autoleveller:...........................................................................................................25 5.2.6 Advantages of Autolevelling:..............................................................................................26 5.3 Simplex Machine for Spinning Process......................................................................................26 5.3.1 Objective..........................................................................................................................27 5.3.2 Other names of simplex machine:......................................................................................27 5.3.3 The main operations or functions of simplex machine:........................................................27 5.3.4 Different parts of simplex machine.....................................................................................28
  7. 7. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY vii 5.3.5 SIMPLEX MACHINE TOYADA (JAPAN) .....................................................................................35 6. Ring Spinning Machine:.................................................................................................................35 6.1 Objective................................................................................................................................36 6.2 Major manufacturer of ring frame:...........................................................................................36 6.3 Operations of Ring Spinning:....................................................................................................36 6.3.1 Drafting:...........................................................................................................................36 6.3.2 Twisting:...........................................................................................................................36 6.3.3 Winding:...........................................................................................................................36 6.3.4 Spin:.................................................................................................................................36 6.3.5 Other function like:...........................................................................................................36 6.4 Parts of Spinnings Ringe Machine:............................................................................................37 Figure 6.4 Parts of Spinnings Ringe Machine ..............................................................................37 6.4.1 Thread guide:....................................................................................................................37 6.4.2 Spindle:............................................................................................................................37 6.4.5 Traveler:...........................................................................................................................39 6.4.6 Rubber cot:.......................................................................................................................42 6.4.7 Rubber cot:.......................................................................................................................42 6.4.8 Break draft: ......................................................................................................................43 6.4.9 Lappet:.............................................................................................................................43 6.4.12 Ring cop:.........................................................................................................................43 6.4.13 Main motor: ...................................................................................................................44 6.4.14 Timing belt......................................................................................................................44 6.4.15 Twist wheel:...................................................................................................................44 6.4.16 Fine wheel:.....................................................................................................................44 6.4.17 Lifter box:.......................................................................................................................44 6.4.18 Steel tap:........................................................................................................................44 6.4.19 Spindle tap:.....................................................................................................................44 6.5 Some important information:...................................................................................................44 6.6 Specifications of Spinnings Ringe Machine:...............................................................................45 6.7 Advantage of Ring Spinning System:.........................................................................................45 6.8 Disadvantage of Ring Spinning Machine:...................................................................................45
  8. 8. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY viii 6.9 Function of ring frame/ring spinning:........................................................................................46 6.10 Why actual production always less then calculated production:...............................................46 7. AUTO CONE..............................................................................................................................46 7.1 Objective of auto cone.............................................................................................................47 7.2 Features of auto cone winding.................................................................................................47 7.3 Parts of AUTOCONER Machine.................................................................................................47 7.4 Working principle / Function of auto cone machine...................................................................54 7.5 Types of winding.....................................................................................................................54 8. PACKING ROOM........................................................................................................................54 8.1 Thick yarn with count 6 to 16 ...................................................................................................55 8.2 Thin yarn ................................................................................................................................55 8.3 Faults in cone..........................................................................................................................55 8.4 XORELLA machine ...................................................................................................................55 8.4.1 Objective..........................................................................................................................56 8.4.2 Major parts.......................................................................................................................56 8.5 Procedure...............................................................................................................................56 9. General department......................................................................................................................57 9.1Air conditioning unit.................................................................................................................57 9.1.1ABSTRACT:.........................................................................................................................57 9.4GENERAL REASONS FOR RH% AND TEMPERATURE CONTROL:- ...................................................59 9.5Main section of air condition system.........................................................................................60 9.5.1Shower system..................................................................................................................60 9.5.2Supply air fan.....................................................................................................................60 9.5.3Return air fan....................................................................................................................60 9.6Conclusion:-.............................................................................................................................60 10. Electric unit of mill ......................................................................................................................60 10.1Accumulating the power consumption data in spinning mills....................................................60 10.2Energy consumption on various machines ...............................................................................60 11. Laboratory..................................................................................................................................66 11.1Introduction...........................................................................................................................66 11.2Objects:.................................................................................................................................66
  9. 9. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY ix 11.3Quality assurance testing equipments in DELTA spinning mill:...................................................66 11.4Testing machines inlab...........................................................................................................67 11.5 Rapping drum........................................................................................................................67 11.5.1pecification of Zeigle wrap block:......................................................................................67 11.5.2Function:.........................................................................................................................68 11.6 Count Lee machine................................................................................................................68 11.6.1 Specification of Zeigle wrap reel:......................................................................................68 11.6.2Function:.........................................................................................................................68 11.7 Lee strength machine ............................................................................................................69 11.7.1specification ....................................................................................................................69 11.7.2Function:.........................................................................................................................69 11.8 USTER TESTER 5.....................................................................................................................70 11.8.2Functions:........................................................................................................................70 11.8.3STATISTICS.......................................................................................................................70 11.8.4Types of sensors used in USTER TESTER 5: .........................................................................71 11.8.5Different test specification:...............................................................................................71 11.9 HVI 1000...............................................................................................................................74 11.9.1Specification of machine:..................................................................................................74 11.9.2Functions of HVI:..............................................................................................................74 11.9.4Laboratory Temperature:.................................................................................................75 11.9.7Measurements and Calculations: ......................................................................................76 11.9.9How to count the grade:...................................................................................................83 11.10 USTER AFIS PRO 2................................................................................................................84 11.10.1Specification of USTER AFIS PRO:....................................................................................84 11.10.2Function:.......................................................................................................................84 11.10.4 Test result.....................................................................................................................85 12. SWOT ANALYSIS OF RESHAMTEXTILE...........................................................................................87 12.1. STRENGTH:...........................................................................................................................87 12.1.1. Raw Material:................................................................................................................87 12.1.2. Labour:..........................................................................................................................87 12.1.3. Rich Heritage:................................................................................................................87
  10. 10. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY x 12.1.4. Domestic Market:...........................................................................................................87 12.2. WEAKNESSES:.......................................................................................................................87 12.2.1. Research and Development: ...........................................................................................87 12.2.2. Labour Productivity:.......................................................................................................87 12.2.3. Poor Infrastructure:........................................................................................................87 12.2.4. Poor Quality Standards:.................................................................................................88 12.2.5. Unstable Political Situation: ............................................................................................88 12.3. OPPORTUNITIES:..................................................................................................................88 12.3.1. Pakistan Textile City:.......................................................................................................88 12.3.2. Collaboration with Foreign Companies: ...........................................................................88 12.3.3. Image Building of Pakistan to Attract Visitors:..................................................................88 12.3.4 Reducing the Cost of Business:.........................................................................................88 12.4. THREATS: .............................................................................................................................88 12.4.1. New Competitors:..........................................................................................................88 12.4.2. Phasing out of Quota System: .........................................................................................89 12.4.3. Fashion Life Cycle:..........................................................................................................89
  11. 11. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 1 1. INTRODUCTION: 1.1 Spinning Mill: A spinning mill is a factory in which cotton or other fibers are machine-spun to produce for weaving or sewing. Factories that combine both spinning and weaving are generally referred to as cotton mills because the primary fiber used is cotton. Figure1.0.1 spinning of cotton 1.1.1 Departments of spinning mills  Were house  Blow room  Card room  Drawing and simplex room  Ring department  Auto cone  Packing room  Storage area  Power house
  12. 12. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 2 Figure1.1.1 spinning mill layout 1.1.2 Differenttypesofwastagesof spinning mill: There are various types of wastages which are found in spinning mill during the processing of raw cotton. About 12-13% wastages are produced for card process and 25-30% wastage are produced for combed process. The names of different wastages are given below: Blow room (waste= 3%) i. Dropings-2 ii. Lap waste etc. Carding (waste= 4%) i. Dropings-1 ii. Sliver waste iii. Vacuum waste Draw frame (waste= 0.5%) i. sliver waste Lap former (waste=0.5%) i. lap waste ii. Sliver waste iii. Vacuum waste Comber (waste= 12-18%) i. Noils ii. lap waste iii. Sliver waste Simplex (waste= 0.5%) i. Roving waste ii. Sliver waste Ring Frame (waste= 2-3%) i. Pneumafil ii. Hard waste ii. Sweeping iv. Vacuum waste Winding section (waste=1%) i. Hard waste
  13. 13. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 3 1.2 OVERVIEW OF RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY LIMITED (RTIL): 1.2.1 PROFILE Resham textile industry is one of the leading textile industry head office in 36-A loverence road near zenat laboratory. It has been incorporated in Pakistan since 6 June 1990 as public limited company and it is 22 years of experience. It has been paid up capital 360000000 Rs and its market capitalization is 1808 million. The capacity of supplying is 18 million kg of yarn annually. RTIL has captive power unite (4.2 MW captive power generations) basis, given uninterrupted supply of electricity produced from RLNG gas, mat all energy requirements. 1.2.2 PREMISES: Total covered area by Resham textile industry was 327387 square feet and 1000 employees work in it. The annual production capacity of RTIL is 12437813 kg currently being achieved. 1.2.3 PERFORMANCE: Resham textile industry has modern spinning facility, 38448 spindles that produce 12437813 kg yarn/annual. 1.2.4 BANKERS: RTIL is recognized by leading bank of country supporting RTIL with long term and short term financial assistance. These including the following  NBOP national bank of Pakistan  BAL Bank Alfalah limited  FBL Fayasal Bank limited  NIB Bank limited 1.2.5 BUSINESS OF: Manufacturing, buyers, sellers, spinners, weavers, processers, and dealers in all kind of yarn, thread and fabric substance. 1.2.6 COMPETITORS:  Akram textile mills 2. POWER HOUSE: Textile industry required large amount of electricity for its running continuously to avail good quality production of yarn and thread. If the electricity supply is broken then its effect the quality as well as production. To pre vent this loss and damage a farm or industry need its own power house for continuously supply of electricity to produce large amount of production that’s why Resham textile industry have also installed its own power house that included three engines run
  14. 14. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 4 by natural gases and the capacity of each engine is 1.4 megawatts combinly 4.2 megawatts. Power house is a type of power plant which produce electricity using gas, fossil fuel, coal and water etc. in Resham textile industry the power house is run by natural gas Natural gas power house are a type of power plant that use natural gas as their fuel in order to generate electricity. This process is done using a large gas turbine, where the natural gas is input along with a stream of air which is combusted, and then expands through a turbine causing a generator to spin. The use of natural gas accounts for around 23% of the world's electricity generation. Power house in Resham textile contain the following sections, A. Engine room  Air intake gallery  Cooling tower B. Control room  Engine control panel  Engine braker panel  Feeder braker panel  Auxiliary panel  Engine auxiliary panel  Wapda power house sink panel C. Step up transformer room D. High tension room E. Boiler area  Circulated pump F. Reverse osmosis plant 2.1 Engine room: Engine room consist on following section 2.1.1 Engine: This section contain three engine each one have capacity of 1.4 megawatt combinly it makes 4.2 megawatt. This engine contains 20 piston cylinders that are operated on natural gases (RLNG) and produce 420 volts (50 cycles). Model number of engine is GENBEACHER JGS 420. Spark plugs ignite the air and gas mixture on 4000 volts inside the cylinder.
