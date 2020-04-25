Naren Quiz 14 Dr.K.Karthikeyan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Naren Quiz – Series 14
AVERAGE 1) The average monthly income of P and Q is Rs. 5,050. The average monthly income of Q and R is Rs. 6,250 and the ...
Explanation Let P, Q and R represent their respective monthly incomes. Then, we have: P + Q = (5050 x 2) = 10100 .... (i) ...
AVERAGE 2) The average age of husband, wife and their child 3 years ago was 27 years and that of wife and the child 5 year...
Explanation Sum of the present ages of husband, wife and child = (27 x 3 + 3 x 3) years = 90 years. Sum of the present age...
AVERAGE 3) A car owner buys petrol at Rs.7.50, Rs. 8 and Rs. 8.50 per litre for three successive years. What approximately...
AVERAGE 4) The average weight of A, B and C is 45 kg. If the average weight of A and B is 40 kg and that of B and C is 43 ...
Explanation Let A, B, C represent their respective weights. Then, we have: A + B + C = (45 x 3) = 135 .... (i) A + B = (40...
AVERAGE 5) A library has an average of 510 visitors on Sundays and 240 on other days. What is the average number of visito...
Explanation Since the month begins with a Sunday, to there will be five Sundays in the month. Required average = 510 x 5 +...
AGE 6) The sum of the present ages of a father and his son is 60 years. Six years ago, father's age was five times the age...
Explanation Let the present ages of son and father be x and (60 -x) years respectively. Then, (60 - x) - 6 = 5(x - 6) 54 -...
AGE 7) At present, the ratio between the ages of Arun and Babu is 4 : 3. After 6 years, Arun's age will be 26 years. What ...
Explanation Let the present ages of Arun and Babu be 4x years and 3x years respectively. Then, 4x + 6 = 26 4x = 20 x = 5. ...
Odd Man Out 8) 396, 462, 572, 396, 427, 671, 264 A.396 B.427 C.671 D.264 Answer: Option B (In each number except 427, the ...
Odd Man Out 9) 6, 9, 15, 21, 24, 28, 30 A.28 B.21 C.24 D.30 Answer: Option A ( Each of the numbers except 28, is a multipl...
Odd Man Out 10) 1, 4, 9, 16, 23, 25, 36 A.9 B. 23 C. 25 D. 36 Answer: Option B (Each of the numbers except 23, is perfect ...
Odd Man Out 11) 10, 14, 16, 18, 21, 24, 26 A.26 B.24 C.21 D.18 Answer: Option C (Each of the numbers except 21 is an even ...
Odd Man Out 12) 331, 482, 551, 263, 383, 242, 177 A. 263 B. 383 C. 242 D. 177 Answer: Option B (In each number except 383,...
Odd Man Out 13) 835, 734, 642, 751, 853, 981, 532 A. 751 B. 853 C. 981 D. 532 Answer: Option A (In each number except 751,...
Odd Man Out 14) 41, 43, 47, 53, 61, 71, 73, 81 A. 61 B. 71 C. 73 D. 81 Answer: Option D (Each of the numbers except 81 is ...
Odd Man Out 15) 3, 5, 7, 12, 17, 19 A.19 B. 17 C. 5 D. 12 Answer: Option D (Each of the numbers is a prime number except 1...
  Dr.K.Karthikeyan Associate Professor of Commerce Dean and Controller of Examinations Vivekananda College Tiruvedakam West – 625 234 Mobile: +91-9865074994 Email: karthikeyan.madurai@gmail.com
  2. 2. AVERAGE 1) The average monthly income of P and Q is Rs. 5,050. The average monthly income of Q and R is Rs. 6,250 and the average monthly income of P and R is Rs. 5,200. What is the monthly income of P? a. Rs. 3,500 b. Rs.4,000 c. Rs. 4, 050 d. Rs.5,000 Answer: Option B
  3. 3. Explanation Let P, Q and R represent their respective monthly incomes. Then, we have: P + Q = (5050 x 2) = 10100 .... (i) Q + R = (6250 x 2) = 12500 .... (ii) P + R = (5200 x 2) = 10400 .... (iii) Adding (i), (ii) and (iii), we get: 2(P + Q + R) = 33000 or P + Q + R = 16500 .... (iv) Subtracting (ii) from (iv), we get P = 4000. P's monthly income = Rs. 4000.
