Golden Triangle - 02 with SOTC Holidays

Day Wise Itinerary for Golden Triangle - 02
Day 1 • Arrive Delhi Arrive in Delhi. Transfer to your hotel. Afternoon proceed on a sightseeing tour of Delhi, covering Q...
Day 2 • Delhi - Agra (216 Kms / 3-4 Hrs) Today drive to the Mughal city of Agra. Upon arrival, check-in to your hotel. Aft...
Day 3 • Agra - Jaipur (235 Kms / 5 Hrs) This morning, drive to the Pink City of Jaipur, enroute visit Fatehpur Sikri, the ...
• Jaipur This morning make an ascent to the 16th century Amber Fort riding on the back of an elephant or jeep (On Own Cost...
Day 5 • Depart Jaipur Transfer to airport / railway station or transfer by road to Jaipur for your journey back home. Plan...
  1. 1. Golden Triangle - 02 Starting @ INR 19,000 Delhi (1N)→Agra (1N)→Jaipur (1N)
  2. 2. Highlights of the Package • Accommodation on Double Share Basis • Daily Breakfast at all places except on the day of arrival. • All Transfers and Sightseeing by AC Vehicle. • AC Indigo (02 – 03 Pax) / AC Innova (04- 06 Pax) / AC Tempo Traveller (06-09 Pax) including Children. • All Toll Taxes, Parking Charges, Driver Allowances.
  3. 3. Day Wise Itinerary for Golden Triangle - 02
  4. 4. Day 1 • Arrive Delhi Arrive in Delhi. Transfer to your hotel. Afternoon proceed on a sightseeing tour of Delhi, covering Qutub Minar - the tallest stone tower in India, and drive past the imposing India Gate and the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later visit the Raj Ghat and drive past the Red Fort and Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. Evening is at leisure. You may optionally visit the Red Fort for the sound and light show. Overnight stay at hotel. Note: Red Fort is closed on Mondays & Jama Masjid closed on Fridays.
  5. 5. Day 2 • Delhi - Agra (216 Kms / 3-4 Hrs) Today drive to the Mughal city of Agra. Upon arrival, check-in to your hotel. Afternoon visit to the Agra Fort, built by the great Emperor Akbar, and the Taj Mahal, built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. Evening is at leisure for shopping and individual activities. Overnight stay at hotel. Note: The Taj Mahal is closed on Fridays.
  6. 6. Day 3 • Agra - Jaipur (235 Kms / 5 Hrs) This morning, drive to the Pink City of Jaipur, enroute visit Fatehpur Sikri, the deserted red sandstone city built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar. Upon arrival at Jaipur check-in at Hotel. Evening free for leisure. Overnight stay at Jaipur.
  7. 7. • Jaipur This morning make an ascent to the 16th century Amber Fort riding on the back of an elephant or jeep (On Own Cost). Drive past the Hawa Mahal, the “Palace of Winds”. In the afternoon, you will visit the city palace and museum, walk to the adjacent Jantar Mantar, an ancient astronomical observatory. Rest of the evening is at your leisure or you may optionally visit Chokidhani (On Direct payment basis for vehicle & entry both). Overnight stay at hotel Day 4
  Day 5 • Depart Jaipur Transfer to airport / railway station or transfer by road to Jaipur for your journey back home.

