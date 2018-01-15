materi Laporan anggaran

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAPORAN ANGGARAN (BUDGET REPORT ) PENGERTIAN : LAPORAN YG SISTEMATIS DAN TERPERINCI TENTANG REALISASI PELAKSANAAN ANGGARAN...
KEGUNAAN LAPORAN ANGGARAN SETIAP LAPORAN YANG DISUSUN AKAN BERGUNA BAGI MANAJEMEN UNTUK MENYUSUN KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT (...
FORMAT LAPORAN ANGGARAN 1. PERBANDINGAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI DALAM BAGIAN INI DATA YANG MENYANGKUT ANGGARAN DAN REA...
2. ANALISIS SELISIH PADA BAGIAN INI SETIAP PERBEDAAN/SELISIH YANG TERJADI AKAN DIIDENTIFIKASI, DICARI SEBABNYA YANG KEMUDI...
• KEMUNGKINAN PERTAMA : ADA SELISIH YANG MENGUNTUNGKAN. SEPERTI : PENJUALAN YG LEBIH BESAR. HARGA JUAL YANG LEBIH TINGGI. ...
3. MENENTUKAN FOLLOW UP PERBEDAAN YANG TERJADI PADA WAKTU YANG LALU DIANALISIS UNTUK DILAKUKAN EVALUASI. HASIL EVALUASI TE...
LAPORAN ANGGARAN PENJUALAN • LAPORAN ANGGARAN PENJUALAN DAPAT DISUSUN BILA ANGGARAN PENJUALAN TELAH DISUSUN DAN REALISASI ...
1. PERBEDAAN KUANTITAS : YAITU NILAI PERBEDAAN YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN UNIT PENJUALAN DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN UNIT ...
2. PERBEDAAN HARGA : YAITU NILAI PERBEDAAN YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN HARGA JUAL PER UNIT DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN REAL...
CONTOH • DATA BERIKUT INI ADALAH PENJUALAN 2016 • PENJUALAN DIANGGARKAN = 5.000 UNIT • HARGA PER UNIT = Rp 1.000,- • PADA ...
JAWABAN 1. PERBANDINGAN DATA : ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI PENJUALAN DARI PERBANDINGAN TSB TEDAPAT SELISIH SEBESAR Rp 440.000 A...
2. ANALISIS SELISIH A. SELISIH KUANTITAS : SK = (KR – KA) HA SK = (4.800 – 5.000)1.000 SK = ============== 200.000 (TURUN...
• DARI PERHITUNGAN TERSEBUT TERLIHAT BAHWA PENURUNAN PENJUALAN SEBESAR Rp 440.000 DISEBABKAN KARENA : * PENURUNAN KUANTITA...
3. FOLLOW UP KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT (FOLLOW UP) UNTUK WAKTU YANG AKAN DATANG : * KEBIJAKAN UNTUK MENINGKATKAN UNIT PENJUA...
LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA PRODUKSI UNTUK MENYUSUN LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA PRODUKSI PERLU DATA MENGENAI ANGGARAN PRODUKSI DAN R...
1. LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU DAPAT DISUSUN BILA ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU DAN RE...
a. PERBEDAAN KUANTITAS YAITU NILAI PERBEDAAN YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN JUMLAH BAHAN BAKU YANG SEHARUSNYA DIGUNAKAN ...
b. PERBEDAAN EFISIENSI YAITU SELISIH YG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA KUANTITAS YANG SEHARUSNYA DG KUANTITAS REALISAS...
c. PERBEDAAN HARGA YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA HARGA BAHAN BAKU PER SATUAN DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN...
CONTOH • ANGGARAN PRODUK(PRODUKSI) PADA TAHUN 2016 SEBESAR 5.000 UNIT. UNTUK MEMPRODUKSI 1 UNIT PRODUK DIPERLUKAN 4KG BAHA...
JAWABAN 1. PERBANDINGAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BIAYA BAHAN BAKU DARI PERBANDINGAN TSB TERDAPAT KENAIKAN BIAYA BAHAN B...
2. ANALISIS SELISIH a). SELISIH KUANTITAS SK = (URS – KA)HA URS = REALISASI KUANTITAS x KSBB URS = 5.500 x 4 = 22.000 SK =...
3. FOLLOW UP KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT (FOLLOW UP) UNTUK WAKTU YANG AKAN DATANG ADALAH SEBAGAI BERIKUT : • MEMPERTAHANKAN TI...
2. LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA TENAGA KERJA LANGSUNG LAPORAN BIAYA TENAGA KERJA LANGSUNG DAPAT DISUSUN DAN REALISASI BIAYA TENA...
a. SELISIH KUANTITAS YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN JUMLAH JAM KERJA LANGSUNG(JKL) YANG SEHARUSNYA DIGUNAK...
b. SELISIH EFISIENSI YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA JKL YANG SEHARUSNYA DENGAN JKL REALISASI. BILA ...
c. SELISIH TARIF YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA TARIF REALISASI DENGAN ANGGARAN. ST = (TR – TA)KR S...
CONTOH ANGGARAN PRODUK(PRODUKSI) PADA TAHUN 2016 5.000 UNIT. UNTUK MEMPRODUKSI 1 UNIT PRODUK MEMERLUKAN (JSTKL) 3 JAM KERJ...
JAWABAN 1. PERBEDAAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BTKL TERJADI PENURUNAN BIAYA Rp 228.000 ANGGARAN REALISASI PRODUKSI 5.000...
2. ANALISIS SELISIH a. SELISIH KUANTITAS SK = (URS – KA)TA URS = 4.800 x 3 = 14.400 SK = (14.400 – 15.000)Rp1.500 SK =====...
3. FOLLOW UP KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT YANG PERLU DIAMBIL ADALAH : * PENGAWASAN PRODUKSI DIPERKETAT..
LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA OVERHEAD PABRIK (BOP) LAPORAN ANGGARAN BOP DAPAT DISUSUN BILA ANGGARAN BOP DAN REALISASINYA SUDAH D...
b. SELISIH TARIF YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN PERBEDAAN TARIF BOP VARIABEL DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN TARIF BOP VARIABEL REALI...
CONTOH BOP PADA TAHUN 2016 DIANGGARKAN Rp 10.000.000 (40%BOP TETAP; BOP VARIABEL 60%). SEDANGKAN ANGGARAN PRODUKSINYA 1.00...
1. PERBANDINGAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BOP 2016 ANGGARAN REALISASI PRODUKSI 1.000 UNIT 900 UNIT BOP TOTAL 10.000.000 ...
2. ANALISIS SELISIH a. SELISIH KUANTITAS SK = (KR – KA) TA SK = (900 – 1.000)6.000 = 600.000(TURUN) b. SELISIH TARIF ST = ...
SOAL 1 • Anggaran Produksi 2016 sebesar 1.000 unit dan hanya terealisir 90% nya. Jumlah material yang dianggarkan sebanyak...
Soal 2 • Anggaran Produksi tahun 2016 sebesar 2.000 unit dengan pemakaian TKL per unit 2JKL. Realisasi Produksi 2.200 unit...
Soal 3 • Anggaran BOP tahun 2016 sebesar Rp 50.000.000 (Y = 20.000.000 + 3.000 X). Ralisasi produksi hanya 80% nya dengan ...
materi kuliah anggaran
  LAPORAN ANGGARAN (BUDGET REPORT ) PENGERTIAN : LAPORAN YG SISTEMATIS DAN TERPERINCI TENTANG REALISASI PELAKSANAAN ANGGARAN BESERTA ANALISIS DAN EVALUASINYA.
  KEGUNAAN LAPORAN ANGGARAN SETIAP LAPORAN YANG DISUSUN AKAN BERGUNA BAGI MANAJEMEN UNTUK MENYUSUN KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT (FOLLOW UP ) PADA WAKTU YANG AKAN DATANG
  FORMAT LAPORAN ANGGARAN 1. PERBANDINGAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI DALAM BAGIAN INI DATA YANG MENYANGKUT ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI DIBANDINGKAN UNTUK MENCARI SELISIH ATAU PERBEDAAN. DATA YANG MENYANGKUT ANGGARAN DIAMBIL DARI RENCANA KESELURUHAN SEDANGKAN DATA REALISASI BIASANYA AKAN DISEDIAKAN OLEH BAGIAN AKUNTANSI.