  4. 4. AVERAGE 2) The average age of husband, wife and their child 3 years ago was 27 years and that of wife and the child 5 years ago was 20 years. What is the present age of the husband? a. 35 years b. 40 years c. 50 years d. 30 years Answer: Option B
  5. 5. Explanation Sum of the present ages of husband, wife and child = (27 x 3 + 3 x 3) years = 90 years. Sum of the present ages of wife and child = (20 x 2 + 5 x 2) years = 50 years. Husband's present age = (90 - 50) = 40 years.
  6. 6. AVERAGE 3) A car owner buys petrol at Rs.7.50, Rs. 8 and Rs. 8.50 per litre for three successive years. What approximately is the average cost per litre of petrol if he spends Rs. 4000 each year? a. Rs.7.98 b. Rs.8 c. Rs.8.50 d. Rs.9 Answer: Option A
  7. 7. AVERAGE 4) The average weight of A, B and C is 45 kg. If the average weight of A and B is 40 kg and that of B and C is 43 kg, then, What is the weight of B? a. 17 kg. b. 20 kg. c. 26 kg. d. 31 kg. Answer: Option D
  8. 8. Explanation Let A, B, C represent their respective weights. Then, we have: A + B + C = (45 x 3) = 135 .... (i) A + B = (40 x 2) = 80 .... (ii) B + C = (43 x 2) = 86 ....(iii) Adding (ii) and (iii), we get: A + 2B + C = 166 .... (iv) Subtracting (i) from (iv), we get: B = 31.
  9. 9. AVERAGE 5) A library has an average of 510 visitors on Sundays and 240 on other days. What is the average number of visitors per day in a month of 30 days beginning with a Sunday? a. 250 b. 276 c. 280 d. 285 Answer: Option D
  10. 10. Explanation Since the month begins with a Sunday, to there will be five Sundays in the month. Required average = 510 x 5 + 240 x 25 30 = 8550 30 = 285
  11. 11. AGE 6) The sum of the present ages of a father and his son is 60 years. Six years ago, father's age was five times the age of the son. What will be age of son after 6 years? a. 12 years b. 14 years c. 18 years d. 20 years Answer: d
  12. 12. Explanation Let the present ages of son and father be x and (60 -x) years respectively. Then, (60 - x) - 6 = 5(x - 6) 54 - x = 5x - 30 6x = 84 x = 14. Son's age after 6 years = (x+ 6) = 20 years.
  13. 13. AGE 7) At present, the ratio between the ages of Arun and Babu is 4 : 3. After 6 years, Arun's age will be 26 years. What is the age of Babu at present? a. 12 years b. 15 years c. 19 years d. 21 years Answer: b
  14. 14. Explanation Let the present ages of Arun and Babu be 4x years and 3x years respectively. Then, 4x + 6 = 26 4x = 20 x = 5. Babu’s age = 3x = 15 years.
  15. 15. Odd Man Out 8) 396, 462, 572, 396, 427, 671, 264 A.396 B.427 C.671 D.264 Answer: Option B (In each number except 427, the middle digit is the sum of other two)
  16. 16. Odd Man Out 9) 6, 9, 15, 21, 24, 28, 30 A.28 B.21 C.24 D.30 Answer: Option A ( Each of the numbers except 28, is a multiple of 3)
  17. 17. Odd Man Out 10) 1, 4, 9, 16, 23, 25, 36 A.9 B. 23 C. 25 D. 36 Answer: Option B (Each of the numbers except 23, is perfect square)
  18. 18. Odd Man Out 11) 10, 14, 16, 18, 21, 24, 26 A.26 B.24 C.21 D.18 Answer: Option C (Each of the numbers except 21 is an even number)
  19. 19. Odd Man Out 12) 331, 482, 551, 263, 383, 242, 177 A. 263 B. 383 C. 242 D. 177 Answer: Option B (In each number except 383, the product of first and third digits is the middle one)
  20. 20. Odd Man Out 13) 835, 734, 642, 751, 853, 981, 532 A. 751 B. 853 C. 981 D. 532 Answer: Option A (In each number except 751, the difference of third and first digit is the middle one)
  21. 21. Odd Man Out 14) 41, 43, 47, 53, 61, 71, 73, 81 A. 61 B. 71 C. 73 D. 81 Answer: Option D (Each of the numbers except 81 is a prime number)
  22. 22. Odd Man Out 15) 3, 5, 7, 12, 17, 19 A.19 B. 17 C. 5 D. 12 Answer: Option D (Each of the numbers is a prime number except 12)
