Naren Quiz 3 Dr.K.Karthikeyan

1 Naren Quiz – Series 3 Dr.K.Karthikeyan Associate Professor of Commerce Dean and Controller of Examinations Vivekananda C...
Which Island will host Surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics? a) Tahiti b) Papeete c) Aure d) Papenoo
a) Tahiti Island "wall of skulls"
Who won the first edition of the ATP Cup 2020 held during January 3-12, 2020? a) Rafael Nadal b) Novak Djokovi...
b) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Serbia beat Spain in the final
Who has been named ICC‟s „2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year‟? a) Jasprit Bumrah b) David Warner c) Steve Smith d)...
d) Rohit Sharma
Who has become the fastest Indian Spinner to take 100 wickets in ODIs? a) Jasprit Bumrah b) Bhuvaneshwar c) Ku...
c) Kuldeep Yadav
In Which State the 15th Edition of 2023 Men‟s FIH Hockey World Cup will be held during January 13- 29, 2023? a...
d) Odisha (Bhubaneswar and Rourkela)
Who is the author of the inspiring book for youth "Exam Warriors" ? (a) Narendra Modi (b) Yogi Adityanath (c) ...
(a) Narendra Modi
The book "No Spin" is the Autobiography of ______. (a) Shane Warne (b) Ricky Ponting (c) Michael Clarke (d) Vi...
(a) Shane Warne
Who is the author of the book "The Rule Breakers"? (a) Nikita Singh (b) Durjoy Datta (c) Preeti Shenoy (d) Subramanian Swa...
(c) Preeti Shenoy
"A Century is Not Enough" is the Autobiography of _____ (a) Rahul Dravid (b) Virat Kohli (c) Sourav Ganguly (d...
(c) Sourav Ganguly
„281 and Beyond‟ is the Autobiography of _____ (a) Sourav Ganguly (b) V. V. S. Laxman (c) Rahul Dravid (d) Virat Kohli
(b) V. V. S. Laxman
Which one is the Indian Car of the Year 2019? a) Hyundai Santro b) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga c) Maruti Suzuki Swift...
c) Maruti Suzuki Swift
How many rings are there in the Audi logo? a) Five rings b) Three rings c) Four rings d) Six rings
c) Four Rings
What is the slogan of Audi Car? a) "We are the competition" b) "Being Ahead through Technology" c) "Moving for...
b) "Being Ahead through Technology"
The slogan for which Auto brand is „The best or nothing‟? a) Mercedes-Benz b) Honda c) Ford d) Toyota
a) Mercedes-Benz
What is the slogan for Honda? a) The Power of Dreams. b) Engineered to Move the Human Spirit. c) There is No S...
a) The Power of Dreams
THANK YOU
Naren Quiz 3 Dr.K.Karthikeyan

  1 Naren Quiz – Series 3 Dr.K.Karthikeyan Associate Professor of Commerce Dean and Controller of Examinations Vivekananda College Tiruvedakam West – 625 234 Mobile: +91-9865074994 Email: karthikeyan.madurai@gmail.com
  Which Island will host Surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics? a) Tahiti b) Papeete c) Aure d) Papenoo
  a) Tahiti Island "wall of skulls"
  Who won the first edition of the ATP Cup 2020 held during January 3-12, 2020? a) Rafael Nadal b) Novak Djokovic c) Pablo Carreno Busta d) Feliciano Lopez
  b) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Serbia beat Spain in the final
  Who has been named ICC‟s „2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year‟? a) Jasprit Bumrah b) David Warner c) Steve Smith d) Rohit Sharma
  d) Rohit Sharma
  Who has become the fastest Indian Spinner to take 100 wickets in ODIs? a) Jasprit Bumrah b) Bhuvaneshwar c) Kuldeep Yadav d) Praveen Kumar
  c) Kuldeep Yadav
  In Which State the 15th Edition of 2023 Men‟s FIH Hockey World Cup will be held during January 13- 29, 2023? a) Punjab c) Karnataka b) West Bengal d) Odisha
  d) Odisha (Bhubaneswar and Rourkela)
  Who is the author of the inspiring book for youth "Exam Warriors" ? (a) Narendra Modi (b) Yogi Adityanath (c) Manmohan Singh (d) Shashi Tharoor
  (a) Narendra Modi
  The book "No Spin" is the Autobiography of ______. (a) Shane Warne (b) Ricky Ponting (c) Michael Clarke (d) Virat Kohli
  (a) Shane Warne
  Who is the author of the book "The Rule Breakers"? (a) Nikita Singh (b) Durjoy Datta (c) Preeti Shenoy (d) Subramanian Swamy
  (c) Preeti Shenoy
  "A Century is Not Enough" is the Autobiography of _____ (a) Rahul Dravid (b) Virat Kohli (c) Sourav Ganguly (d) V. V. S. Laxman
  (c) Sourav Ganguly
  „281 and Beyond‟ is the Autobiography of _____ (a) Sourav Ganguly (b) V. V. S. Laxman (c) Rahul Dravid (d) Virat Kohli
  (b) V. V. S. Laxman
  Which one is the Indian Car of the Year 2019? a) Hyundai Santro b) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga c) Maruti Suzuki Swift d) Tata Nano
  c) Maruti Suzuki Swift
  How many rings are there in the Audi logo? a) Five rings b) Three rings c) Four rings d) Six rings
  c) Four Rings
  What is the slogan of Audi Car? a) "We are the competition" b) "Being Ahead through Technology" c) "Moving forward" d) "There is No Substitute"
  b) "Being Ahead through Technology"
  The slogan for which Auto brand is „The best or nothing‟? a) Mercedes-Benz b) Honda c) Ford d) Toyota
  a) Mercedes-Benz
  What is the slogan for Honda? a) The Power of Dreams. b) Engineered to Move the Human Spirit. c) There is No Substitute. d) Moving forward
  a) The Power of Dreams
  THANK YOU

