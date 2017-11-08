Rajput Trails with SOTC Holidays

Rajput Trails Starting @ INR 24,500 Jaipur (2N)→Jodhpur (2N)→Udaipur (2N)
Highlights of the Package • Accommodation on Double Share Basis • Daily Breakfast at all places except on the day of arriv...
Day Wise Itinerary for Rajput Trails
Day 1 • Arrive Jaipur Arrive in Pink City of Jaipur. Transfer to your hotel. Rest of the day is at leisure to explore the ...
Day 2 • Jaipur This morning you will be driven just outside the Jaipur city to visit the Amer fort a former capital of Jai...
Day 3 • Jaipur - Jodhpur (332 kms/7 hrs) Early this morning you will drive to Jodhpur, enroute you will stop to visit the ...
• Jodhpur This morning you will visit Umaid Bhawan Palace & Museum, Majestic Mehrangarh Fort, sprawled across a 125 meter ...
Day 5 Jodhpur – Udaipur ((275 kms/6 – 7 hrs) Drive to Udaipur, a capital of former Princely state of Mewar, enroute stop t...
Day 7 • Udaipur Morning visit the City Palace - the largest palace complex in Rajasthan. Proceed to Jagdish Temple & the M...
Day 8 • Depart Udaipur Departure transfer to Udaipur Airport/ Railway Station Plan your Rajasthan Tour to enjoy the best o...