  15. 15. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 5 Figure 2.1.1 Engine 2.1.2 Airintake gallery: Air intake gallery contain three fans is used for filtration of fresh air have been sucked by air intake gallery. Some of air is sucked by engine through turbo charge and remaining is used to make engine cool. The turbo charge is couple mechanically to turbine that is operated hot gases up to 19000 rpm. The filter use for cleaning the air contains two papers filter that is change after 400hr to 1400hr. The foam filter use to filter the hot gas/air come from engine lube oil and then mix it with fresh air sucked by the turbo charge. Then air mix up with natural gas and passed from cores to reduce temperature of water jacket in last it enters into cylinders of engine where its combustion take place. 2.1.3 Coolingtower: Cooling tower located on top of power house building. There are four cooling tower one is stand up and three are working and its function is to maintain the temperature of water jacket and lube oil. Cooling tower is an open circuit. The cold water come from cooling tower is entered to jacket water heat exchanger contain 48 plates reduce the temperature of jacket water. The cold water come from cooling tower also enter to after coolant heat exchanger that contain 36 plates and reduce again the temperature of jacket water after this the hot water out from the after coolant heat exchanger is again pumped to the cooling tower and this process is continuously circulated.
  16. 16. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 6 Figure 2.1. 0.1 cooling tower 2.2 Control room: The control room contains the following sections 2.2.1 Enginecontrol panel The control room has three engine control panel for three engines that give us information about if any problem occurs in the engine, i.e. give us information about load, pressures, temperature, and lube oil of engine and it’s also give us information about production of electricity that how units are produce and how much units are consumes. Figure 2.2.1 engine control panel
  17. 17. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 7 2.2.2 Enginebrakerpanel Control room have three engine braker panel that use to turn off or turn on the engines. Figure 2.2.2 engine braker panel 2.2.3 Feederbrakerpanel Control room contains two feeder braker panel that use to transfer the power supply to the unit-A and unit-B of the main mill. Figure 2.2.3 feeder breaker panel
  18. 18. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 8 2.2.4 Auxiliarypanel Control room contains two auxiliary panels and one engine auxiliary panel. The auxiliary panel use to operate cooling tower, circulation pump, air intake gallery fans, and exhaust fans. Figure 2.2.4 auxiliary panel 2.2.5 Wapda powerhousesinkpanel Control rooms have two Wapda power house sink panel that use to supply the Wapda as well as the power to unit-A and unit-B of the main mill and sink it during the heavy load. 2.3 Step up transformer room Step up transformer room have two transformers having the capacity 3000 kV that use to convert 420V of electricity produce by the engine to 11kV and then transfer it through pole to the step down transformer. The step down transformer again converts the 11kV to 420 V that use for running of the mill machines. Figure 2.3 step up transformer
  19. 19. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 9 2.4 High tension room When the step up transformer converts the 420V of electricity to the 11kV then its transfer to the high tension room. The high tension room then transfers the 11kV to the step down transformer through pole. Figure 2.4 HT panel 2.5 Boiler area A boiler or steam generator is a device used to create steam by applying heat energy to water.in this boiler hot exhaust gases is used as heat source. A boiler or steam generator is used wherever a source of steam is required. Here steam is required for conditioning of formed thread in mills to meet this requirement we use hot gases that exhaust from engine rather than installing a separate heater in mill for steam generation which will be more costly. The pipe that transfers the steam from boiler to mills is about 300 meter in length. Steam plant is used for conditioning of threads in mills it has tubes that carry the steam inside it and carry water outside through tube. The conversion is due to the transfer of heat from steam to water that is in contact with tube. This converted water is again carried through pipe to boiler by using circulated pump where it is reused to produce steam. So it save us from two losses one is water loss and other is heat loss. The steam that transfers to the mills is approximately 5 to 6 bar.
  20. 20. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 10 Figure 2.5 boiler 2.6 Reverse osmosis plant (R-O plant) Reverse osmosis plant is used to filter the water to make it suitable for drinking and boiler. The water used for boiler should have pH 0f 9.2 and TDS of 50. So the R-O plant use two type of chemicals H2SO4 (2 litters) and 1122 (2.5 litter) in 24 hours to set the TDS and pH level as required in boiler. The suitable TDS for drinking water is from 600 to700 and pH of 7.7 for that we add minerals in water to raise its TDS. The raw water TDS is 4350 and the waste water of R- O plant have TDS of 10000 and pH is 7.4 R-O plant filters 6000 litter of water per hour. Clean water is goes out from R-O plant at speed of 25 Gallon per minute (90 liter per minute) and waste water from R-O plant goes out at speed of 20 gallon per minute (50 liter per minute).
  21. 21. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 11 Figure 2.6 reverse osmosis plant Figure 2.6 R-O plants
  22. 22. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 12 2.6.1 Major Components 2.6.1.1Filter Tank: It has two types of concrete in it with small and large size which is used for filtration of raw water. Raw water first inter in this tank before entering the R-O plant. Figure 2.1.1 filter tank 2.6.1.2Filter This filter is first interence of R-O plant it include paper filters to remove minute particles from raw water. Figure 2.6.1.2 filter 2.6.1.3DozenPumps Dozen pumps is used to add the mixture of H2SO4 and 1122 chemicals to water in R-O plant
  23. 23. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 13 Figure 2.6.1.3 dozen pump 2.6.1.4Highpressurepump High pressure pump is used to supply the water to membrane Figure 2.6.1.4 high pressure pump 2.6.1.5FeedPump It is used to supply water to filter tank. Figure 2.6.1.5 feed pump
  24. 24. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 14 2.6.1.6Flushing pump Flushing pump is used for pumping of chemical water throughout R-O plant that is used for cleaning of membrane Figure 2.6.1.6 flushing pump 2.6.1.7Membrane there are two membrane tube in R-O plant and each Membrane tube contains three membranes it is used to filter the water when membrane is choke then two types of chemical is used for cleaning it one is ROC 77B and another is ROC 66A. 3. WARE HOUSE Warehouse is the place at the facility where the entire inventory of the facility is managed. The warehouse comprises of different storage areas and an adjacent office where the warehouse staff work. Resham Textile industry contain eighteen warehouses, each warehouse having thousand Bales. The total Bales consume in one year is about 97200. Figure 3. WARE HOUSE
  25. 25. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 15 4. BLOW ROOM 4.1 Introduction In this room the air use for cleaning and operating of machines to transfer the material step by step in a sequence from blow room to the card, so that’s why it’s known as blow room. The temperature in blow room is 105 degree Ferenhight or 40 degree centigrade. In blow room the waste removed is 15% and net tear weight of remaining cotton is 85%. In 15% weight seed is 5%. Figure 4.1 blow room 4.1.1Objective 1) Opening 2) Cleaning 3) Mixing/Blending 4) Micro dust/Trash Removal 5) Uniform feed to carding machine 4.1.2 Unit-A ofBlowRoom Unit-A of the blow room consist of two line Line-1 & Line-2  Blendomate  SP-EM  STAND BR-CO
  26. 26. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 16 Line-1  Uniclean B-11  MPM  CL-C3  Loptex  Dustex Line-2  CL-P  MXI-10  CL-C3  SP-FPU  SP-DX 4.1.3 Unit-B ofBlowRoom Unit-B of blow room consist of one line  Blendomate  SP-EM  STAND BR-CO  CL-P  MXI-10  CL-C3  Loptex  SP-DX 4.2 Machines in Unit-A and Unit-B 4.2.1 Blendomate Cotton belles are bought together and fit to Blendomate. The Blendomate remove layer after layer and separate the cotton, send it to opening and cleaning machine through pipe with help of fanes that suck the cotton with pressure of 700 Pascal. There are 70 belles in one laydown each have weight 155 kg. The Blendomate move forward and backward up and down. Belles are set on both side of Blendomate. Blendomate also rotate to right and left to suck material with the help of biter.
