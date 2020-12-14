Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ONLINE ERHALTEN# Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 248 pages ...
Books Excerpt A hardcover edition of the first volume of the graphic adaptation of Yuval Noah Harari's smash #1 New York T...
.
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 248 pages Publisher : Harper Language : ISBN-10 : 0063055082 ...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
ONLINE ERHALTEN# Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ONLINE ERHALTEN# Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1)

7 views

Published on

A hardcover edition of the first volume of the graphic adaptation of Yuval Noah Harari's smash #1 New York Times and international bestseller recommended by President Barack Obama and Bill Gates, with gorgeous full-color illustrations and concise, easy to comprehend text for readers of all ages.One hundred thousand years ago, at least six different species of humans inhabited Earth. Yet today there is only one?homo sapiens. What happened to the others? And what may happen to us?In this first volume of the full-color illustrated adaptation of his groundbreaking book, renowned historian Yuval Harari tells the story of humankind?s creation and evolution, exploring the ways in which biology and history have defined us and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be ?human.? From examining the role evolving humans have played in the global ecosystem to charting the rise of empires, Sapiens challenges us to reconsider accepted beliefs, connect past developments with contemporary .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ONLINE ERHALTEN# Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1)

  1. 1. ONLINE ERHALTEN# Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 248 pages Publisher : Harper Language : ISBN-10 : 0063055082 ISBN-13 : 9780063055087
  2. 2. Books Excerpt A hardcover edition of the first volume of the graphic adaptation of Yuval Noah Harari's smash #1 New York Times and international bestseller recommended by President Barack Obama and Bill Gates, with gorgeous full-color illustrations and concise, easy to comprehend text for readers of all ages.One hundred thousand years ago, at least six different species of humans inhabited Earth. Yet today there is only one?homo sapiens. What happened to the others? And what may happen to us?In this first volume of the full-color illustrated adaptation of his groundbreaking book, renowned historian Yuval Harari tells the story of humankind?s creation and evolution, exploring the ways in which biology and history have defined us and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be ?human.? From examining the role evolving humans have played in the global ecosystem to charting the rise of empires, Sapiens challenges us to reconsider accepted beliefs, connect past developments with contemporary �
  3. 3. .
  4. 4. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 248 pages Publisher : Harper Language : ISBN-10 : 0063055082 ISBN-13 : 9780063055087 . �
  5. 5. How to get this book ? �
  6. 6. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  7. 7. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  8. 8. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  9. 9. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  10. 10. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  11. 11. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  12. 12. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  13. 13. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  14. 14. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  15. 15. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  16. 16. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  17. 17. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  18. 18. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  19. 19. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  20. 20. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  21. 21. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  22. 22. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  23. 23. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  24. 24. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  25. 25. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  26. 26. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  27. 27. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  28. 28. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �
  29. 29. Keyword Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) . �

×