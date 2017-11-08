Pulse Of Rajasthan Starting @ INR 23,400 Jaipur (2N)→Ajmer (1N)→Udaipur (2N)
Highlights of the Package • Accommodation on Double Share Basis • Daily Breakfast at all places except on the day of arriv...
Day Wise Itinerary for Pulse Of Rajasthan
Day 1 • Arrive Jaipur Arrive Pink City of Jaipur. Transfer to your hotel. Rest of the day is at leisure to explore the bus...
Day 2 • Jaipur This morning you will be driven just outside the Jaipur city to visit the Amer fort a former capital of Jai...
Day 3 • Jaipur - Ajmer (133 kms/3 hrs) Early this morning you will drive to Ajmer. On arrival check-in at Hotel & Later vi...
• Ajmer – Udaipur ((269 kms/6 – 7 hrs) Drive to Udaipur, a capital of former Princely state of Mewar, enroute stop to visi...
Day 5 Udaipur Morning visit the City Palace - the largest palace complex in Rajasthan, proceed to Jagdish Temple & the Mus...
Day 7 • Depart Udaipur Departure transfer to Udaipur Airport/ Railway Station Plan your Rajasthan Tour to enjoy the best o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pulse of Rajasthan with SOTC Holidays

22 views

Published on

Enjoy your tour with Pulse Of Rajasthan package from SOTC Holidays. For awesome experiences, book your Rajasthan holidays now!

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pulse of Rajasthan with SOTC Holidays

  1. 1. Pulse Of Rajasthan Starting @ INR 23,400 Jaipur (2N)→Ajmer (1N)→Udaipur (2N)
  2. 2. Highlights of the Package • Accommodation on Double Share Basis • Daily Breakfast at all places except on the day of arrival. • All Transfers and Sightseeing by AC Vehicle. AC Indigo (02 – 03 Pax) / AC Innova (04- 06 Pax) / AC Tempo Traveller (06-09 Pax) including Children. • All Toll Taxes, Parking Charges, Driver Allowances.
  3. 3. Day Wise Itinerary for Pulse Of Rajasthan
  4. 4. Day 1 • Arrive Jaipur Arrive Pink City of Jaipur. Transfer to your hotel. Rest of the day is at leisure to explore the bustling colourful local markets of Jaipur on your own or visit Chokidhani on own. Overnight at Jaipur Hotel.
  5. 5. Day 2 • Jaipur This morning you will be driven just outside the Jaipur city to visit the Amer fort a former capital of Jaipur Empire, enjoy an elephant ride / jeep safari (On Own). Enroute to Amber you will stop at the Hawa Mahal. Later you will visit the City palace, walk across to the Jantar Mantar an astronomical observatory built in the 17th century. Rest of the evening is at leisure for shopping and individual activities, overnight at Jaipur Hotel.
  6. 6. Day 3 • Jaipur - Ajmer (133 kms/3 hrs) Early this morning you will drive to Ajmer. On arrival check-in at Hotel & Later visit holy towns of Pushkar - Pushkar lake & Brahma temple & in Ajmer visit the Dargah of Garib Nawaz. Evening is at leisure, Overnight at Ajmer Hotel
  7. 7. • Ajmer – Udaipur ((269 kms/6 – 7 hrs) Drive to Udaipur, a capital of former Princely state of Mewar, enroute stop to visit the world famous Ranakpur Jain Temples, known for its exquisite carvings and 1444 pillar hall. Rest of the day at leisure to explore the Lake city of Udaipur on your own. Overnight at Udaipur Hotel. Day 4
  8. 8. Day 5 Udaipur Morning visit the City Palace - the largest palace complex in Rajasthan, proceed to Jagdish Temple & the Museum, lastly visit the Sahelion Ki Bari or “Garden of the Maids of Honour. In the evening enjoy a boat ride on the picturesque lake Pichola (Subject to water level at the Pichola lake). Overnight at the hotel
  9. 9. Day 7 • Depart Udaipur Departure transfer to Udaipur Airport/ Railway Station Plan your Rajasthan Tour to enjoy the best of the places in Rajasthan. Browse through Rajasthan Tour Packages SOTC’s for amazing offers!

×