  27. 27. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 17 Figure 4.2.1 Blendomate 4.2.2 Metal detector It is used to remove metal parts from cotton supplied by Blendomate in order to remove the risk of fire in upcoming process. Figure 4.2.2 metal detector
  28. 28. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 18 4.2.3 SP-EM machine After metal detector the cotton is supplied to SP-EM machine where the cotton is opened. Figure 4.2.3 SP-EM machine 4.2.4 Stand BR-CO This machine use to open the cotton and then transfer to line-1 and line-2 for further precessing. Figure4.2.4 stand BR-CO 4.2.5 CL-P (UnicleanB11) This machine used to remove hard seed from cotton. This hard seed is about 5% of cotton Figure 4.2.5 CL-P machine
  29. 29. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 19 4.2.6 MPM (MXI-10) It is also known as B-70 machine. It is used for stocking mixing and transfer the material to CL- C3 machine if needed. Figure 4.2.6 MPM 4.2.7 CL-C3machine It is also called cleaning point or beating point. It consist of three peaters two peaters are used for opening and one peater is used for cleaning the cotton the first peater have speed of 900 rpm, second have 1600 rpm and third have 2400 rpm. Figure 4.2.7 CL-C3 4.2.8 Loptex(SP-FPU) The function of Loptex machine is to remove the contamination i.e.  Polythene  Polypropylene  Jute  Cloth etc.
  30. 30. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 20 Figure 4.2.8 Loptex 4.2.9 Dustex(SP-DX) This machine used to supply the cotton with high speed to the card and remove dust from it. Figure 4.2.9 Dustex 4.2.10 FILTERROOM The waste remove by Uniclean B-11, CL-C3, Dustex and card are transfer to filter room where it is collected. The dust from Dustex is collected separately from remaining waste. Figure 4.2.10 FILTER ROOM
  31. 31. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 21 5. CARDING AND SIMPLEX ROOM 5.1 CARDING UNIT The function of carding machine is to remove dust, trash , neps and other impurities and also used for straightening of fiber and formation of sliver Figure 5.1 CARDING UNIT 5.1.1 Objective  To open the flocks into fiber  Cleaning/ elimination of impurities  Neps removing  Fiber blending  Sliver formation The flocks coming from DUSTEX machine of line 1 and 2 is transferred to the carding machines. Line 1DX machine transfer the flocks to card #1 to 5 and card # 10 to 12. The line 2 DX machine transfer flocks to card # 6 to 9 and 13 to 18. 5.1.2 Sectionofcard unit 1. Machine section 2. Coiler section 3. Stock area
  32. 32. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 22 5.1.2.1Machinesection Card machine contain major parts are three tickers/ peaters, cylinder, topset and doffer. The function of tickers is to clean, open and transfer the flocks to the cylinder and topset. The flocks that move between the cylinder and topset are straightening and then transfer to the doffer. The doffer open and split the flocks with high pressure and form thin fiber sheet. Then the sheet of fiber is passed through hole to form sliver. The diameter of cylinder is 47 inches in TC-03 and 51 inches in TC-11. The diameter of Doffer is 27 inches in TC-11. The speed of topset is 180 mm per minute / 7 inch per minute. The delivery time of sliver is 200 meter per minute. The waste remove by the card machine is about 6 t0 6.5%. The ticker of TC-11 machine is operated automatically and TC-03 is operated manually. The ticker is set to 4 for best performance. Greater the value of ticker greater will be the waste removes but in case of high ticker value large amount of cotton is goes with waste. Figure 5.1.2.1 Machine section Figure 5.1.2.1 Machine section Figure 5.1.2.1 Machine section 5.1.2.2Coilersection The sliver produce by card is collected into canes in form of coils. The coiler section contains a motor that rotate canes through gears. The length of sliver that filled the cane of TC-03 is 3600 meters and for TC-11 is 6500 meters. The time to fill the cane of TC-03 is 18 minute and for TC- 11 is 32.5 minutes.
  33. 33. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 23 Figure 5.1.2.2 Coiler section 5.1.2.3Stock area The canes filled by card are placed in stock area from where it is supplied to D/breaker. Figure 5.1.2.3 Stock area
  34. 34. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 24 5.2 Drawing breaker and finisher Drawing is the operation by which slivers are blended, doubled and leveled. In short staple spinning the term is only applied to the process at a draw frame. In drawing slivers are elongated when passing through a group of pair rollers, each pair is moving faster than previous one. This permits combing, drawing and elongating of several slivers to make them strong and uniform. IN most modern worsted drawing sets there are 3 passages of pin drafting and roving process. 5.2.1 Drawing breaker(SB-D22) It has no autoleveller. Card sliver first pass from it and then transfer to RS-D30. Figure 5.2.1 Drawing breaker (SB-D22) 5.2.2 Drawing Finisher (RS-D30) It contains autoleveller. It controls the variation and makes uniform density of 80 grains per yard of sliver Figure 5.2.2 Drawing Finisher (RS-D30)
  35. 35. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 25 5.2.3 Objectsof drawing 1. To straighten the crimped, curled and hooked fibers. 2. To make the fiber parallel to their neighbors. 3. To improve uniformity of fibers by drafting and doubling. 4. To reduce weight per length unit of sliver. 5. To remove dust from slivers. 6. To blend raw material of same hank perfectly. 5.2.4 Importanceor Necessityofdrawframe inyarn production  To parallelization of fiber and blending the carded sliver, draw frame is needed.  In carded sliver, fibers are present in hook form i.e. trailing hooks and leading hooks. To parallel these hooks raw frame is used.  Majority of the fiber hooks in a carded sliver are trailing hooks while leading hooks are comparatively less.  Trailing hooks are also known as major hooks, while leading hooks are known as minor hooks. 5.2.5 Digital Autoleveller: The high performance draw frame is the only one equipped with autoleveller and fully digital electronic draft system. It operates based on the principle of open loop control, measuring variation in the sliver mass up to + or – 30%. Figure 5.2.5 Digital Autoleveller:
  36. 36. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 26 5.2.6 Advantages ofAutolevelling: 1. All variations are corrected. 2. Count C.V. % will be consistent & good, hence the yarn will be suitable for knitting. 3. Ring frame breaks will come down, hence pneumfil waste will be low. 4. Fabric quality will be good because of lower number of fluff in the yarn. 5. Labour productivity will be more. 6. Machine productivity will be more. 7. Work ability in warping & weaving will be good, because of less no. of variation. 8. Thin places & lower end breaks in spinning & winding. 9. Production will be more accurate in autoleveller draw frame 10. Compared to non autoleveller in draw me. 11. Fabric appearance after dyeing will be excellent. 5.3 Simplex Machine for Spinning Process Simplex Machine for spinning process is industrial machinery used for spinning process of Textile technology to transform the drawn sliver into roving. The main function of simplex machine is the attenuation of drawn sliver and insert small amount of twist to give required strength of roving. Finally, the twisted roving is wound on to bobbin. Figure 5.3 Simplex Machine for Spinning Process
  37. 37. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 27 5.3.1 Objective  Drafting  Twisting  Winding  Package formation 5.3.2 Other names ofsimplexmachine: a) Fly frame. b) Roving frame. c) Speed frame. Q: Why the draw sliver is not direct used in ring machine? ANSWER: There are two main reasons:  The first reason is related to the required draft. The draw sliver is to thick, untwist strand that tends to be hairy and to create fly. The fine twisted roving is better to this purpose.  The second reason is that draw frame can represent the worst conceivable mode of transport and presentation of feed material to the ring spinning frame. 5.3.3 Themain operationsorfunctionsofsimplexmachine: Various types of objectives are achieved by simplex machine. Followings are the main functions of simplex machine 5.3.3.1Creeling: Creeling is the first objective of simplex frame arrangement. By the Creeling, small amount of draft is applied to the drawn sliver. 5.3.3.2Drafting: Attenuation of drawn sliver to produce required amount of roving by drafting. Thick drawn sliver is converted into thin roving by drafting system. 5.3.3.4Twisting: Small amount of twist is inserted in the drafted stand of fibres by the twisting. The amount of twist is very low. 5.3.3.5Building: Build the roving on to bobbin such a form which will facilate unwinding, handling and transfer to the next process.
