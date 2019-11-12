Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Emma Gatewood told he...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian T...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Ben Montgomeryq Pages : 288 pagesq Publisher : Chicago Review Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1613734...
DISCRIPSI Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes ...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book [EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail

2 views

Published on

Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great-grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.”            Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction.            Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers. 

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail

  1. 1. [EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year- old great-grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.” Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction. Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers.
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Ben Montgomeryq Pages : 288 pagesq Publisher : Chicago Review Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1613734999q ISBN-13 : 9781613734995q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than two hundred dollars. The next anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, sixty-seven-year-old great-grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail. By September 1955 she stood atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin, sang “America, the Beautiful,” and proclaimed, “I said I’ll do it, and I’ve done it.” Driven by a painful marriage, Grandma Gatewood not only hiked the trail alone, she was the first person—man or woman—to walk it twice and three times. At age seventy-one, she hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail. Gatewood became a hiking celebrity, and appeared on TV with Groucho Marx and Art Linkletter. The public attention she brought to the trail was unprecedented. Her vocal criticism of the lousy, difficult stretches led to bolstered maintenance, and very likely saved the trail from extinction. Author Ben Montgomery interviewed surviving family members and hikers Gatewood met along the trail, unearthed historic newspaper and magazine articles, and was given full access to Gatewood’s own diaries, trail journals, and correspondence. Grandma Gatewood’s Walk shines a fresh light on one of America’s most celebrated hikers.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book [EXCLUSIVE]Grandma Gatewood's Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×