Naren Quiz 9 Dr.K.Karthikeyan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Naren Quiz – Series 9 Dr.K.Karthikeyan Associate Professor of Commerce Dean and Controller of Examinations Vivekananda C...
BACK ANSWER ‘Share Joy, Not Rumours’, the first-ever television campaign in India to address fake news ahead of 2019 Gener...
BACK NEXT b) Whatsapp
BACK ANSWER An Artificial Intelligence (AI) system ‘Rosetta’ which can detect text from over a billion images like memes a...
BACK NEXT d) Facebook
BACK ANSWER Which University has topped in Global University Employability Ranking 2019? a) California Institute of Techno...
BACK NEXT d) Harvard University
BACK ANSWER Who has been crowned Miss Universe 2018? a) Catriona Gray b) Steffi John c) Terasa Anders d) Lily Berg
BACK NEXT a) Catriona Gray (Indonesia)
BACK ANSWER SpaceX Aerospace Agency, a startup by Elon Musk, is associated with which country? a) China b) USA c) Japan d)...
BACK NEXT b) USA
BACK Which of the following Indian player(s) received the honorary Membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) recently?...
BACK NEXT d) Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri
BACK ANSWER Who has become the first Indian batsman to smash five hundred in ODI cricket in Australia? a) Shikhar Dhawan b...
BACK NEXT b) Rohit Sharma
BACK ANSWER Who has attained number one position in the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) latest world rankings? a...
BACK NEXT c) M C Mary Kom
BACK ANSWER Who has been appointed as the coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket team? a) WV Raman b) Gary Kirsten c) Ricky P...
BACK NEXT a) WV Raman
BACK ANSWER Who has become the first ever batsman to record 11 International hundreds each in two calendar years (2017 and...
BACK NEXT d) Virat Kohli
BACK ANSWER Who has been designated as a brand ambassador for Global Sportswear Giant PUMA India? a) Swapna Barman b) Nirm...
BACK NEXT d) MC Mary Kom
BACK ANSWER ‘Operation Digital Board’ is associated with which of the following purposes? a) Railway Tracking b) Cyber Sec...
BACK NEXT d) Digitalisation of Education
BACK Which Movie has won the Best Animated Feature Film at 91st Academy Awards (Oscars) 2019? a) Spider Man: Into the Spid...
BACK NEXT a) Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BACK ANSWER Which game has won three awards in Google’s ‘Best of 2018’ awards for Android Apps on Play Store? a) PubG (Pla...
BACK NEXT a) PubG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds)
BACK ANSWER The President of which of the following countries was the Chief Guest for India’s Republic Day 2019? a) Americ...
BACK NEXT b) South Africa (President Cyril Ramaphosa)
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Naren Quiz 9 Dr.K.Karthikeyan

4 views

Published on

Naren Quiz 9 - Series 9

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Naren Quiz 9 Dr.K.Karthikeyan

  1. 1. 1 Naren Quiz – Series 9 Dr.K.Karthikeyan Associate Professor of Commerce Dean and Controller of Examinations Vivekananda College Tiruvedakam West – 625 234 Mobile: +91-9865074994 Email: karthikeyan.madurai@gmail.com
  2. 2. BACK ANSWER ‘Share Joy, Not Rumours’, the first-ever television campaign in India to address fake news ahead of 2019 General Elections, is launched by ------ a) Facebook b) Whatsapp c) Twitter d) Youtube
  3. 3. BACK NEXT b) Whatsapp
  4. 4. BACK ANSWER An Artificial Intelligence (AI) system ‘Rosetta’ which can detect text from over a billion images like memes and videos in real time was developed by -- a) Google b) Twitter c) Youtube d) Facebook
  5. 5. BACK NEXT d) Facebook
  6. 6. BACK ANSWER Which University has topped in Global University Employability Ranking 2019? a) California Institute of Technology b) Massachusetts Institute of Technology c) Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore d) Harvard University
  7. 7. BACK NEXT d) Harvard University
  8. 8. BACK ANSWER Who has been crowned Miss Universe 2018? a) Catriona Gray b) Steffi John c) Terasa Anders d) Lily Berg
  9. 9. BACK NEXT a) Catriona Gray (Indonesia)
  10. 10. BACK ANSWER SpaceX Aerospace Agency, a startup by Elon Musk, is associated with which country? a) China b) USA c) Japan d) Russia
  11. 11. BACK NEXT b) USA
  12. 12. BACK Which of the following Indian player(s) received the honorary Membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) recently? a) Cheteshwar Pujara b) Shikhar Dhawan c) Rohit Sharma d) Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri ANSWER
  13. 13. BACK NEXT d) Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri
  14. 14. BACK ANSWER Who has become the first Indian batsman to smash five hundred in ODI cricket in Australia? a) Shikhar Dhawan b) Rohit Sharma c) Virat Kohli d) MS Dhoni
  15. 15. BACK NEXT b) Rohit Sharma
  16. 16. BACK ANSWER Who has attained number one position in the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) latest world rankings? a) Amit Panghal b) Shiva Thapa c) M C Mary Kom d) Vijender Singh
  17. 17. BACK NEXT c) M C Mary Kom
  18. 18. BACK ANSWER Who has been appointed as the coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket team? a) WV Raman b) Gary Kirsten c) Ricky Pointing d) Kapil Dev
  19. 19. BACK NEXT a) WV Raman
  20. 20. BACK ANSWER Who has become the first ever batsman to record 11 International hundreds each in two calendar years (2017 and 2018)? a) Sachin Tendulkar b) Ricky Pointing c) Chris Gayle d) Virat Kohli
  21. 21. BACK NEXT d) Virat Kohli
  22. 22. BACK ANSWER Who has been designated as a brand ambassador for Global Sportswear Giant PUMA India? a) Swapna Barman b) Nirmala Sheoran c) Dutee Chand d) MC Mary Kom
  23. 23. BACK NEXT d) MC Mary Kom
  24. 24. BACK ANSWER ‘Operation Digital Board’ is associated with which of the following purposes? a) Railway Tracking b) Cyber Security c) e-banking services d) Digitalisation of Education
  25. 25. BACK NEXT d) Digitalisation of Education
  26. 26. BACK Which Movie has won the Best Animated Feature Film at 91st Academy Awards (Oscars) 2019? a) Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse b) Incredibles 2 c) Isle of Dogs d) Mirai ANSWER
  27. 27. BACK NEXT a) Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  28. 28. BACK ANSWER Which game has won three awards in Google’s ‘Best of 2018’ awards for Android Apps on Play Store? a) PubG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) b) Grand Theft c) Minecraft d) H1Z1
  29. 29. BACK NEXT a) PubG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds)
  30. 30. BACK ANSWER The President of which of the following countries was the Chief Guest for India’s Republic Day 2019? a) America b) South Africa c) Canada d) Australia
  31. 31. BACK NEXT b) South Africa (President Cyril Ramaphosa)
  32. 32. THANK YOU

×