  38. 38. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 28 5.3.3.6Winding: Produced or twisted roving is wound on the bobbin by the winding process. This bobbin is feed to the ring frame and this bobbin accelerates the next process. So, it is important. 5.3.3.7Doffing: It is the optional function of speed frame. Doffing could be done manually or automatically 5.3.4 Differentpartsof simplexmachine 5.3.4.1CREEL:  Creel is used to guide the sliver. Creel portion is present above the can.  Creel helps the sliver on their way to the drafting arrangements without any disturbance Figure 5.3.4.1 CREEL: 5.3.4.2GUIDE ROLLER:  Guide roller is used to guide the sliver. Figure 5.3.4.2 GUIDE ROLLER: 5.3.4.3SLIVERGUIDE:  These are also used to guide the sliver
  39. 39. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 29 Figure 5.3.4.3 SLIVER GUIDE 5.3.4.4CONDENSER:  Condenser is used to condensing/pressing the sliver.  The purpose of condenser is to bring the fiber strand back together again Figure 5.3.4.4CONDENSER 5.3.4.5PRESSURE ARM:  pressure arm is use to give pressure onto the material Figure 5.3.4.5 PRESSURE ARM 5.3.4.6BACKPAIR OF DRAFTINGROLLER:  The drafting starts from this roller.  The top back roller is negatively driven.  The bottom back rollers are positively driven.The Dia: of back bottom roller is 28mm  The Dia: of back top roller is 28mm
  40. 40. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 30 Figure 5.3.4.6 BACK PAIR OF DRAFTING ROLLER 5.3.4.7MIDDLE PAIROFDRAFTINGROLLER:  The main drafting occurs in this region.  The speed is greater than back pair of roller.  The diameter of these rollers is 28mm 5.3.4.8FRONT PAIROF DRAFTINGROLLER:  The further drafting occurs in this region.  The speed of these pair of roller is greater than the middle pair of roller.  The Dia of these rollers are 28mm. 5.3.4.9CRADLE: Cradle is used to give proper tension to the upper and bottom rollers. For proper guidance of material. Figure 5.3.4.9 CRADLE 5.3.4.10SPACER:  The main function of distance clip is to maintain sufficient distance between top and bottom aprons to attenuate the strand properly
  41. 41. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 31 Figure 5.3.4.10 SPACER 5.3.4.11APRONS:  The apron co-operate each other to guide and transport the fiber during drafting Figure 5.3.4.11APRONS 5.3.4.12DRAFTINGPRESSURE:  The top rollermustbe pressedwithrelativelyhighforce againstthe lowerrollerto ensure guidance of the fibers.  Pressure inthe range 100 to 250N (300N) perroller(shaft) andtheyare dependentuponraw material andvolume. Figure 5.3.4.12 DRAFTING PRESSURE
  42. 42. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 32 Figure 5.3.4.12 DRAFTING PRESSURE 5.3.4.13 RUBBERCOT:  Cots are made of rubberor syntheticmaterial andare mountedontoprollers 5.3.4.14 TOPCLOTHROLLER:  It isusedto cleanthe rubbercot rollers Figure 5.3.4.14 TOP CLOTH ROLLER 5.3.4.15FLYER:  The flyerinserts twist;eachflyerrotation createsone turninthe roving. Figure 5.3.4.13 RUBBER COT
  43. 43. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 33  In the final analysistherefore,since the flyerrotation rate are heldconstant,twistperunit lengthof rovingdependuponthe deliveryrate. Figure 5.3.4.15 FLYER 5.3.4.16 PRESSERARM:  The arm hasto guide the rovingfrom the exitof the flyerlegtothe package. Figure 5.3.4.16 PRESSER ARM 5.3.4.17 SPINDLE:  The spindle issteel rodof circular cross-section withitsdiareduce atthe top.  The slot inwhichthe flyerpinismounted.  The dia of spindle alsoreduce atthe bottomand takesshape of taperedcone.  Angle of taperedis80-90 Degree.  The speedof spindle is500 to 550 rpm. Itsproductivityisabout70 to 72 bagsor rovingperday. The weightof one rovingisabout 100lb’s.
  44. 44. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 34 Figure 5.3.4.17 SPINDLE 5.3.4.18 ROVINGHOLDER:  Rovingholderisusedtofix the rovingbobbins 5.3.4.19 ROVINGRAIL:  Rovingrail movesupand downto windthe rovingonthe bobbin Figure 5.3.4 .19 ROVING RAIL Figure 5.3.4.18 ROVING HOLDER
  45. 45. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 35 Figure 5.3.4 .19 ROVING RAIL 5.3.5 SIMPLEXMACHINE TOYADA (JAPAN) FL-16  Model of 1985  No:of spindlesare120  Cradle radius31.5*40mm  Size of feedingcan508(20”)*1321(52”) mm  Fibertype cotton, synthetic,blended.  Processingfiber22-40mm  Total draft332 6. Ring Spinning Machine: Ring spinning machine in the textile industry is industrial machinery used for spinning process to convert the roving into very fine yarn and then wind it onto bobbins for storage. The operation of ring spinning machine is creeling, drafting, twisting, winding, building and doffing. It is related with Roving Frame Yarn Spinning Machine Figure 6. Ring spinning machine
  46. 46. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 36 6.1 Objective  Drafting  Twisting  Winding  Package formation 6.2 Major manufacturer of ring frame:  Lakshmi Machinery Works Limited, India  Toyoda Textile Machinery , Japan  Rieter Machine Works Limited, Switzerland  Suessen Gmbh, Germany  China Textile Machinery Group co. Limited, china 6.3 Operations of Ring Spinning: 6.3.1 Drafting: Draft the roving for required fineness. 6.3.2 Twisting: For required count and strength, twist thedrafted strand to form yarn. 6.3.3 Winding: Wind the twisted to bobbin. 6.3.4 Spin: Spinning yarn 6.3.5 Otherfunctionlike: Creeling, Building, Doffing.
  47. 47. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 37 6.4 Parts of Spinnings Ringe Machine:  Thread guide  Spindle  Ring  Flange  Traveler  Apron  Rubber cot  Break draft  Lappet  Ballon control ring  Separator  Ring cop  Main motor  Timing belt  Fine wheel  Twist wheel  Lifter box  Steel tap  Spindle tap 6.4.1 Threadguide: It is a yarn guide made by bending a wire named snail wire. Snail wire may be different in types like p-shaped wire Functions: 1. Its main function is to guide the yarn thus maintain the security of the yarn. 2. It prevents yarn collision with adjacent yarns. 3. It surface should be smooth to prevent rubbing of yarn. Rubbing creates yarn hairiness. 6.4.2 Spindle: The spindle is the main part of a ring frame which helps in twisting, winding simultaneously. Sometimes, spindle referred as ‘heart of spinning’. It hold the bobbin, somewhat loosely but tight enough to prevent slippage. Figure6.4 Parts ofSpinnings Ringe Machine
  48. 48. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 38 Figure 6.4.2 Spindle Functions of spindle: 1. Twisting and winding is performed by spindle. 2. It holds the bobbin. 3. The capacity of ring frame is mainly determine by the number of spindle. Different parts of spindle: The parts of spindle are given below:-  Spindle blade  Wharve  Bolster  Lock  Bearing  Bolster cage The last three parts help the spindle to fix at the right place and work properly. 6.4.3 Ring: The ring are made of low carbon steel i.e. soft steel or ceramic in the form of a bar which modeled into ring shaped either by bending and welding or by pressing by means of dies and then the stock is given the desired projection term as ring flange. Function: There are some important functions of ring. These are given below:- 1. Ring guides the circular run of the traveler. 2. It also helps in twisting by means of running of the traveler. 3. It also acts as a track of traveler. Feature of a goodring:
  49. 49. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 39  Exact roundness.  Best quality raw material.  Good, but not too high, surface smoothness.  An even surface.  Good, even surface hardness, higher than that of the traveller.  Long operating life.  Correct relationship between ring and bobbin tube diameters.  Perfectly horizontal position.  It should be placed exactly centered relative to the spindle. Figure 6.4.3 Ring Classificationofring: A) According to origin or element: - i. Metallic ring, ii. Ceramic ring B) According to number of flange: - i. Single flange ring, ii. Double flange ring Relation between bobbin dia and Ring dia: B= 0.39R Where B= Bear bobbin dia and R= Ring dia. 6.4.4 Flange: The path of traveler on the ring is called flange. It may be single or double. Flange width: The term flange width express the difference the outer diameter and inner diameter of a ring. Flange width is expressed in flange no. Flange width= (Flange no. + 3)/32 inch Table 1 Flange no. Flange width (mm) 1 3.2 1.5 3.6 2 4 6.4.5 Traveler:
  50. 50. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 40 Traveler is the most tinny and simple mechanical element in ring frame which carries the most important function like simultaneous twisting, winding, thread guide etc. Function of traveller: Traveler does some important in ring frame. These are mentioned below:- 1. Twisting on the drafted strand of fiber. 2. Winding of the yarn on the bobbin. 3. Maintain winding tension of the yarn by the frictional resistance between the ring and the traveler. 4. It acts as a guide for yarn on the way to be wound on the bobbin. Feature of a traveller:  Generate less heat.  Dissipate heat fastly.  Have sufficient elasticity for easy insertion and to retain its original shape after insertion.  Friction between ring and traveller should be minimal.  It should have excellent wear resistance for longer life.  Hardness of the traveller should be less than the ring. Figure 6.4.5 Traveler Traveler speedand its effects: Traveller does not have a drive of its own. It drags along behind the spindle. Since the spindle rotates at a high speed, a high contact pressure is generated between the ring and traveler during winding, mainly due to centrifugal force. The pressure introduces strong frictional forces which in turn lead to significant generation of heat. It is the important problem of ring/traveler. The front roller delivers a certain length of yarn. That’s why length wound up must corresponds to the difference in peripheral speed of traveler and spindle. The speed difference is due to lagging of the traveler relative to the spindle.
