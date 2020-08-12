Amplitude modlation unit 1n

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AMPLITUDE MODLATION UNIT 1 Dr.M.V.Karthikeyan
Topics • Introduction about modulation. • Amplitude Modulation.(DSBFC) • Double Side band suppressed Suppressed carrier(DS...
Introduction tocommunications • Elements of acommunication system (cont) Basic components  Transmitter – Convert Source ...
Introduction tocommunications • Elements of acommunication system (cont) Frequencies for communication 1 Mm 300 Hz 10 km ...
BasebandvsPassbandTransmission • Basebandsignals: – Voice (0-4kHz) – TV(0-6 MHz) • Asignal maybe sent in its baseband form...
Modulation: WhatandWhy? • Theprocessof shifting the basebandsignalto passbandrange is calledModulation. • Theprocessof shi...
Typesof (Carrier) Modulation • In modulation, one characteristic of asignal (generally asinusoidal wave) known asthe carri...
Typesof Amplitude Modulation(AM) • DoubleSidebandwith carrier (we will callit AM): Thisis the most widely used type of AM ...
AM mathematical expression
AM mathematical expression(cont)
AM mathematical expression(cont) • in the above ppt we had seen the AM wave equation. Where we had carrier, USB and LSB.
Power of DSBFC • THE MAXIMUM POWER TRANSMITTEDIS 1.5TIMES OF THE CARRIER POWER IS PROVED IN NEXT SLIDE.
Power of DSBFC
Generation methods of DSBFC • Square law modulator(non linear modulator) • Switching modulator (linear modulator)
Square law modulator(non linear modulator)
Square law modulator(non linear modulator) • In the input the carrier and the modulating signal are combined • A non-liner...
Switching modulator (linear modulator)
Switching modulator (linear modulator)
Switching modulator (linear modulator) • When there is a carrier voltage greater than zero an AM Modulated output is gener...
Single side band suppressed band suppressed carrier(SSBSC). • Types • Filter method. • Phase shifted method. • Weaver’s me...
Filter method • A simple DSB-SC is generated with BM then a heavy filter is used to suppress the required side band thus h...
Phase shifted method
Phase shifted method(cont) • Two BM are used BM1 and BM2. • BM1,carrier is phase shifted and message as another input, op ...
Weaver’s method
Weaver’s method(cont)
Weaver’s method(cont…) • It is a two stage phase shift method. • An medium carrier frequency and a high carrier frequency ...
DSBSC
DSBSC Generation • Balanced Modulator • Ring Modulator
  1. 1. AMPLITUDE MODLATION UNIT 1 Dr.M.V.Karthikeyan
  2. 2. Topics • Introduction about modulation. • Amplitude Modulation.(DSBFC) • Double Side band suppressed Suppressed carrier(DSBSC) • Single side band suppressed band suppressed carrier(SSBSC). • Superhetrodyne receiver.
  3. 3. Introduction tocommunications • Elements of acommunication system (cont) Basic components  Transmitter – Convert Source (information) to signals – Send converted signals to the channel (by antenna if applicable)  Channel – Wireless: atmosphere (free space) – Wired: coaxial cables, twisted wires, optical fibre  Receiver – Reconvert received signals to original information – Output the original information m(t) Signal Processing Carrier Circuits Transmission Medium CarrierCircuits Signal Processing TRANSMITTER RECEIVER r(t) mˆ s(t) CHANNEL
  4. 4. Introduction tocommunications • Elements of acommunication system (cont) Frequencies for communication 1 Mm 300 Hz 10 km 30 kHz 100 m 3 MHz 1 m 300 MHz 10 mm 30 GHz 100 m 1 m 300 THz visible light 3 THz VHF UHF SHF EHF infraredVLF LF MF HF  VLF = Very Low Frequency  LF = Low Frequency Frequency  MF = Medium Frequency  HF = High Frequency  VHF = Very High Frequency UV optical transmissiontwisted coax cable pair UHF = Ultra High Frequency SHF = Super High EHF = Extra High Frequency UV = Ultraviolet Light  Frequency and wave length:  = c/f wave length , speed of light c  3x108m/s, frequency f
  5. 5. BasebandvsPassbandTransmission • Basebandsignals: – Voice (0-4kHz) – TV(0-6 MHz) • Asignal maybe sent in its baseband format when adedicated wired channel isavailable. • Otherwise, it must be converted to passband.