  2. ANALISIS SELISIH PADA BAGIAN INI SETIAP PERBEDAAN/SELISIH YANG TERJADI AKAN DIIDENTIFIKASI, DICARI SEBABNYA YANG KEMUDIAN AKAN DIGUNAKAN UNTUK MENENTUKAN TINDAK LANJUT PADA WAKTU YANG AKAN DATANG. SELISIH /PERBEDAAN YANG TERJADI AKAN MENYANGKUT DUA KEMUNGKINAN :
  • KEMUNGKINAN PERTAMA : ADA SELISIH YANG MENGUNTUNGKAN. SEPERTI : PENJUALAN YG LEBIH BESAR. HARGA JUAL YANG LEBIH TINGGI. BIAYA YANG LEBIH RENDAH • KEMUNGKINAN KEDUA : ADA SELISIH YANG MERUGIKAN. SEPERTI : TURUNNYA UNIT PENJUALAN. TURUNNYA HARGA JUAL
  3. MENENTUKAN FOLLOW UP PERBEDAAN YANG TERJADI PADA WAKTU YANG LALU DIANALISIS UNTUK DILAKUKAN EVALUASI. HASIL EVALUASI TERSEBUT AKAN DIPAKAI UNTUK MENENTUKAN KEBIJAKAN FOLLOW UP. PADA WAKTU MELAKUKAN ANALISIS SETIAP PERBEDAAN YANG TERJADI AKAN DITELUSURI APA YANG MENYEBABKAN PERBEDAAN ANTARA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI. SETELAH DIKETAHUI PERBEDAANYA, MAKA KEBIJAKAN FOLLOW UP YANG AKAN DATANG ADALAH MEMPERKECIL ATAU MENGHILANGKAN PERBEDAAN TERSEBUT.
  LAPORAN ANGGARAN PENJUALAN • LAPORAN ANGGARAN PENJUALAN DAPAT DISUSUN BILA ANGGARAN PENJUALAN TELAH DISUSUN DAN REALISASI PENJUALAN TELAH DICATAT OLEH AKUNTANSI. • UNTUK LAPORAN ANGGARAN PENJUALAN, PERBEDAAN ANTARA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI PENJUALAN DAPAT DIIDENTIFIKASI MENJADI :
  1. PERBEDAAN KUANTITAS : YAITU NILAI PERBEDAAN YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN UNIT PENJUALAN DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN UNIT REALISASI PENJUALAN. NILAI PERBEDAAN TSB DAPAT DIHITUNG DG RUMUS : SK = (KR-KA)HA SK =SELISIH KUANTITAS; KR =KUANTITAS REALISASI; KA = KUANTITAS ANGGARAN ; HA = HARGA ANGGARAN
  2. PERBEDAAN HARGA : YAITU NILAI PERBEDAAN YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN HARGA JUAL PER UNIT DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN REALISASI PENJUALAN. NILAI PERBEDAAN TERSEBUT DIHITUNG DG RUMUS : SH = (HR – HA)KR SH = SELISIH HARGA; HR = HARGA REALISASI HA = HARGA ANGGARAN; KR = KUANTITAS REALISASI
  CONTOH • DATA BERIKUT INI ADALAH PENJUALAN 2016 • PENJUALAN DIANGGARKAN = 5.000 UNIT • HARGA PER UNIT = Rp 1.000,- • PADA AKHIR TAHUN 2016 BAGIAN AKUNTANSI • TELAH MENCATAT PENJUALAN (REALISASI) 4.800 UNIT DAN HARGA PER UNIT Rp 950 • SUSUNLAH LAPORAN ANGGARAN PENJUALAN ?
  JAWABAN 1. PERBANDINGAN DATA : ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI PENJUALAN DARI PERBANDINGAN TSB TEDAPAT SELISIH SEBESAR Rp 440.000 ANGGARAN REALISASI UNIT 5.000 4.800 HARGA/UNIT Rp1.000 Rp950 NILAI PENJUALAN Rp5.000.000 Rp4.560.000
  2. ANALISIS SELISIH A. SELISIH KUANTITAS : SK = (KR – KA) HA SK = (4.800 – 5.000)1.000 SK = ============== 200.000 (TURUN) B. SELISIH HARGA : SH = (HR – HA)KR SH = (950 – 1.000)4.800 SH =============== 240.000 (TURUN) TOTAL SELISIH 440.000(TURUN)
  • DARI PERHITUNGAN TERSEBUT TERLIHAT BAHWA PENURUNAN PENJUALAN SEBESAR Rp 440.000 DISEBABKAN KARENA : * PENURUNAN KUANTITAS/UNIT PENJUALAN SEBESAR 200 UNIT YANG DINILAI DG HARGA Rp 1.000 PER UNIT. * PENURUNAN HARGA Rp 50 UNTUK 4.800 UNIT
  3. FOLLOW UP KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT (FOLLOW UP) UNTUK WAKTU YANG AKAN DATANG : * KEBIJAKAN UNTUK MENINGKATKAN UNIT PENJUALAN * KEBIJAKAN MENAIKKAN HARGA JUAL SESUAI RENCANA.
  LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA PRODUKSI UNTUK MENYUSUN LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA PRODUKSI PERLU DATA MENGENAI ANGGARAN PRODUKSI DAN REALISASI PRODUKSI PADA SUATU PERIODE. LAPORAN ANGGARAN TERSEBUT AKAN TERDIRI DARI : • LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU (MATERIAL) • LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA TENAGA KERJA LANGSUNG • LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA OVERHEAD PABRIK
  1. LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU DAPAT DISUSUN BILA ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU DAN REALISASI BIAYA BAHAN BAKU TELAH TERCATAT OLEH BAGIAN AKUNTANSI. PERBEDAAN ANTARA BESARNYA ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU DAN REALISASI BIAYA BAHAN BAKU TERDIRI DARI :
  a. PERBEDAAN KUANTITAS YAITU NILAI PERBEDAAN YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN JUMLAH BAHAN BAKU YANG SEHARUSNYA DIGUNAKAN DENGAN JUMLAH BAHAN BAKU YANG DIANGGARKAN, DINILAI DG HARGA MENURUT ANGGARAN. SK = (URS – KA)HA SK = SELISIH KUANTITAS. URS = UNIT REALISASI STANDAR(BAHAN BAKU SEHARUSNYA DIGUNAKAN). KA = KUANTITAS ANGGARAN. HA = HARGA ANGGARAN PERBEDAAN KUANTITAS TSB AKAN MENJADIKAN BIAYA NAIK ATAU BIAYA TURUN. BIAYA AKAN NAIK BILA URS LEBIH BESAR DARI KA. SEBALIKNYA BILA BIAYA URS LEBIH KECIL DARI KA MAKA BIAYANYA TURUN.
  b. PERBEDAAN EFISIENSI YAITU SELISIH YG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA KUANTITAS YANG SEHARUSNYA DG KUANTITAS REALISASI YANG DINILAI DG HARGA ANGGARAN. BILA KUANTITAS REALISASI LEBIH BESAR DARI KUANTITAS SEHARUSNYA MAKA AKAN MENAIKKAN BIAYA (TDK EFISIEN), SEBALIKNYA BILA KUANTITAS REALISASI LEBIH KECIL DARI KUANTITAS SEHARUSNYA MAKA AKAN MENURUNKAN BIAYA (EFISIEN). SE = (KR – URS)HA SE = SELISIH EFISIENSI ; KR= KUANTITAS REALISASI ; URS = UNIT REALISASI STANDAR(BAHANBAKU SEHARUSNYA DIGUNAKAN)-> URS = REALISASI PRODUKSI x KSBB ANGGARAN ; HA = HARGA ANGGARAN
  c. PERBEDAAN HARGA YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA HARGA BAHAN BAKU PER SATUAN DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN REALISASI. SH = (HR – HA)KR SH = SELISIH HARGA HR = HARGA REALISASI HA = HARGA ANGGARAN KR = KUANTITAS REALISASI
  CONTOH • ANGGARAN PRODUK(PRODUKSI) PADA TAHUN 2016 SEBESAR 5.000 UNIT. UNTUK MEMPRODUKSI 1 UNIT PRODUK DIPERLUKAN 4KG BAHAN BAKU, DENGAN HARGA PER KG SEBESAR Rp 2.000,-. REALISASI PRODUKSI PADA TH2016 SEBESAR 5.500 UNIT. BAHAN BAKU YANG DIGUNAKAN 21.000 UNIT. DENGAN HARGA Rp 2.250/KG • BUATLAH LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU 2016.