  51. 51. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 41 Parts of traveller: There are three parts of a traveller. They are given below:-  Bow  Horn  Flange Types of traveller: Travelers can be classified into following two ways:- A) According to shape:  C – traveller  Elliptical traveller B) According to the X-section of wire:  Round traveller  Flat traveller  Semi-circular traveller Force acting on traveler: 1. Traveller weight 2. Frictional force between ring and traveler 3. Centrifugal force 4. Balloon tension 5. Winding tension Factors considered for selectionof a traveler: 1. Yarn count: Higher the yarn count, lower will be the traveler weight. 2. Spindle Speed:If the spindle speed is high, then the yarn tension will be high. So lighter traveler should be used to minimize tension. 3. Ring dia: For same spindle speed and count, with the increase of ring diameter yarn tension as well as frictional area increases. So traveler should be lighter. 4. Empty bobbin dia: When empty bobbin dia decreases, winding angle decreases resulting a higher yarn tension. So a light traveler should be used. 5. Lift of bobbin: If the lift of bobbin increases yarn tension will be higher. So traveler weight should be less. 6. Cross sectionoftraveler: We know, if frictional area increases, lighter traveler should
  52. 52. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 42 be light.  For flat frictional area increases, traveler weight decreases.  For semicircular, frictional area decreases, traveler weight increases.  For circular, frictional area decreases, traveler weight increases. 6.4.6 Rubbercot: Rubber Apron is made of synthetic rubber material, with excellent wear-resistance/oil- resistance/ageing-resistance and smooth surface. In addition, it is of good stability, flexibility & wide application. It is used in drafting system of ring frame and some other modern drafting system in spinning machine. It contains cradle for guiding its direction of length. Figure 6.4.7 Rubber cot 6.4.7 Rubbercot: It is one type of synthetic rubber material which is used in top rollers of ring frame drafting system. The rubber cots also used on drawing frames, combing machines & spinning frames. Its hardness can be varied. The hardness of rubber cots is expressed by degree. Generally harder cots are used in the back rollers and softer rollers are used in front rollers. Hardness ranges are given below:  Soft: 60° to 70° Shore  Medium: 70° to 90° shore  Hard: above 90° shore 80° to 85° shore are mostly used at the back roller and 63° to 65° shore at front roller.
  53. 53. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 43 Figure 6.4.7 Rubber cot 6.4.8 Breakdraft: Total draft of a ring frame is limited. Since the main draft should not exceed its limit, an additional draft is implied in the back zone (between back and middle roller). This draft facilitates the main draft and known as break draft. Normally twisted roving and total drafts up to 40: break draft should be 1.1-1.4 strongly twisted roving: break draft should be 1.3-1.5 When total draft exceeds 40, break draft: 1.4-2. 6.4.9 Lappet: Lappet consists of thread guide and an arm. This thread guide lead the yarn centrally over the spindle axis and arm fix at lappet rail. 6.4.10Balloncontrol ring: Ballon control ring is a ring, which control or reduces the diameter of yarn ballon at middle position. Actually it divided the ballon into two sub-ballons. Normally yarn ballon is formed during twisting and winding of yarn at ring spinning machine. 6.4.11 Separator: Separator is an aluminum or plastic plate, which is placed between the individual spindle to prevent the hurled of broken thread to neighboring yarn making ballon. 6.4.12 Ringcop: Yarn is wound around ring cop by cop building mechanism. There is approximately 100-200 gm. yarn present in every ring cop. Technical data:  Spindle per machine = 480 -1016  Spindle speed = 12,000 – 20, 000 rpm  Draft = 15- 45  Yarn count = 1- 120 Ne
  54. 54. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 44  Production (machine/hr) = 22-30 kg  Ring cop weight = 180 – 250gm 6.4.13 Mainmotor: The main motor operates the main shaft with help endless belt and main shaft operate overall machine. 6.4.14 Timingbelt Timing belt transfer rotation from main shaft to timing belt pulley and timing belt pulley operate twist gear, twist wheel, draft set 6.4.15 Twistwheel: Twist wheel operate front ruler with high rpm 6.4.16 Finewheel: Draft set operate Fine wheel and fine wheel run the back and middle ruler gear 6.4.17 Lifterbox: Lifter box operate heart cane that helps in moving of ring rail up and down 6.4.18 Steel tap: Used to up and down lappet bar 6.4.19 Spindletap: It transfer rotation from pulley of main shaft to spindle 6.5 Some important information: Usually used ring diameter: 33, 36, 38, 40, 42, 45 mm Ring cup diameter: Empty bobbin dia. = 2:1 or 2.5:1 bobbin length = 5 x Ring Diameter Bobbin lift = Bobbin length – 20mm
  55. 55. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 45 6.6 Specifications of Spinnings Ringe Machine: Product Category Yarn Machine Category Ring Spinning Product Name Ring frame RY-5 Japan, china ring 1520 Product Model 92 model, 2005 model Origin China/Japan Power 15kw Temperature Normal Production Capacity 1500 Set/Sets per Month Distance Of Spindle 280mm . 6.7 Advantage of Ring Spinning System:  Any type of material (fiber) can be spun  Wide range of count can be processed  It delivers a yarn with optimum characteristics.  Idealized twisting system  It is uncomplicated and easy to operate  Higher yarn strength can be achieved 6.8 Disadvantage of Ring Spinning Machine:  Production rate is low  Due to the high speed of the traveller, it damages the fibers.  Energy cost is very very high.  This machine works as more heat generates.  In ring spinning machine twisting and winding are done simultaneously. That’s why the power consumption is higher.
  56. 56. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 46 6.9 Function of ring frame/ring spinning: 1. Draft the roving until the required fineness is achieved 2. Twist the drafted strand to form yarn of required count and strength 3. Winding the twisted yarn on to the bobbin for suitable storage, transportation and further processing. 6.10 Why actual production always less then calculated production: Reasons are: i. Electrical and mechanical problem ii. Creeling problem iii. Roving breakage iv. Doffing problem v. Piecing problem vi. Power failure vii. Worker negligence etc. 7. AUTO CONE Auto cone is a modern yarn winding machine. It is use to prepare bigger package from ring bobbin. It is just not only has a winding machined, there also some extra specification of this machine. Figure 7. AUTO CONE
  57. 57. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 47 7.1 Objective of auto cone  Extraction of all disturbing faults such as short, long, thin and thick etc.  Splicing/ knotting  Waxing of the yarn  Packaging formation 7.2 Features of auto cone winding • Auto splice without knot. • Automatically remove yarn fault. • Make bigger package in minimum coast • Waxing devise • Pneumatic disc type tensioner • Electronic yarn clearer • Reserve ring bobbin 7.3 Parts of AUTOCONER Machine • cradle • drum • magazine • tension assembly • yarn clearer • waste suction pipe • bobbin plate • wax motor • PLC21 • wax bush • Suction arm/mouth • retie pipe • splicer • dust removal unit • traveling clearer • ball cone • bobbin tool • cone • u-sensor • cleaning action • magnetic coil • air damper • splice meter
  58. 58. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 48 7.3.1 CRADLE: Its function to provide setting to cone having package holders, it lies on upper part of machine on drum. Figure 7.3.1 CRADLE 7.3.2 Drum: It a polished surface metallic drum slightly cone type .It has cut marks or grooves cut in to it at its surface to help the cross winding of packages. Figure 7.3.2 Drum 7.3.3 Magazine: Magazine is the main component of the auto cone machine its function is to hold the cops for winding its capacity lies up to 9 cops. Figure 7.3.3 Magazine
  59. 59. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 49 7.3.4 Tensionassembly: Tension assembly provides sufficient tension to the yarn during unwinding from cope to winding on to cones. Figure 7.3.4 Tension assembly 7.3.5 Yarn clearer(loepfe/nozel/prezium/quantum): Its function is to removes the faults such as thin and thick places, neps, hairiness according to the set value. 7.3.6 Waste suctionpipe: During yarn cutting and splicing it sucks the waste yarn. 7.3.7 Bobbin plate: The function of plate is to rotate the bobbins one by one. 7.3.8 Bobbin holder: It is a disk type wheel, its functions is to hold the filled bobbins for unwinding process. Figure 7.3.8 Bobbin holder
  60. 60. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 50 7.3.9 Wax motor: Its function is to run wax bush continuously. 7.3.10 PLC21: It is used to check the length of thread winded on cone Figure 7.3.10 PLC21 7.3.11 Wax bush: To provide smooth surface to yarn wax is applied especially to the yarn intended for knitting, the function of wax bush is to apply wax to yarn to make its hairs sticky. 7.3.12 Suction mouth: Whenever yarn breaks during winding the package move in opposite direction with slow speed during that time it sucks the broken yarn end from the package and take it for splicing. Figure 7.3.12 Suction mouth
  61. 61. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 51 7.3.13 Retie pipe: It takes the yarn end from bobbin toward splicing mechanism. Figure 7.3.13 Retie pipe 7.3.14 Splicer (supply box): The splicing mechanism performs the knot free joining of the two yarn ends after yarn breakage. Now a days air splicing is used. Figure 7.3.14 Splicer (supply box) 7.3.15 Dust removal unit: It collects the dust and fiber fly. 7.3.16 Traveling cleaner: It moves from one end to another end of machine to remove and suck the dusts, fly and other contaminant particles and keeps winding unit clean. 7.3.17 Ball cone: It has a sensor that detects the thread and move downward until the thread is finished. When the bobbin get empty it is replaced by another filled bobbin.
