Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
An Overview of Trademark Registration in India
Introduction A trademark is any mark, name, logo, symbol, figure, letter, word, used by an individual or a company in orde...
Trademarks are of a different type: 1. Goods / Products Trademarks 2. Service Trademarks 3. Collective Trademarks 4. Certi...
1. Advertisements for goods and services become easy on registering a trademark Documents required for Registering Trade M...
For trademark registration in bangalore Click this link http://planmycompany.com/services/trademark-registration/
Thankyou
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trademark registration

13 views

Published on

Corp Roots Consultants are leading online Company Registration Consultants. We offer a comprehensive range of formation packages, setting up Private limited companies, Limited liability partnerships and OPC Companies. We also provide Service Tax registration, Sales Tax registration, Trademark registration and ISO Certification.
We are interested in helping new businesses and our team of experts is continually developing our range of services to provide registration services. We pride ourselves on listening to our valuable customers and will be happy to offer assistance and answer any questions you have before, during and after your company Registration.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trademark registration

  1. 1. An Overview of Trademark Registration in India
  2. 2. Introduction A trademark is any mark, name, logo, symbol, figure, letter, word, used by an individual or a company in order to uniquely identify its goods or services from those manufactured or sold by others and hence must be capable of distinguishing one’s goods or services from others. Trademark registration, procedure, rectification, appellate, offences, and penalties are covered and governed under The Trade Marks Act, 1999.
  3. 3. Trademarks are of a different type: 1. Goods / Products Trademarks 2. Service Trademarks 3. Collective Trademarks 4. Certification Trademarks Why we should register a trademark? There are many legal and business (branding and marketing) benefits of trademark registration: 1. A trademark once registered can be licensed 2. A trademark that is registered can be transferred, but this is not possible in case of a common-law trademark, which can only be transferred with the business 3. A registered trademark gives credits to the source of the goods or services 4. A registered trademark guarantees security & quality 5. Advertisements for goods and services become easy on registering a trademark Documents required for Registering Trade Mark The below mentioned is the list of documents required for trademark registration in India: 1. A duplicate of the trademark or of the logo selected. In the case of a trademark for word, a logo is not required. 2. Details like Name, Nationality & Address of the applicant. 3. The incorporation certificate in case of company or LLP. 4. In the case of the company is eligible for the lower filing fee, can refer Udyog Aadhar Registration.
  4. 4. 1. Advertisements for goods and services become easy on registering a trademark Documents required for Registering Trade Mark The below mentioned is the list of documents required for trademark registration in India: 1. A duplicate of the trademark or of the logo selected. In the case of a trademark for word, a logo is not required. 2. Details like Name, Nationality & Address of the applicant. 3. The incorporation certificate in case of company or LLP. 4. In the case of the company is eligible for the lower filing fee, can refer Udyog Aadhar Registration. 5. A detailed description of goods or services represented by the mark. 6. Trademark application requires a trademark Class (out of total 45 trademark classes) to be mentioned, but one can also file multi-class (Class 99) Trademark application. 7. The power of attorney in Form TM-48 Format (Form of Authorization of an agent) should be signed by the applicant.
  5. 5. For trademark registration in bangalore Click this link http://planmycompany.com/services/trademark-registration/
  6. 6. Thankyou

×