  JAWABAN 1. PERBANDINGAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BIAYA BAHAN BAKU DARI PERBANDINGAN TSB TERDAPAT KENAIKAN BIAYA BAHAN BAKU SEBESAR Rp 7.250.000 ANGGARAN REALISASI PRODUKSI 5.000 UNIT 5.500 UNIT KSBB 4 KG 3,82KG JUMLAH BAHAN BAKU(KST) 20.000 KG 21.000 KG HARGA/KG Rp 2.000 Rp 2.250 BIAYA BAHAN BAKU Rp 40.000.000 Rp 47.250.000
  2. ANALISIS SELISIH a). SELISIH KUANTITAS SK = (URS – KA)HA URS = REALISASI KUANTITAS x KSBB URS = 5.500 x 4 = 22.000 SK = (22.000 – 20.000)2.000 SK =============Rp 4.000.000(NAIK) b). SELISIH EFISIENSI SE = (KR – URS)HA SE = (21.000 – 22.000)2.000 SE============ Rp 2.000.000 (TURUN) c). SELISIH HARGA SH = (HR – HA)KR SH = (2.250 – 2.000)21.000 SH =========== Rp 5.250.000 (NAIK) PERBANDINGAN NYA : Rp 7.250.000
  3. FOLLOW UP KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT (FOLLOW UP) UNTUK WAKTU YANG AKAN DATANG ADALAH SEBAGAI BERIKUT : • MEMPERTAHANKAN TINGKAT EFISIENSI • MENCARI DISTRIBUTOR BARU YANG MENJUAL BAHAN BAKU YANG LEBIH MURAH.
  2. LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA TENAGA KERJA LANGSUNG LAPORAN BIAYA TENAGA KERJA LANGSUNG DAPAT DISUSUN DAN REALISASI BIAYA TENAGA KERJA LANGSUNG TELAH TERCATAT OLEH BAGIAN AKUNTANSI. PERBEDAAN ANTARA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BIAYA TKL
  25. 25. a. SELISIH KUANTITAS YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN JUMLAH JAM KERJA LANGSUNG(JKL) YANG SEHARUSNYA DIGUNAKAN (URS) DENGAN JUMLAH JKL YANG DIANGGARKAN, DINILAI DENGAN TARIF ANGGARAN. SK = (URS – KA)TA SK = SELISIH KUANTITAS URS = UNIT REALISASI STANDAR/JKL YANG DIANGGARKAN KA = KUANTITAS ANGGARAN TA = TARIF/JKL YANG DIANGGARKAN URS =PRODUKSI REALISASI x PEMAKAIAN JKL/UNIT (ANGGARAN)(JSTKL)
  26. 26. b. SELISIH EFISIENSI YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA JKL YANG SEHARUSNYA DENGAN JKL REALISASI. BILA REALISASI LEBIH RENDAH TERJADI EFISIENSI DAN BILA REALISASI LEBIH TINGGI BERARTI TDK EFISIEN SE = (KR – URS)TA SE = SELISIH EFISIENSI KR = KUATITAS REALISASI URS = JKL YANG SEHARUSNYA TA = TARIF ANGGARAN
  27. 27. c. SELISIH TARIF YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN ANTARA TARIF REALISASI DENGAN ANGGARAN. ST = (TR – TA)KR ST = SELISIH TARIF TR = TARIF REALISASI TA = TARIF ANGGARAN KR = KUATITAS REALISASI/JKL REALISASI
  28. 28. CONTOH ANGGARAN PRODUK(PRODUKSI) PADA TAHUN 2016 5.000 UNIT. UNTUK MEMPRODUKSI 1 UNIT PRODUK MEMERLUKAN (JSTKL) 3 JAM KERJA LANGSUNG( 3JKL). DENGAN TARIF Rp 1.500. REALISASI PRODUKSI PADA TAHUN 2016 4.800 UNIT. DENGAN JUMLAH JAM (JKL)YANG DIGUNAKAN/YANG DIPAKAI (JKSt) 15.360 JAM KERJA LANGSUNG(JKL) DENGAN TARIF /JKL Rp 1.450 BUATLAH LAPORAN ANGGARAN BTKL
  29. 29. JAWABAN 1. PERBEDAAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BTKL TERJADI PENURUNAN BIAYA Rp 228.000 ANGGARAN REALISASI PRODUKSI 5.000 UNIT 5.800 UNIT PEMAKAIAN JKL/UNIT 3 JKL 3,2 JKL JUMLAH JKL 15.000 JKL 15.360 JKL TARIF/JKL Rp 1.500 Rp 1.450 BIAYA TKL Rp 22.500.000 Rp 22.272.000
  30. 30. 2. ANALISIS SELISIH a. SELISIH KUANTITAS SK = (URS – KA)TA URS = 4.800 x 3 = 14.400 SK = (14.400 – 15.000)Rp1.500 SK ==============Rp900.000 (TURUN) b. SELISIH EFISIENSI SE = (KR – URS)TA SE = (15.360 – 14.400)Rp 1.500 SE =============Rp 1.440.000 (NAIK) c. SELISIH TARIF ST = (TR – TA)KR ST = (1.450 – 1500)15.360 ST =============Rp 768.000 (TURUN) TERDAPAT PENURUNANBIAYA TKL 228.000 (TURUN)
  31. 31. 3. FOLLOW UP KEBIJAKAN TINDAK LANJUT YANG PERLU DIAMBIL ADALAH : * PENGAWASAN PRODUKSI DIPERKETAT..