  62. 62. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 52 Figure 7.3.17 Ball cone: 7.3.18 Bobbin tool: The bobbin tool makes the place for drafting of bobbin from the magazine 7.3.19 Cone: It is winded thread on taper cone Figure 7.3.19 Cone 7.3.20 U-sensor: If bobbin is not present in bobbin tool then it is draft the bobbin from magazine by detection 7.3.21 Cleaning action: It is used to remove dust from bobbin Figure 7.3.21 Cleaning action 7.3.22 Magnetic coils:
  63. 63. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 53 It removes the empty bobbin from the bobbin tool and load the filled bobbin 7.3.23 Air damper: It operate damper 7.3.24 Splice meter It is used to check the strength of yarn and joint /splice .the strength of yarn is always greater than splicer. Figure 7.3.24 Splice meter To find percentage of strength we use the following formulae %strength= splice strength/ yarn strengthX100 Let splice strength= 340, yarn strength= 380 % strength=340/380X100=89.47% then it is undefective. When it is smaller than 89% then it will be defective. Table 2 Types of yarn Maximum strength 6-CDW (carded wire) 7-CDW (carded wire) 8-CDW (carded wire) 12-CDW (carded wire) 85% 12-soft 85% 16-CDW (carded wire) 90%
  64. 64. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 54 16-slub 90% 20-CDW (carded wire) 90% 21-CDW (carded wire) 90% 30-CDW (carded wire) 90% 30-CPT ( compact) 90% 7.4 Working principle / Function of auto cone machine • Making Cone package from cops. • Remove yarn fault (Thick & thin place, naps, foreign materials etc.) • Remove knot of yarn by auto splicing. • To wax the materials • Minimize yarn imperfections • To wax yarn • Improve yarn quality • Give suitable shape of cone package • Make uniform yarn • Achieve higher production and less power consumption 7.5 Types of winding There are two types of winding 1) Spindle drive: Where the spindle upon which the package is placed is driven directly. (a) Constant speed winder (b) Variable speed winder 2) Friction drive: Where the spindle upon which the package is placed is free to rotate and package is driven through friction by contact with a driven drum 8. PACKING ROOM Cone formed in auto cone are then transfer to packing room where it is stored and gave required weight and moisture according to requirement of market. After that 24 cones are packed separately in plastic bags and then it is placed in yarn warehouse for supply.
  65. 65. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 55 8.1 Thick yarn with count 6 to 16 Thick yarn coming from auto cone initially having weight 1880-1910 gm with 6% moisture is placed in packing room for 5-6 hours to increase its moisture level up to 7.5 % and weight up to 1920 grams. The temperature at packing room during moisturization of cone is 90 degree Fahrenheit. This process is accomplished by normal water. The water is sprayed on cone through fan air pressure. After that it is transfer to XORELLA machine. In this machine the yarn get moisture up to 16% and gain weight of 1950 grams. The cones are then placed in open atmosphere for one hour, the weight decreases up to 1940 gram and moisture level decrease from 16% to 9%. It is not directly packed in bag when dispatch from XORELLA to avoid fungus. All this process is done for requirement of market. The required weight and moisture of bag should be 100 lbs and 7.7% respectively 8.2 Thin yarn Thin yarn with count 30CPT, 30CDW and 21 CDW is directly placed in XORELLA machine because the weight of thin yarn cone is comparatively high from thick yarn cone 8.3 Faults in cone Some cone coming from auto cone contain faults which is given below  Cross  Extra yarn  Spotted cone  High weight  Low weight  Without tail  Ribbon  Cut cone Cone with faults given above are not packed for market supply. These cones are transfer back for correction. 8.4 XORELLA machine XORELLA is specialized in the design and manufacturing of steam setting and conditioning equipment for yarns and fabrics. The latest technology combines sustainable ecology through lowest energy and water consumption, with the unique indirect finishing treatment to meet lowest process cost and highest quality requirements.
  66. 66. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 56 XORELLA have vacuum system and heat is achieved through steam that comes from boiler of power house. 8.4.1 Objective  To increase strength  To increase weight  To increase moisture level 8.4.2 Majorparts 8.4.2.1 Inletvalve: Steam inters through inlet valve in container 8.4.2.2 Outlet valve: The condensed steam changed into water leave container through outlet valve 8.4.2.3 Container: The process is achieved in container. Container contains tubes through which steam is passed. The water enters from eco tank into container through pipe, is changed into vapors by heat of steam. 8.4.2.4 Heaterrode: The capacity of heater rode is 25 Ampere. It also used for heating of water in container when steam is not available 8.4.2.5 Vacuumpump: They are two pumps used for generating vacuum in container 8.4.2.6R-O plant: R-O plant provide filter water for process to avoid corrosion and other defects 8.4.2.7 Water levelgauge It indicate the water level in tank 8.5 Procedure  The trolley contain cones is placed in container and door is closed  Vacuum is generated by vacuum pump  Water is supply via eco tank  Heating of water is done through steam  Fresh air is supplied  The upper steps is revised for second cycle  At last the cones are discharged from container Figure 8.4 XORELLA
  67. 67. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 57 9. General department 9.1Air conditioning unit 9.1.1ABSTRACT: In our everyday lives the humidity of the air around us very rarely merits discussion unless we are relaxing in a sauna or holidaying near the equator. However, there are not many occasions where humidity is more of an issue than during the processing of textiles. Get it wrong and it can stop production, damage machinery and harm staff. Get it right and you can maximise product weights, improve quality and increase machine speeds. Air humidity is measured as “relative humidity”. It is defined as the amount of water in a sample of air compared to the maximum amount of water the air can hold at the same specific temperature. It’s expressed in a form of 0 to 100%. Air conditioning in spinning offiber has many benefit, that enhance profitability of process & product. Properties like dimensions, tensile strength, elastic recovery, electrical resistance, rigidity etc. of all textile fiber whether natural or synthetic are influenced by moisture regain, which controlled by conditioning of air in mill. There are not many occasions where humidity is more of an issue than during the processing of textile. Get it wrong and it can stop productions, damage machinery and harm staff. Get it right and you can maximize product weights, improve quality and increase machine speeds. The automatic air conditioning system used today is user friendly as well as efficient. Due to this proper and unique control on process without any interruption of humans. Therefore newly developing mill gives prominence to automatic air conditioning plant. Last few years many conditioning companies developing new technologies and system for textile industries. 9.2INTRODUCTION: Spinning of yarn from cotton and then weaving or knitting cloth from the yarn is known to mankind millennium. It is probably one of the first crafts developed as men’s thought of civilization, the ancient learnt that if water is sprayed on the floor in hot days or if we get wet cloth is kept over yarn , working is easier because of less yarn breakages. This was state of affairs till 200 years back, but as industrial revolution takes place mass production was aimed, different methods were developed to provide moisture to material to the material in process. As the machine heat added it create problem to RH%. In olden days people are using water cans and more number of windows which may not suitable for high speed.
  68. 68. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 58 Another factor is human comfort; if atmospheric condition in mill is comfortable to worker then it is easy to get maximum efficiency from worker. 9.3NEED OF RH% CONTROL IN SPINNING: Correct ambient conditions are essential to prevent degradation of textile material during a series of operation right from beating in blow room to weaving. Yarn should have requisite properties so that the final product retains its basic shape, size & strength. 9.3.1(When Humidityis High) Fiber tends to stick and lead to formation of laps on rolls which disrupt production process. Removal of laps is not only a manual and time consuming process, but result in damage of machine part, especially the rubber material (apron, top roller etc.). 9.3.2(When HumidityIsLow) Fiber become brittle and store electric charges generated because of friction between the fiber during their spinning process, which affect fiber properties and machine too. In modern spinning machine designed with high speed which increase in temperature of mill and affect process. Whereas , modern machine has electronic control panel which requires specific temperature. Textile machinery generally are made of steel and aluminum which shows expansion during process with different rate which generate thermal and mechanical stress in machines. Hence along with maintenance of stable RH% condition, recommended for textile and also to Figure 9.2Air conditioned spinning mill
  69. 69. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 59 maintain the temperature level within range. 9.4GENERAL REASONS FOR RH% AND TEMPERATURE CONTROL:- 1. Dry air causes low regain, yarn with low moisture content are weaker thinner, more brittle & less elastic and prone to generate static charge. 2. Material at optimum regain has controlled properties, lower imperfections, more uniform yarn. 3. Higher humidity reduces static problems and machine can run at higher speed. 4. Textile weight are standardized at 60% RH and 20degree C , low humidity causes lower material weight and less profit. 5. Humidification reduces fly and micro dust, giving a healthier and more comfortable working environment Figure: General recommendations of RH% for spinning figure: General recommendations of temperatures for spinning
