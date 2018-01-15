Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANGGARAN UTANG ANGGARAN UTANG merupakan anggaran yang merencanakan jumlah Utang pada waktu yang akan datang
• Utang jangka Pendek biasanya dilakukan perusahaan untuk keperluan seperti : Pembelian Material, Bahan Pembantu, maupun p...
FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI ANGGARAN UTANG 1. ANGGARAN PEMBELIAN MATERIAL (BAHAN BAKU) Semakin besar kebutuhan material pada ...
2. SYARAT PEMBAYARAN Syarat pembayaran yang semakin lunak biasanya akan menjadikan nilai utang yang diambil semakin besar....
4. KEPERCAYAAN SUPLIER DAN BANK Bila perusahaan cukup mendapatkan kepercayaan dari para suplier dan pihak pemberi kredit k...
BENTUK ANGGARAN UTANG • PEMBAYARAN MATERIAL BULAN PEMBELIAN TUNAI (...%) UTANG(...%) JANUARI FEBRUARI MARET APRIL MEI JUNI
• ANGGARAN UTANG BLN UTANG PEMBAYARAN UTANG JAN FEB MAR APR MEI JUN JAN FEB MAR APR MEI JUNI JUML
• SALDO AWAL DAN SALDO AKHIR UTANG BULAN SALDO UTANG JUMLAH PEMBAY ARAN SALDO AKHIR JAN 2000 1200 3200 2000 1200 FEB 1200 ...
CONTOH ANGGARAN PEMBELIAN MATERIAL(BAHAN BAKU) TAHUN 2015 BULAN JUMLAH MATERIAL(KG) HARGA/KG JUMLAH(Rp) JANUARI 5000 1.000...
• Karena terbatasnya modal kerja yang tersdia, setiap pembelian matrial hanya 20% dibayarkan secara tunai. Sedangkan sisan...
1. PEMBAYARAN MATERIAL (BAHAN BAKU) BULAN PEMBELIAN TUNAI(20%) UTANG (80%) JANUARI 5.000.000 1.000.000 4.000.000 FEBRUARI ...
ANGGARAN UTANG SM1 2015 BLN UTANG PEMBAYARAN UTANG JA N FEB MAR APR MEI JUN JAN 4.000.000 - 2.500.000 1.500.000 FEB 4.840....
SALDO AWAL DAN AKHIR UTANG BULAN SALDO UTANG JUMLAH PEMBAYARAN SALDO AKHIR JAN 2.000.000 4.000.000 6.000.000 2.000.000 4.0...
SOAL 1 • Perusahaan akan menyusun anggaran Utang 2015 dengan data sebagai berikut : 1. Utang diambil pada bulan Januari 20...
3. Akhir tahun 2014 memiliki saldo Utang Rp 2.000.000 yang akan dibayar bulan Januari 2015. DIMINTA : SUSUNLAH ANGGARAN UT...
Soal 2 • Skedul pengembalian Utang tahun 2016 dari PT ABC adalah sebagai berikut : • Bulan Januari 2016 akan membeli kompu...
• Bunga per bulan 2% dibayarkan pada angsuran terakhir. • Bulan Agustus membeli program sofware senilai Rp 12.000.000. Dia...
materi kuliah anggaran