  32. 32. LAPORAN ANGGARAN BIAYA OVERHEAD PABRIK (BOP) LAPORAN ANGGARAN BOP DAPAT DISUSUN BILA ANGGARAN BOP DAN REALISASINYA SUDAH DISEDIAKAN. PERBEDAAN ANTARA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BOP DAPAT DIIDENTIFIKASI MENJADI : a. SELISIH KUANTITAS YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN KARENA PERBEDAAN UNIT PRODUKSI YANG DIANGGARKAN DENGAN UNIT PRODUKSI YANG DIREALISASIKAN, DINLAI DENGAN TARIF BOP VARIABEL DALAM ANGGARAN. SK = (KR – KA)TA SK = SELISIH KUANTITAS; KR = KUANTITAS REALISASI/UNIT PRODUKSI YANG DIREALISASIKAN; KA = KUANTITAS ANGGARAN/ UNIT PRODUKSI; TA = TARIF ANGGARAN/TARIF BOP VARIABEL YANG DIANGGARKAN.
  33. 33. b. SELISIH TARIF YAITU SELISIH YANG DISEBABKAN PERBEDAAN TARIF BOP VARIABEL DALAM ANGGARAN DENGAN TARIF BOP VARIABEL REALISASI. ST = (TR – TA)KR ST = SELISIH TARIF TR = TARIF REALISASI/TARIF BOP VARIABEL REALISASI TA = TARIF ANGGARAN/TARIF BOP VARIABEL ANGGARAN KR = KUANTITAS REALISASI/UNIT PRODUKSI YG DIREALISASIKAN
  34. 34. CONTOH BOP PADA TAHUN 2016 DIANGGARKAN Rp 10.000.000 (40%BOP TETAP; BOP VARIABEL 60%). SEDANGKAN ANGGARAN PRODUKSINYA 1.000 UNIT. REALISASI PRODUKSINYA 90% DENGAN BOP SEBESAR Rp 9.850.000 (BOP TETAP 40%, BOP VARIABEL 60%). SUSUNLAH LAPORAN ANGGARAN BOP 2016
  35. 35. 1. PERBANDINGAN DATA ANGGARAN DAN REALISASI BOP 2016 ANGGARAN REALISASI PRODUKSI 1.000 UNIT 900 UNIT BOP TOTAL 10.000.000 9.850.000 BOP TETAP(40%) 4.000.000 4.000.000 BOP VARIABEL 6.000.000 5.850.000 TARIF BOP VARIABEL/UNIT 6.000 6.500 SELISIH Rp 150.000
  36. 36. 2. ANALISIS SELISIH a. SELISIH KUANTITAS SK = (KR – KA) TA SK = (900 – 1.000)6.000 = 600.000(TURUN) b. SELISIH TARIF ST = (TR – TA)KR ST = (6.500-6.000)900 = 450.000 (NAIK) PERBEDAAN BOP ======= 150.000 (TURUN) 3. FOLLOW UP PERTAHANKAN DAN PERKETAT PENGAWASAN PRODUKSI
  37. 37. SOAL 1 • Anggaran Produksi 2016 sebesar 1.000 unit dan hanya terealisir 90% nya. Jumlah material yang dianggarkan sebanyak 3.000kg dengan total biaya material Rp 4.500.000. Realisasi Biaya Material sebesar Rp 3.710.000dengan pemakaian material sebanyak 2,650 kg. Susunlah Laporan Anggaran Material tahun 2016.
  38. 38. Soal 2 • Anggaran Produksi tahun 2016 sebesar 2.000 unit dengan pemakaian TKL per unit 2JKL. Realisasi Produksi 2.200 unit dengan pemakaian jal kerja 4.180 JKL. Antara Anggaran dan Realisasi hanya naik Rp 50.000, anggaran TKL nya sebesar Rp 10.400.000. • Susunlah laporan Anggaran TKL tahun 2016
  39. 39. Soal 3 • Anggaran BOP tahun 2016 sebesar Rp 50.000.000 (Y = 20.000.000 + 3.000 X). Ralisasi produksi hanya 80% nya dengan BOP sebesar Rp 46.000.000,- • Susunlah Laporan Anggaran BOP tahun 2016