  70. 70. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 60 9.5Main section of air condition system 9.5.1Showersystem The system designed to increase moisture level in air taken from atmosphere via supply fan. It senses the moisture level in mill and according to that it operates automatically. The water system operated by motor of 28 to 30 ampere. The suction pipe of motor is 5 inch and delivery pipe dia is 4inch.water is first filter by water filter rotary. 9.5.2Supplyairfan It supplies the moisturized air to mill through duct line. Each duct line has 25 refusal fitted such that it spread the air in mill uniformly. Each duct line have one supply air fane 9.5.3Returnair fan The return air fan suck the hot air from mill through grills of trench line system in ground. One of trench line is called nemafil trench line which is connected to the nemafil of spinning machine. The hot air goes through trech line is then passed from air filter rotary which remove the waste cotton from hot air. The hot air is then release in open atmosphere in summer. In winter it is recycled to maintain the temperature inside the mill. 9.6Conclusion:- There are many different issued involved with humidification of textile plant and as above described in discussions, getting it wrong can be an expensive mistake. So to control process, production, quality, comfort conditioning of air is necessary, even though humidification plant consumes 15% of energy of total spinning plant. That 15% cost can be overcome by improving quality and production of yarn. In proper conditioning, it is to work and control the production. As above mentioned condition of RH% and temperatures for that specific process gives good efficiency and less machine maintenance. 10. Electric unit of mill 10.1Accumulating the power consumption data in spinning mills In order to obtain the necessary information about energy consumption of a specific spinning mill, one which is able to spin every kind of staple fiber (i.e. cotton, linen, polyester, viscose) in a wide count range using both ring and open-end systems were chosen. This spinning mill included not only machines used for manufacturing (blowing room, carding, combing, drawing, roving, spinning, winding), but also included 5 air conditioning systems, 2 compressors and 887 lamps for illumination. Besides this, the chosen spinning mill used only electrical energy. 10.2Energy consumption on various machines
  71. 71. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 61 The unit power needed for corresponding machines in production line and power for the air conditioning system, compressors and lamps can be seen in Table. Installed power is a power needed for each equipment if there is no energy loss; the actual power was calculated taking into consideration energy loss or energy efficiency. The total installed and actual power needed for each equipment given in the table was obtained by multiplying the number of machines with the unit power required. Department wise load/electricalconsumption, Figure 10(a) Department wise load/electrical consumption
  72. 72. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 62 Schematic diagram of unit-A/HT &LT PanelDiagram, Figure 10(b) Schematic diagram of unit-A/HT &LT Panel Diagram,
  73. 73. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 63 Schematic diagram of unit-B/HT &LT PanelDiagram, Figure 10(c) Schematic diagram of unit-B/HT &LT Panel Diagram,
  74. 74. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 64 The blow room contains the following machines, Figure 10(d) the blow room SR. # Motor Name Rated KW Rated Current(A) Running Current(A) RPM Ball Bearing (Front) Ball Bearing (Back) Overhauling Date Remarks 1 Beater 01 (L) 4 7.8 5 2950 Nill Nill 22/1/15 2 Beater 02 ( R ) 4 7.8 4.8 2900 3 Detacher Lifting Drive 0.55 0 1 4 Swivelling Drive 0.37 1.2 1.2 1380 5 Truck Drive 0.75 1.6 1.6 6 Drive Suppporting Roll 0.55 1.7 1 7 Servo Motor for Beater 0.75 1.9 1.6 8 Cover Belt Drive 0.75 1.9 1 TV Fan 1 ventaltor fan 9 18 5.5 1 Ventilation Fan 7.5 11.4 10.4 2850 6208 Nill 14/5/14 2 Dust Cage 1.1 1.7 1.6 970 Nill Nill 14/5/14 1 Pin cylinder 7.5 17 13.7 1415 Nill Nill 22/1/15 2 Air lock roller 0.25 0.7 0.7 3 Ventilator fan 1 2.2 5.4 1425 4 Ventilator fan 2 4 8.6 5.8 1420 Nill Nill 27/1/15 5 Ventilator fan 3 2.2 5.4 3.6 1 Material transport fan 4 7.8 5.8 2 Beater -01 4 7.8 8.5 2900 Nill Nill 23/1/15 3 Delivery roller-1 0.55 1.4 0.7 1410 4 Beater -02 5.5 9.8 8.2 947 Nill Nill 23/1/15 5 Delivery roller-2 0.55 1.4 0.6 1410 Nill T.V fan 1 T.V fan motor 4 7.8 2890 Nill 6205 26/1/15 1 Dust cage 1.1 2.85 2.5 915 6205 6004 28/1/15 2 Condenser fan 5.5 10.4 7.5 2925 6208 Nill 28/1/15 3 Opening roller drive 2.2 5.4 3.8 4 Feed m/c 1 0.4 1.4 0.9 5 Feed m/c 2 1.1 2.2 1.8 6 Roller drive 1 4 8.6 1435 Nill 6205 29/1/15 7 Roller drive 2 3.8 8 Nill Nill 29/1/15 8 Roller drive 3 3.8 8 Loptex 1 1 Fan motor 2.2 4.6 2.4 2880 Loptex 2 1 Fan motor 2.2 4.6 2.5 2880 1 Stock feed fan 4 7.8 6.4 2 Fan stock suction 5.5 11.3 5.8 6308 6205 28/12/13 3 Dust Suction 0.48 1.9 0.7 4 Distribution to card 0.48 1.7 0.8 5 Ventilator fan 6.5 T.V fan 1 T.V fan motor 3.7 1 Condenser fan 5.5 10.7 9.2 2950 2 Dust cage 1.1 2.6 1.3 970 Nill nill 6/12/2014 3 Feed motor 0.37 1380 Nill Nill 8/12/2014 4 Beater motor 7.5 15.5 12.4 1500 Nill TV fan 1 TV fan motor 6.5 13.6 8.6 3195 1 Delivery rollers drive 0.3 1.5 0.8 2 Opening rollers 9 17.8 15.2 Nill Nill 21/1/15 3 Suction drive tray 0.48 1 Delivery rollers drive 0.37 2.1 Nill Nill 12/10/2015 2 1st roller motor 4 8.6 3 2nd roller motor 3.8 2 Nill Nill 11/10/2014 4 3rd roller motor 3.8 8.3 SP-FPU 1 Dust fan motor 2.2 4.6 1 Fan stock suction 5.5 11.5 9.5 3000 2 Dust exhaust fan 4 7.8 4.3 3000 3 Fan stock feed 4 7.8 6.2 1500 4 Flap control 0.04 0.2 0.2 1500 5 Distributor 0.48 1.7 0.8 2860 1 Main motor 30 Nill Nill 21/7/14 2 Humidity fan-01 0.75 0.4 18/11/14 New motor 3 Humidity fan-02 0.75 0.4 18/11/14 New motor BALE PRESS Department BLOW ROOM MAIN LINE Blendo-mate BR-COU BLOW ROOM LINE # 1 B11 MPM-10 CL-C3 DX BLOW ROOM LINE # 2 CL-P MX-I10 CL-C3 SP-DX
  75. 75. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 65 Mills tubes lights status, Figure10 (e) Mills tubes lights status,
  76. 76. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 66 11. Laboratory 11.1Introduction Quality management in the textile laboratory is of certain importance to spinning mill because the production faults can be identified and eliminated with the test results. A question is often asked these days as to how often a machine has to be monitored and which machine must be monitored most carefully. It can be said with 100% certainty that a part in the spinning preparation is considerably more serious than a defective cylinder on an individual ring spinning position. The crucial machine in spinning mill with regard to fiber and yarn neps and is the card the saying the card is the heart of spinning mill it is not said without reason the raw material selection play an equally important role but this report cover only the spinning process in order to find production faults. 11.2Objects: 1. To know about different types of machine used in spinning lab. 2. To know about the specification of different types of textile testing machine. 3. To know about their function. 4. To know about the special purpose of different machine. 5. To know about the machines, which are necessary to develop a good quality control lab (Spg) 11.3Quality assurance testing equipments in DELTA spinning mill: Serial No. Machine name Origin Testing material 01 USTER HVI SPECTRUM SWITZERLAND FIBRE 02 USTER AFIS PRO SWITZERLAND SLIVER TO ROVING 03 USTER TESTER- 5 SWITZERLAND SLIVER TO ROVING 04 USTER TENSOJET-4 SWITZERLAND YARN 05 ZEIGLE LEA STRENGTH TESTER GERMANY YARN 06 ZEIGLE WRAP REEL(L232) GERMANY YARN 07 ZEIGLE WRAP GERMANY SIVER TO
  77. 77. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 67 BLOCK(L212) ROVING 6. 11.4Testing machines in lab 1. Raping drum 2. Count Lee machine 3. Lee strength machine 4. USTER TESTER 5 5. HVI 1000 6. USTER AFIS PRO 2 7. USTER ZWENGLE TWIST TESTER 5 11.5 Rapping drum This machine is used to check the grain quantity in sliver coming from card finisher and breaker. It is also used to check the hanks roving of simplex machine 11.5.1pecificationofZeiglewrapblock: Machine no 07 Machine Name Wrap block Brand Name Zweigle Origin Germany Model L-202 Figure: 11.5 Wrap block
  78. 78. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 68 11.5.2Function: Use to measure the hank or count of preparatory process such as sliver, roving. 11.5.3Description: It is generally made of steel with a reel. The circumference of the reel is 36 inch and determines the length and weight by balance. finally measure the weight/unit length.  Length for sliver-6 yards  Length for roving-30 yards 11.6 Count Lee machine It is used to find count of yarn. Generally 120 yard of lee is formed and weighted. 11.6.1 SpecificationofZeiglewrapreel: Machine no 06 Machine Name Wrap reel Brand Name Zweigle Origin Germany Model L-232 Figure: 11.6.1 Wrap reel 11.6.2Function: The main function of this machine is to prepare a lee for yarn count test
  79. 79. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 69 11.6.3Description: It is generally made of steel with a reel. The circumference of the reel is 54 inch and measure 120 yds of yarn then determines the yarn count. 11.7 Lee strength machine It is used to check the strength of yarn and sliver 11.7.1specification Machine no 05 Machine Name Yarn Strength Tester(Lea) Brand Name Zweigle Origin Germany Model L-427 Figure: 11.7 Yarn Strength Tester (Lea) 11.7.2Function: This machine is mainly used for measuring yarn strength.
  80. 80. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 70 11.7.3Description: First take a lee from the wrap reel machine and clamped in this machine, then run the machine according to set program. The gap between two clamp is increased and after sometime breaks the lee. At which load the lee is broke indicate in the display, it is shown into pound (lb).To find out CSP the load is multiplied with yarn count 11.8 USTER TESTER 5 11.8.1Specification of USTER TESTER 5: Machine no 03 Machine Name USTER® TESTER 5 Company Name USTER TECHNOLOGY AG Origin Switzerland Model S-400 Figure: 11.8 USTER® TESTER 5 11.8.2Functions:  Capacitive measurement of mass variations and imperfections in yarn, roving and sliver of staple fibers.  Automatic check of all measured values, diagrams and spectrograms.  Yarn classification based on the USTER 11.8.3STATISTICS  Measurement of foreign matters.  Collection, evaluation and storage of measurement values.  QualiProfile, graphic presentation of the overall quality.  Filter functions for quick data retrieval and for the preparation of long-term reports.
