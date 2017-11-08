Golden Triangle - 03 Starting @ INR 21,000 Delhi (1N)→Agra (1N)→Jaipur (1N)
Highlights of the Package • Accommodation on Double Share Basis • Daily Breakfast at all places except on the day of arriv...
Day Wise Itinerary for Golden Triangle - 03
Day 1 • Delhi Railway Station / Airport – Hotel Meet & Greet on arrival at Delhi Railway Station / Airport and transfer to...
Day 2 • Delhi Sightseeing After breakfast proceed for full day sightseeing tour of Delhi. Covering Jama Masjid*, Red Fort*...
Day 3 • Delhi – Agra Enroute Mathura Sightseeing (216 Km / 3 ½ hrs) After Breakfast drive to another historical and romant...
Day 4 • Agra - Jaipur (235 Kms / 5 Hrs) This morning, drive to the Pink City of Jaipur, enroute visit Fatehpur Sikri, the ...
• Jaipur Local Sightseeing After breakfast start for full day local sightseeing in Jaipur. Visit Amber Fort & Palace, "Gai...
Day 6 • Hotel – Jaipur Railway Station / Airport After breakfast check out from hotel and transfer to Jaipur Railway Stati...
Golden Triangle - 03 with SOTC Holidays

Visit Delhi, Agra, Jaipur with Golden triangle - 03 package from SOTC Holidays.

  1. 1. Golden Triangle - 03 Starting @ INR 21,000 Delhi (1N)→Agra (1N)→Jaipur (1N)
  2. 2. Highlights of the Package • Accommodation on Double Share Basis • Daily Breakfast at all places except on the day of arrival. • All Transfers and Sightseeing by AC Vehicle. • AC Indigo (02 – 03 Pax) / AC Innova (04- 06 Pax) / AC Tempo Traveller (06-09 Pax) including Children. • All Toll Taxes, Parking Charges, Driver Allowances
  3. 3. Day Wise Itinerary for Golden Triangle - 03
  4. 4. Day 1 • Delhi Railway Station / Airport – Hotel Meet & Greet on arrival at Delhi Railway Station / Airport and transfer to Hotel. On arrival check-in to hotel. Overnight stay at Delhi.
  5. 5. Day 2 • Delhi Sightseeing After breakfast proceed for full day sightseeing tour of Delhi. Covering Jama Masjid*, Red Fort*, Raj Ghat, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple (Bahai), Qutub Minar, Rastrapati Bhawan*, Parliament House*, Jantar Mantar & India Gate. Overnight stay at Delhi. (*Drive Pass)
  6. 6. Day 3 • Delhi – Agra Enroute Mathura Sightseeing (216 Km / 3 ½ hrs) After Breakfast drive to another historical and romantic city - Agra. Enroute visit Mathura. On arrival check-in to your hotel. Overnight stay at Agra.
  7. 7. Day 4 • Agra - Jaipur (235 Kms / 5 Hrs) This morning, drive to the Pink City of Jaipur, enroute visit Fatehpur Sikri, the deserted red sandstone city built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar. Upon arrival at Jaipur check-in at Hotel. Evening free for leisure. Overnight stay at Jaipur.
  8. 8. • Jaipur Local Sightseeing After breakfast start for full day local sightseeing in Jaipur. Visit Amber Fort & Palace, "Gaitore" Cenetophs (Front View), take a photo stop at Jal Mahal, City Palace & Museum, Jantar Mantar (Observatory) & take a photo stop at Hawa Mahal. Evening free for leisure. Overnight stay at Jaipur. Day 5
  Day 6 • Hotel – Jaipur Railway Station / Airport After breakfast check out from hotel and transfer to Jaipur Railway Station / Airport for your onward journey.

