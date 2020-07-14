Naren Quiz 49 Dr.K.Karthikeyan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 Naren Quiz – Series 49 Dr.K.Karthikeyan Associate Professor of Commerce Dean and Controller of Examinations Vivekananda College Tiruvedakam West – 625 234 Mobile: +91-9865074994 Email: karthikeyan.madurai@gmail.com
  2. 2. BACK 1) Which edition of Golden Globe Awards Ceremony for Film and Television has been postponed to 28th February 2021? a) 79th b) 75th c) 77th d) 78th ANSWER
  3. 3. BACK NEXT d) 78th
  4. 4. BACK ANSWER 2) What is the name of the COVID-19 Health Policy, framed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI)? a) Corona Kavach b) Corona Saral c) Corona Aarogya d) Corona Protect
  5. 5. BACK NEXT a) Corona Kavach
  6. 6. BACK ANSWER 3) The education improvement project „Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program (STARS)‟, which got $500 million World Bank loan will be implemented across how many States in India? a)5 b)9 c) 7 d)6
  7. 7. BACK NEXT d) 6 Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan
  8. 8. BACK ANSWER 4) Which of the following teams won the 19th English Premier Football League Title in the season 2019-20? a) Liverpool b) Barcelona c) Manchester City d) Chelsea
  9. 9. BACK NEXT a) Liverpool
  10. 10. BACK 5) World’s First Yoga University outside India was recently launched in ------------ a) San Francisco b) Los Angeles c) Rome d) Vienna ANSWER
  11. 11. BACK NEXT b) Los Angeles
  12. 12. BACK ANSWER 6) Which State has launched the online aid initiative „At One Click’ with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSMEs? a) Arunachal Pradesh b) Haryana c) Gujarat d) Maharashtra
  13. 13. BACK NEXT c) Gujarat
  14. 14. BACK ANSWER 7) President Ram Nath Govind has promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 recently, the ordinance amends which section of Banking Regulation Act to bring 1,482 Urban and 58 multi State co-op banks under supervision of RBI? a) Section 49 b) Section 45 c) Both a) and b) d) Section 56
  15. 15. BACK NEXT c) Both 1) and 2)
  16. 16. BACK ANSWER 8) Which country hosted/Chaired the 36th ASEAN Summit on the theme “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN”? a) Thailand b) Indonesia c) Brunei d) Vietnam
  17. 17. BACK NEXT d) Vietnam
  18. 18. BACK ANSWER 9) 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by which of the following nation(s)? a) Brazil b) Both USA and Canada c) Canada d) USA
  19. 19. BACK NEXT b) Both USA and Canada
  20. 20. BACK ANSWER 10) Find the Indian State which has launched Adarsh Police Station scheme from July 1, 2020 to develop the police stations in the State as Ideal Police stations. a) Punjab b) Haryana c) Goa d) Chhattisgarh
  21. 21. BACK NEXT d) Chhattisgarh
  22. 22. BACK ANSWER 11) Indian Railways has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with which organisation for installing video surveillance at over 6000 stations across the country? a) Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. b) RailTel c) Airtel d) Reliance Jio
  23. 23. BACK NEXT b) RailTel
  24. 24. BACK ANSWER 12) Which State has launched the portal „Skill Connect Forum‟ to connect job seekers (skilled workers) and employers (private entrepreneurs) on a common platform? a) Kerala b) Karnataka c) Andhra Pradesh d) Tamil Nadu
  25. 25. BACK NEXT b) Karnataka
  26. 26. BACK ANSWER 13) Which bank is setting up an e- commerce portal named „Bharat Craft‟ for marketing of products manufactured by MSMEs? a) Canara Bank b) State Bank of India c) Punjab National Bank d) United Bank of India
  27. 27. BACK NEXT b) State Bank of India
  28. 28. BACK ANSWER 14) June 27 is observed as World MSME Day. What is the Theme of MSME Day 2020? a) First responders to societal needs b) Big Money for Small Business c) Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Employment d) Indian MSMEs, Global Aspirations
  29. 29. BACK NEXT a) First Responders to societal Needs
  30. 30. BACK ANSWER 15) Find the organisation which released report titled “Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade”. a) Financial Action Task Force (FATF) b) World Trade Organization (WTO) c)International Labour Organization (ILO) d) World Health Organization (WHO)
  31. 31. BACK NEXT a) Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
  32. 32. THANK YOU