  81. 81. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 71  Simulation of yarn boards, woven and knitted fabrics.  Editor for customizing report layouts. 11.8.4TypesofsensorsusedinUSTERTESTER5: There are three types of sensors and work separately 1. Sensor-CS (It identifies the thick and thin place, UV% etc.) 2. Sensor-OH (It measure hairiness) 3. Sensor-FM (It measure amount of foreign matter which present in yarn) 4. Figure 11.8.4Types of sensors 11.8.5Differenttestspecification: Sliver test:  Taken sample: 50 to 100 meter  Speed: 25 m/min  Time: 1 minute  Use sensor: CS only  Note: The test result will be accurate if the large sample is taken.
  82. 82. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 72 Figure: Sliver test Roving test:  Test speed: 50 to 100 m/min, 50 m/min maximum used  Time: 1 minute  Use sensor: CS and FM Yarn test Taken sample:  Speed: 400 to 1000 m/min, 400 m/min maximum used  Time: 1 minute  Use sensor: CS, OH and FM
  83. 83. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 73 Figure: Roving test and Yarn test Figure: graph of neps, thick and thin
  84. 84. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 74 In above graph the blue point show the neps and red point show the thin or thick when it below or above the graph respectively. The dot indicates length of 2.5 meter. 11.9 HVI 1000 11.9.1Specificationofmachine:  Machine name-USTER HVI SPECTRUM  Company-Zellweger USTER  Country – USA  Model – M700  Software – USTER HVI 1000 Figure: 11.9 USTER HVI SPECTRUM 11.9.2FunctionsofHVI: The USTER® HVI 1000 measures the most important cotton fiber properties for cotton classing purposes (and high-throughput requirements for spinning mills.) These are length, uniformity, short fiber index, micronaire, maturity index, strength, elongation, color and trash, and moisture content. 11.9.3FeaturesofHVI: The following features are provided with the USTER® HVI 1000: 1Main Equipment:
  85. 85. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 75 Length/Strength, Moisture Content, Micronaire and Color/Trash Instruments. Computer Software: The USTER® HVI 1000 is a menu driven design that allows quick access and selection of testing, setup, calibration, and data management. These features include:  Windows XP operating system with icon-based software  Simple user interface  Error messages for troubleshooting  Network capabilities Computer Hardware: Computer system with 2.8 GHz PC with 512 MB RAM, P&P Sound Card, DVD-R drive, 1.44 MB (3.5- inch) Floppy Disk Drive, 60 GB or better hard drive, and Pentium P4 processor  Keyboard with Integrated Touchpad  17” High Resolution Flat PanelLCD Monitor with Integrated Sound Bar  Balance  Printer  Integrated Bar Code Scanner Barcode Reader (M700)  UPS – Uninterrupted Power Supply device  UV Module  NEP Module Additional features: Safety interlocks to prevent injury from un-authorized entry to the instrument  Relative humidity and temperature probe  Moisture measurement  Easily accessible Lint Waste Box with two separate access doors  Computer System easily removed for service  Configuration can be straight line configuration or “L” configuration  Industrial brushed stainless steel top and work surfaces  Single point adjustable brush pressure  Integrated air enclosure around balance to eliminate influences of air turbulence  Password protected operational software  Complete Operator Manual included 11.9.4LaboratoryTemperature: These specifications are for the ambient conditions referenced below. If the air line will be subjected to temperatures that could promote condensation, a water filter attached to the air line inside the lab is recommended to remove any condensation that may occur. Ambient Conditions:
  86. 86. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 76 According to ISO 139, the following ambient conditions must be maintained in the laboratory in order to get repeatable and comparable test results:  Temperature: 20±2°C; 65 °F to 72 °F  Relative Humidity: 65±2% For consistent test results, fiber samples should be conditioned in the laboratory environment with the above-mentioned ambient conditions for 24 hours. Samples should be laid out openly in the laboratory, and taken out of plastic bags, in order for the cotton to fully condition to the environment. 11.9.5TestparametersofHVI: thereare three modulesinUSTERHVI-  MIC module(MIC and maturity  Length and strength module (Upper Half Mean Length, Uniformity Index, Short Fiber Index, strength, elongation)  Color and trash module (Rd, +b, color grade, trash grade, trash area, trash count, moisture) By the HVI 100% cotton samples in the form of bale or opened and cleaned material (card mat) are measured. 11.9.6PrinciplesoffibertestingusingHVI: Sample preparation: The fibro gram method is preferred while preparing the sample for fiber length estimation. The sample has to be presented to the measuring zone by clamping the fibers at a random catch point. Here the fibrosampler is used. The test specimen obtained using the fibro sampler/comb combination is a beard of fibers with individual fibers projecting to different length from the clamping point. In HVI, the strength testing is also done on the same beard of fibers with individual fibers projecting to different lengths from the clamping point. In HVI, strength testing is also done on the same beard of fibers prepared for length measurement. While using the low volume instrument -fibro stelo for strength measurement, the sampling is done on the separate fiber bundles, of which 15 mm long is prepared after remounting the short fibers by combing. For micronaire testing, a sample of cotton weighing approximately 8.5-11.5 grams is used. For color testing, random mass of fibers sufficient to cover the test window is used for measurement.  Sample weight for MIC measurement-8.5 gm (range 8.5-11.5 gm)  Sample weight for other test- 30-40 gm to cover the test window 11.9.7MeasurementsandCalculations: Micronaire: Micronaire Reading Measuring principle: Measured by relating airflow resistance to the specific surface of fibers. The micronaire module of HVI uses the airflow method to estimate the fineness value of cotton. A sample known weight is compressed in a cylinder to known volume and subjected to an air current at a known pressure. The rate of airflow through this porous plug of fiber is taken to be a measure of the fineness of cotton. The number of fibers in a given weight of cotton will be more in the case of finer fibers than in the case of coarser fibers. If air is blown through these samples, the plug containing finer fibers will be found
  87. 87. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 77 to offer a greater resistance than the plug with coarser fibers. This is due to the fact that the total surface area in the case of the former will be greater than the latter and hence the drag on the air flowing past will be more. This differentiating factor is made use of to indirectly measure the fineness of cotton. The instrument operates as follows. The chamber lid is closed; a piston at the chamber bottom compresses the fiber to a fixed and known volume. A regulated stream of air is then forced through the sample and the pressure drop across the sample is applied to a differential pressure transducer. The transducer outputs an analog signal voltage proportional to the pressure drop. This analogue voltage is applied to an analogue to digital converter, which outputs a digital signal representing the voltage. Cotton with known fineness values is tested and the voltages obtained are used to obtain the calibration curve, which is used for all subsequent testing to display the cotton fineness. The fineness is expressed in the form of a parameter called the micronaire value, which is defined as the weight of one inch of the fiber in micrograms. Maturity of cotton also influences the micronaire value. Micronaire values Fibre grade Lessthan 3.0 Very fine 3.0 to 3.6 Fine 3.7 to 4.7 Medium 4.8 to 5.4 Coarse 5.5 to higher Very coarse Maturity measurement: Maturity Index (Mat) Measuring principle: Calculated using a sophisticated algorithm based on severalHVI™ measurements. Maturity indicates the degree of cell wall thickness within a cotton sample. The HVI SPECTRUM Maturity index correlates very well to the AFIS Maturity Ratio and the reference method of microscopy (cross-sectional analysis). Maturity Index Description Below 0.75 Uncommon 0.75 to 0.85 Immature 0.86 to 0.95 Mature Above 0.95 Very mature
  88. 88. RESHAM TEXTILE INDUSTRY 78 Length: Upper Half Mean Length, Uniformity Index, Short Fiber Index Measuring principle: Measured optically in a tapered fiber beard which is automatically prepared, carded, and brushed. Upper Half Mean Length (Len): The by weight measurement of the Upper Half Mean Length is calculated from the Fibrogram. A fiber beard of randomly clamped fibers is scanned optically across its length and the Fibrogram is drive from it. The Upper Half Mean Length corresponds to the classer’s staple length as well as to the AFIS Upper Quartile length by weight. Please note that a length range is assigned in inches for each length staple or code. The ranges calculated in millimeters do not line up exactly due to the conversion calculation. However, inches or 32nds are mainly used for staple length determination in the international cotton tread and are therefore binding. Fibre length(Inches) UHM (inches) UHM (mm) Code (32nds) <13/16 <0.79 <20.1 13/16 .80-0.85 20.1-21.6 7/8 0.90 – 0.92 22.9-23.4 29 15/16 0.93 – 0.95 23.6 – 24.1 30 31/32 0.96-0.98 24.4 – 24.9 31 1 0.99-1.01 25.1 – 25.8 32 1 1/32 1.02-1.04 25.9 – 26.4 33 1 1/16 1.05-1.07 26.7 – 27.2 34 1 3/32 1.08-1.10 27.3 – 27.9 35 1 1/8 1.11-1.13 28.2 – 28.7 36 1 5/32 1.14-1.17 29.0 – 29.7 37 1 3/16 1.18-1.20 30.0 – 30.5 38

×