  6. 6. Modulation: WhatandWhy? • Theprocessof shifting the basebandsignalto passbandrange is calledModulation. • Theprocessof shifting the passbandsignal to baseband frequency range is calledDemodulation. • Reasonsfor modulation: – Simultaneous transmission of severalsignals – Practical Design of Antennas – Exchangeof power andbandwidth
  7. 7. Typesof (Carrier) Modulation • In modulation, one characteristic of asignal (generally asinusoidal wave) known asthe carrier is changed basedon the informationsignal that we wish to transmit (modulating signal). • That could be the amplitude, phase, or frequency, which result inAmplitude modulation (AM), Phase modulation (PM), or Frequency modulation (FM). Thelast two are combined asAngleModulation
  8. 8. Typesof Amplitude Modulation(AM) • DoubleSidebandwith carrier (we will callit AM): Thisis the most widely used type of AM modulation. In fact, all radio channels in the AM band usethis type of modulation. • DoubleSidebandSuppressedCarrier (DSBSC):Thisis the sameasthe AM modulation above but without the carrier. • SingleSideband(SSB):In this modulation, only half of the signal of the DSBSCisused. • VestigialSideband(VSB):Thisis amodification of the SSBto easethe generation and reception of thesignal.
  9. 9. AM mathematical expression
  10. 10. AM mathematical expression(cont)
  11. 11. AM mathematical expression(cont) • in the above ppt we had seen the AM wave equation. Where we had carrier, USB and LSB.
  12. 12. Power of DSBFC • THE MAXIMUM POWER TRANSMITTEDIS 1.5TIMES OF THE CARRIER POWER IS PROVED IN NEXT SLIDE.
  13. 13. Power of DSBFC
  14. 14. Generation methods of DSBFC • Square law modulator(non linear modulator) • Switching modulator (linear modulator)
  15. 15. Square law modulator(non linear modulator)
  16. 16. Square law modulator(non linear modulator) • In the input the carrier and the modulating signal are combined • A non-liner element combines the two signal an generates carrier, USB and LSB. • A BPF to extract the desired signal.
  17. 17. Switching modulator (linear modulator)
  18. 18. Switching modulator (linear modulator)
  19. 19. Switching modulator (linear modulator) • When there is a carrier voltage greater than zero an AM Modulated output is generated by the linear device. • When carrier is zero there is no modulation.
  20. 20. Single side band suppressed band suppressed carrier(SSBSC). • Types • Filter method. • Phase shifted method. • Weaver’s method.
  21. 21. Filter method • A simple DSB-SC is generated with BM then a heavy filter is used to suppress the required side band thus how SSB is generated.
  22. 22. Phase shifted method
  23. 23. Phase shifted method(cont) • Two BM are used BM1 and BM2. • BM1,carrier is phase shifted and message as another input, op is USB and LSB. • BM2,message is phase shifted and carrier as another input, op is USB and LSB. • Adder combines and generates an LSB.
  24. 24. Weaver’s method
  25. 25. Weaver’s method(cont)
  26. 26. Weaver’s method(cont…) • It is a two stage phase shift method. • An medium carrier frequency and a high carrier frequency is used for modulation. • Used in long distance communication. • In the first stage the USB is passed by the first stage with the LPF1 and LPF2. • In second stage again the LSB signal is modulated and both the side bands are combined to generate the LSB output.
  27. 27. DSBSC
  28. 28. DSBSC Generation • Balanced Modulator • Ring Modulator

